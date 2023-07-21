The Marvels Reveals New Poster

Disney is finally starting to raise the curtain on The Marvels, and now we've got a brand new poster for the anticipated Captain Marvel sequel. Disney released a previous poster featuring all three characters with their own colorized burst effect behind them. While Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel are all featured once again, the new poster takes a different approach, giving fans some fantastic wallpaper material in the process. The poster is also accompanied by a new trailer, showcasing plenty of new footage and fueling a host of theories that fans have about the film. You can check out the new poster below.

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani all reprise their roles, but we've never seen all three characters together despite their other appearances in the MCU. Ms. Marvel recently introduced Kamala Khan to the MCU, and then teased the first interaction with Carol at the very end of the series, as Kamala vanishes and is replaced by Carol. That's going to be a theme of the film, as in the trailers we see all three experiencing the same phenomenon.

Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel are back.



In a recent interview with The Wrap, Vellani revealed how Larson and Parris would frequently check in with her and make sure she was okay and taking care of herself throughout filming. "If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani said. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just – there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work."

"Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK," Vellani said. "And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon. You can find the official synopsis for The Marvels below.

"Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

