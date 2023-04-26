Marvel Reveals New Look at What If...? Dark Series

What if Marvel's What If...? stories were darker? On Wednesday, Marvel Comics revealed the first look at What If...? Dark, a new line of one-shots featuring Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Venom, Loki, and the Thing of the Fantastic Four. With a lineup of rising stars and legendary creators, including Walter Simonson (Thor) and Gerry Conway (The Amazing Spider-Man), the all-seeing Uatu the Watcher will peer into the dark side of the multiverse as What If...? Dark revisits iconic Marvel stories to ask the question: What if the events took a darker turn? According to a press release, the new line of What If...? comics will "explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways" with "uncanny variants" of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains. Dark will ask the questions: What if Asgard's God of Mischief was worthy of wielding the mighty Mjolnir? What if the night Gwen Stacy died was the night Gwen lived — and Spider-Man died? What if a symbiote bonded with Ben Grimm instead of Peter Parker? What if Marc Spector did not live to become the avatar of Khonshu? What If...? Dark begins July 5th, with the first wave of new one-shots rolling out bi-weekly. See the official solicits below.

What If...? Dark: Loki #1 WHAT IF...? DARK: LOKI #1

Written by WALTER SIMONSON

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

What if Loki wielded Mjolnir? In WHAT IF...? DARK: LOKI #1, Walter Simonson returns to the world of THOR alongside artist Scot Eaton...but this time, Loki's in charge! A tale of one of Asgard's worst days – and one of Loki's best.

What If...? Dark: Spider-Gwen #1 WHAT IF...? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN #1

Written by GERRY CONWAY & JODY HOUSER

Art by RAMON BACHS

Cover by GREG LAND

What if Gwen Stacy didn't die on the bridge that day, but Spider-Man did? Spider-Legend Gerry Conway returns to his most famous Spider-Story for WHAT IF...? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN #1 along with co-writer Jody Houser and artist Ramon Bachs! 'Nuff said!

What If...? Dark: Venom #1 WHAT IF...? DARK: VENOM #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by JETHRO MORALES

Cover by PHILIP TAN

What if Ben Grimm became Venom? When Ben Grimm returns to Earth after his exploration of space post-SECRET WARS, he finds that the Fantastic Four has trapped a helpless Klyntar symbiote in Reed's lab! But is that symbiote really helpless? Or is it truly one of the most dangerous symbiotes in the galaxy? Witness the birth of a brand-new VENOM in WHAT IF...? DARK: VENOM #1 by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Jethro Morales!