Moon Knight Writer Confirms Series Hasn't Been Cancelled

Moon Knight isn't going anywhere. After Marvel teased some pretty sizable changes coming to stories involving the Fist of Khonshu Wednesday, many were left wondering whether or not the comic series from Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio was being sent to the chopping block. To settle any worries, MacKay himself took to Twitter to confirm the series wasn't cancelled with its 25th issue.

"Moon Knight isn't ending at #25, relax," the writer wrote to his fans.

The milestone issue includes a whopping 70 pages, spread across three different stories. Alongside the issue, a new Moon Knight mini-series is launching featuring the comics debut of the new Scarlet Scarab.

"Working on MOON KNIGHT #25 was a bit of a mammoth task… 70 pages of story, cutting between three stories, each with their own artist! It was a really exciting opportunity to have that much space to work in, telling a Moon Knight story in a longer form than we're usually used to," MacKay said in a Marvel press release. "Bringing Layla El-Faouly into our story was exciting. Adding an already beloved character into the universe of the comics is a really interesting opportunity, and being able to show the "before" to David and Marcelo's "after" was a wonderful bit of synchronicity. It was an idea that we both came to independently, and the way our stories were able to dovetail is something that I'm looking forward to people experiencing. While the Scarlet Scarab will indeed be turning up in MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD, in MOON KNIGHT #25 we're seeing a much younger Layla and a much younger Marc Spector as they embark on a mission as members of the crack mercenary team, the Karnak Cowboys."

The mini-series, Moon Knight: City of the Dead, is being written by David Pepose with art by Marcelo Ferreira.

"I'm thrilled to be tackling one of my all-time favorite Marvel characters in MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD. Teaming up with sensational artist Marcelo Ferriera, we're sending Marc Spector on one of his most mind-bending adventures to date — rescuing a young runaway's soul from the City of the Dead," Pepose added. "Yet as a mercenary and as a hero, Moon Knight has been no stranger to leaving a body count... so he might see some familiar faces looking for payback! But Marc won't be embarking on this mission alone… I couldn't be more excited to be writing Layla El-Faouly's debut as the all-new Scarlet Scarab! Layla has been such a fun character to adapt — she knows Marc better than almost anyone, and that tension is going to spark some spectacular fireworks on this otherworldly adventure."

Moon Knight #25 enters comic stores July 12th while Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1 is set for release the following week on July 19th.