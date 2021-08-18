Comic Book Reviews for This Week 8/18/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Kang the Conqueror #1, Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, and Eat The Rich #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/CATWOMAN #6 This deep into Batman/Catwoman, it's fairly obvious that the only thing this series really has working in its favor is the art. Clay Mann's art with Tomeu Morey's colors are a perfect match and do a really lovely job of expressing a lot of the emotions for younger Selina. Problematically, older Selina shares none of that (though the art is still top notch) and narratively, she's an entirely different person almost to the point that one wonders if the various weaving narratives take place in the same universes. The three storylines running at once, all split over different periods of time does not work and, once again, this book is proving to be more Catwoman/Joker than it is Batman/Catwoman. It's honestly a bit of a disappointment that we've gotten so little payoff for the Bat/Cat relationship, almost no character development, and little more than just longing gazes and weird recollections of an antihero that can't seem to decide, depending on where she is in time, if she's good or bad. Batman/Catwoman #6 is just muddling along, as is this series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BATMAN SECRET FILES: CLOWNHUNTER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It’s clear Clownhunter was conceived to be a relatable, but complex, addition to the young sidekicks of DC Comics' Gotham City, and there’s a lot about his character that still requires unpacking. Over the course of the thirty-something pages of Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, that potential only begins to display itself—which isn’t an inherently good or a bad thing. The issue is filled to the brim with energy and effective story construction, which mitigates the holes in the story’s narrative. Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1 might not be the definitive, Earth-shattering solo story for Bao Pham, but it will likely get readers more excited for that tale's eventual arrival. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #34 Catwoman is proving to be the crown jewel in the arsenal of DC’s Bat books, and this issue is absolutely no exception. The installment brings Selina and Father Valley’s rivalry into a whole new territory, with explosive ramifications that are sure to impact the book in the lead-up to "Fear State” and beyond. Ram V’s narrative juggles the issue’s various goals with ease, and makes the long-awaited Bat/Cat reunion an absolute thrill to behold. Likewise, Fernando Blanco's art is dynamic and stylish, vibrating with energy in even the most static of panels. This issue continues to prove just how great this run of Catwoman has become. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE FLASH #773 The story of Wally West butting heads with Heat Wave comes to a close with a satisfying conclusion, mostly going to show how the Scarlet Speedster runs the role of an "everyman" rather than attempting to punch his way out of a situation. While Wally's new status quo is still a little tough to swallow when it comes to his nine to five, his superhero shenanigans are on point and Adams shows he has a firm grasp on what makes the West family tick. However, there is a one-page Yellow Lantern cameo that grinds the story to a halt that definitely could have been saved for a later issue. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #83 We finally see what Dick Grayson's been planning to do with his new fortune, and it's exactly what you'd expect. While we won't spoil the review here, Grayson's actions in Nightwing #83 sum up perfectly who he is as a character and goes to show just how much Taylor understands the insides and outs and everybody's favorite Dick. Even though the action takes a backseat for the majority of this issue, Redondo's lineart is as gorgeous as ever and here, he gets to show us just how much range he has. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SHAZAM #2 Shazam #2 sees Billy down in Hell, this time with a Las Vegas theme thrown in. We get to learn about a few more characters and have some fun inside of a demonic casino, but are still in the dark about why Billy’s powers aren’t quite working. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #3 There aren't words for how exquisite Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #3 is on every single level. While the previous two issues have had some weaknesses (issue #2 in particular was a little wobbly), this entry in Ruthye's story is not only visually exquisite but a brilliant and beautiful representation of Supergirl as a character. Even though through Ruthye's eyes Supergirl has the aura of the incredible, there's an honesty to the Kryptonian's actions on Maypole that is everything that Kara should be. The story is, perhaps a touch predictable and the twist a bit more heartwrenching than one might be quite ready for (not to mention a bit close to home when it comes to real world issues of inequality and racism), but this issue is gloriously executed. At last, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow earns its hype. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #2 Superman and The Authority #1 provided readers with a thesis statement as two characters engaged in an extended conversation essentially across its entire page count. This decompressed approach to developing the titular concept does not accelerate as the miniseries arrives at its halfway point. The second installment follows a “getting the band back together” approach with each member providing a vignette highlighting their own abilities and outlook, except only about half of the members are assembled in these pages. Each section taken on its own merits is appealing with problems that fit their corresponding characters in revealing fashions, as well as a mix of guest artists who create a sense of distance between their different spaces. Yet each of the three encounters included here reads as being separate from any core narrative, like ideas that could not justify their own pitches distilled into a dozen page story. In spite of their individual appeals when assembled in this framework they all read as being inconsequential by the end—reintroductions before a party, really. Given the space devoted to those introductions, it’s questionable whether the party or even a follow-up to the ideas centered in issue #1 will ever arrive. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: RED AND BLUE #6 The final issue of Superman: Red and Blue favors overtly romantic stories, much like the miniseries debut, but finds a better balance that avoids too much uncomfortable sermonizing. Sophie Campbell’s “Hissy Fit” delivers the best comic in the issue with a silent story focused on Streaky that cat lovers are bound to adore due to its playful and caring tone combined with outstanding expressions. Both “The Special” and “Son of Farmers” play upon Superman’s small town roots. The latter is somewhat saccharine, but avoids outright falsehoods in its appreciation of farmers. However, the former rings true to this writer from small town Kansas emphasizing the small connections and consistency that define life outside of cities. Marvel #1 BLACK CAT #9 Black Cat #9 is just flat out fun. More of Felicia's mission is unfurled this week as she explains to Star why she needs her as well as goes about collecting her next mark. While the general overall reason seems a bit thin, such is the hobbies of supervillains it seems and Felicia goes at it with plenty of seriousness and a whole lot of, well, Felicia-ness. While there's not a ton of action this issue, there is a lot of clever dialoge and writing that really highlights how witty and clever Felicia is. It's honestly a great read and a real stand-out. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GAMMA FLIGHT #3 Gamma Flight continues to be quite good, although issue #3 is definitely a transition chapter. Much of what happens in this installment further sets the stage for what's to come in the remainder of this five-issue run. Still, despite the slower pace, I enjoyed that this book focused on some characters that hadn't gotten the spotlight placed on them very much until this point. This very much feels like a team-focused series where each member of the team is getting its own time to shine, which I appreciate. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #17 When you think of an epic space opera, "The Last Annihilation" is going to be right up there. It shares the name of most cosmic events that have come before it, yet it manages to stand out for a number of reasons. It's not a full-blown event by any stretch of the imagination, which means there's a lot more to pack into fewer pages—and both Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri handle it exceptionally well. The plot combining cosmic and magic doesn't happen all too often but when it works, it works exceptionally well, especially right here in Guardians of the Galaxy #17. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IRON MAN #11 At this point, I've learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to this run of Iron Man, and it’s resulted in one of the most rewarding reading experiences Marvel is providing right now. This issue takes Tony’s new status quo with Stilt-Man, Avro-X, and company and flips it right on its head, all while teeing up yet another development in the fight against Korvac. The narrative that Christopher Cantwell is brewing is exceptional in every sense of the word, and Cafu’s art takes the various costumes and helmets of the issue’s costumed heroes and turns them into expressive masterpieces. I could not love this book more. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The complex continuity surrounding Kang the Conqueror—one of the Avenger’s oldest and most fearsome foes dating back to Avengers #8 in 1964—is an in-joke amongst Marvel Comics readers. His many identities, alternate timelines, and seemingly endless retcons make the notion of “explaining Kang” to the uninitiated a steep task. With Jonathan Majors’ delightful appearance in Loki introducing Kang to a much larger audience, interest is at an all-time high and curious, new readers are in luck as Kang the Conqueror #1 sets out to provide a definitive once over for the many iterations and stories that define the purple-and-green clad, time-traveling villain. Although the story itself reads as equal parts retrospective, summary, and character thesis, it is dramatically more entertaining than the many internet explainers appearing in the wake of Kang’s live action adaptation. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #23 Well, it’s official folks, The Marauders can truly do no wrong. Seriously, just give them al the characters please, because it doesn’t seem to matter the lineup or what they’re doing, it’s simply divine every time. Writer Gerry Duggan, artist Ivan Fiorelli, and colorist Rain Beredo are at the top of their game in Marauders #23, starting things off with a team-up I didn’t know I wanted in Emma Frost and Banshee followed by team made up of Mr. Carnation, Red Queen, Lockheed, Tempo, and Emma, Did not see that group coming, but gotta say, I’m down for it all the way. Marauders has a way of hitting you with witty dialogue, action that takes advantage of its cast, and macro level plot work that ties it all together in a Cuckoos side story that actually reels you in and makes you care about the person at the center of it. Fiorelli and Beredo’s artwork is a perfect fit for the book’s early tone, but I was surprised that it worked so well for the heavier story towards the end too. All in all another stellar win for my favorite X-book each and every month, and here’s hoping the party never ends. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MARVELS #4 I still continue to like the format of The Marvels a lot, but this has been the first issue in the series where I've failed to see it being used in an interesting manner. For the most part, issue #4 of this series feels more like a straightforward, fun superhero story. And that's fine, because the story that is found here is a fun one. But coming off of the tail end of issue #3 which was pretty different in a lot of major ways, I'm starting to wonder when more of these storytelling threads are going to begin tying back in with one another. I'm more than fine waiting a bit for that to happen (mainly because I continue to thoroughly enjoy each issue on its own), but it is something that is becoming more apparent to me as this series moves onward. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 The latest in the "Infinite Destinies" storyline continues and it may say Spider-Man on the tin but this is mostly an Amulet story. Writer Saladin Ahmed does great work as usual but make no mistake, Spider-Man is the supporting player here. Luca Maresca’s artwork in this extended story is solid throughout as they’re given the chance to explore unique places, power sets, and monsters in the Marvel Universe. Even with the huge amount of set-up that this issue offers for a later date it never feels like a necessary read even if you’re a fan of either hero on the cover. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #2 Moon Knight delivered a smashing debut, and if there were any fears of the follow-up dropping off, those fears can now be at ease. Jed MacKay once again brings us into the Midnight Mission, but this time it’s Mr. Knight leading the charge. With some help from his right hand Reese, Mr. Knight’s more tactful and diplomatic approach to a problem is put on display against a new and quite lethal threat, but it’s not brawn that solves this particular puzzle. It’s that change-up of speed and approach that makes this issue so entertaining, as we see Mr. Knight’s more detective-like process, and the dialogue keeps you hooked the whole way through. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) SINISTER WAR #3 Sinister War drums forward with its third issue, and much like the last, Peter finds himself on the run from dozens of villains out for blood. With his worst foes gathered to kill him, Spider-Man is left out of options as he tries to stay alive. All the while, our big baddie monologues in the back as usual, and it seems his latest plan is ready to reach its end. But if Peter's friends can step in, well - Spider-Man might live yet. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #14 Sometimes people are exactly whom you think they are, and that’s not always a compliment. This is evident in Jessica Drew’s latest adventure, as while the book has plenty of action and stakes, the book’s biggest strength is in the level of anger and frustration that writer Karla Pacheco managed to draw out of me in support of our favorite hero. Spider-Woman’s life has been a rollercoaster ride over the past year, and Michael Marchand has been the cause of much of the chaos. That only gets worse in Spider-Woman #14, and if you thought you were annoyed with him before, you haven’t seen anything yet. You’re just as angry as Jess is the whole way through, but that’s also what makes him a great antagonist, and this issue makes the major next step in his evolution. It’s effective for sure and made more so by artist Pere Perez and colorist Drank D’Armata, who should receive an award for that brilliantly funny Baby Gerry superhero montage alone, though their penchant for comedic scenes should also be applauded. Another fun issue is in the books, and yes Jess, you should really get a watch. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #16 Securing Han Solo from Crimson Dawn doesn't go as easily for Leia, Chewbacca, and Lando as they had hoped, with Luke potentially being their only hope to rescue the pilot. Luke, however, is still coping with his defeat at the hands of Vader on Cloud City, forcing him to confront whether he's ready for another bout with the Sith Lord. Narratively, this issue largely serves as a holding pattern for the overall "War of the Bounty Hunters" event, as we mostly focus on Luke's inner struggle about the best move he should take on his path to becoming a Jedi, while Leia, Chewie, and Lando just sit on the sidelines and wonder how best to help Han. Luckily, the art from Ramon Rosanas and colors from Rachelle Rosenberg beautifully capture some iconic sequences from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, managing to recreate the mood of these encounters if not being photorealistic recreations, so while the story leaves some room for improvement, even without many storyline reveals, it's a gorgeous book to look at. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 The quest to secure Han Solo sees the collision of all corners of the galaxy far, far away, with tensions mounting and leading to head-on battles. While this issue isn't a full-on "war," as the series promises, this installment will likely appease fans who weren't as engaged by the series' exposition in previous issues, though this issue does little more than move the pieces forward slightly amidst the combat. However, while the actual battles themselves are somewhat exhilarating, they also feel arbitrary, as they end in stalemates that seem to go somewhat against character for the parties involved, who have regularly displayed how little they care about the lives of others. Still, these showdowns might leave many readers scratching their heads over why they happened in the first place, leaving many fans to hope that upcoming issues can shift the tone back towards the narrative established in earlier issues. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1 Marvel’s first foray into Warhammer 40,000 was successful because of how it addressed the intensely alien (and alienating) elements of its hyper-violent mythos—not only explaining the setting, but establishing contemporary parallels that made ugly characters more human. Sisters of Battle retains the info-pages and excesses, but struggles to ground its story. Everything contained in the first issue is competently presented with a vast new cast confronting a frightening antagonist in a brutal new setting. Yet there is no “why” at the heart of this introduction as the never ending cycle of violence that defines Warhammer 40,000 is simply accepted. Following a handful of Sisters on their mission leads to thrilling and gruesome encounters, but the nihilism contained in seemingly every perspective raises the question as to why any individual choice or success ought to matter for readers. Edgar Salazar’s pages capably capture the excesses of empire, but lack any essential element that could not be found in other hyperviolent, martial comics. No matter how neatly this tale is told, it still lacks purpose and that leaves the experience as hollow as the soldiers marching inevitably toward death on the page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 WAY OF X #5 Way of X #5 may be the end for this series, but it’s only the penultimate chapter in the story it was telling. Following the pattern established in prior issues - this segment contemplates Krakoa’s third and final law: Respect this sacred land, and does so in fashions both metaphorical and terrifyingly literal. What’s most impressive is how this climactic contemplation ties into Nightcrawler’s supporting characters with both Fabian Cortez and Lost playing pivotal roles with their own power sets and personalities; the issue achieves a tragedy that is equal-parts surprising and moving. Nightcralwer’s growing understanding of his mutant culture has opened a window into both the inner workings and thematic sweep for the Krakoa era, and it culminates in an astonishing final action sequence in these pages. However this tale finds resolution in X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation, it has already made a monumental contribution to the most exciting era in X-Men history since Claremont and Cockrum initiated another. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-CORP #4 The X-Men are larger than life, but what books like X-Corp excel at is finding the more day-to-day trappings of the real world and apply them to Krakoa’s growing influence. The combination makes for entertaining and compelling drama and X-Corp #4 benefits from this when it embraces that combination. When it doesn’t however, it falters and becomes something a bit cheesier and less interesting, and while the first half of the issue can be described as the former, the latter unfortunately describes most of the second half. Dealing with all of the fallout from last issue, Toni Howard keeps you riveted as the fallout unravels, and even when the situation is under control the issues in the board room and amongst the board members are compelling in their own right and make sense. Then things take a turn, and all the sudden there is a fight between two board members that just doesn’t click. They even explain why they are doing it as they battle, but it all just seems completely out of place with who these people are at this point and, and it doesn’t help that the dialogue feels a little dated here too. Things do pick up again at the end, especially with that last page hook, but then there are questions of why this massive state-of-the-art place is so easy to break into in the first place. This is easily the weakest issue of the series so far, but hoping it can regain its rhythm next month. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 The Trial of Magneto finally begins, and it's off to a clumsy start. Writer Leah Williams, formerly of X-Factor, teams with artist Lucas Werneck to put the Master of Magnetism on the spot over the death of his adopted daughter, the Scarlet Witch. Unfortunately, familiar problems that plagued X-Factor continue into this new series. Despite X-Factor—who returns as the prime protagonists of this story—being an investigative outfit, the investigation scenes are dreadfully dull. The action is little more than one character simply reciting what they see to the others. Aside from a few pink-hued flashbacks to Wanda's final moments, Werneck draws flat panels of characters standing around doing nothing interesting during these scenes. Other Publishers #1 ASCENDER #18 I'll be the first to admit that Ascender has somewhat been my emotional support comic getting me through with Saga on hiatus so I've been somewhat dreading this week's Ascender #18. However, despite my personal sadness that this story (which started in Descender) concludes this issue, Ascender #18 is a truly beautiful book. Pacing wise, things move very fast and that certainly does make it perhaps a little less strong story-wise than some of the earlier installments. That said, the art this issue is the best its been and Lemire crafts this absolutely gorgeous emotional gravity that holds all the stakes you'd expect it to, but still ends in a way that is satisfying and doesn't break your heart. It's wonderful. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BERMUDA #2 Bermuda is getting weird. This world is one that continues to be interesting to see develop, which is by far the best thing that I have to say about it. Between giant monsters, strange creatures, and now the introduction to a city filled with pirates, Bermuda definitely has an inventive world to bring readers into. It's just the story that is at the center of this comic that I continue to not be engaged with. The narrative isn't even terrible, either, but it's just simplistic and hasn't done anything to surprise me so far. Perhaps that will change in the future. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BEYOND THE BREACH #2 The world of Ed Brisson and Damian Couceiro’s new series expands in a big way but our lead character who is supposed to be a path into this weird world doesn’t feel entirely noteworthy, nor as interesting as what’s going on around them. Couceiro’s work is the real selling point for the entire series, delivering tremendous detail and unique character designs in almost every panel, not to mention some amazing onomatopoeia designs. An improvement over the first issue, I can’t help but wonder if the big picture of the entire series might improve the reading experience of this as a whole. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: VISIONS #7 It wasn't all too long ago I called The Unbelievable Unteens the most meta story in the world of Black Hammer. Now, Black Hammer: Visions #7 comes along and totally upsets the status quo. Taking fans of this superhero world back to Limbo Land, this month's entry in the Black Hammer anthology focuses on Ms. Moonbeam, the villain trying to break here way out of the realm where unused characters go. Castellucci and Duffy team for a hilarious tale about a villain trying to make it, even interacting with themselves—"The Creators"—throughout the story at hand. Like other issues in this title, it does little to push the overall narrative of Black Hammer further, but that's not its purpose. Its purpose is to flesh out these characters and tell fun stories while doing so and on that front, Black Hammer: Visions #7 aces it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 COMPASS #3 Compass #3 goes on an old-fashioned dungeon crawl as the competing archaeologists seeking secrets find different entrances and obstacles within the same sprawling tombs. The issue quickly focuses on their parallel journeys after introducing each of entrances and incentives to find what’s hidden inside. Various traps and dangers bring the excellent, pulpy vibes of an Indiana Jones film, but with a clear eye for what works best in comics and abundant creativity. Splash panels are used to inspire awe between crowded sequences that pace the pages exceedingly well. With the setting and stakes already established, Compass #3 is able to lean into the fun and fear of this exploration phase and produces a compelling mid-point as answers (and possibly more mysteries) rest on the horizon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CRITICAL ROLE - VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS III #3 Vox Machina: Origins III introduces the "big bad" of the current arc in pretty epic fashion, with most of Westruun frozen by her unexpected appearance. There's a frantic pace to this issue, although this is motivated principally by Vex's desire to save her twin brother from an icy fate. Although there's a bit of dissonance between this issue and the previous two (which focused on an underground fight club), most Critical Role fans should be pleased to see Vox Machina return to more traditional heroics. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 EAT THE RICH #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Eat The Rich is Boom Studios' latest horror series that takes a look at a wealthy, upper-class family and the girlfriend of a member of said family attempting to fit in while realizing that she is doing anything but. In a similar style as Get Out, Ready or Not, and You're Next, this series from creators Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak does a solid job of setting the stakes and weaving an ominous foreshadowing, but does little to set itself apart from a number of other properties that have ventured down a similar road before it. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 FIREFLY: BRAND NEW 'VERSE #6 Brand New 'Verse's peak into the future of the Firefly universe ends quietly. With most of the character conflicts resolved in the previous issue, the finale is a pretty by-the-book escape with the aid of a conveniently place Inara and River's telekinetic friend. Emma grows into the captain's role and plays the big damn hero, and everyone goes home happy, or at least no sadder than they were at the start. The colors are still bland, and the linework is stiff, but it's all pretty okay in an utterly forgettable way. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 GOD OF TREMORS #1 Peter Milligan and Piotr Kowalski do their best gothic horror impersonation in God of Tremors from AfterShock Comix. As an exercise in genre, it's largely successful. God of Tremors is the tale of a preacher's son who has epilepsy, which his father takes a sign of demon possession brought on by the boy's acts of masturbation. Stubbornly refusing to listen to anyone else's opinion, the preacher takes extreme, abusive measures to "treat" his son's illness, which turns out to be more of a reflection of his feelings about himself than anything else. The boy finds hope in the supposed idol of a mysterious pagan god, and the way Kowalski changes up his linework to something more rough and rigid when the God of Tremors shows his power is a nice touch. But while it does a decent enough job at emulating the form, there's little here beyond pages of abuse followed by a comeuppance that's too little, too late to be satisfying. It's well-crafted but only worthwhile for the diehard fans of the creators of the genre. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GODZILLA: MONSTERS AND PROTECTORS #5 Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors ends with another lackluster issue. Using a series of YouTube videos as a framing device was grating throughout the series, and the final fight was a squash (literally) before Godzilla finally manages to calm down in a fairly sappy way. It’s fine for the Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic it’s going for, but nothing more. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 HOME #5 The last issue of Home places a lot of its stock into a big action set piece, assembling all the players for a super-powered slobber knocker but ultimately isn't able to leave a lasting impression. The final entry still suffers from the same problems that the series has had, mostly when it comes to the art and basic characterization of some of the players. While the final page hints at a sequel, it doesn't feel like a particularly compelling one. Everything is wrapped up just a bit too tidy and should the series return, I hope it can iron out some of the many flaws of this first series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HOME SICK PILOTS #8 Focusing on the music scene provides multiple opportunities that Home Sick Pilots #8 executes exceedingly well. Concerts have been absent in recent issues and an anti-fascist benefit recenters music in the narrative in a stunning sequence from Caspar Wijngaard. Avoiding the cliches of music in comics, like notes and lyrics roaming through the air, Wijngaard opts instead to fill the very air with vibration altering the appearance of panels and characters to make them seemingly hum alongside the overcharged amps on stage. It is a visceral effect and one that could not be more clear in the experience it communicates. Combined with taking shots at Nazi punks and it also makes for an endearing bit of storytelling that utilizes both comedic narration and body horror to great effect. Stringing the ongoing conflict between ghost-powered musicians through this single experience makes for a single issue read that manages to simultaneously satisfy and elevate curiosity. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #5 Jonna and The Unpossible Monsters remains an exemplar of the “show, don’t tell” rule of comics. The nefarious schemes hinted at in issue #4 are revealed without any expository dialogue; it’s immediately clear what the intent and arrangements are as soon as they are revealed. While this may challenge younger readers, there’s no doubt that the thrills of traps and battles make the process of discovery worthwhile. The use of space underground provides a significant and compelling component as the Samnees begin to explore exactly how humanity has reformed itself beneath the reign of kaiju-like terrors. Claustrophobic spaces, terrorizingly tall walls, and hordes of shouting faces all offer a clear perspective and frightening challenge for the young women struggling to keep their family together. Although the pacing in Jonna is unwilling to rush itself to pack more into single issues, this is proving a benefit for the larger story as each issue proves exceedingly enjoyable upon rereads and the first volume (released last week) makes clear how well this saga reads as a whole expanse. In the meanwhile, I’m happy to wait for each new twist in the story as they arrive month-to-month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KILLER QUEENS #1 Killer Queens debuts this week with a bombastic chapter filled with witty one-liners, thick pick-up lines, and some sprinkles of action. The new series follows two former