New The Marvels Trailer Answers Major Question From Ms. Marvel

The second trailer for The Marvels made its debut late Thursday night, providing even more of a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The Marvels will not only be following up on the events of 2019's Captain Marvel, but several of the franchise's Disney+ series — and now, we have a pretty major hint as to how they'll connect. The second trailer for The Marvels establishes that the principal villain, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), is responsible for the switcheroo that is occurring between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Part of the trailer shows Dar-Benn uncovering and putting on a bangle — the matching bangle to the one that Kamala uses in her superheroics, which played a pretty significant role across the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

Ever since Ms. Marvel first premiered, speculation has swirled that the second bangle could have secret connections to everything from Shang-Chi to Kang the Conqueror's Quantum technology. While it appeared as if Dar-Benn was sporting the second bangle in The Marvels' first trailer, now we know that there's definitely a connection between the two.

Why Did Nia DaCosta Direct The Marvels?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta revealed her own personal connection to the realm of Marvel Comics, and particularly to Kamala.

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta revealed when asked about the fresh face in Marvel movies. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta shared. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn and Park Seo-joon, who is currently cast in a mystery role.

The Marvels will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.