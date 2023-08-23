Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/23/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Immortal Thor #1, The Penguin #1, and The Addams Family: The Bodies Issue #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #2

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic delivered everything you could want in a debut, and issue #2 somehow meets that absurdly high bar and even manages to raise the stakes. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have already made Kyle one of my favorite new character additions of 2023, and he only continues to endear himself through his interactions with Terry (and that whole magic thing ain’t too shabby either). Terry’s own realizations of Bruce’s actions and just how far they go provides a welcome aura of mystery and internal conflict as well. That said, you’d be forgiven for not noticing any of that during your first read, as it’s difficult not to be completely absorbed by the wonderful artwork of Max Dunbar and colors of Sebastian Cheng. Their work on Killer Croc is just jaw dropping, turning what is typically one of Batman’s more challenging opponents into a Kaiju-size threat that commands your attention in every single appearance. With that massive hook at the end topping things off, Neo-Gothic #2 is just too damn good, and you should absolutely be reading this series. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4

Batman: The Brave and The Bold #4 presents four stories, all of which are essentially new additions to the serialized anthology. Only “Stormwatch: Down With The Kings” continues an existing story, but even it is drawn into the events of “Knight Terrors” in a fashion that only serves to push the narrative forward in the final few pages; however, most of the nightmares witnessed in this addition read as unnecessary distractions lacking in both style and substance. The opening story, “Enter the Abyss,” drawn by Kelley Jones is the primary reason to pick up this month’s installment as it presents Batman’s encounter with a primal horror. It’s a story with sufficient twists to still function as a brief mystery while carving out abundant space for Jones to work his characteristic magic with shadows and monstrous forms on the page. The final pair of installments may please fans of Peacemaker and excellent penciling as “Second Life” returns Emilia Harcourt to the pages of DC Comics and “My Family” depicts a black-and-white showdown featuring an abundance of Gotham City’s finest. Yet neither offers much that is memorable resulting in the weakest installment of The Brave and The Bold to date, one lucky enough to have Jones available to save it from dismissal. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #12

Dark Knights of Steel ends with one more shocking death, but otherwise wraps things up in a pretty satisfying way. While the series seemed to lose some steam once the White Martians were revealed as the true villains, I thought this was still a very solid Elseworlds story with some absolutely stunning art. I appreciate that DC let Yasmine Putri draw the entire series from start to finish – she gave the comic a fantastic look and helped to keep the comic feeling like one of DC’s prestige series despite not being a “canon” title. Hopefully, we get more Dark Knights of Steel in the future, as there are plenty more stories in this world left to be told. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS #4

Knight Terrors #4 is disappointing, as has been this entire series (and, frankly, the overall event). The issue finally brings Deadman to Insomnia, but as readers might have guessed by reading the first three issues, for the most part those first three issues were a whole lot of lead up to nothing and issue #4 repeats much of it by just having Deadman-as-Batman sort of trot around with Sandman (who is ultimately entirely unnecessary to the entire story) and Damian to lather-rinse-repeat the idea that nightmares = bad. It’s all just a tired retread of everything we’ve already seen layered onto an even more exhausted “hey, superheroes might actually be the bad guys” wannabe edgy trope. On the art side of things, Insomnia just ends up looking like the Joker on a cheap acid trip and the reader is stuck at the end having wandered into another corner where nothing makes sense and there is no value to having read anything on the page. As a reader, I’m just left feeling like this was all a weak cash grab in a universe overstuffed with ill considered events in need of serious editorial rethinking. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: ACTION COMICS #2

Action Comics was the best of the Knight Terrors tie-ins and that holds true with Knight Terrors: Action Comics #2, specifically when it comes to Leah Williams’ Power Girl story. Williams understands that, for Paige, the real nightmare comes from within her in a way that it doesn’t other heroes and that Paige has already done the work of understanding her pain in ways that make her most willing to fight back. It’s what makes the conclusion of the story more powerful and the set up for what comes next all the more intriguing and frankly a more interesting story. The Cyborg Superman/Superfamily story functions in much the same way and offers a good bit of depth to the overall event in a way that feels earned and like these characters are actually going to be shaped by these experiences, rather than tossed to the side like so many other happenings in an event. The only real “problem” is that the pacing feels a bit off because of how short these tie-ins are and how deep they go, but other than that, they are solid. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: ANGEL BREAKERS #2

While a bit more convoluted than some of its “Knight Terrors” contemporaries, boasting a number of deus ex machinas and twists upon twists, Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker still has some bright spots. Tim Seeley’s script helps flesh out the new antiheroine’s moral compass and aspirations, while still leaving a lot of room for future writers to play with. Acky Bright’s art gets a bit too cartoony at some moments, but works more often than not. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DC #2

KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS #2

Knight Terrors: Detective Comics neatly ties the Jim Gordon nightmare to a mostly forgotten storyline from the recent past and the continued themes being explored in Ram V’s Detective Comics story. While the shifts in art are jarring at times (there are a total of three artists for this comic), I suppose it can be explained away due to the changing nature of nightmares. This was a solid look inside of Jim Gordon’s head with some creepy monster designs. While it wasn’t sensational, I do think it’s a bit above the other “Knight Terrors” tie-in series that have been running over the last couple of months. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #2

Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #2 continues to have absolutely nothing to do with Knight Terrors and while the main story in the issue has its moments and is interesting, like the current Harley Quinn title it’s honestly just a mess that feels like it is less a coherent story and just a grab bag of discarded ideas that got stretched into something else. The biggest issue here is that Tini Howard has zero idea of who Harley Quinn is, does not have the ability to give the character a consistent voice and can’t even differentiate between versions of the character in a way that the reader can easily follow. It makes the story in this issue almost unreadable at times – and the art does not help. What is supposed to feel vintage just looks distorted and inconsistent with Harley looking like a different person in literally ever panel. Leah Williams’ backup story is a bit better, though the plot is confusing and the art really sucks any joy you might derive from reading it – and it’s honestly the only reason to read the issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #2

