Wolverine and Black Panther Team Up in Marvel's Wolverine Preview

Wolverine went through hell with Ghost Rider. Then he hunted down his feral clones with the help of the Hulk. And then he partnered with his old war buddy Captain America, leader of the new Avengers Unity Squad team, to thwart an auction of mutant memorabilia. With Orchis hunting mutantkind and mutants exiled from Earth, Wolverine is the Last Mutant Standing on a globe-trotting mission to bring down Orchis and bring back mutantkind. His next stop: the kingdom of Wakanda. In Wolverine #39, he'll have his claws out with the Black Panther, the recently exiled King T'Challa.

Marvel has provided preview pages (below) from "Last Mutant Standing: Part 3," the four-issue arc that will conclude with another superhero crossover — a team-up with Spider-Man — in December's Wolverine #40. Then writers Benjamin Percy and Victor Lavalle, with artists Cory Smith and Geoffrey Shaw, will kick off the 10-part Sabretooth War in Wolverine #41 in January.

Wolverine #39

Written by: Benjamin Percy

Art by: Juan José Ryp, Frank D'Armata

Cover by: Leinil Francis Yu, Sunny Gho

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: November 22

CLAWS IN WAKANDA! WOLVERINE has gone underground to dodge the heat from ORCHIS' mutant hunt, while BLACK PANTHER is in exile on the outskirts of WAKANDA. But when an illegal cache of precious metals is targeted to further Orchis' agenda, these clawed compatriots will team up to keep the goods out of the bad guys' hands! But can even these two heroes protect the innocents caught in the crossfire? LAST MUTANT STANDING continues!