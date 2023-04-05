Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/5/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Planet of the Apes #1, The Flash #796, and Second Coming: Trinity #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Comics) ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #2 Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2 plays out in two sequences: set-up and punchline. Friends and family on Jon's Earth prepare to send him after Ultraman, then the showdown with his childhood torturer arrives; it's as direct as possible in delivery of plot and dialogue with no space left for any sense of ambiguity or confusion. Even the action sequence taking up more than half of the issue's pages is a delivery method for revealing who punched who and when someone is dispatched. Despite multiple references to the oddities of the multiverse, the reveal of a new Earth is as visually generic as possible with only a handful of tall buildings or dull concrete providing any sort of backdrop. The action itself is laid out with full figures in familiar poses and no additional depth or context, making the issue a quick read with little to reflect upon. The final page will certainly elicit responses from fans of DC Comics, especially Taylor's early work with the publisher, but it doesn't resonate beyond the acknowledgement of recognizing a thing. There's simply too little to the individual issues of Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent so far to make them read like a substantial development in a serialized narrative, which makes the connection to a story composed of brief, digital installments make more sense. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN #134 Batman #134 is an issue of layers, both in the main story and the backup, and while not every layer holds it's still a solid issue and an interesting one. The main story delivers on a confrontation between Red Mask and Batman in this alternative Gotham and while the actual confrontation leaves something to be desired—the villain essentially monologues his way through the encounter and tips his hand—it kicks off some serious action in what feels like a Hail Mary pass for Bruce in this world. If you're a Batman fan, seeing a Batman who can make his way through anything is satisfying though I do question some of the choices that makes this version of the character somehow more durable and prepared than one with all of his gadgets and equipment. It's the backup story, however, that is the real star of this issue. Tim's continued efforts to find Bruce in the Multiverse net a deeply emotional moment for the character that is beautifully written and richly moving. Together, the two tales have an interesting momentum and is a rare case where both stories serve the whole and serve it well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #6 Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6, as is most of the series to date, fairly ridiculous though not unenjoyable. It just leans entirely into a very specific view of Batman and a very specific aesthetic and it's that aesthetic that seems to be of more importance than a genuinely good story. If that gritty 90s Silvestri of it all is your jam, it works. If you want more depth and a lot less cliche and monologuing, it doesn't. And this issue is very heavy on the character cliches and the villain monologuing with the end result being something that is stylistic but superficial. There are a few solid scenes, but it's pretty niche and overall, mostly just okay. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 FABLES #158 Fables' various threads start to converge as Peter Pan, Greenjack, and the Wolf family all find themselves in the same round. As these three (well four, if you count the Cubs and Bigby as separate) entitles converge, it quickly looks like battle lines are being drawn in particularly deadly fashion. One of the strengths of Fables has always been its quick escalations after a relatively leisurely pace and this arc continues that trend in fantastic fashion. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #796 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] This finale, and "One-Minute War" as a whole, remains a quality entry in not only Adams' run with the Scarlet Speedster but the entirety of Flash's stories in DC Comics. Everything related to the Flash characters themselves and their interactions is pitch-perfect, as the creative team is able to weave some great story beats throughout. While the final moments might not have as many long-lasting implications as readers might hope, there's simply too much heart here to ignore. "The One-Minute War" isn't a perfect story, but it's an incredibly good one all the same. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ICON VS. HARDWARE #2 This issue is simultaneously a bit more disjointed and united than its predecessor, but it still adds some genuinely interesting building blocks to its central narrative. As Hardware's efforts to save the past reverberate into the future, a larger conspiracy—that involves him, Icon, Rocket, and a surprising DC character—come to light. While some of the dialogue and art feel awkwardly flat, there is just enough depth (both narrative and aesthetic) on display to make this a worthwhile adventure. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #7 The Clown Prince of Crime's trip to the City of Angeles has brought DC's Kate Spencer back into the fold, a.k.a. the Manhunter. Where this series is able to really shine, and I've mentioned it in past reviews, is simply witnessing the Joker's whirlwind of destruction. Placing Joker in front of a superhero that he isn't all too familiar with made for an interesting foil. As is the case with this latest issue, the comic also presents a hilarious side story featuring the Harlequin of Hate, this time imagining him running for President. The Man Who Stopped Laughing remains a fantastic outing for the Joker and justifies its existence in following his reign of terror thanks to Rosenberg and Di Giandomenico. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 POISON IVY #11 One of the interesting things about Poison Ivy is that, while it explores the various themes of environmental damage and corporate greed in ways that are very direct, the series also explores these same themes in shades of gray as well – both in terms of Ivy herself, but also in the people around her. This issue in particular does that well with a rich exploration of the idea of how best intentions can be warped on all sides of an issue. It's both thought provoking and something of a rich character study and Wilson just writes the heck out of this issue as a result. The art here is also unbelievably stunning for a net effect of an issue that works on every level. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 The hole that Peter Parker was just starting to crawl out of in The Amazing Spider-MAN #1 continues to be dug in issue #23 as a dimensional difference in time has big consequences for Peter (and, implicitly, Mary Jane). The result in this issue is a mad race in which only Spider-Man understands the stakes or the hurry, and it sends him crashing through his own life with abandon. It's a classic sort of Spider-Man tragedy as each choice Peter makes is clearly understood and righteous from his perspective but bound to deliver more heartache to his doorstep. John Romita Jr. paces the entire affair extraordinarily well, providing brief moments for guest appearances to land before pushing Peter forward with an energy that vibrates in these panels. Just as each issue of this long-awaited story has altered its form, The Amazing Spider-Man #23 promises a new spin on this strange saga as it nears its climax. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #4 Avengers: War Across Time is where you can feel the bloom coming off the rose a little. Paul Levitz and Alan Davis' throwback to classic Marvel Comics done by Lee and Kirby remains a compelling read but its larger plot has kind of gotten in the way of the original tone they were aiming for. Rather than feeling like a one-off comic you could easily pick up and read like those, this is clear as any other issue, the next chapter in a story. It's still a fun read with amazing visual, once again anchored by colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, but it's losing some of its steam. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #11 The newest issue of Captain America ends the "invasion" of New York, with Captain America (and Bucky, in his own way) each getting a big win against their common foes. Bucky's become a fascinating character in this arc, playing the villain to distance himself against Rogers while still aiding how he can. Peggy acting as a double agent also is a fun wrinkle, as her allegiances are less than clear. While I feel like the action bits in this comic are still the weakest parts, I enjoy the character building and the layers of intrigue that are gradually getting built here. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2 Cosmic Ghost Rider carries on this week with a tale of two riders. While Frank deals with the fallout of a friend's death, the past is thrown into his face with a bounty hunter comes snooping. The same can be said for our other Ghost Rider who finds themselves face to face with Valkyrie, but the question remains whether the Asgardian is friend or foe for now. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #13 Just when you think you've seen it all, Ghost Rider races onto the scene and destroys any expectations you may have surrounding the Spirit of Vengeance. In the case of "My Brother's Keeper," Benjamin Percy introduces, quite literally, the most metal thing you'll see in comics this week and it's an absolute delight through and through. Johnny and Danny have rarely seen eye-to-eye and Percy understands that all too well, and this issue does an exceptional job at laying the groundwork for an epic showdown between the two characters. If you've yet to get on the Ghost Rider train, you better get your ticket as soon as you can because thinks are about to get real crazy. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 I AM IRON MAN #2 With this second issue, I Am Iron Man cements itself as a special and intriguing standalone part of Tony Stark's legacy. A seemingly-ordinary feat of heroism for Tony turns into a surreal and oddly-charming quest, one that becomes more poignant as the story goes along. Murewa Ayodele, Dotun Akande, and company's work is understated, but in the best possible way, letting the whimsy and profundity of the story shine through. Even if you haven't picked up an Iron Man comic in a while, check this one out. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORAL X-MEN #3 Immoral X-Men leaves its Star Trek homage behind to go grimdark with X-Men by way of Warhammer 40,000. The early image of an immense Exodus sitting on an oversized thrown surrounded by the trapped souls of a prayer planet immediately evokes the image of the God-Emperor of Mankind from Warhammer, infusing this issue with the same twisted religious zealotry as Exodus as almost literally gone to war with himself. The artwork matches the tone perfectly, every page drenched in heavy black linework and shadows that speak to the darkness that has spread across the galaxy in this far future. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 JOE FIXIT #4 Joe Fixit goes off the rails in probably the best way it could. Though the title loses any sense of story or character development here, it's full-on comic-fighting goodness. After issue #4, it's time to admit this story was just a way for David to write more Spider-Man, especially after his rogue's gallery shows up here. Though the story fizzles out as it's stretched every which way, the action and panel-exploding punches are a sight to see, for whatever that's worth. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PLANET OF THE APES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] This week marks the launch of Marvel Comics's new Planet of the Apes series, giving the long-running franchise another spark of life ahead of its next film adaptation and launching an entire 20th Century Studios comic banner (Alien and Predator will eventually join the label as well). Planet of the Apes #1 is a more-than-serviceable relaunch of the comics saga, laying the groundwork for a story in a pivotal segment of the Apes timeline, though it's sometimes a little more focused on setting the stage than delivering an exciting issue. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ROGUE & GAMBIT #2 Rogue & Gambit #2 does a better job of expressing the tension between Rogue, who has become something of a work-obsessed celebrity in these times, and Gambit, who just wants to hang out with his wife. Is there a relationship crumbling? Can it be saved? These are questions that the issue isn't interested in answering yet. Instead, we get a random encounter with Black Panther and off-screen desert sex. None of it feels very cohesive and ultimately the issue feels thin as a result and run of the mill as a result. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH #4 Scarlet Witch continues to be truly exceptional, with this week's issue not only offering another satisfying standalone conflict, but some larger narrative threads for the overall series. To say anything more about the plot would almost undermine the wonderful work that Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, and company have done on this book, crafting a near-timeless tale that I can't wait to read, and to see later issues follow up on. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 Although Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #2 plays along very familiar superhero plotlines as new allies are introduced and plans are made in a 5-issue trajectory escalating with each issue, there's sufficient charm available in this portrayal of Spider-Woman, Gwen Stacy and her mixed-up villainous clones to make even the cliches bearable. The best sequences arrive in small moments between Spider-Gwen and her Doc Ock clone as they exchange memories and perspectives, although it relies on readers possessing an existing fondness for all of the identities at play; probably not a problem for any person purchasing a comic titled Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones. Action sequences play out clearly and provide enough new ideas to not make every Spider-Man vs. Member of the Sinister Six moment a rehash. The design of several more clones makes for the most intriguing element of design so far. Although the novelty here is limited, it will likely land for those really craving more Spider-Gwen. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-MAN #7 Spider-Man #7 packs a finale feel and looks to tie up loose ends and mix in new beginnings, and overall it succeeds in both. Writer Dan Slott, artist Mark Bagley, colors Edgar Delgado, inkers John Dell and Andrew Hennessy, and letterer Joe Caramagna deliver a superfight worthy of the Spider-Verse name, with an absolutely absurd number of Spider-Characters on the page and more teleporting in with every page. The issue feels larger than life as it should, and some of the new additions up the ante in the best ways. While Shathra's character design and overall look is fantastic, the character feels under developed, never rising above the level of fill-in antagonist. Things do get tightly wrapped in a bow for the most part, which I actually enjoyed, leaving Spider-Boy and Merlun as the two compelling factors moving forward. The issue delivers a satisfying end to this current chapter, and I was quite entertained throughout this latest Spider-Verse adventure. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #33 Thanks to the Nihil Path engine, Luke, Leia, and Lando might be able to escape No-Space, but it might come at a cost. Even if they do escape, it's difficult to say whether a life with the Rebel Alliance is any safer than the solitude of No-Space, making all of the other stranded survivors question whether they'd want their so-called "freedom" from the mysterious realm. Continuing to embrace the spirit of sci-fi stories of the '70s and alternate dimensions, this arc of the Star Wars series manages to feel like a harmless deviation from the core narrative of the Rebellion's battles with the Galactic Empire, while also hinting at larger overall concepts that will be explored in upcoming storylines. Between Luke having to build a new lightsaber and a burgeoning connection between Lando and Amilyn, this arc felt like an entertaining side-mission from the core narrative that still manage to incrementally move the overall narrative forward while also adjusting the stakes to lessen the consequences of what happened. Of course we know that our heroes will get out of the situation eventually and the book never threatens imminent doom for anyone, but the arc does what we come to the Star Wars series for, which is a delightful adventure that fills in the gaps of our beloved characters and their more monumental conflicts. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 After years of plotting and scheming, Qi'ra is finally ready to spring her trap that could bring the end of Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, the Sith, and the Galactic Empire in one fell swoop. As any longtime Star Wars fans can tell you, however, things aren't going to go Qi'ra's way, yet the book still manages to get you to suspend your disbelief and entertain us long enough to keep us guessing, all while crossing out fingers that things will actually go the crime lord's way. Ever since Qi'ra returned in the beginning of the War of the Bounty Hunters event, fans have been hoping it would be a triumphant reunion, and while the various cross-title events have mostly honored the character's legacy, we still couldn't help but hope she would become a more integral component of the Star Wars legacy in a way that honored her potential. Star Wars: Hidden Empire specifically was set to serve as a years-long culmination of her scheming, with the previous issues of this title feeling scattershot and full of unnecessary exposition, only to come to an underwhelming conclusion. This issue on its own might be the highlight of the event and is surely entertaining in its own right, but as the finale of something that fans had been hoping for since we met Qi'ra back in Solo: A Star Wars Story, it's a journey that feels like it ends with a whimper instead of a bang, as we still wish to see the figure return in some capacity in any place where we can get her. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #18 You've got to hand it to Al Ewing, just when you think the heady sci-fi take on Venom has done the absolute weirdest thing it can, he outdoes himself. That does not mean that it's necessarily easy to follow, the concepts it continues to explore and introduce often feel like they require a college course. Artist Cafu steps in to take on the next arc of the series, taking the ball of Ewing's weird sci-fi and running with it. His work is also elevated by colorist Frank D'Armata, who is able to make this textbook of exposition compelling and easy to navigate. Venom is clearly headed for an interesting place, but it's also been going on this road of genre babble for a while now. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #32 Wolverine #32 once again keeps Logan in the background, placing the focus on Beast and his horde of Beast and Wolverine clones, his horrific base of operations and the gruesome murders he's been carrying out with this new plan. There's a fantastic scene involving the real Wolverine and The Quiet Council, but that's about the only thing the comic has in terms of plot progression. Once again, the real standout is Juan Jose Ryp's artwork, which at this point has me primed to expect a sudden outburst of gore and bloodshed at a moment's notice. The book keeps teetering its way into outright horror and it's all the better for it. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ALMIGHTY #3 Almighty #3 is almost entirely composed of a single action sequence as Fale battles a local militia to keep moving. While the sequence does not address the lack of context, sense of place, or shallowness of characters which prevent the series from establishing much memory of itself, it is competently portrayed and makes for the most memorable installment of the series thus far, as a result. The many shouts and reversals of expectations strewn throughout the action are familiar, at best, with the hyper-competent protector being wounded and seeking refuge in a more dangerous place being something readers have probably witnessed multiple times in dystopian-styled media in just the past few months. Having this occur at a nondescript hotel before proceeding to a nondescript tunnel makes those familiar tropes unremarkable in style as well as substance. Yet there's some momentum and the promise of perhaps something interesting ahead before the obligatory reminder of who's pursuing the central duo in the final few pages. Almighty #3 is an improvement overall, but not much of one. