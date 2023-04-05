Planet of the Apes #1 Review: The First Step in Exploring a Rich Legacy

The Apes are back at Marvel for a new ongoing series, one that boasts its fair share of ups and downs out of the gate. This week marks the launch of Marvel Comics's new Planet of the Apes series, giving the long-running franchise another spark of life ahead of its next film adaptation and launching an entire 20th Century Studios comic banner (Alien and Predator will eventually join the label as well). Planet of the Apes #1 is a more-than-serviceable relaunch of the comics saga, laying the groundwork for a story in a pivotal segment of the Apes timeline, though it's sometimes a little more focused on setting the stage than delivering an exciting issue.

Written by David F. Walker and drawn by Dave Wachter, this new Planet of the Apes story takes place in the time between Rise of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, and the tale couldn't come at a more poignant moment in our history. The story picks up in the midst of a global pandemic that is slowly depleting the world's human population, an all-too-scary reality for all of us after the last few years. In this fictional pandemic, primates are immune. While some leaders and scientists are working to study apes and find some sort of vaccine, a very loud minority is using fear to rile up the public, blaming apes for what has happened and calling for their extinction. Sounds a bit familiar, doesn't it?

Planet of the Apes does an excellent job of approaching these timely topics without ever coming off as preachy or too on the nose. The pandemic element is spot on, as is the depiction of the fear-mongering that has led to the increased hatred towards marginalized groups in human society. This comic featuring a group of lethal mercenaries attempting to wipe apes off the face of the earth in the name of God is hitting shelves while lawmakers across the country are introducing bills to rid our society of transgender people, inciting hate for innocent lives while ignoring ongoing crises.

There will be people that read this review or make parallels of their own, and decide that Marvel's new Planet of the Apes is "too political," wondering why Marvel has to ruin one of their favorite franchises with some sort of agenda. If you've gone this long without understanding what Planet of the Apes is about, I don't know how to help you. This is par for the course in a franchise that has always delivered abundant sharp and important commentary on the world we live in.

This debut issue makes it clear that this Planet of the Apes series—like its predecessors—has a lot to say. It just takes the better part of 30 pages getting ready to tell you it has a lot on its mind, without ever really diving into it. Honestly, it reads like an issue #0, a primer for what's to come rather than the start of a story. There's a lot of exposition here. It's all important and it's all well-written, but it may test the patience of anyone who isn't already a big Apes fan. Start this as a new series without much connection to what's come before and you might find yourself wondering if you want to keep going.

That said, the Apes fans will surely love what's going on here, or at the very least like it enough to appreciate what's being built. It also helps that Wachter's art absolutely nails the vibe and tone of the recent Planet of the Apes film trilogy. It finds beauty in the grounded elements of the world and gives wonderful character to the apes in the story. Even when the exposition gets heavy, Planet of the Apes is consistently witness.

I'd be shocked if this Planet of the Apes comic didn't turn into something really special over the next several months. All of the pieces are there and the duo of Walker and Wachter seem more than capable. This first issue just sets aside urgency in favor of laying a foundation for what's to come, sacrificing its own pacing in favor of the (eventual) greater good.

Published by Marvel Comics

On April 5, 2023

Written by David F. Walker

Art by Dave Wachter

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Cover by Joshua Cassara and Dean White