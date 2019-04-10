Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/10/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Scooby Apocalypse #36, War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery #1, and Fairlady #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN #68

Tom King’s extended run on Batman has its highs and lows, and while more recent installments of the “Knightmares” arc have been more on the low side of things, this week’s Batman #68 is decidedly a high point — and possibly one of the most enjoyable issues King’s done yet. Now, hardcore fans will want to suspend disbelief a little as the issue sees Selina Kyle and Lois Lane bachelorette party it up at the Fortress of Solitude in what seems like a highly unlikely scenario. That said, it’s also a delightful read, especially as juxtaposed with the more sedate and well, boring, night Bruce has with Clark. It’s that night with Clark that ends up being a key component of Bruce’s “knightmare” as he’s faced with the truth about how he coexists with Batman, but outside of that there’s a lot of heart and honesty in Lois and Selina’s adventure, and, frankly, it’s just a ton of fun to read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #4

Jock provides some of the best artwork of his career in this issue, enhanced by the work of colorist David Baron. Snyder weaves a theme of family through the issue and puts some of the most important relationships in Batman’s world center stage in an emotionally draining, but effective, issue that ramps up to the story’s third act. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #10

After a brief interlude last issue, Joelle Jones and company are back to Catwoman, and they’re continuing to craft a genuinely fun tale. This issue uses a rather unconventional storytelling structure to highlight Selina’s latest heist, all while bringing various other elements — the altercation with Penguin, the ongoing drama with the Creels, and the stuff with Selina’s sister — together in an interesting way. This issue proves the kind of sprawling, but self-contained story that this series can tell, without losing too much stream in the process. Blanco’s art also compliments the visual tone of the rest of the series really well, and happens to introduce one of the best street-style outfits that Selina has worn in recent years. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1001

A new era begins in Detective Comics #1001, and things are already looking quite bright in more ways than one. Writer Peter J. Tomasi looks to bring Batman out of the shadows by bringing the light directly to Gotham, and that shakes up the visuals of a Batman book considerably. Penciller Brad Walker and colorist Nathan Fairbairn take advantage of the lighter tones at play and present a more fallible Batman who doesn’t have the shadows to work with any longer. The jury’s still out on Arkham Knight, but so far the setup is compelling, and we’re definitely sticking around to find out more. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #68

A solid story and great characterization for Trickster is enhanced by great artwork and visual storytelling from Scott Kolins. Colorist Luis Guerrero’s palette is a bit washed out, leaving me a little cold, but it is obviously a look that the creative team is specifically going for, so if you look at the book on the stands and think you’d enjoy it, you almost certainly will. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #11

This shortened issue flies by so fast, you won’t realize you’re done. Backed to the brim with action and a killer fight sequence, you’ll keep flipping the pages as fast as you can. Venditti’s certainly hitting his stride on this title and this may be the best Hawkman’s ever been written. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #8

Nalo Hopkinson and Dan Watters are turning the disjointed narrative that House of Whispers began with and turning it into a cohesive narrative, though there’s still some work left to do. This issue splits its time between horrors taking place on with Shakpana on Earth and Ezrulie’s meta-fantasy. While solid on their own, the two throughlines don’t work together well, distracting from one another rather than complimenting, but there’s some foreshadowing being done here and things are getting more interesting as they go. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #8

We finally get some answers in Justice League Odyssey #8 this week, and while the issue doesn’t really do much with them, what really works here is the interplay between Darkseid and the heroes. Darkseid spends a good chunk of the issue calling out the heroes for their failings — specifically, he attempts to explain that he is beyond the concept of a supervillain and, instead, matters more as a part of cosmic balance. It’s not a fresh idea — the idea that you have to have evil to have good isn’t a new one in comics — but there’s just something deeply satisfying in how it’s presented here and how each of the heroes process it. The only real problem with the issue is one that the entire series has had so far and that’s a criminal underuse and downplaying of Jessica Cruz, who yet again is mostly an afterthought in the mission. Here’s to hoping she ends up having a more significant role soon. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD OUTLAW #33

