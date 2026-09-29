A Shocking Comic Book TV Show Ended 7 Years Ago, With a Very Different Finale Than the Original Comics

It has been seven years since a comic book TV show ended its run, and it did so in a very different way than it did in the comics. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have worked to create several great television shows in their time working together. The two men have worked on Invincible, The Boys, and The Boys spin-off series Gen V. However, before working on those comic book adaptations, the two worked on the AMC series Preacher, based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. Dominic Cooper starred as Jesse Custer, a preacher from Texas who ends up with an extraordinary power that gives him supernatural abilities. With his girlfriend, a hitwoman named Tulip (Ruth Negga), and a vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), he sets out to find out why God ran away from his creations.

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Rogen and Goldberg co-created the Preacher series along with Sam Catlin, and they made some serious changes to the source material. The finale of Preacher aired on September 29, 2019, and here is how the series ended its run, which was very different from the comic books on which it was based.

Preacher Finished Its Run With a Very Different Ending

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Preacher ended as a comic book series with a final battle in San Antonio. The final storyline was called “Alamo” and ran in eight issues, from Preacher #59 through Preacher #65, with a prologue issue after that. By this time, Cassidy had fallen out with Jesse and Tulip, and that split up the core trio that had worked together throughout the series. Jesse sought out the angels who let Genesis loose and into Jesse’s head, and then got the information he needed to set up his final battle. Meanwhile, Cassidy went to speak to God and offer a deal of his own. Someone suckered Herr Starr into coming and then set up a trap for God.

In the end, Herr Starr cancelled the apocalypse, killed the Grail, and then set out to kill Jesse Custer. Jesse then betrayed Tulip by drugging her so she couldn’t come with him since he planned to die, after telling her he would never do that again. By the end, Jesse and Cassidy had their final fight, with Cassidy taking the beating he deserved. But it was all part of his plan. While Tulip found and killed Herr Starr, Cassidy’s plan came to fruition when he sacrificed himself to the sun, and when Jesse was shot, everything came to a close. Jesse and Tulip ended up together, Cassidy was resurrected as a human, and the Saint of Killers murdered God.

That isn’t exactly what happened in the Preacher TV show. Instead of Herr Starr ending the threat of the apocalypse and gunning for Jesse, the TV series kept the focus on God, showing that it was God who planned to start the apocalypse. Humperdoo was supposed to start a dance routine, which would kickstart the apocalypse so God could wipe out humanity and start over with a new creation. This was nowhere to be found in the comics. Instead of facing off with Herr Starr and his men, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy prepared to face the Grail with the Saint of Killers lurking.

The ending was a little less dramatic than it was in the comics. Just like in the comics, Jesse and Cassidy died and were resurrected, but Cassidy ended up killing Humperdoo and ending the threat of the apocalypse, since God wouldn’t do it without a Messiah. Jesse then uses the Genesis voice to send the Grail after God. Jesse found him later and realized God is too needy to ever actually kill mankind, so he lets Genesis go and leaves God. The show then changes the ending, so Jesse and Tulip live happily ever after and have a daughter, and after they die, Cassidy shows up, and the daughter tells him that Tulip always loved him. Cassidy then dies by suicide by walking into the sun. After this scene, the Saint of Killers is seen in Heaven, waiting for God’s return, just like in the comics.

Preacher Was Never Beholden to the Comics

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While the ending was different from what Ennis and Dillon presented in the comic books, the entire Preacher series made some interesting changes. The most controversial change came when the TV series made Adolf Hitler a big part of the storyline, and this actually played into the finale as well. In the TV series, Hitler was a custodian in Hell and then became its ruler. He then found a way to escape his eternity of damnation and ended up back in the real world, where he became a sandwich artist named David Hilter. At the start, Rogen said he was playing with the idea of anyone receiving redemption, even in Hell. The fact that he chose a genocidal tyrant from the real world to do this with was the problem.

However, this all led to the Preacher finale, where the unthinkable happened. Jesus (Tyson Ritter) returned to Earth to plan the start of the apocalypse. However, just before the start of that apocalypse, Jesus and Hitler got into a huge fight. Hitler called Jesus a “hippie,” and Jesus called Hitler a “fascist pig.” This all ended with the great moment when Hitler called Jesus a “Jew” in a derogatory manner, and Jesus responded, “You’re damn right,” before strangling him. It was a chance for Rogen to show viewers why he included a figure as controversial as Hitler, and it was just one of the many changes in Preacher’s finale.