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BARNSTORMERS #5 The finale of Barnstormers is a curious one. The book itself is beautiful and subtle in its storytelling, finally pulling back just a bit to reveal that the real story here is not Tillie and Bix, but the story of lawman Zeke West who has been pursuing them. In terms of the reveal of that, it's unfolded gently and it's timing is done well – narratively, this story works best if you are invested in Bix and Tillie because at its heart, Barnstormers is a story about class and justice and how the two things do not mix. The real issue here, however, is that while the conclusion of the series is well done there's still the nagging threads of things that leaves things feeling unfinished – and I don't mean the conclusion itself. I still have questions about the sci-fi aspect of the story and some of the flow from issue #4 to the finale feels a bit harried and rushed. On the art front, Tula Lotay's work is as perfect as ever and without the art, this story doesn't work half as well. There's a dreamy quality, particularly to the final panels, that just sells the whole thing. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD TREE #3 The detectives in Blood Tree have a tense and almost deadly confrontation with their serial killer, but still have a breakthrough and make some major headway on the case. The personal drama that has loomed in past issues takes a back seat, which makes this comic feel much more like a procedural cop show, even compared to previous issues. Blood Tree hasn't been that compelling yet, even with its slightly abnormal serial killer. It's not necessarily a bad comic… it just feels very average at the moment. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BREATH OF SHADOWS #3 Breath of Shadows #3 pushes the plot forward quite a bit after last issue's meandering. We get an indication that the horrific centipede imagery might not all be inside Jimmy's head and finally meet the author of the book that kicked off Jimmy's entire journey. Unsurprisingly, especially if you're a horror fan, the author was lying about what he found deep in the jungle. But I'll be the first to admit all of the artwork still has me hooked on what they come up with next. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 HAIRBALL #1 New from Matt Kindt's Flux House imprint at Dark Horse, Hairball #1 combines a few familiar tropes before painting over its bones with just the right amount of fresh ideas. Equal parts Pet Semetary, "The Monkey's Paw," and The Last of Us, Hairball introduces a deeply personal plot line running through the protagonist. Despite being just the first issue, we already get quite a glimpse into what she's dealing with, setting the tone for a rough and harrowing road ahead. Though Kindt's script is slow and missing a little spice, the framework—combined with Jenkins' nightmare-inducing lines and watercolors—sets the stage for a killer horror title. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 HELL TO PAY #4 Hell to Pay #4 finally brings the book's main antagonist into the spotlight, and though there's a sizable runway before takeoff, the end result is worth the wait. Writer Charles Soule takes a personal level approach to establishing what's led to the creation of the new Qurrakhs, and that journey is rather winding but always succeeds in keeping your attention. The various trials and setbacks Stone has suffered along the way can't help but endear you to him, even when he decides to go to questionable extremes. Those setbacks connect as well as they do thanks to the artwork of Will Sliney, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Chris Crank, though when they really get to lean into the supernatural, the book soars even higher. Who knew monster monsters were that disturbing? There's not much movement on the other parts of the story, but this issue was much needed to establish the reasons behind the mission, and with this context in tow, the adventure is poised to really pick up speed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #7 The appearance of Trudy's murderous, cultish father and his psychopathic minions in I Hate This Place #6 reoriented the series in a big way and issue #7 makes it clear that the pace won't be slowing anytime soon. In addition to handling the fanatics threatening to butcher and kidnap them, Gabby and Trudy continue delving deeper into the multi-layered supernatural mystery surrounding their farm. Each turn of the page brings some new twist to their circumstances—some inevitable and some entirely unexpected—that ensures readers will never grow bored. Artyom Topilin translates that narrative momentum clearly onto the page with panels that capture quick bursts of movement with a visceral sense of energy. Some of the violence moves so quickly that it's difficult to clearly assess who or how dead any individual might be. There's the promise of answers looming on the horizon and discovering just how this increasingly chaotic situation will play out is central to the fun of I Hate This Place. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 JUNK RABBIT #1

