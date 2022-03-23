Monstress’ Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda Reunite for The Night Eaters Horror Trilogy

The creative team behind the New York Times–bestselling series, Monstress, is reuniting for a new horror trilogy at Abrams Books. Eisner Award-winning and bestselling author Marjorie Liu and illustrator Sana Takeda are back together again for The Night Eaters, with Abrams ComicArts purchasing their new trilogy. The three-book deal for North American rights was negotiated and will be edited by Charlotte Greenbaum, Senior Editor at Abrams ComicArts, with Duvall Osteen of Aragi. The Night Eaters: She Eats The Night is the first book in the trilogy and has a release date of October 11th with the first printing of 100,000 copies.

Abrams ComicArts is putting a massive marketing push behind The Night Eaters to go along with the 100,000 printing. There will also be national media and advertising, author events, and promotions at San Diego Comic Con and New York Comic Con.

“Marjorie was the first comics creator I ever stood in line for to get a signed book, so having the opportunity to edit her first standalone adult graphic novel has been a bit surreal,” said Charlotte Greenbaum. “She Eats the Night will thrill contemporary horror fans—Sana has outdone herself, embracing a looser, energetic style that delights and horrifies in equal measure. This legendary team has crafted a story that is as clever and tongue-in-cheek as it is utterly terrifying!”

“I cannot begin to express how delighted I am to be creating another series with Sana Takeda,” said Marjorie Liu. “The Night Eaters is an exciting shift for us, both in art and writing style—a contemporary Asian American horror story and urban fantasy—and we are deeply grateful to Abrams ComicArts for this opportunity to push ourselves creatively.”

“Such a wonderful challenge for me!” said Sana Takeda. “I am deeply grateful to Marjorie, Abrams, and to all our readers for this opportunity. I hope you enjoy this new journey with us.”

You can find the solicitation for The Night Eaters: She Eats The Night below. It goes on sale October 11th and retails for $24.99 in the U.S. and $31.99 in Canada.

THE NIGHT EATERS: SHE EATS THE NIGHT

By Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda

Abrams ComicArts | October 2022

U.S. $24.99 | CAN $31.99

Hardcover with jacket | 208 pages

6½ x 9¾” | Full-color illustrations throughout

ISBN: 978-1-4197-5870-6

Ebook ISBN: 978-1-64700-526-9

In THE NIGHT EATERS: SHE EATS THE NIGHT, Chinese American twins Milly and Billy are having a tough time. On top of the multiple failures in their personal and professional lives, they’re struggling to keep their restaurant afloat. Luckily, their parents, Ipo and Keon, are in town for their annual visit. Having immigrated from Hong Kong before the twins were born, Ipo and Keon have supported their children through thick and thin and are ready to lend a hand—but they’re starting to wonder, has their support made Milly and Billy incapable of standing on their own?

When Ipo forces them to help her clean up the house next door—a hellish and run-down ruin that was the scene of a grisly murder—the twins are in for a nasty surprise. A night of terror, gore, and supernatural mayhem reveals that there is much more to Ipo and her children than meets the eye.