This issue is about as neutral as they come, even for a Red Hood book. It’s not particularly bad, but nothing stands out the keep you interested either. The past two books have seemed like fillers for something more and soon or later, they’re going to have to start pushing the narrative forward. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #36

There is a whole lot of plot to get through in this final issue, but given the rapid movement that the series has had for the last several months, the pacing is actually pretty comfortable. Yes, there’s a lot there, but DeMatteis and company have been planting seeds for the end of the book for quite some time, and everything from the heroes’ master plan to the complexion of the world following the big battle feels logical. There are some great character moments in the issue, especially for Fred, who has shone even more brightly in the series since his death and rebirth. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #29

Supergirl #29 finally gives Kara and readers the answers they’ve been seeking, but other than the identity of a few major players, it’s an answer we already kind of had. It just doesn’t feel like the revelation of who destroyed Krypton and why is all that powerful considering the extensive lengths that Supergirl went to for the information. Instead, the story shifts fully to the real current villain, Gandelo. Considering that Gandelo’s desire to end Supergirl hasn’t exactly been a secret for several issues, this feels kind of lackluster and a bit like a let down. It does set up for a showdown between Gandelo and Supergirl next issue, which may end up more interesting than it currently seems given a major development with Rogol Zaar’s axe but readers will just have to wait — something that, if the reveals keep being so predictable, they may not want to. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #10

Rogol Zaar rears his ugly head as Jon Kent finally concludes his tale about how he disappeared for three weeks to explore space with his grandfather and came back several years older. Jon had a rough summer break, getting lost in time and space and eventually getting trapped on Earth-3 with evil doppelgangers of his parents. While Jon finally got home, he quickly recruited his father to help save Jor-El from a new threat, one familiar to Superman. This arc went from decompressed to manic in a single issue, with Jon and Superman rushed into space with little explanation after multiple issues showing why Jon mysteriously aged. This is definitely the weaker of Bendis’s two Superman series, and I don’t like that the book is quickly returning to its generic opening villain. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

TITANS #36

Dan Abnett does a solid job the final installment of the “Into The Bleed” story arc balancing the action (a brawl between the Titans and Mother Blood) and the emotional moments (a conversation between Raven and a pre-shot Nightwing) that have made his run on the book work so well. And while the story itself doesn’t hint at any big changes going forward (beyond some closure for Beast Boy and the Unearth characters), the cover hints that the team could be getting another shake-up in the near future. So if you’ve enjoyed this current iteration, you may want to savor this issue. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #3

Fun, light, and character-driven writing combines with expressive and kinetic art to make for a hugely enjoyable issue. There’s some strong characterization on Superman, creative and interesting settings for the aciton set pieces, and some intriguing setup for what’s next. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #68

Both in terms of art and narrative, but it still is a fairly enjoyable read. The issue puts a cap on Diana and Giganta’s fight against the Titans, but that whole altercation might not be as satisfying as all of the build-up had suggested. If anything, what saves this issue is Wilson’s unique approach to Diana’s internal struggle, which is dealt with in a way that will hopefully bleed into future issues. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF CONAN BELIT #2

While paced significantly better than the first issue, it’s still a bit unclear at times what’s actually going on in Belit #2. The dialogue and general characterization is good, but the artwork falters when called on to illustrate any sort of action. There are absolutely better books on the shelf this week, but there are worse ones too. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN APOCALYPSE AND X-TRACTS #2

Age of X-Man: Apocalypse and The X-Tracts heads to a darker place in the second issue as the cast of mutants under En Sabah Nur’s guidance encounter conflict while looking for Omega Red. While the build-up to an encounter with the destructive mutant continues throughout the issue, Kitty Pryde assists Apocalypse and aligns herself with the X-Tracts. All of these events transpire at a reasonable pace that doesn’t linger on one event for too long and sets up what’ll hopefully be an eventful encounter in the next issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN MARVELOUS X-MEN #3

Marvelous X-Men, and perhaps the “Age of X-Man” concept, feels like it’s running out of steam. There’s still not a clear sense of who is fighting for what or why, just a kind of slow meandering through X-Man’s handcrafted dystopia. There are some interesting bits here with Storm and Magneto arguing about how to deal with fictionalized history, and the book still looks good, but for the most part, it is forgettable. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

