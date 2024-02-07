McFarlane Toys Spawn Wings of Redemption Statue Launches With Bonus Digital Collectible

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for the Spawn Wings of Redemption 1:8 scale statue, which is inspired by the 1998 cover of Spawn #77 from Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo. In addition to the statue, you'll get a digital version to add to your McFarlane Digital collection.

Pre-orders for the Spawn Wings of Redemption statue are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date expected in April. Todd McFarlane autographed versions are also available from McFarlane Toys for $69.99. The statue stands at 12-inches tall and comes with an art card and and a display base in addition to the digital collectible.

"A highly trained assassin, double-crossed and murdered by his evil boss Jason Wynn. Al sold his soul to Malebolgia, one of the many rulers of hell, in order to see his wife Wanda Blake again. Malebolgia had other things in mind for Al and sent him back to earth with no memory as a Hellspawn, one of his soldiers, to do his bidding. He is ordered by the devil's minion, The Clown, to kill Wynn/ Wynn has made a deal with the Clown too, and is supposed to destroy the world with a deadly virus that will help start Armageddon and allow Hell to attack Heaven. Spawn must choose between Good and Evil.?

What Is Spawn #350 About?

Spawn #350 is described as a story 32 years in the making. This industry mainstay title that has constantly outsold some of the biggest names in the comic book industry will reveal to readers who will finally sit on the vacant "Throne Of Hell." Will it be Spawn? An enemy? Or someone else hiding in the shadows? And more importantly…are any of them worthy enough to claim the power of the throne? This anniversary issue will give answers to ALL those long-gestating questions, and the aftermath of which will continue into the four current titles (Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Scorched, and King Spawn).

"I think it's going to be in keeping with what I've done in the past; you're going to get a thick issue," McFarlane explained to ComicBook.com. "You're going to get terrific artwork. Brett Booth is coming on, he's going to be the new artist on the book. Carlo Barberi, who's been giving me years of his life, he's going to do one of the chapters on that before moving over to [Gunslinger Spawn]. So, visually, it's going to be a hell of a book, right? And then there's going to be... I don't know if it's a true twist ending, but hopefully there'll be a surprise to the end of it that people will go, 'What? Okay, cool.' But that surprise then, although it's a weird one, that although the story sort of culminates this 250 issues of Hell's Throne being vacant finally being filled, right? That's the punchline of the story. It gets filled."

Spawn #350 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, February 21st.