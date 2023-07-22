Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant Trailer Released

Kamala Khan is the Marvel Universe's newest mutant. Earlier this month, the House of Ideas revealed the beloved Inhuman would be resurrected later this year as a member of the X-Men. Now, Marvel's unveiled a trailer for the comic, giving fans a tease of what they can expect from the series.

Heavily inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the character, the teaser turns the artwork from Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham into a motion comic interlaced with title cards introducing the title's creative team.

Witness the start of an eXtraordinary new #MarvelComics era in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant,' a four-issue limited series co-written by the MCU’s own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani, and writer Sabir Pirzada! ⚡❌ pic.twitter.com/rpZ959M1iw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2023

In addition to Gomez and Gorham, Ms. Marvel: The Mutant will also feature Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada on the creative team.

"This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me," Vellani shared with the title's announcement. "Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book! I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read. I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction."

"I want to make it very, very clear that we are not retconning her Inhuman origin. That's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect," Vellani added. "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy."