After coming off a killer issue last week, Amazing Spider-Man #19 falls flat. While this book is paced better than its predecessor, it’s a bit muddied and tiring. Spencer was onto something tugging at the heartstrings of the reader the last time around but this issue seems as if it lost sight of where it’s meant to go. That said, Hunted is still an event with incredible promise as it enters its back half. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

Tie-ins can be a mixed bag on the whole, but Asgardians to the Galaxy actually benefits from its inclusion in “War of the Realms”. The last arc meandered a bit, but with this new threat the team has a tangible purpose, and are once again at their best facing insurmountable odds with a delightful mix of swords, hammers, and humor. Throgg is clearly the MVP in this issue, commanding not only the power of thunder, but also the power of empathy, and you’ll only root for the little powerhouse even more afterwards. Visually the book is solid throughout, and packs a bevy of action and characters in every page, but admittedly it hits another gear anytime Throgg finds himself in the spotlight. The Asgardians of the Galaxy have found their groove once more, and we couldn’t be happier about it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #9

There is almost no consistency in the quality of story and dialogue in No Road Home from issue to issue, and unfortunately #9 is on the lowest end of that spectrum. There’s a sequence in this comic where various characters reveal the deepest desires of their hearts, and it’s honestly one of the silliest, most laughable exchanges I’ve read in a Marvel comic in some time, but it takes itself completely seriously. I would give this comic one star, but it I’m bumping it up to two solely for the fact that Rocket Raccoon eats a jar of Pym Particles and grows into a giant, which is incredibly #dope. [Ed. note: He insisted I keep the hashtag.] — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #4

Carol couldn’t be in better hands, and it shows with another fantastic issue of Captain Marvel. Kelly Thompson brings Carol and Rogue together once more, but delivers a story between the two that feels like a fresh and necessary next step in their unique relationship. This isn’t about rehashing nostalgia, but instead is about confronting one’s past to ultimately move past it, and Carmen Carnero’s gorgeous art only makes the journey more fulfilling. With an epic battle between the rebellion and Nuclear Man’s forces kicking off by issue’s end and several more mysteries to solve, Captain Marvel has never been better and definitely should not be missed. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEAD MAN LOGAN #6

Dead Man Logan has spent quite a long time being dull and feeling utterly unnecessary, but this issue represents a wonderful change in the story. We’re finally to the point where Logan is saying his goodbyes and leaving this continuity for good. That’s fantastic news, and the way in which these goodbyes are written is actually quite compelling and emotional. I’m surprised to admit that I’m looking forward to the back half of this series now that Logan has returned to the wasteland one last time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5 finally gets around to its opening issue bombshell as Aunt May tells Spider-Man about her breast cancer. Spider-Man, being the overly dramatic superhero we all know and love, takes the news somewhat poorly and ends up participating in a car theft and accidentally breaking a kid’s wrist. The whole misadventure leads to Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum where Spider-Man receives some helpful advice. While I still have my doubts about the Aunt May cancer storyline, I do like how the comic continues to focus on Spider-Man’s relationship with his neighborhood and superhero friends. The comic continues to feel pleasantly different than Amazing Spider-Man, and Taylor has earned enough goodwill that readers should at least be willing to see where Aunt May’s latest health scare will take us. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

INVADERS #4

Captain America and the Human Torch finally get through to Nay Peterson, who reveals her history with Namor and what caused him to want to destroy all of humanity. His quest to seek those like him led him on an adventure with Professor Xavier, reminding him of the atrocities he witnessed in World War II and the evil deeds that men can carry out on one another. This backstory furthers the concept that was introduced in the first issue, that the emotional toll of all the horrific acts Namor had witnessed had shut him down internally, wishing to act out his vengeance on the surface world. This exposition is handled delicately and with nuance as to never feel contrived, making for an effective backstory not only for this narrative, but for the entire character of Namor. The issue closes with a looming threat that Namor might face, though we hope the book continues to explore the emotional angle than merely be another exploration of Namor’s war on humanity, as these elements have been far more engaging than the action-oriented elements have been in the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #4

