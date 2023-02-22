Marvel's X-Men Introduces New Tech That Let's Anyone Use A Mutant's Powers

The world of Marvel's X-Men continues to evolve in some truly strange and wild ways – especially in the new story arc "Sins of Sinister." Mister Sinister has successfully used the timeline-altering mutant powers of Moira Mactaggert to create his own Sinister timeline, in which he has infected the world with his own essence, turning heroes, villains, world leaders, and everyone in between into versions of Sinister, with diamonds embedded in their foreheads. Well, in the new series Immoral X-Men, Sinister finds out a world full of himself isn't all it's cracked up to be.

We also get a novel new addition to X-Men lore, as a new piece of tech is revealed, which can give a copy of any mutant's powers to anyone using it.

The main storyline of Immoral X-Men #1 sees Mister Sinister having to go up against the Quiet Council of the X-Men's Krakoa nation. In the ten years since Sinister infected and conquered the world, the Sinister versions of Charles Xavier and Emma Frost have stepped out with their own plans, no longer needing their creator. Sinister reacts by trying to reassert control over the White Queen, only to fail and go on the run when the Quiet Council comes for HIM.

Eventually, the powerful mutant leaders of the Quiet Council track Sinister down, and White Queen is the one who gets to him first. In the resulting fight between Frost and Sinister, the mad scientist reveals his newest genetic weapon: a sonic canon made from the powers of mutants Banshee and Cypher, allowing SInister to "read" any vibrational frequency weak points and then echo them in a "sonic scream." Even armored in her diamond form, White Queen's arm is shattered by Sinister's weapon – and yet, she remains unbothered.

That's because Emma reveals to Sinister that his underlings have taken his work and made their own advancements with it. With her arm shattered to pieces, White Queen takes out a patch device that is infused with Wolverine's healing factor powers. This "Logan Patch" gets applied to White Queen's severed limb and instantly grows it back! The implication here is that the Quiet Council has developed any number of patch devices that turn mutant powers into tools that anyone could use!

It's still uncertain how much of this timeline in "Sins of Sinister" will be relevant to the main Marvel Universe in the future. Sinister himself is scrambling to get back his timeline engine and get out of this hell he's made for himself; that said, the X-Men's "House of X" reboot initially teased big developments in mutants and their powers that are actually being realized in Sins of Sinister (Chimera mutants), so maybe mutant power patches will have more game-changing staying power than we think...

Immoral X-Men and the "Sins of Sinister" event are unfolding in Marvel's X-Men comics.