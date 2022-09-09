X-Men Enter Marvel's Dark Web to Battle Spider-Man's Clone and Goblin Queen (Exclusive)

The Marvel crossover event Dark Web will have a major impact on the X-Men, and a new miniseries will find Krakoa's heroes defending New York City against the invading Limbo. The X-Men and Spider-Man have had their fair share of drama involving clones, and Dark Web keeps the pressure on with a new alliance between Chasm and the Goblin Queen. Chasm, a.k.a. Ben Reilly, is the clone of Peter Parker, and Goblin Queen is Jean Grey's evil clone, Madelyn Pryor. Chasm's evil turn in the finale of Spider-Man Beyond, combined with his appearance alongside Goblin Queen in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1, leads directly into Dark Web.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Dark Web: X-Men, a three-issue limited series from Gerry Duggan (X-Men, X-Men: Hellfire Gala) and Rod Reis (New Mutants) that launches in December. Duggan's new X-Men team that was revealed at the 2022 Hellfire Gala will defend New York City from Limbo, the demon dimension that Magik previously ruled. Madelyn Pryor now controls Limbo, and together with Chasm, the duo is using Limbo to cause panic and chaos. Dark Web: X-Men will see the X-Men teaming up with Spider-Man, their "Amazing Friend."

"You can't go wrong with the X-Men and their Amazing Friend, Spider-Man. Limbo is attacking NY and threatening to ruin the holidays. Come for the Inferno, stay for Rod Reis!" Gerry Duggan said in a statement.

Dark Web: X-Men #1-2 come out in December, and covers by Phil Noto feature Chasm and Goblin Queen looming large over Spider-Man and the X-Men. Venom will also have a role in Dark Web, along with Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane and Black Cat.

The covers and solicitation for December's Dark Web: X-Men #1 and Dark Web: X-Men #2, can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

DARK WEB: X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN'S DARK WEB!

Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo…a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)