Conan and his cohorts continue to head towards treasure, slaying skeletal beasts right and left, all while the wizard Koga Thun’s venom infects Suty. When the poison progresses too far, Conan offers to free his companion the only way he knows how, yet Koga Thun seizes this opportunity and finds a way to violently entwine his life with the warrior’s. This installment of the series moves at a break-neck pace, delivering readers action and excitement, with the fate of Suty offering a surprisingly emotional journey that will touch even the most hardened reader’s emotions. If this issue wasn’t already a home run, the final moments tease that things could get even worse for Conan, setting the bar even higher as we head into the final issue. It’s tough to see how the creative team could top themselves with a finale, but we can’t wait to see what they pull off. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #49

Spider-Man/Deadpool is mercifully coming to a conclusion, as the book’s meta-commentary becomes the actual plot of the comic. The titular heroes have recently discovered that the “Fourth Wall” that Deadpool regularly breaks has somehow been sealed during an unseen Marvel event comic. Deadpool comes up with a wild theory as to what happened to his Fourth Wall and its ties to the mysterious Manipulator that has somehow conquered all of Earth’s heroes. If Deadpool’s jokes are usually a knowing wink at the audience, this comic is an uncomfortable stare, too weird and direct to really be clever. I think we finally found the upper limit to Deadpool’s meta-humor, and it comes one month before Spider-Man/Deadpool ends. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR GRAND MOFF TARKIN #1

Grand Moff Tarkin learned from an early age the stakes of survival, which are tactics he brought with him to the Empire. As he seeks a target to test out the destructive capabilities of the Death Star, he takes drastic measures to ensure that everyone under his authority follows protocol or face fatal consequences. In the original Star Wars, Tarkin only earned minimal screen time, with this book replicating some of those scenes while offering glimpses into his disciplined and deranged mindset. While the character might not have possessed the physical presence of Darth Vader, were any audiences to have witnessed what was going on within him and what this book depicted, he would strike nearly as much fear within the viewer as the Sith Lord. This book is a must-read for fans of Tarkin or the original movie in general, delivering an all-new perspective of a beloved character who you’ll never look at the same again. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR PRINCESS LEIA #1

Set after the events of Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back, Leia begins to orchestrate her infiltration of Jabba’s Palace to save Han Solo, thanks to a little help from Lando Calrissian and a chance encounter with bounty hunter Boussh. This is only the beginning of her troubles, as she must first survive a tangle with Bossk and his trusty gang if she hopes to retrieve Chewbacca to pull off her dangerous plan. Various stories focusing on Leia have depicted her tactical prowess, with this one-shot displaying not only her quick-thinking, but also her skills as a full-fledged warrior. From the ways in which she neutralizes her enemies to negotiating ceasefires, this book offers a thrilling adventure that feels fully in line with the Leia we’ve come to know and love, all while filling in a missing chapter in the character’s journey to rescue Han. The colorful and action-packed art rivals the excitement of the story, giving readers a captivating journey worthy of Leia’s legacy. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #1

Peter David and artist Greg Land’s Symbiote Spider-Man miniseries is the stuff of dreams for continuity enthusiasts, putting Peter Parker back in the black suit right before the iconic “Alien Costume Saga” began. It’s worth a look even if you weren’t reading back then, as it shows a more classic version of Spidey dealing with simpler issues like his love life and the villain of the week. That latter part should be what draws in new readers, as the first issue promises a closer look at one of Spider-Man’s more enigmatic villains in Mysterio. Give it a look. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #43

“War of the Realms” has invaded Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, but what we love about the series thankfully is not overshadowed. The issue does take a bit to get going, but patience is rewarded with a heartfelt exchange between Doreen and Loki. Characters like Captain America are often held in high regard, but few command respect and loyalty quite like Squirrel Girl, and that is once again in the spotlight here. The book really kicks into high gear in the second half, with a potent combination of giant Ultron Oak Trees, new costumes, and old enemies. If the next issue is anything like the second half of this one, next month can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #6

Unstoppable Wasp #6 spends most of the issue with Nadia dealing with the aftermath of her recent bipolar episode. The bulk of the issue deals with Nadia making amends with her friends and learning more about her disorder with the help of a psychologist, while the “B” plot explores the growing relationship between Shay and Ying. While the comic doesn’t exploit Nadia’s bipolar episode to create a wedge between Nadia and her friends, I did feel the comic went to great pains to minimize the effects that a violent bipolar episode has on a person’s relationships. It’s great that Unstoppable Wasp wants to portray bipolar disorder as a manageable part of a person’s life, compared to how writers treated Hank Pym’s struggles with the disorder, but brushing aside the negative effects it has is a bit problematic. It’s like the comic wanted to touch on a serious, life-changing topic before going back to its upbeat tone, and it feels a bit jarring as a result. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #1

Neither McElroy fans nor Marvel die-hards will be disappointed with Journey Into Mystery. It’s a fun comic that fits within the greater tapestry of the Marvel Universe and retains just enough of the McElroys’ distinct voices to feel unique. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEB OF VENOM CULT OF CARNAGE #1

I dig the cult horror aspect of this book, I’m not going to lie. This kind of religious madness makes Cletus such a compelling villain, and the addition of Symbiote god Knull only escalates things. It’s a well-paced, well-written story with interesting characters that certainly won’t bore you at any point. The only issue I’ve got here is that the art, while solid in a vacuum, doesn’t fit the tone of what the book is going for. Still a fun read nonetheless. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

WINTER SOLDIER #5

Winter Soldier #5 comes to life with melancholy story of betrayal, jealousy, and the difficulty attached to doing the right thing. After making a mistake, Bucky is left to wonder whether he’ll be able to help his charge the way the kid deserves, and what follows next becomes one of Bucky’s hardest realizations to date. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-23 #11

Mariko Tamaki always manages to nail the fine balance between X-23’s animal side and her humanity simply by showing just how much Laura struggles with both. This issue is no exception. What is exceptional about X-23 #11, though, is how Tamaki manages to take what has started to become a sort of repetitive premise — X-23 and Gabby on missions to take out any operation working with clones, specifically of themselves — and give it an unexpected twist. Gabby, tired of Laura calling the shots and being generally unfeeling about the plight of the other clones, has struck out on her own. It’s the suddenly being alone again that makes Laura her most vulnerable. It’s a surprising reversal of what we know about the character, but very welcome. X-23 #11 takes the well-worn Laura and gives her a whole new life and dimension and, in the process, delivers one of the best X-Men stories out there. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-FORCE #6

Flashbacks can be fine in moderation, but as we see in X-Force, too many can lead to outright confusion. Stryfe’s journey to find Cable needed some explanation and context, but this issue takes that and runs with it, ultimately bouncing between time so many times that you’re scratching your head halfway through. By issue’s end you do come away with some key plot points, but the execution is cluttered to say the least. We don’t even move the main plot forward but an inch by the end of the issue, so overall this issue just doesn’t hit the mark. Hopefully things can get back on track next month. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS RESISTANCE #3

Despite having to deal with floating through space, Ripley and Hendricks use some quick thinking to get themselves out of orbit and onto a nearby planet. While the pair are thrilled to be alive, they quickly find out they aren’t alone, confirming their worst suspicions about Weyland-Yutani. While there’s nothing necessarily wrong with the way this story is unfolding, there also doesn’t feel like there’s anything fresh being explored in the narrative, no matter how effective it might be. Alien franchise fans have seen human experiments and isolated survivors potentially falling victim to the xenomorphs, so with this being the third issue, we’re beginning to wonder what direction is story is going to take us down. Devout Alien fans might enjoy seeing a story being told competently, given the various other lackluster comics as of late, but those same devout fans might be even quicker to pick up on the redundant vibe of the story. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR WHO: THE THIRTEENTH DOCTOR #6

