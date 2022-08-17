Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/17/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1, The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1, and 20th Century Men #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #3 While I ultimately wish there had been just a little bit more of Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong, the third issue is honestly pretty great. After Barry realizing Arthur's betrayal near the end of issue #2, the two still manage to work together in a last-ditch effort to save the world from the Voidsong. There are definitely some moments in the way that aspect of the story is presented that feel a little too tidy—likely a result of having to wrap things up across a pretty limited number of pages—but there are more charming moments than not as both Barry and Arthur start to realize some important truths about themselves and how they interact with the people they care most about. The issue is also just lots of fun in the end with some great characterization of both Barry and Arthur, particularly in the final panels. The real winner here, however, is Vasco Georgiev's art which is not only consistent but fantastic through out. This is a solid issue to a strange, but really good series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #6 Batman/Superman #6 is part of one of the best series DC Comics is currently publishing takes the opportunity to study a time-displaced Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Robin. This issue sees Waid retain writing duties while Travis Moore replaces Dan Mora on art, and manages to hit it out of the park by presenting Robin, and eventually Batman and Superman, with a mystery of the circus. There's a lot to love here as Waid continues his amazing characterization of the heroes involved, and I personally can't wait to see what the next arc has in store considering how the first was able to play on all the strengths of the DCU, its heroes, and its villains. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #8 The biggest strike against Batman: The Knight #8 is the fact that the series is almost over, as this miniseries has been continuing to thrive in some downright compelling ways. This issue is no exception, with a young Bruce Wayne's allegiances and emotional compass being put through the proverbial wringer. Chip Zdarsky's script eloquently walks a tightrope of clever foreshadowing and genuine stakes, and Carmine di Giandomenico's art has some absolutely breathtaking moments. I would say that I'm hoping Batman: The Knight sticks the landing in its first two issues, but it's pretty safe to assume at this point that it will. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – THE RIDDLER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler delivers the first of eight prestige one-shot publications intended to showcase Batman's most iconic villains from a collection of DC Comics' most-accomplished modern artists and writers. The title itself sets expectations as the phrase "One Bad Day" is tied closely to an infamous Batman tale with a similar set up: Batman: The Killing Joke in which Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons delivered their definitive take on the Joker. It's a potent comic book that continues to engage Batman readers after nearly thirty-five years, and a fine point of inspiration for that exact reason. Yet the first installment of One Bad Day is so devoted to crafting an homage to The Killing Joke that it never bothers to define the most significant portion of its title: The Riddler. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #3 Even in the wake of Black Adam's death and the passage of his power to a successor, Black Adam continues to explore the nature of its titular character's immortality and divinity. Flashbacks to his encounter with Desaad lead to the introduction of many new divine figures in a liminal space between life and death. The designs of these gods are stunning throughout the issue, although the Bull of Heaven delivers an especially striking spread featuring outstanding color work from Matt Herms. And these fantastical clashes continue to balance the work of diplomacy and medicine unfurling at a D.C. hospital as the young Dr. White discovers his new heritage while still insisting on his own course of action. The confidence that both Adam and White possess reflects shared demeanors with radically different worldviews, allowing the issue to present a balance of ideas alongside settings and styles. As their relationship deepens and the mystery surrounding Adam's death grows, Black Adam proves to be an irresistible serialized read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #46 While so many components of this current Catwoman run have been delightful, this issue expertly threads the needle of much of its central crime syndicate storyline – to great effect. Selina's past, present, and future are all able to collide expertly, while still having the issue be chock-full of clever character introductions and well-executed plotting from Howard. Basri and Cifuentes' art also gets some chances to subtly shine in this issue, especially in some well-executed flashback sequences. While occasionally a little rough around the edges, this Catwoman run—and this issue—are proving to have some real bright spots. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #3 Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3 finally (somewhat) explains what Robin, Superboy and Impulse are dealing with in the anachronistic virtual world they find themselves in. It's still unclear if this is directly connected to what's happening with the Justice League over in the central Dark Crisis series, but at least there's some forward momentum. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #2 Escaping the nuclear holocaust unleashed at the end of All-Out War #1 sets a ragtag group of superheroes and anti-heroes on the run in a familiar formula for any fans familiar with DC and Marvel's various apocalyptic miniseries from the past several years. This spin-off follows that formula faithfully: characters reflect their most obvious traits but lack any additional depth or definition; thin line work sketches out the action clearly but lacks for memorable panels or design elements; the race to implement one last desperate plan moves slowly forward as it defines itself. The audience for this sort of story ought to be able to self-identify and those who enjoy will recognize this as more of what they seek. There's nothing new or notable added to that formula, however, and All-Out War reads like a comic playing every choice safe even as it showcases Wonder Woman murdering beloved DC icons. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH #785 When Wally West's multiverse expeditions work, the series is able to hit its stride with this latest issue, though unfortunately there are some aspects that don't hit quite as hard. Seeing the Flash Family in action has been a delight and it's clear that Adams has a good understanding of what makes the speedsters tick. The overall plotlines are fun, though they can fall underneath their own weight at times, especially with all the information that the Night Flash story hurls readers' way. Ultimately, there's plenty to enjoy here and it makes for a worthwhile tie-in to Dark Crisis. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #20 There's a lot going on in Harley Quinn #20 and that is part of the problem. We're already dealing with a generally weak story that seems outlandish even by Harley standards, but here it's just very overstuffed, so much so that this is less a Harley story and more a Luke Fox story that sort of features Harley running around pointlessly quipping in space — and they aren't even good quips. This issue also has the problem of there being multiple artists so visually the book is uneven as well. Overall, this isn't a bad issue, but it just isn't great and feels pretty crammed full of things that don't really have anything to do with Harley. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #95 The plot of this latest Nightwing arc has been brewing since Taylor and Redondo first took over. Here in Nightwing #95, things progress by leaps and bounds with one of the best-paced issues of the entire run. Nightwing's always best when he's fighting a battle up hill, and that's certainly the case here as his hands—and those of some friends—are plenty full with Blockbuster and his cronies. This issue has it all and it's a perfect reminder of how long it's been since this character has had a dynamite creative team at the helm. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1 Judgment Day, the latest Marvel event, has a number of tie-ins across the publishing line. Since there is no longer an ongoing Eternals series, Death to the Mutants fills that void by filling the gaps between between Judgment Day issues. We see the heroic Eternals developing a plan to stop Druig's assault on mutants, as well as their plan to create a Celestial in their image. What helps the story in Death to the Mutants is it comes from Judgment Day writer Kieron Gillen, so everything is connected. Guiu Vilanova's art is more refined here than in previous fill-in spots on Eternals, which is probably helped by the colors of the late Dijjo Lima. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C. #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. have been a critical element of Jason Aaron's Avengers run, but even that didn't prepare fans for the shocking revelation that Phoenix was somehow Thor's mother. Since that reveal the question of how that came to be has gone unanswered, until this week's The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. one-shot, and it's truly nothing like you might be expecting. Sure the answer of Thor's origin is revealed, but the journey there is as important if not more than the destination, and it turns out this story was one worth waiting for. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #40 The world of magic has led to much in the way of self-discovery for Carol Danvers, and that path continues in Captain Marvel #40. Writer Kelly Thompson moves the overarching story forward in a major way while also exploring the character's internal conflicts and well-known criticisms from the outside world. Carol always seems to be fighting against extremes, whether that be showing restraint or subtlety when having such massive power at her fingertips or finding a way to overcome elements that seek to limit her or keep her in check. This issue explores both in real-time as Carol pushes past the limits of what is expected and what was thought possible, all brought to life brilliantly by artists Alvaro Lopez and Juan Frigeri and colorist Jordie Bellaire. Ultimately it did feel like the tribunal itself was less important than it initially seemed and that aspect of the story ended a bit abruptly, but there is another part of the story yet to come so I'll withhold final judgment on that until then. While messing with magic has rarely gone Carol's way, it has led to some wonderful storytelling and discovery of what makes Captain Marvel so great to begin with, and thankfully it's not over yet. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #2 Daredevil #2 walks a line between anniversary celebration and continuation of a new story arc, and does so with surprising grace. Following the revelations made at the end of Daredevil #1, this serves to reintroduce Goldy to readers as he provides Matt with his own perspective on history and how he impacted it. Since being introduced in 2020, Goldy has been retconned into the background of Matt's life from law school forward and a series of splashes from very talented artists showcase how he subtly influenced key events across Matt's life. It proves to be a capable device for introducing a new antagonist. While Goldy's nature and intentions remain unclear, it is evident by the end of this issue that he's not entirely the benevolent being he claims to be. Those displays stretch the length of the issue while keeping the actual narrative relatively brief, which may leave some dissatisfied at the inflated cover price, but two back-up stories provide some additional heft as the Hand story awaits to start in earnest. Specifically, the Zdarsky-illustrated tale "The Hand" from writer Ann Nocenti delivers an excellent character piece that admires Daredevil's unique perspective and connection to his neighborhood. Even if it seems that Daredevil #2 is stalling its story, there's a lot of value to be found in the anniversary issue of Daredevil #650. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 Edge of Spider-Verse #2 continues introducing and acquainting readers with the various characters that will be part of the looming End of Spider-Verse and generally, this is a much stronger issue than the first one. The stories for each of the characters are more well-rounded and more complete, in a sense, though they all tie into this larger, looming threat. We also get introduced to our antagonist here, though that story may be the weakest of the grouping with a story that can really only be described as sibling rivalry that escalated quickly. As an anthology—which is roughly what this is with different writers and artists on each story—it's enjoyable and oddly consistent in look and feel save for "Mini-Spider" which looks a little rough, but is still fun. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 isn't quite as long as some of the other Marvel/Fortnite crossovers chapters we've seen, but it sure seems that way. It's filled to the brim with exposition and backstory and has some surprisingly mature parts for something taken halfway from the Fortnite universe, though amid all the quips and chortles usually expected, that's not such a bad thing. As its cast grows, however, it's becoming more evident that trying to house this many characters from more than one universe in a single story gets more cumbersome the further along the story goes. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HULK #8 Hulk #8's big sendoff for the green hero manages to succinctly wrap up pretty much any questions that may have persisted throughout the series while also adding new layers to the dynamic between Hulk, Thor, and the rest of the Avengers. The first between the two heroes themselves was one certainly worth the wait wherein we saw a supremely vicious showdown that knew better than to overstay its welcome. The battle scenes are busy yet vibrant and readable and will be difficult to top in whatever Hulk saga comes next. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 IRON CAT #3 Iron Cat #3 takes a left turn when it comes to the main antagonist of this series. While the primary conflict has been a personal one between Black Cat and Tamara, this installment instead pushes a new foe to the front that has completely different motivations. And while it remains to be seen if this shift in main antagonists works out well, if nothing else, Iron Cat #3 is fun purely due to how much action is featured. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT #1 Jody Houser is very good at writing comics. Kamala Khan is very good at being a superhero. Pairing the two is as great as one would hope. Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight are such a fun pair, with Kamala's humor working perfectly alongside Moon Knight's chilling aura. While this kind of team-up book could sell copies just because of the characters involved, Houser elevates to something wonderful. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #28 This New Mutants arc feels like it may have gone on for one issue too many. There's a significant amount of space spent rehashing Moonstar's qualms about Madelyne Pryor taking over Limbo, and the redundancy isn't quelled by Magik practically breaking the fourth wall by calling the conversation a retread. The problem is that the conversation doesn't tell us anything we didn't already know, Moonstar doesn't offer any meaningful response to Maddy's counterpoints, and once the conversation is over, and the issue doesn't build on the conversation in any way. While the arc for Magik comes to a satisfying end, having the New Mutants fight a small army of goblins doesn't play to artist Rod Reis' strengths, and the resolution to the flashback sequences is less impactful. This story has been solid for the most part, but the ending is a bit clumsy. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #4 I'm not sure why, but Savage Avengers #4 felt like a chore to read as compared to previous issues. After the reveal about Miles in issue #3, this issue explains, in a sense, how that came to be while also furthering the situation involving our time displaced heroes and Conan, but the various parts just don't seem to gel well in this issue. What is pretty fantastic, however, is the art. This might be the best art on the series thus far, with one panel in particular with all the heroes leaping into the scene that is just a real delight. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS #26 One of the most human installments in the Star Wars comics in quite some time, we see the triumphs of the Rebel Alliance and the ways in which they could be viewed as terrorists from a certain point of view, while a compelling new duo is introduced that adds a much more empathetic element to the conflict between the Rebels, the Galactics Empire, and Crimson Dawn. While we're still given sequences of Luke, Leia, and other beloved figures, what has us more intrigued is that ways in which civilians can get caught up in such a turmoil and, more importantly, who they will free themselves from the situations they've found themselves in for the safety of their future. Kicking off a new narrative for the book, we're given one of the most exciting launches in Star Wars comics in recent years, managing to honor beloved characters while also helping elucidate on lesser-seen figures from the galaxy far, far away. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2 After discovering that his bounty was an infantile creature, the Mandalorian heads into the desert, only to meet various creatures, some who steal from him and some who offer him advice. Exploring the mudhorn encounter, most pages of this issue are entirely wordless, which might be a disappointment to some, though the illustrations from Georges Jeanty, inks from Karl Story, and colors from Rachelle Rosenberg means that we never lose interest in the exploits of Mando, as his travails pop right off the page. The adaptations of the worldless encounter between Mando and "The Child" also remind us of just how compelling the two figures have been in the years since we first met them, while also reminding us of how confused they were by one another's presence back during their earliest adventures. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STRANGE #5 The Strange comic series reaches its clear best issue with writer Jed MacKay finally pairing his lead character with a suitable match, and also cutting to the chase of its larger storyline. Not only does teaming up Clea with another great character elevate everything here, it gives penciler Marcelo Ferreira the chance to do fun and unique things across the artwork; including larger scale fights. Inker Roberto Poggi gets the opportunity to flex their muscles, delivering moody moments of introspection and bringing the best looking shadows in the Marvel universe to life. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #1 Writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom return with their next batch of Ultraman comics at Marvel and while some of it is definitely new reader friendly (the better part of the plot), half of it is tough to follow even if you've been invested this far. Artist David Tinto steps in with this series, given the opportunity to explore a new realm of this narrative in the non-Earth adventures of the Ultraman. By exploring this corner there's some new life being breathed into this series but the monotony of continuing its larger narrative thread remains a chore. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #30 Turnover in the X-Force team is robbing the series of its most ready charms. Kid Omega and Wolverine are gone and replaced with Deadpool and Omega Red; the former proves to be an impossibly unfunny version of the character, while the latter is so silent as to have no presence on the page. Given the constant inanity stemming from Deadpool, lacking even the benefit of a groaning pun, Omega Red's bloody quiet is preferred. The team itself has begun to drift and lacks purpose even as members narrate why they are essential. Two missions to address current concerns both prove to be anti-climactic and add little to the proceedings. Without a sense of humor or any clear thesis, X-Force appears to be twiddling its thumbs and reaching for C-list villains until its most interesting characters return. That's unfortunate because there's plenty of unmined and undefined value to be found in these pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 X-MEN #13 The newly elected X-Men squad getting tossed straight into the Judgment Day event proves to be unfortunate all around. It feels like we've skipped to the end of the movie, as characters we've spent no time with are suddenly thrust into combat with giant creatures trying to destroy Krakoa. Usually, this is where Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia would swoop in to save the day with luscious visuals that elevate and the chaos into elegant action, but the fill-in art team is not up to that task. The issue feels cluttered, with characters often appearing out of nowhere and the issue acting like they've been there the whole time. There's little in the way of dialogue beyond combat orders, leading to a confusing, off-putting mess of an introduction that also doesn't feel terribly essential to Judgment Day's plot, making it a miss on all fronts. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #4 The Gala is one of the best events in the modern X-Men stories. It's a strange choice to do something similar in House of XCII and not to anything interesting with it at all. Even the costumes are bland, which should be a crime if you use the word "gala." -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #1 X-Men Green gets off to a more compelling start than I would have expected. As the title of this series subtly suggests, X-Men Green is all about the plight of Nature Girl as she looks to fight back against humans who are polluting Earth. And while this might sound tacky at first, it's the nebulous and questionable actions of Nature Girl throughout issue #1 that makes its simple premise that much more interesting. I'm curious to see how X-Men Green will develop moving forward, especially with the cat and mouse game that is ongoing with Wolverine. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 20TH CENTURY MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] At 40 pages, 20th Century Men can be a challenging and sometimes unfulfilling read. There's a lot going on and not all of it is immediately interesting. But with spectacular artwork and the potential found in its characters, the debut offers enough to make you want to return for another issue. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 ABOVE SNAKES #2 Above Snakes takes a second run at the formula introduced in its debut and proves that it possesses some real mileage. The second outing is largely a reformulation of what was presented last month, though, with Dirt focused on a quest to avenge Dorothea alongside his ghostly robot Vulture Speck. This time the act of vengeance finds them teamed up with a young woman seeking to avenge her father – a member of the Above Snakes gang slain by his associates. It's a familiar route in the Western genre and is delivered with an abundance of style by Sherman with the sparse landscape twisted by sickly colors as strong forms and violence play in the foreground. As a first issue it's bound to catch any discerning readers attention; as a second issue it assures readers they can return for more of the same every month. The latter is not a poor promise as Above Snakes delivers a warped reimagining of the Western only imaginable in comics, but it would be more intriguing to see where these potent aesthetics and odd ideas might lead next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ANGEL #8

I found myself saying "Well, I did not see that coming" quite a few times while reading Angel #8, sometimes for good and sometimes for ill. On the one hand, some surprising character appearances and beats. On the other, a rather abrupt ending to this series and, apparently, the entire multiversal Angel saga, both of which end up feeling like false starts rather than fully fleshed out stories. It all comes to a close with a clever but entirely unearned hat tip to the original, perfect ending to the original Angel television series. It's just a shame that what came before wasn't more cohesive. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 BARBARIC: AXE TO GRIND #1 Barbaric: Axe to Grind continues the grim and gritty fantasy-themed adventure by Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden

Other Publishers #2 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... JINX'S GRIM FAIRY TALES #1

Chilling Adventures presents a tale of fun mysteries in its first issue of Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales. A babysitting gig goes awry in this latest series that leads into a slew of late-night stories that are sure to make any kid cower in fear. The simple selection is fun to browse, and while there's nothing groundbreaking here, it is a quick and quirky read. So if you like things that go bump in the night, this series is worth a quick look! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK SPACES: WILDFIRE #2 Dark Spaces: Wildfire continues to follow the phases of a wildfire with its second issue, "Ignition," the moment when the blaze can be controlled, and something good might grow when it's all over. There's an iridescence to the coloring that enhances the artwork, which is one perfectly constructed page layout after another, from two-page spreads using fish-eye effects to emphasize the 513's distance from their fellow prisoners, to 21-panel grids emphasizing the tension of the moment that things seem about to go all wrong. It's gorgeous storytelling all around, as Snyder, Sherman, and Pattinson depict the moments of joy before everything begins to go up in flames. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 DO A POWERBOMB #3 If there was ever a comic series that seemed especially written for my taste and sensibilities, Do A Powerbomb checks that box. Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, and Rus Wooton truly have created something special with this series, and issue #3 pours on the stakes and wrestling action while never losing the mix of loss, regret, and hope that lies at the heart of this surreal story. Both Jacob and Lona grow in their own respective ways, though the book also continues to build its central revelation towards what promises to be an earth-shattering reveal down the road. Then again you can't help but get lost in larger-than-life action sequences that feel ripped out of your favorite wrestling event, if that event were to have alien monkeys and Lucha Robots of course. All that's beyond thrilling of course, but when two people who have only just met share their own sense of loss with just a few words and a heartfelt embrace, well, that's when you realize you're reading something altogether different from anything else out there. Singing this book's praises is probably going to get old but I don't care, it more than deserves it. Do A Powerbomb is beyond special and I couldn't recommend it any more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #4 To anyone who decides to read Dune: The Waters of Kanly, and you shouldn't, I would recommend a drinking game: take a drink every time Gurney Halleck insistently says the word "Kanly" as if it actually means something or carries any weight. Otherwise, the entire series is a boring slog that plays out almost exactly how you expect. The one surprise is that, just as Gurney Halleck comes face to face with his hated foe, Beast Rabban, Rabban simply disappears from subsequent pages without explanation, leaving Halleck to walk out of enemy territory without anyone batting an eye. It's an entirely baffling end to an utterly pointless story. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FLAVOR GIRLS #2 After establishing its unique status quo, Flavor Girls is back and it's only bringing an even weirder and more entertaining take on the "magical girl" trope. While the main story occasionally meanders from scene to scene, it is still well-constructed and charming at every single turn. The issue's backup story ups the ante even further by bringing the Flavor Girls into an unexpected, but still compelling, domain. Admittedly, Flavor Girls still has some pacing problems, but they're largely overshadowed by a lot of fun. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL RED SONJA #5 Every single component of Immortal Red Sonja #5 confirms that the series is too clever for its own good – but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. From the issue's continued remixing of Arthurian lore, to some interesting developments regarding Sonja's personal curse, Dan Abnett's script remains one of my favorites in the Sonja corner. Luca Colandrea and Emilina Pinna's art is also subtly impressive, both in cementing the energetic, cartoony energy that the book needs, and through one of the most purposeful instances of artistic self-censorship I've seen in recent memory. This book should not work as well as it does, but the Sonja franchise is better off for it either way. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 JIMMY'S LITTLE BASTARDS #1

Jimmy's Little Bastards almost gets a 5-star review for its last page alone, which is Garth Ellis dark and satirical humor at its finest. The rest of the comic is... fine, with Jimmy Regent returning to the field while digging up the past of his less-than-noble ancestor. If you're into Garth Ellis's take on super-spies and British politics, this comic will be your jam. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #11 The penultimate issue of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters reveals the origins of both subjects in its title along with the entire catastrophe that has rocked Rainbow's world. It's a story being told in two modes and largely through often wondrous utilization of spread layouts. First, there's the exposition dispensed in concise captions and flashbacks that offer up new cosmic vistas for readers to ogle. While the origin story is necessary, it lacks the warmth, wonder, and compassion that defines much of this series – resolving a mystery so that the necessary narrative may continue. It's the second part, Jonna and Rainbow responding to their increasingly dire circumstances and seeking salvation, that carries this issue forward and frames the forthcoming finale. Jonna was always a story about sisters and watching them aid one another at the climax of a crisis is inspiring because of how well their unique selves were defined across 10 prior issues. Returning to this focus by the end of the issue with the facts of the story laid out promises a satisfying conclusion to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE WARRIORS #3 Be it through government handouts, a "helicopter dynasty," or vigilante justice, Justice Warriors continues to invoke a range of topics across the political spectrum in continually fresh and creative ways. It's even a bit frustrating at times, though not in a terrible way. Just when you think someone has a decent point to make, they instantly subvert it with something that blurs their ideology even more which itself is a subtle tool at work in the overall Justice Warriors story. Some of the unspoken symbolism is clear in Justice Warriors while other parts take a bit more effort to decipher, but even where some aspects are ambiguous or unclear, it's a treat to look over the scenes once more to see what might've been missed. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LADY HEL #1 Lady Hel is the personification of Death... until she was bested in a battle against Purgatori in a previous Dynamite series. Lady Hel #1 finds our main character in an alternate universe, which is poignant since the multiverse is all the rage these days. She's powerless and confused, which makes it easier for the reader to follow along. The art is clean throughout the issue, and fight sequences are short but effective. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 THE LAST SHADOWHAWK #1 The Last Shadowhawk is a bizarre comic. It is surprisingly unemotional for a comic that involves watching our hero beaten to death by the offspring of an old villain. It attempts to summarize all the characters and events of the past for this particular Shadowhawk, but in doing so, takes away the emotional heft that could have been hammered home by watching a broken-down crime fighter looking to end his career in the most brutal way possible. It's hard to recommend this issue to old and new fans as you simply feel bewildered once you put down this one-shot, unable to get whatever message the creative team is attempting to shoot your way. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #7 In a lot of comics, issues that "set up" the story can be a little tedious but for writer Rodney Barnes those set up issues are absolute gold and that's very much the case with Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #7. It's a new arc with a bit of a time jump and it means we've got a new mystery and a new horror on our hands but rather than just drop readers—and Nita—into chaos, we get a bit of a slow waltz into dread. It's the pacing that makes this issue just so good because we know we're dealing with a murderer, we know we're dealing with something old and terrible, but we don't know until the very last just how messed up this all is going to be and then everything breaks apart. Everything here—story, art, colors, even the lettering—is top notch. This is a damn fine issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 ORDINARY GODS #8 I feel like Ordinary Gods has given me narrative whiplash in its two most recent installments. After a new conflict and enemy arose in the last issue, this latest book just quickly undoes many of those plot threads in a rather cumbersome way. Despite this complaint, issue #8 also features some excellent sequences with Gracie the dog that stand out quite a bit in the scope of the full series. Even with this praise, though, Ordinary Gods feels like it's without a main plot motivation at the moment which makes it hard to get invested in as a reader. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 OVERWATCH: NEW BLOOD #2 On paper, Overwatch's new comic is by the numbers, with Cassidy attempting to bolster the heroic team to help in protecting the world. Where the story truly shines is in its characterization, as the reunion between Pharah and Ana is interrupted by an enemy force. This issue isn't without its rough edges however as the artwork can be a bit spotty at times when it comes to backgrounds though the faces of the characters work well in conveying their emotions. Overwatch: New Blood doesn't break the wheel but it does tell a worthwhile story in this game universe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 PARASOMNIA: THE DREAMING GOD #1 Parasomnia returns with The Dreaming God #1, taking readers on an even deeper trip into the dreams of the title's protagonists. Picking up right where the first volume left off, The Dreaming God reinvents the wheel a bit, shifting one of the eras into the distant future. That breath of fresh air helps propel this idea forward, given its busy script that drags you around from page to page. That said, Mutti's watercolor lineart still remains dynamite and this story has more promise than it's ever had, largely thanks to Bunn's ability to quick tie together two loose ends the first volume left dangling. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SEVEN SONS #3 Writers Robert Windom and Kelvin Mao expand this story in a big way with its latest issue, finally pushing its central mystery to the forefront in a way that finally makes this not so tedious of a read. As noted previously, Jae Lee's moody artwork remains the best thing about the entire series. Seven Sons #3 finally gives Lee the chance to go beyond just sullen gloom set pieces and instead multiple action oriented pages. Colorist June Chung is also the secret weapon of the series, elevating Lee's artwork at every turn. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SHIRTLESS BEAR FIGHTER! 2 #1 For a series featuring a shirtless muscular man fighting his way through different forms of bears, the second volume of Shirtless Bear Fighter! sure does pack a lot of content into its debut issue. What's both comical and inventive is the way different bears are introduced to be antagonists for Shirtless, who is still trying to find his way in the world. As a newcomer to this universe, the story is inviting and charming, while the art lives up to the wild, cartoonish themes. There's a lot to enjoy here, and if you're a fan of comedic, action comics, then Shirtless Bear-Fighter! 2 is the series for you. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 THE SILVER COIN #13 The Silver Coin #13 is, almost without a doubt, the most upsetting installment in a bona fide excellent horror series filled with outrageous concepts and daunting imagery. That's because The Silver Coin #13 focuses on a part of the human experience and condition stuffed with meaning and relevance: pregnancy. The coin arrives quickly to induce a wide array of horrors, but whether its being overwhelmed in a phone booth or facing a terrible simulacrum of human life, all of the experiences and images are seeded in the very real terrors that come with childbirth. Addressing fears of abandonment, deformation, loss, and more provides a visceral contemplation of childbirth as horror, and it's a potent thing to behold even for someone who will never experience pregnancy. In this way issue #13 showcases the tremendous versatility and potency found within The Silver Coin as the eponymous object unlocks the horrors hidden in any setting or experience and Walsh summons those ideas with grotesqueries bound to linger in every reader's imagination. The Silver Coin #13 is the sort of horror comic that demands both a big forewarning and even bigger recommendation. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ANNUAL #1 Sonic the Hedgehog Annual 2022 is simply charming. The 40+ page celebration features a total of 6 stories from distinct creative teams telling quick tales with a wide array of Sonic's supporting cast, including a number of cult favorites. There's not a single misfire in the bunch, although "Another Grand Adventure for Jet the Hawk" is easily skimmed. Each tale emphasizes humor before action, putting characters at the front of each story and finding plenty of light moments in their interactions, even as they engage in brutal brawls and museum heists. These are posited as the quirky moments between the big adventures showcased in Sonic the Hedgehog, and the individuals who make IDW's version of the series such a joy to read each month are a delight in their own brief installments. "Weapons" makes for a particular highlight as the lesson embedded in its story (as nearly all of these have morals for children to acquire) is displayed with nuance and some excellent robot action. This Annual is sure to please fans of the ongoing series and will likely even elicit chuckles for those just seeking a quick hit of nostalgia. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext