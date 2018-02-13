‘Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Announced

IDW Games, Steve Jackson Games, and Nickelodeon Consumer Products will team up for a new version of the Munchkin card game featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, players become the Turtles and their allies and fight against monsters and to collect loot.

Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will come in standard, deluxe, and deluxe ultimate formats and will feature new art from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator, Kevin Eastman, as well as artist Tadd Galusha. The gameplay is developed by designer Jon Cohn.

The standard edition of Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be available at retail stores. The two special editions, the Deluxe Edition and the Ultra Deluxe Edition, will be available only through the game’s Kickstarter campaign. Each Deluxe Edition will feature character standees and a fully illustrated mounted Level tracker. The Deluxe Ultimate Edition will feature variant, retro-style coloring on all components that will be reminiscent of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics that were created and published over 30 years ago.

Jerry Bennington, Vice President of New Product Development for IDW Publishing, said in a press release, “We are excited to team up with Steve Jackson Games and Kevin Eastman for this incredible project. The Turtles are a perfect fit for the engaging world of Munchkin.”

Munchkin “Czar” and Line Editor Andrew Hackard stated, “Millions of kids in my generation grew up with the Turtles. I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to be working with IDW on this new game. Cowabunga!”

Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will launch on Kickstarter March 7th with a $29.95 SRP for the Deluxe Editions. The standard edition will carry a $24.95 SRP and all editions are scheduled to be available in June 2018.

Munchkin is a dedicated deck card game created by Steve Jackson and published by Steve Jackson Games. The game is a comedic take on tabletop roleplaying games. It focuses on the “munchkin” player archetype, the type of player who is typically immature and playing only to “win” and to create the most powerful character possible. Munchkin is an Origin Award-winning game that has numerous thematic and licensed expansions.