Marvel Reveals Stark Sentinels Will Play Major Role In X-Men's Future

Sentinels designed by the company Tony Stark created will play a major role in the future of Marvel's mutants, including the X-Men. Last week, Marvel released Invincible Iron Man #1, the debut issues of the new Iron Man series from current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. The issue saw Tony Stark lose everything as Feilong, an anti-mutant industrialist, took control of Tony's company, Stark Unlimited. Feilong is now using Stark Unlimited's resources to supply the anti-mutant organization Orchis with a new model of Sentinels. Marvel confirms that these Stark Sentinels will have a major role to play in the upcoming "Fall of X" story, set for the summer of 2023.

Feilong has Stark Unlimited's resources, but did he miscalculate by pissing off Tony Stark so thoroughly? Now, more than ever, Iron Man has reason to devote his own time and intellect to assisting the X-Men in the defense of Krakoa and all of mutantkind. Will it be enough? Take a look at Frigeri's designs for the Stark sentinels below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Tony Stark already recently allied with the X-Men during the events of Judgment Day. Before Fall of X comes around, the X-Men and the rest of the Marvel Universe will visit the dark timeline of Sins of Sinister. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Kieron Gillen who wrote both Judgment Day and Sins of Sinister. He teased that each of these events is cascading toward the Fall of X.

"There is a thing we say in the X-Office describing what happens before the fall as 'the cascade,'" he said. "That's what Sins of Sinister is a part of. It's the cascade towards the Fall of X. And of course, we're not talking about Fall of X yet and what that means, but with the idea of these events slowly cascading beautifully together like grains of sand falling and moving and that's what happens -- Sins of Sinister is like the Gobi Desert."

Events begin to come to a head on Free Comic Book Day, with the release of Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 on May 6th. The events of the issue will tee up what's to come during the Fall of X. Invincible Iron Man #1 is on sale now. Solicitation information follows.