Todd McFarlane on Doing Spawn for So Long: "I Think I'd Be Half Crazy If I Didn't Have It"

Spawn has become something of a cornerstone in the independent comics space, with the Image Comics character appearing pretty consistently in movies, television, and comics for decades. Creator Todd McFarlane has often played an instrumental role in Spawn's ongoing narrative — and apparently, he has no problem keeping the creative spark alive. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote the upcoming Spawn #350, McFarlane addressed the experience of continuing to work on Spawn for so long, and argued that his ownership over the character provides a unique creative outlet.

"I've been with Spawn now for over 30 years. I know that seems like a long time," McFarlane explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I've been with my wife for 45 years, and I think I still got another 40 with her, so I don't know. When you enjoy doing what it is you're doing, it's not work, it's easy. And I've said before, I need it in my life because I deal with so much other stuff, especially on the toy side where I deal with corporations and getting people's approvals and getting people to sign off. I need my little creative paradise that is all mine, that I can just wake up, come up with whatever is in my head and do it, and not need anybody's approval. It's my chicken noodle for my soul. I know people go 'Todd, how do you do it for so long?' I think I'd be half crazy if I didn't have it, in all honesty."

What Is Spawn #350 About?

Spawn #350 is described as a story 32 years in the making. This industry mainstay title that has constantly outsold some of the biggest names in the comic book industry will reveal to readers who will finally sit on the vacant "Throne Of Hell." Will it be Spawn? An enemy? Or someone else hiding in the shadows? And more importantly…are any of them worthy enough to claim the power of the throne?

This anniversary issue will give answers to ALL those long-gestating questions, and the aftermath of which will continue into the four current titles (Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Scorched, and King Spawn).

Is Spawn Getting a Movie Reboot?

Another facet of the Spawn franchise that fans have been excitedly following is the long-awaited Spawn movie reboot. Spawn will follow the journey of Al Simmons (portrayed by Jamie Foxx), a man who makes a deal with the devil and is reborn as a Hellspawn-turned-vigilante. The new Spawn movie has been in the works since early 2015, with McFarlane initially planning to write and direct it himself. In the years that have followed, Brian Tucker, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon have all been brought on to rewrite the script. Blumhouse's Jason Blum has previously told ComicBook.com that the film is targeting a 2025 release date.

"It's in very very active development," Blum explained in an interview last year. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

Spawn #350 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, February 21st.