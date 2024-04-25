McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary Spawn Comic Cover Statue Drops With Digital Collectible

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a new Spawn posed figure/statue that's part of the 30th anniversary celebrations for the company that legendary comic book creator Todd McFarlane founded in 1994. The design is based on the cover art for Spawn #95, which launched in 2000. Note that McFarlane utilized this design previously on a 2005 The Art of Spawn figure release that currently fetches between $350 and $400 on eBay.

However, this 1:7 scale version will only set you back $49.99 here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. It will come with an art card and McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible NFT. Note that a autographed version of the statue will be available here at McFarlane Toys for a very limited time.

Back in February, McFarlane Toys launched the Spawn Wings of Redemption 1:8 scale statue, which is inspired by the 1998 cover of Spawn #77 from Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo. In addition to the statue, you'll get a digital version to add to your McFarlane Digital collection.

Pre-orders for the Spawn Wings of Redemption statue are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date expected in April / May. The statue stands at 12-inches tall and comes with an art card and and a display base in addition to the digital collectible.

"A highly trained assassin, double-crossed and murdered by his evil boss Jason Wynn. Al sold his soul to Malebolgia, one of the many rulers of hell, in order to see his wife Wanda Blake again. Malebolgia had other things in mind for Al and sent him back to earth with no memory as a Hellspawn, one of his soldiers, to do his bidding. He is ordered by the devil's minion, The Clown, to kill Wynn/ Wynn has made a deal with the Clown too, and is supposed to destroy the world with a deadly virus that will help start Armageddon and allow Hell to attack Heaven. Spawn must choose between Good and Evil.?