McFarlane Toys JLA Plastic Man Build A Wave Pre-Orders Are Available Now
DC Multiverse Justice League of America wave includes Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern figures.
The next big DC Multiverse release on McFarlane Toys' calendar is a Justice League of America Build-A-Wave set that includes 7-inch scale, '90s style figures of Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern (John Stewart). These figures will include pieces to build a fifth figure – Plastic Man!
Pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys JLA Build-A-Wave are expected to launch at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Wednesday, March 13th here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Note that Entertainment Earth should have a case option available for collectors. Direct links to each of the figures will be added to the list below after the drop is live.
- DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave JLA Superman Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave JLA Aquaman Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave JLA Batman Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave 12 JLA Green Lantern John Stewart Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
In other recent McFarlane Toys news, a recent Page Punchers release included 7-inch scale figures of Superman, Ghost of Zod, Earth-2 Superman, and Braniac. Each figure will be packaged with an exclusive Superman: Ghosts of Krypton comic book. These figures are available now for $24.99 each and can be pre-ordered via the following links:
- DC Page Punchers Superman Wave 5 Earth-2 Superman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic Book – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Page Punchers Superman Wave 5 Superman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic Book – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Page Punchers Superman Wave 5 Brainiac 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic Book – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Page Punchers Superman Wave 5 Ghost of Zod 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic Book – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Page Punchers Superman Wave 5 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic Book Case of 6 – See at Entertainment Earth