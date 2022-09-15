Marvel Relaunches Miles Morales: Spider-Man With New Creative Team

Miles Morales' solo Spider-Man series is being relaunched in December, and Marvel has revealed who is behind the new creative team. Writer Saladin Ahmed announced in July that Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 would be his final issue. Ahmed and artist Javier Garron launched Miles Morales: Spider-Man in 2018, continuing Miles' adventures after his co-creator, Brian Michael Bendis, exited the previous volume. The Root announced that at the end of the year, writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini are relaunching Miles Morales: Spider-Man, taking the young hero back to basics as he fights a villain who "threatens everyone and everything Miles loves."

"Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day—Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever," a description of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 reads. Cody Ziglar (Craig of the Creek) is fresh off of writing What If... Miles Morales, as well as Spider-Punk and the Spider-Man Beyond era of Amazing Spider-Man. He is also a writer on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

This new volume of Miles Morales will take him back to his street-level roots, after adventures across the Multiverse. Also, instead of teaming up with Peter Parker, Miles will find a new mentor in Misty Knight.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"He's done super cool multiple dimensions, but let's just take him down to the street level guy, and also give him a new mentor," Ziglar said about his upcoming run on Miles Morales: Spider-Man. "Peter has been there a lot for him…I wanted to bring him a new Black mentor. I really wanted to pair him up with a Black street level character. That's the story that I want to tell because I'm a big fan of the apprenticeship and the mentorship."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"There's a lot of things that you can learn from people that have been doing this a really long time, but there's some things that you get insights from people that have been doing the same job that look like you," Ziglar added. "Misty Knight experiences a much different reality than Matt Murdock does or Peter Parker just by the fact of being a Black woman so, I know that was an important thing to have in there. Also I love the character of Misty Knight and I wanted to hang out with her and Miles for a couple issues."

There will also be lighter moments in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, showing Miles' life outside of his superhero costume with his family and attending school.

"There's the drama of it, he's fighting villains and stuff but also, he's a young kid, he's a teenager. He's got his best friend, he's got cool powers and yes that comes with some negatives, but he's trying to do his best," Ziglar said. "He has a great support system. His parents know that he's a superhero, they support him fully, but they're also like just be careful out there. I love that optimism that this Spidey has had and I definitely want to continue to bring that through because I'm a comedy writer. I dip into the drama when I need to, but I like having a good time. I like smiling when I read a book."