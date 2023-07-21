The Marvels Reveals New Trailer

Marvel's cinematic universe is going a bit cosmic for its latest endeavor, as The Marvels is the next feature up for Marvel's ever-expanding world, and now Disney has revealed a brand new trailer for the anticipated sequel. The Marvels will be the long-awaited team-up of Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Photon (Monica Rambeau), and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), and the new trailer gives us a much better sense of how all three will be interacting and evolving throughout the film. We also get new looks at Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn and the lovable Goose, and we'll likely be seeing more footage of the film as we near its upcoming release date. You can find the full trailer in the video above.

These three characters share such a unique connection in the comics, and the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series highlighted so well how Khan fits into the equation. Monica was last seen in WandaVision, but there was plenty of material there to play off of in The Marvels, and much of it will likely bring Monica into some conflict with Carol. Speaking of Carol, she was last seen briefly in Shang-Chi, but the last time we actually saw her in action was during Avengers: Endgame. In an interview with GMA, Brie Larson explained the biggest differences between Captain Marvel and The Marvels in regards to Carol.

"The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities," Larson said. "That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time."

"I am so lucky that I get to play pretend with my job," Larson said. "The fact that I'm an actor came from me being a small child and saying it to my mom. I feel like sitting here on this couch talking about these projects is honoring this inner child inside of me. I have a very vivid interior world and it's something that I've cultivated and is very special to me,"

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. You can find the official synopsis for The Marvels below.

"Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

Are you excited for The Marvels? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things The Marvels with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!