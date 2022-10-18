Miles Morales Faces a Mysterious Tech-Genius Villain in New Spider-Man Series

A new villain is rising to terrorize Miles Morales in the latest volume of his relaunched Spider-Man series. Miles Morales: Spider-Man relaunches with a new #1 in December from writer Cody Ziglar and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini. While the series will see Miles Morales return to his classic Spider-Man costume, a new villain named Rabble will appear to put the hero through the wringer. Rabble is a tech genius who hides her identity behind a helmet, but she appears to have a personal vendetta against Miles that places his closest friends and family in harm's way.

Rabble will use an army of drones and deadly never-before-seen gadgetry to upgrade Miles' rogues gallery. The first hints at Rabble's master plan pop up in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, but she starts to make her impact in January's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2. The main cover of February's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 features Rabble in a brutal takedown of Miles, and variant covers by Jonboy Meyers and Federico Vicentini for the second issue offer an even better look at the new villain.

"It's fantastic to work on this new character," Vicentini said. "I was given total freedom of creation. Based on Cody's description and on his notes, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to portray the armor; it had to be something rough, but resistant and ingenious at the same time. And thanks also to the drones, Rabble's gonna rock! Brace yourself, Miles!"

What Is Miles Morales' Classic Spider-Man Costume?

Miles Morales was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli in 2011. When he took over the mantle of Spider-Man from the deceased Peter Parker, his costume was primarily black with red webbing and a spider chest emblem. Miles brought that costume with him from the Ultimate Universe to the Marvel Prime Universe (Earth-616) in the fallout of Secret Wars.

Covers and interior art for December's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 show Miles back to wearing his black costume, compared to his newer streetwear suit introduced for Miles' 10th anniversary. The sweatshirt and sneakers are gone as Spider-Man battles Scorpion and poses for cover art. Peach Momoko provides two variant covers, alternating between Miles' old and new costumes.

When Does Miles Morales: Spider-Man Debut?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 goes on sale December 7th. It's followed by Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 on January 11, 2023, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 on February 1st. Along with the main cover of Issue #3, Jonboy Meyers' variant cover and Federico Vicentini's design variant cover featuring Rabble are below.