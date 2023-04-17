Moon Knight Adopts a New Villainous Identity

Moon Knight is known for his dissociative identity disorder, but his latest personality is stolen from one of his oldest enemies. Fans saw Oscar Isaac portray Moon Knight in his self-titled Disney+ series, where they met three of his personalities: Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. Each character was different and unique, which was fun to watch play out on the small screen as we wait for a possible Season 2 of Moon Knight. In the comics, Moon Knight is busy running his Midnight Mission and alongside his former West Coast Avengers teammate Tigra. However, the re-emergence of a villain causes Moon Knight to take on another identity.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight #22. Continue reading at your own risk.

Moon Knight #22 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins by recapping the vigilante actions of a new Midnight Man, who is going around robbing wealthy gangsters. The two previous people to don the Midnight Man moniker were Anton Mogart and his son Jeff Wilde, but they're both deceased. As Moon Knight correctly points out, he saw both of them die, and he killed Jeff himself. So he's not too concerned with investigating the new Midnight Man. Tigra, on the other hand, starts to do her own digging to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Part of Tigra's investigation leads her on a quick team-up with Hawkeye, who brings her up to speed with his time wearing the Ronin costume again in Hawkeye: Freefall. Hawkeye did some stealing and didn't want to dirty his superhero image, so doing it as Ronin was the easiest way to make that happen. The same can be said for Moon Knight, because Tigra catches him in the act of committing another crime as Midnight Man.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Why Is Moon Knight the New Midnight Man?

Tigra is furious at Moon Knight for lying to her about being Midnight Man. Marc confesses that he needed to make some extra cash after losing his funds to Zodiac, so he started ripping off the mob and even Hydra so he could pay his associates. Moon Knight couldn't be seen committing these crimes since that would bring unwanted attention to the Midnight Mission, so he brought back Midnight Man.

In another unexpected turn of events, Tigra spills her heart out to Moon Knight, telling him how she feels betrayed by his lies. She's done a lot for Moon Knight during this new run of his series, from taking on a gang of vampires to running through a tomb dimension and fighting off crazy mercenaries. Basically, Tigra cares for and loves Moon Knight, but he wasn't bright enough to pick up on it.

Moon Knight #22 ends with a maskless Marc Spector coming to Tigra's apartment to apologize. After his apology, Tigra plants a kiss on Marc and they now are officially a couple.