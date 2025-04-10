A Beloved Marvel Hero Receives a Game of Thrones Inspired Death

Marvel reveals how a popular character’s death is ripped straight out of an episode of Game of Thrones. The adventures of Westeros have proven to be a fertile playground for ideas, with the biggest example being all of the Game of Thrones spinoffs HBO has cooking. Much of the show’s popularity comes from no character being safe from a quick and surprising death, whether it be the Red Wedding or the Battle of the Bastards. Death can be a controversial topic in comics, since it never seems to be permanent. However, that doesn’t mean a comic book death can’t be shocking, as witnessed in the latest issue of Ultimates. WARNING: Spoilers for The Ultimates #11 below.

The Ultimates #11 comes from the creative team of Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It follows Thor and Sif as they head back to Asgard to stop Loki, who is a member of the Maker’s evil council. Thor and Sif have been busy fighting alongside the Ultimates, but they’re now setting time aside to deal with their Loki problem. The God of Mischief rules over the Nine Realms and has eyes and ears everywhere, so Thor and Sif head to Nidavellir, where the dwarves have been turned into factory workers. The heroes make a deal with Brokk and Eitri, who craft a pair of invisibility cloaks to allow them to travel freely out of the reach of Loki’s spies.

A page is dedicated to Asgard’s throne room, where we find Loki full of mead sitting on his stolen throne. The chair used to belong to Odin, King of Asgard, but after Loki stole the crown, he had Odin killed and his head put on a spear next to the throne.

Odin’s death is giving off major Game of Thrones vibes

image credit: marvel comics

The sight of Odin’s head plunged onto a spear in Asgard’s throne room is reminiscent of several deaths in Game of Thrones. After Ned Stark was betrayed in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, King Joffrey orders Ned to be executed in public, as the executioner slices his head off, with the Hound holding it in the air like a trophy. Robb Stark’s death during the Red Wedding also resulted in Robb’s beheading, with his Direwolf’s head propped up on Robb’s body. There have been other instances of heads stuck on pikes and put on display to instill fear in the masses.

In Ultimates #11, Loki keeps Odin’s head near him at all times. Loki is also noticeably overweight, since he spends much of his time getting drunk. Think of overweight Thor from Avengers: Endgame. “At his right side Odin’s severed head, stinking, saintly, speared,” the narrator rhymes. “Shouting nonsense, portents, nightmare preserved from germs with herbs and verbs.”

Thor and Sif are able to gather troops for their cause. While Thor wages war on Jotenheim, Sif sneaks into Asgard and frees Idunn before the group hides away in Niffleheim. We get cameos from the Warriors Three — Volstagg, Fandral, and Hogun, along with Heimdall. They declare war on Loki, though we don’t get to see how that conflict resolves itself.

What do you think about Odin’s Game of Thrones death in The Ultimates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!