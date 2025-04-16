Two Controversial Avengers Are About to Make Their Ultimate Universe Debut

The Ultimate Universe is about to meet the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. The duo has toed the line between villains and heroes in Avengers and X-Men comics, and they’ve been a part of Marvel’s biggest events and crossovers. As Marvel continues to build its new Ultimate Universe, more and more characters have been introduced. Next up on the list are Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, and the twin siblings will debut in the pages of Ultimates. But instead of working with and possibly joining the Ultimates, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver appear to be at odds with the heroes.

Marvel released the solicits and covers for July’s Ultimate lineup of titles, which includes Ultimates #14. The cover of the issue features Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver looming large in the background, while Captain America and Hawkeye charge into battle. The short solicit says the Ultimates are out to destroy a stronghold owned by the Hellfire Club, but “a dangerous pair of twins” complicate things. Previous issues have introduced readers to Luke Cage and the Guardians of the Galaxy, so this reveal is keeping in step with those. After all, Ultimates #13 teases Tony Stark (Iron Lad) working on Ultimates 3.0, which probably means recruiting more heroes to help them take down the Maker before he returns.

The image of Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver calls back to Cap’s Kooky Quartet. This era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes featured Cap leading the team without the aid of powerhouses like Iron Man, Thor, and Giant-Man. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver’s journey in the Ultimate Universe may wind up mirroring Earth-616, with them starting as villains and then eventually joining the Avengers.

ULTIMATES #14

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER!

The Ultimates’ next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club’s strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

It will be interesting to see if Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are referred to as mutants or if they gained their powers by other means. Marvel has retconned the origin of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver a number of times, most recently to align them with their counterparts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They originally started as mutants and the children of Magneto, but that is no longer the case. However, Scarlet Witch still treats Magneto like a father figure.

Fans recently learned the tragic fate of Magneto, along with Charles Xavier and Jean Grey, in this week’s Ultimate Wolverine #4. Xavier and Magneto are both dead, and Xavier’s brain is being used to control a comatose Jean Grey inside the Eurasian Republic’s Cerebellum. In turn, Jean is used as a means to keep the Winter Soldier, aka Wolverine, in check.

Marvel is publishing an Ultimate X-Men comic, but a number of key X-Men characters either appear in other books or have been referenced in them. Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Mystique, Gambit, Kitty Pryde, Colossus, Magik, Omega Red, and Jean Grey have appeared in Ultimate Wolverine, and now we have Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver about to show up in Ultimates.

