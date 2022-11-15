Marvel Announces X-Men and Captain Marvel Crossover Event Revenge of the Brood

The alien parasites the Brood are making a major comeback, and it's up to the X-Men and Captain Marvel to stop them. The current story arc in Captain Marvel finds Carol Danvers in the cosmos fighting off the return of the Brood, who have long been a thorn in her side. Of course, the Brood are also famously known as X-Men villains, one of the many threats that have drawn the X-Men into space. While the Captain Marvel story arc will guest star various X-Men like Wolverine, Rogue, and Gambit, Marvel's ongoing X-Men series will cross over with Captain Marvel starting in February's X-Men #19.

Captain Marvel writer Kelly Thompson will be joined by artists Javier Pina and Sergio Dávila for the crossover. Meanwhile, X-Men writer Gerry Duggan will collaborate with artist Stefano Caselli. The X-Men portion of the crossover gets the title "Lord of the Brood," while "Revenge of the Brood" is the Captain Marvel title. "Lord of the Brood" and "Revenge of the Brood" also serve as a reunion between the X-Men and Captain Marvel, as they've both fought alongside each other in the original Brood Saga by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, and Paul Smith. One of the many highlights of the Brood Saga included Captain Marvel unlocking her Binary form, along with some intense sacrifices by the X-Men.

"I have been wanting to write the Brood and have some X-Men guest stars since we started this CAPTAIN MARVEL run in 2019!" Thompson told CBR in an recent interview. "The Brood were off the table for a long time due to some changes to their role in the Marvel Universe -- and that was true, a little, of the X-Men too. So it's really exciting to have all of it coming together finally in one story -- our biggest Captain Marvel story yet -- feels right, y'know? It especially feels right because The Brood are truly [some] of Carol's greatest nemeses. [Considering] how we've been pushing on her powers, her role in the Marvel Universe, and her commitment to being a hero --it feels like things all coming to a head."

"The Brood are back, and they're worse than ever," Duggan explained. "The X-Men must make some hard choices about their pest control services, and what about Broo, the former student at the X-Mansion, we thought he was the Lord Of The Brood? The problems are galactic and it's all hands on deck including Captain Marvel, Rogue, Gambit and Polaris. Check for parasites."

Upcoming issues of both X-Men and Captain Marvel will have one giant connecting cover by Juan Frigeri that will run on Captain Marvel #46-48 and X-Men #19-21. This new Captain Marvel/X-Men crossover will then conclude in Captain Marvel #49 where both stories will converge in a galaxy-changing finale.

The descriptions of "Lord of the Brood" and "Revenge of the Brood," as well as the connecting covers for the Captain Marvel/X-Men crossover, can be found below.

On Sale 2/8

X-MEN #19

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

On Sale 2/15

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by JAVIER PINA

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

On Sale 3/8

X-MEN #20

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

On Sale 3/15

CAPTAIN MARVEL #47

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In "Lord of the Brood," the X-Men get a distress call from deep space and find that the galaxy's Brood problem is not as solved as they'd thought! When the X-Men's close friend Broo became the Brood King, he gained the ability to control the savage alien race he was both a part of and so different from. Now he is experiencing his own nightmare scenario – the Brood are killing his friends, and there is nothing he can do to stop it! Rogue Brood factions have begun running wild, and it's up to the X-Men to get to the bottom of why!

In "Revenge of the Brood," Carol Danvers is on an X-press elevator to her own personal hell! And the Brood Empress is determined to ensure the Captain and all of her friends make it to their destination. Rescuing their team and getting out alive has always been the goal, but the odds are more deeply stacked against her team than Carol can even imagine. Overwhelmed and trapped in the Brood's backyard, Captain Marvel and her team are forced to sacrifice one of their own. But the Brood let Carol through their clutches once before, and in so doing, created one of their worst enemies. They won't make that mistake again.