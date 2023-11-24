Venom 3 Production Officially Resumes, Tom Hardy Thanks Crew

Venom 3 has officially resumed production and Sony's Spider-Man spinoff rolls on. Tom Hardy posted a thank you message to the cast and crew on Instagram. As the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday continue in the United States, the Venom team is on-set trying to hammer this sequel out. Hardy has been a champion of the Venom movies for a while now. Sony Pictures is all-too willing to get things situated for another go-around with the Symbiotic and Eddie. In his letter to the cast and crew, Hardy thanked all of them for their tireless work this week and willingness to pick things right back up following the conclusion of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, with 2024 much more wide-open, Venom 3 is hoping to really take things to the next level.

"V3N0M 3 The Last dance – thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew- good friends and family – we've come a long way – it's been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there's always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn't feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team," the star said. "Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn't get any better.

He continued, "I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class – I back you. 100 %. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here's to a great ride!!! #Venom3 #team."

What's Coming In Venom 3?

Venom 3's plot details have been under lock and key. But, suffice to say, things are starting to come together for the franchise. Fans will be hoping for some follow-up to the multiverse-tinged post-credits sequences from Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the series star, it's all about getting the story right. He told Digital Spy that cracking the story for Venom 3 is their top priority.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy told the outlet. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Things Are Just Getting Started For Venom

With the multiverse taking on more of a role in all these Marvel movies. You would have to think a Sony/Marvel agreement to have Venom play a role in Spider-Man 4 would be coming or at least being discussed. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Andy Serkis about the future of the Venom character. He believes there so much more that could happen for the symbiotic now that the gates to unlimited possibility have been thrown open.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Serkis explained to us when asked about the future of the franchise. "They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

Are you excited for Venom 3?