Wolverine may be the last mutant standing, but the X-Man isn't alone. Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Juan Jose Ryp's ongoing four-part "Last Mutant Standing" storyline has separately teamed the berserker mutant with the Hulk, Captain America, and an exiled Black Panther, who worked with Wolverine to stop Orchis operative Jun Wei from mining Wakandan ore. After CIA Agent Jeff Bannister tipped off Logan that the mutant-exterminating Orchis organization has been acquiring metals to build ships, equipment, weapons, and Robo-Wolverines and Stark Sentinels, Wolverine #39 ended with Logan hot-wiring an Orchis ship. He's hidden the jet in a subway tunnel beneath New York — home of the amazing Spider-Man.

In this week's Wolverine #40, "Last Mutant Standing Part Four," Logan recruits Peter Parker for a mission teaming Wolverine and Spider-Man against anti-mutant industrialist Feilong's legion of mutant-hunting Stark Sentinels. Orchis has forced the X-Men and mutantkind off Earth and threatened to kill humans for any mutant found on the planet... leaving Logan to operate in the shadows. So what happens when Wolverine calls on Spider-Man, who already has his hands full with a city at war?



See the solicitation and preview pages below.

WOLVERINE #40

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Juan Jose Ryp

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

On sale 12/20

STARK SENTINELS GET SPIDER-SENSES TINGLING! LAST MUTANT STANDING – FINALE! LOGAN's journey across the ORCHIS-controlled globe brings him to New York City – and a reunion with that great non-mutant super hero: SPIDER-MAN! But will the ol' PARKER LUCK help WOLVERINE against the wrath of the STARK SENTINELS or put the fall in FALL OF X?!