assassins as they take on a mission for an all-female world. Other Publishers #3 LAZARUS: RISEN #6 After a longer-than-typical wait Lazarus returns with a genuinely climactic affair or, at least, the start of one. Risen #6 is a study in building tension and in this regard it absolutely succeeds. As each character walks into these sequences and new questions are asked, ideas that have simmered beneath the surface for nearly a decade threaten to roil over. Michael Lark’s uninflected panels serve this beautifully as readers are left to study clear expressions and carefully chosen words, never being ushered to an obvious answer or reaction. It’s impossible to discern the truth in these pages and that adds significantly to their effect. However, almost all of this issue’s extensive page count is spent reminding readers of past questions or raising new ones so that when one final hint at the deeply personal nature of this war is delivered, it’s unclear what exactly was understood in the reading. It’s set up without a punchline and I anticipate reevaluating this chapter once it builds to something tangible rather than a more elaborate mystery box. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MOTHS #3 The series is half over and it still feels like hardly anything is happening. There's an element of "getting used to" the look of this book that starts to take hold halfway through, which is certainly welcomed, though still not at all ideal. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 NOCTERRA #6 Nocterra #5 provided the series’ best issue to date evoking clear parallels to confronting global crises caused by a rare echelon of seemingly untouchable actors, but the series’ first arc concludes on a more familiar note for both of its primary creators. With its themes clearly evoked in a pulpy, frighteningly effective setting, Nocterra #6 turns its eyes towards the future. The final few pages border upon being a letters column as they lay out questions for readers to puzzle and foreshadow adventures to come - it’s actively pitching mid-story. The build to this climax is similarly filled with material that is repeated to tie all of the introductory threads together. That additional exposition is unnecessary as earlier issues have clearly displayed how these characters, settings, and ideas are in dialogue with one another, but the narration on these pages suggest a lack of faith in well-written work. Daniel’s “smudges” remain an intimidating antagonist and he is able to dish out gore and horror that reminds me of discovering The Darkness at a young age, yet there seems to only be space for beautiful faces (and one old man) amongst the many people screaming through these panels. Nocterra is tracing a number of familiar themes and motifs from Snyder’s recent work, and it does so better than seemingly any series so far, only stumbling in Nocterra #6 as it prepares to drive the long haul ahead. I’m still anticipating that journey a great deal. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #10 Well, Ryan Parrott and Rachel Wagner hit me right in the feels with Power Rangers #10, and if you need me, I’ll just be in a puddle over on the floor. Power Rangers #10 picks up a dangling thread and then runs with it down an avenue many won’t see coming, but once it happens you’ll quickly have that oh-so-familiar feeling of “why didn’t I see that!” As a Yale fan, the fact that issue #10 focuses so intensely on the character was always going to be in my wheelhouse, but it’s the heartfelt story of family, loss, and finding hope again that truly allows it to soar. The artwork by Moises Hidalgo and colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez is exceptional throughout, again hitting those heartfelt beats and giving those moments the impact they require. Throw in one stellar hook for next issue and you’ve got yourself an issue of Power Rangers not to be missed -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #7 Radiant Black has made a habit out of defying expectations, and just when you’ve settled in it changes things up and throws you for a loop all over again. Kyle Higgins also continues to flesh out the growing cast in unexpected ways, and even this early on they all seem truly distinct from one another (though Radiant Red is still my favorite, does that make me awful? Yeah, it probably does). The new enemy isn’t as fascinating as our heroes, but can’t deny it’s a slick design, and artist Marcelo Costa and colorist Natalia Marques have knocked that particular aspect of the book out of the park. As more members join the team and more powers enter the mix, Costa and Marques raise the level of creativity in the bigger action sequences, even taking things to space at one point, and with that next cover teasing a new member of the team next issue, I can only imagine what they will come up with next. Radiant Black has hit its stride and is moving in some inventive and unexpected directions, and it would seem the series is certainly living up to that Radiant title. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RANGERS OF THE DIVIDE #4 After a promising outing last month, Rangers of the Divide #4 takes a step back. The finale crams about three issues worth of storytelling into its 20 pages and the end result is a breakneck story that never gets time the breathe. Although Huang's artwork is as beautiful as anything on the shelf this week, this story suffers tremendously from a muddy inconsistency throughout. 