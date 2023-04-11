Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Endorses Team-Up With Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight

A number of noteworthy and lovable characters have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, and many of them have made strides with regards to representation. One of the most praised new additions to the franchise might be Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who debuted as the antagonist of last fall's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many praised Wakanda Forever's take on Namor, and Huerta's portrayal of the iconic character, for adding even more diversity to the MCU, and it sounds like Huerta isn't opposed to one possible option for how that could continue.

ComicBook.com recently attended Huerta's panel at Chicago's C2E2 convention, where he was asked about the possibility of teaming up onscreen with the franchise's other Mexican hero, Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). When asked if he has pitched the possibility to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, since it would make "five billion dollars", Huerta responded "No, but that's a good idea."

Will Namor return in the MCU?

At the moment, it has not been confirmed when and how Huerta will play Namor again, although Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness teased to ComicBook.com that Namor might appear in that upcoming film. When asked about that exact possibility, Huerta said he has no idea what the future holds.

"Honestly, I don't know. I hope so. I hope so," Huerta told The Wrap. "So, please tell the people to send tweets and letters to Marvel because I would love to appear in the next movie, but I don't really know."

Will Moon Knight return in the MCU?

It has been unclear whether or not Moon Knight will get a second season, but it sounds like Isaac and company are optimistic about the character's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealing earlier this year that "there's a future for that character as we move forward."

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told ComicBook.com this past fall regarding his Marvel future. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

Would you want to see Namor and Moon Knight team up in the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!