Some Doctor Who fans aren’t sold on how crowded the Thirteenth Doctor’s TARDIS is, with three times as many companions as is typical, but Jody Houser knows how to make the best of it. The banter between our heroes is delightful through every issue of the series so far, and this one is no exception. The idea of an adventure involving a mysterious history podcast is clever in that signature Doctor Who way that will have fans speculating over who the host really is. The series remains a solid read for fans of the show. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DUCKTALES #20

Ducktales #20 has a few laughs peppered into its pages, though there’s unfortunately not much that’s remarkable about the issue. It’s at its best when it’s nonchalant and goofy like when fake mustaches fail as disguises and a solution is as simple as power button. The appearance of Donald’s cousin, Fethry Duck, was the best part of the issue – it’s just too bad that the eccentric character didn’t get more time to shine. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

EMPTY MAN #6

Society is on the verge of collapse thanks to the growing mutation of the Empty Man virus, and Agent Jensen and the family she’s trying to protect are right in the middle of it all. I liked that the central characters spent most of their time stuck in the highway, literally watching the world burn. It’s a little derivative, sure, but it’s probably an accurate representation of where someone trying to keep their head down would be when the world goes to hell. The last page reveal is both creepy and fantastic and will please folks who have followed the series from the onset. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

FAIRLADY #1

What happens when you combine procedural case-solving a la Magnum P.I. with high fantasy? That’s the central inspiration for Fairlady, a new Image Comics series from writer Brian Schirmer and while the question may not be one that readers ask themselves every day, it’s one whose answer they won’t want to miss thanks to an inventive, impressive debut. Well written, nuanced characters paired with delightfully expressive art and colors, Fairlady #1 is a stellar first issue of what promises to be an excellent series. While the story doesn’t spend much time setting the stage, jumping right in is a huge strength of the story, allowing the characters and the mystery unfold organically. The writing, the complete “one and done” story format, the art, and even the carefully crafted culture of The Feld all makes the book a standout. Come for the anthropomorphic cat. Stay for a genuinely original and fascinating story that will leave you wanting more in the best way possible. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAITHLESS #1

Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet debut their new erotic thriller Faithless. For most of the issue, the eroticism and the supernatural thriller are mostly separate, with the former not doing much to inform the latter. At least until the final page, which is disturbing and haunting. Azzarrelo is unfurling this mystery slowly, and much of the dialogue is oddly affected, but Llovet’s artwork is stunning throughout. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #19

While this might all be leading to the Green Ranger, Rita Repulsa is unquestionably the star of Go Go Power Rangers. Ryan Parrott continues to unearth new layers of the iconic villain, providing context and even empathy for Repulsa while keeping that villainous streak intact. Other subplots are also pushed forward in substantial yet subtle ways, including Trini and Jason’s delightful relationship drama, Alpha One’s slow burn integration into the Ranger’s world, and Kimberly’s genuine struggle with warring parents. Eleonora Carlini has also settled in, routinely delivering vibrant actions sequences full of color and movement as well as spot-on expression work. Throw in the most frightening version of Baboo ever and you get an issue and a series that you will regret missing out on. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GUNNING FOR HITS #4

Gunning for Hits #4 tries to build to a high this week, but it falls flat before fans get to the final page. Recording an album is hard work, and it takes more exposition than comfortable to work through. Not even an assassination attempt can break out the text walls built in this new issue, so fans are hoping more action comes through to push forward the lengthy story before long. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #3

Hit-Girl got off to a bit of a slow start, but it seems to finally be hitting its stride in both humor and visual style. Kevin Smith’s previous issues have either gone too far in crassness or brutality, clashing too much with the lighthearted and charming visuals from Pernille Orum and Sunny Gho. That seems to be the point, but it just wasn’t clicking until this issue. Smith finds the right sweet spot here however, and brings the supporting cast around as well to form a compelling mixture. It’s a shame that it took two issues to find, but here’s hoping it keeps the momentum through the final issue and goes out with a bang. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITE DARK #5

Infinite Dark returns after one heck of a first arc, and while this is a bit of a slow burn we’re already hooked once more. While you might have thought things would be better after Deva’s heroic actions last time around, in some ways things have gotten worse, and writer Ryan Cady plants the seeds for new mysteries and challenges throughout the issue. One section in particular can come off as a bit confusing, but I ultimately came away with a solid understanding of the threat at play, and Andrea Mutti and K. Michael Russell’s moody visuals set the stage for this series perfectly. Infinite Dark continues to be one of the most interesting books on shelves, and it looks as if that tradition is going to continue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #2

Joshua Dysart continues to blend high concept science fiction with political intrigue as he examines the character and history of Toyo Harada. This issue questions just how many lives Harada has been willing to sacrifice in pursuit of his perfect world. Harada is engaged in a complex game of strategy against an extra-dimensional being of immense intelligence and seeing the two try to outwit each other is intensely engaging. Cafu and Butch Guice bring their best, making Harada’s past and present feel distinct but both still worthy of exploration. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOW #21

There’s nobody that’s as effective and efficient as Rick Remender at world-building when it comes to comics as a medium and that may be as evident as ever in Low #21. Sure, Low has been around for 21 issues — three lifetimes compared to most titles — but it’s gotten to a point where it feels like this universe has been around for decades. This genre-jumping book continues to impress nearly years in and it’s far from stale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #14

With the sibling rivalry that was once the backbone of the series now resolved and a time jump allowing the world to grow, Oblivion Song is better than its ever been. The residents of Oblivion continue to uncover more of the strange world’s mysteries while Nathan cole tries to readjust to life on Earth and now outside of prison. Both sides of the story are compelling and already there’s a sense of anticipation as readers wait for them to crossover again. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #6

More sci-fi tropes come alive in Outer Darkness #6 as the crew of the Charon contend with a demon that’s hunting them aboard the wrecked ship. Gory remains of crew members are strewn throughout the crashed ship, but it soon comes to light that that’s only part of the issues the crew faces. The occasionally cheesy quip sells the sci-fi trope even more and provides some comic relief for the mounting tension that builds up to close out the book. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

PRODIGY #5

Edison Crane is no stranger to mystery and adventure, though he is a stranger to failure. Thankfully those struggles only make one of the most engaging minds even more enticing. Mark Millar’s leading man gets a bit more human here, though the issue still features all the frenetic action we’ve come to love from the series. Credit for that goes to Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo, who continue to find new and creative ways to visualize Crane’s mental abilities. Prodigy is a stylish mix of adventure and intrigue, and we couldn’t be happier to be along for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

RAT QUEENS: SWAMP ROMP SPECIAL #1

The new Rat Queens creative team of Ryan Ferrier and Priscilla Petraites debut in Rat Queens: Swamp Romp Special #1, and they hit the ground running. Ferrier writes some of the sharpest jokes and dialogue for the Queens in a long time, and Petraites may be the best Rat Queens artist yet when it comes to blending action with comedy. “Romp” is the right word to describe this special as it moves at a fast pace and in unexpected directions. It’s both fresh and familiar in all the right way. This issue is sure to restore the faith of any Rat Queens fan uncertain about the series’ future. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #2

Ronin Island #2 will make readers’ blood boil in the best way. As the islanders come under attack by zombie warriors, its young samurai must team up to save their people from the undead and the living mainlanders hoping to take over their home. With war upon them, this second issue feels fuller than the last, and fans won’t expect the surprise turn that comes at its final moment. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #243

Savage Dragon #243 is a fun romp. As much as the series has been incredibly NSFW, with both nudity and extreme violence lately, Larsen is no dummy: he knows that making the toddler Amy the central character of an issue has to change the complexion of the issue somewhat. There are two big “fights” in the issue, and both of them are a lot of fun. It certainly seems as though Amy’s Chosen One powers are on a whole other level from her siblings — something that Larsen will be likely to follow up on down the line. Meanwhile, the art was strong, and Larsen’s flexible cartooning helped sell some of the more humorous moments without undercutting the more serious stuff still going on in the B plots. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY LOST PILOT #1

Cantwell and crew are back with the follow-up to last year’s acclaimed tale and it’s just as haunting as before. For a debut issue, Lost Pilot had just the right things to make it an intriguing read and suck you in for more, whether it be its realistic take on mental illness or the absolutely bonkers delusions. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5