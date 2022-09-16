Miles Morales Returns to His Classic Spider-Man Costume for New Series
When Miles Morales starts a new era of his web-slinging career in December, he's going to do it wearing his classic Spider-Man costume. Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini are relaunching Miles Morales: Spider-Man, taking over for the departing Saladin Ahmed. His run on Miles Morales: Spider-Man included the introduction of a brand new costume to celebrate Miles' 10th anniversary. Designed by artist Chase Conley, the new suit went with a streetwear vibe, adding a baggy sweatshirt and sneakers to the hero's crime-fighting attire. However, a new volume of Miles Morales' ongoing series calls for a return to his classic look.
What Is Miles Morales' Classic Spider-Man Costume?
Miles Morales was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli in 2011. When he took over the mantle of Spider-Man from the deceased Peter Parker, his costume was primarily black with red webbing and a spider chest emblem. Miles brought that costume with him from the Ultimate Universe to the Marvel Prime Universe (Earth-616) in the fallout of Secret Wars.
Miles Morales Debuts Updated Costume in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse revealed a slightly updated take on Miles Morales' superhero costume. It kept the same design and gave the spider chest emblem a spray-painted look. However, the animated movie remained faithful to the comics, and will continue that trend in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Brings Back His Classic Costume
Covers and interior art for December's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 show Miles back to wearing his black costume, compared to his newer streetwear suit. The sweatshirt and sneakers are gone as Spider-Man battles Scorpion and poses for cover art. Peach Momoko provides two variant covers, alternating between Miles' old and new costumes.
What do you think about Miles Morales returning to his original costume for his new Spider-Man series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can find the covers and solicitation for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 below.
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1
- CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN
- CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL
- BLANK VARIANT COVER AVAILABLE
- COSTUME A VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
- COSTUME B VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
- CAT VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO
- VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL
- VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI
- GRAFFITI VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
- "TRIAL BY SPIDER"!
- SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again — stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don't get up from and a new villain isn't pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day — Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don't miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99