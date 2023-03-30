Moon Knight Fans Celebrate One Year Since Disney+ Premiere

Moon Knight turns 1 year old today and fans are sharing their favorite memories from the Disney+ series. Oscar Isaac's prospective Avenger is still popular among MCU viewers. They desperately want to know when Moon Knight is coming back into the picture. (Prospectively, they're also wondering if Kang the Conqueror will be one of the antagonists in a prospective Season 2?) For now there are no answers. But, fans can pile onto Disney+ and restart the mysterious journey with Isaac's characters as they try to get to the bottom of all the supernatural occurrences lurking in the shadows. Check out some of the best posts down below!

Kevin Feige has addressed a bit of the uncertainty with the MCU recently in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Phase 5 is going to look a bit different than Phase 4 did, and it's largely a change that a lot of the fans had been clamoring for. But, now, there's going to be a lengthy wait between projects for the rest of Phase 5.

'MOON KNIGHT' premiered one year ago today pic.twitter.com/L5w74IYW3l — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) March 30, 2023

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist," Feige revealed. "It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

