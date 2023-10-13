Black Widow Is the Latest Marvel Hero to Get Their Very Own Venom Symbiote

There has been a long list of Marvel heroes and villains to don an alien Venom symbiote, and Black Widow is the latest to add her name to their ranks. After Spider-Man discarded the alien symbiote, Eddie Brock bonded with it to become Venom. Spider-Man and Venom had a long, bloody rivalry, but nowadays they both work together as heroes. The Venom mythos has also undergone a major transformation in recent years, with Eddie Brock and his son Dylan sharing the mantle of Lethal Protector. The Venom symbiote has produced several offspring, including the psychopath Carnage, but the latest has formed a union with the Avenger Black Widow.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Venom #26. Continue reading at your own risk!

Venom #26 comes from the creative team of Torunn Grønbekk, Julius Ohta, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Clayton Cowles. It finds Black Widow on the hunt for a terrorist group called Noname, which is behind attacks at various Alchemax sites. While interrogating a former friend named Keith Walken, we get our first glimpse at the symbiote that has bonded with Black Widow. Another young kid named Bren Waters is the new host to the Toxin symbiote, and he and Venom run into Black Widow inside Venom's hivemind. Natasha Romanoff's symbiote takes the shape of tiny black widow spiders, making it seem like they are everywhere at once.

What does Black Widow's Venom look like?

Black Widow shows off her Venom symbiote in a full-page spread in Venom #26. Her costume pretty much stays the same, except now her face is covered in a Spider-Man/Venom-style black mask with red eyes. The color red is also found in her ponytail, wrist gauntlets, and spider emblem on her chest. We learn that her symbiote is a newborn, so their bond will be a lot different than the one between Eddie and Dylan Brock and Venom.

After Toxin is attacked, Venom and Black Widow decide to team up to save him and take down Noname. Black Widow could make for an interesting addition to the Venom corner of the Marvel Universe. We've had events like Venomverse and Venomized where other Marvel heroes have joined with a symbiote, but those were eventually reversed. It's possible Black Widow and her symbiote will remain together for the foreseeable future.

