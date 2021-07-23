Marvel Unites Five Different Captain Americas for First Time

✖

Marvel recently introduced several new heroes who have taken up the shield and taken to calling themselves Captain America, and now all five will be teaming up for the first time in The United States of Captain America #5. Aaron, Nichelle, Joe, Arielle, and Jeremy are part of the Captains Network, and each issue of the series has introduced a new member of the network, who meet the people that inspired them in the first place at the same time. Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker have all had the chance to meet the new Captain's individually, but now the whole team is assembled in a brand new cover from Leinil Francis Yu, and you can check it out below.

The "local Caps" come from all walks of life, and you can get the rundown on all of them below.

(Photo: Marvel)

- Aaron Fischer, defender of the destitute, co-created by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua

- Nichelle Wright, vanguard of a brighter future, co-created by writer Mohale Mashigo and artist Natacha Bustos

- Joe Gomez, champion of the overlooked, co-created by writer Darcie Little Badger and artist David Cutler

- Arielle Agbayani, a bully’s worst nightmare, co-created by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jodi Nishijima

- Jeremy Merrick, protector of soldiers, created by the series creative team, writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Dale Eaglesham

“By getting to work with all of the other creators, the perspective of the book increased tenfold,” Cantwell explained to Marvel.com. “Moreover, though, these creators didn’t just bring one aspect of their identities or lives to this. Again, we weren’t just checking boxes. These were all writers and artists who brought humor, depth, taut action, and every other kind of primo comic storytelling to their work. In a way, this book was the most similar to a TV writers room that I’ve experienced so far. No one had labels or titles. It was people working together on something good that we believed in. Kind of like the Captains Network that way.”

The United States of Captain America #5 is written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, and lands in comic stores on October 20th.