Junk Rabbit #1 pops off with an engaging tales of two classes in a world where consumerism overtook the land. Image's new series asks readers to think about division as the haves and have-nots try to live in a world riddled with unrest. Things take a turn with an uppity upper-class entertainer tries their hand at an unfamiliar world and loses their lives after crossing a line. And when so-called justice comes calling, we're introduced to a bloody Robin Hood known as Junk Rabbit. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 KOSHCHEI IN HELL #4 Koshchei in Hell's conclusion ends in about the only way that it could, sticking to a staple of Mignola's storytelling style where conclusions actually feel like paths to new narratives. It would be a tired trope if the man wasn't so good at it. Artist Ben Stenbeck continues to cement himself as one of the best collaborators with Mignola as well, taking concepts that could be too out there in a larger script sense and making them feel lived in and fresh. This final issue wraps up probably a decade of stories in the Hellboy universe, perhaps finally bringing closure to multiple characters in this universe and doing it without lifting a single weapon. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #6 Joan attempts to embrace her fate and push through the narrative contrivances and familiar tropes to simply reach the end in Love Everlasting #6, and this new approach delivers a genuinely surprising issue that reinvigorates the series' premise as it was growing stale. The absence of the cowboy at each moment when he would typically appear creates tension that plays against Joan's disassociation as she goes through the motions of choosing a boy, planning a wedding, and playing out her too familiar tale. Elsa Charretier's depictions of Joan as she accepts her fate makes for moments that walk the line between comical and horrific, as she looks on romantic proceedings with a dead-eyed stare. With Joan and the reader questioning the series premise together and a new potential outcome revealed, Love Everlasting #6 promises readers that there's more worth uncovering in this genre-bending mystery. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #25 In its finale Boom Studio's Magic: The Gathering series doubles down on being a "War of the Spark" redux. Nicol Bolas gains immeasurable power, planeswalkers are summoned to oppose him and we get a big fight scene. It feels like a shadow of itself, with most of the planeswalkers simply filling space on the page to make it seems like a lot is happening until another character who has been absent from the series up until now shows up with a deus ex machina that seals Bolas' fate. It's all anticlimactic and underwhelming and like the ghost of a better story. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 MOSELY #3 For a series that prides itself on one man fighting against hordes of heavily detailed, wild automatons, the heart of Mosely finds itself when the titular character is able to have simple interactions with his loved ones. The story itself moves at a frantic pace as Mosely continuously finds himself facing bigger and stranger threats of the robotic variety, sometimes losing the plot. However, the series does have stellar art and interesting character work to shine through, I just wish it took more of a chance to breathe and let things settle a bit more to help deliver more of an impact. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 RADIANT PINK #4 Radiant Pink #4 captures the fantastical sense of fun that makes this series shine, as should any issue that has you battling a planet of armored cats with lasers. Yes, that is a thing, and it's awesome, as is the snappy banter from writers Meghan Camarena and Melissa Flores. The lighthearted vibe even in the midst of genuinely dangerous situations is part of what makes the series so charming, and when you throw in cats who know their planet is a vibe, well, you've pretty much got me on the hook. It doesn't hurt that artist Emma Kubert, colors Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Becca Carey embrace the fun and larger than life nature of the world that surrounds Eva and Kelly, and again, Cats with lasers. The romance between Eva and Kelly is what really propels this issue, though it is a double edged sword in a way. At times it doesn't feel as if their relationship has had the proper time to grow, especially when we get to the point of Eva having to make a gamble based on their relationship thus far. There's seeds of mistrust, as there should be, but Eva doesn't seem to care as much as she might need to. That said, I can't lie and say I wasn't swept up in it when that choice comes rolling around, and ultimately their dynamic is what makes everything else in this series work so well. The finale will have a lot to say in how this all unfolds, but I'm definitely still hooked and eager to see if the series can stick the landing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #265 Savage Dragon #265 is a heart wrenching issue that moves at a breakneck pace, and sets up a new status quo for the series going forward. The action and emotion in Larsen's visual storytelling is on point, and there's a new idea—often a big one—introduced every couple of pages. As the book prepares to enter a new era, this issue is a strong closing chapter to the "Canadian years." -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4.5 out of 5