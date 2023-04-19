Marvel Comics Celebrates Its Birthday With Marvel Age #1000

Marvel Comics celebrates 84 years of stories this August in a giant-sized one-shot. Marvel Age #1000 is a massive commemorative issue that will include contributions from some of the biggest names in Marvel's history and includes familiar faces, and a few special surprises for fans. The big birthday bash honors the release of Marvel Comics #1, the issue that kicked off the Marvel Universe and opened the door to spectacular storytelling on the page, as well as on the big and small screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Age #1000 will take fans on a grand tour of the Marvel mythos that explores the earliest days and classic stories, but with a new lens. Some of the creators involved in Marvel Age #1000 include J. Michael Straczynski, Kaare Andrews, Dan Slott, Michael Allred, Rainbow Rowell, Marguerite Sauvage, Mark Waid, Alessandro Cappuccio, Steve McNiven, Jason Aaron, Pepe Larraz, Ryan Stegman, Armando Iannucci, and Adam Kubert.

The classic and beloved Marvel Comics tradition of the Marvel Comics Value Stamp is also making a comeback for the one-shot. Though the publisher is keeping a lid on exactly who or what the Marvel Valume Stamp will feature. You can find the main cover by Gary Frank below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Age #1000 Stories and Creators

Marvel has provided a small list of the creators who will take part in Marvel Age #1000, along with the heroes they will be telling stories about. Of course, it's important to keep in mind that this isn't an exhaustive list of all the stories taking place in Marvel Age #1000, but only a small sampling.

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!

Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel!

Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey!

The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio!

The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven!

Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz detail Thor's impact on a mortal life!

Ryan Stegman explores the support network of Spider-Man's friends and family!

Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert pit Daredevil up against a very human problem!

And more!

Marvel Age #1000 goes on sale August 30th.