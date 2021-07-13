Miles Morales New Spider-Man Costume Design Revealed

✖

Marvel is doing some big things for the 10th anniversary of Miles Morales' Spider-Man - including giving the character a brand new Spider-Man costume! Today artist Chase Conley shared the design for Miles Morales' new Spider-Man suit, which you can check out below! Conley released the a sketch of Miles posed in the new suit, and it is a different (but familiar) look, indeed. This new Miles Morales Spider-Man costume incorporates a lot more of a streetwear vibe into it, with a hoodie sweater incorporated and some high-top sneakers, as well. The color scheme is also different, with a black and neon-pink combo, rather than Miles' traditional black and crimson red look.

I had to the opportunity to redesign Miles Morales for his 10 year anniversary and I wanted to switch it up and give him a different silhouette. I saw a few images circulating so I'm posting the a page of poses. I'll post more angles soon:) #Spiderman #MilesMorales pic.twitter.com/20bPW0EAAw — Chase Conley (@TheChaseConley) July 12, 2021

Chase Conley posted the following caption with his new Miles Morales Spider-Man costume artwork:

"I had to the opportunity to redesign Miles Morales for his 10 year anniversary and I wanted to switch it up and give him a different silhouette. I saw a few images circulating so I'm posting the a page of poses. I'll post more angles soon:) #Spiderman #MilesMorales"

Marvel will celebrate Miles Morales' 10th anniversary this August. Fans will be able to get Miles' first appearances in Ultimate Fallout #4 and Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1-5 into one collected edition, for the bargain price of $7.99. In addition, Miles will appear on variant covers across all Marvel Comics releases in September and get an oversized edition of his current Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic series, which is currently giving Miles the test of his own Clone Saga arc.

By now, Miles Morales Spider-Man is a worldwide icon. He's already had a streetwise costume redesign in the hit movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as a more traditional costume redesign for the hit Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game. What do you think of Chase Conley's suit? Let us know in the comments.

Here's more information on Marvel's Miles Morales 10th anniversary plans, below:

MILES MORALES: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

A 21st-century sensation swings his way into superstardom as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades! And when the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe falls, young Miles Morales steps up as his world’s new Spider-Man! From the brilliant creative pairing of Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli comes a web-slinger for the modern era — but who is Miles? How did he get his powers? What deadly dangers will he face? And how will he live up to Peter’s legacy? Find out in his debut scene from ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 and the mythos-making ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-5!

Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1 goes on sale on August 4th.