“Knight Terrors’” tie-ins are rather hit or miss across the board, and unfortunately, the Titans’ take leans a bit more toward the latter. The idea behind the crossover comic event is a solid one, taking the opportunity to explore the darkest fears of heroes and villains alike. There’s a twist in this latest issue that is completely eye-rolling as to the identity of the mysterious new comer in the Titans’ dreams. Ultimately, Knight Terrors: Titans fails to deliver on multiple fronts, not saying anything new about the characters and ultimately feeling unnecessary to the overall story of the crossover itself. This is an easy skip unless you’re looking to add all the “Knight Terrors’” tie-ins to your comic collection. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE PENGUIN #1

The Penguin #1 promises DC Comics and Batman fans alike a story grounded by elements of crime and subterfuge not requiring any superhero hijinks to function, and in doing so discovers what makes Oswald Cobblepot such a compelling anti-hero. Rather than leaning into idiosyncratic eccentricities, it stresses the control and competence required to manage a vast criminal conspiracy; Penguin has more in common with figures like Gus Fring or Stringer Bell than The Joker. In doing so it not only redefines the often overlooked rogue as a terrifying opponent for Batman, but an individual whose story is worth following on its own, especially because it offers no heroes. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #5

With only two issues remaining, Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 reveals the man behind many of the current team’s woes as another insufferable billionaire convinced they’re a visionary. The introduction of Brian McClane comes amidst a raid on a prototypical, small town, American “Main Street” that starts big and gets more outrageous with every new sequence. That massive battle primarily featuring the classic Doom Patrol provides a gnarly centerpiece loaded with the over-the-top superhero violence in Chris Burnham’s detail-oriented style. That alone would be enough to keep readers entertained, but the surrounding elements featuring McClane and General Immortus lay the groundwork for where all of this mayhem is still heading. Unstoppable Doom Patrol #5 is an outstanding action issue that provides readers plenty of reasons to return for whatever new chaos is set to arrive next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

The Amazing Spider-Man #32 lays out a field of ongoing problems in Peter Parker’s life—a break up with Black Cat, a disastrous wedding, babysitting the man who murdered your girlfriend—and finds a way to make it all much worse; it is the essence of great Spider-Man set ups. Even as the issue promises to veery into a very dark storyline, it frames that with the romantic and melodramatic angles that make Peter’s life a rollercoaster worth following from month to month. Whether it’s a very funny and awkward date or an unexpected team-up between two villains, there are plenty of new angles introduced. It all serves to frame a cliffhanger that seems like it’s been coming since issue #1 dropped last year. Whether it’s comedic back-and-forths, displays of fearsome power, or some sincere dialogue between old associates, every sequence serves up these disparate tones well and ensures they all blend together making Amazing Spider-Man #32 a diverse set up for a forthcoming story that’s not to be missed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #3

Ewing’s Black Panther continues to be the kind of serialized, satisfying story we all love to read. This exploration of Wakanda’s lesser-seen neighborhoods gives the entire series a look that works in contrast to other Black Panther tales. T’Challa is in uncharted territory, making him as engaging as he’s been in years. Giving him the chance to act as a detective in his own country’s underworld was such a wonderful decision. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA: FINALE #1

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty ends just as it begins – with a rush to the finish. What started off as an intriguing series centered around a mystery never really quite found its footing. The comic never invested in its story or its villains and instead basically jumped from reveal to reveal with no time or room to celebrate any payoffs. This was overall a disappointing end to a disappointing run, with a weird ending message (it’s okay to be a murderer….as long as you trust the murderer?) and too many half-baked conclusions that lacked any kind of solid build. Hopefully the next Cap run is stronger, because this one was not good. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #4

What a waste this Daredevil & Echo miniseries turned out to be. After an admittedly okay first issue and two plodding follow-ups, the finale dives headfirst into the supernatural and esoteric while still having woefully bland action and artwork. Its supposed moment of triumph with Matt fighting alongside Tommy warranted little more than a shrug and its explanation of the mythical forces driving the story dare the reader to start skimming pages. There are so many better Daredevil books out there, there’s no point in bothering with this one. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEADPOOL #10

Despite how the last issue ended (and how Deadpool’s books usually go), Wade actually got a happy ending with issue #10. Admittedly the concept surrounding The Horned Emperor proved to be less of a curse and more of a power-up for Valentine. The twist is right up there with Deadpool’s symbiotic baby not really turning out to be Carnage, but once again the reveal winds up being heartwarming instead of horrific. If this is it for Alyssa Wong’s run on Deadpool I’d say she nailed it. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1

If you’re looking for a memorable Fantastic Four Annual, look elsewhere. This issue is the latest in Marvel’s ongoing “Contest of Chaos” event in which heroes are paired up to fight each other, with this one being Johnny Storm vs. Ghost Rider. The book does laughably little to set up or justify the fight, the pseudo-Hell setting is as confusing as it is bland and Johnny Blaze comes off looking like a dork in how easily Johnny Storm takes him out. You’d think a battle between two iconic fire-based heroes would make for some fun action but there’s very little to it. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

IMMORTAL THOR #1

Al Ewing begins his next “Immortal” run by teaming with Martín Cóccolo and Matthew Wilson on Immortal Thor. As the title suggests, Immortal Thor proves a conceptual and spiritual successor to Ewing’s acclaimed Immortal Hulk series (with Joe Bennet and others) as it is a follow-up to the recent, partially-aborted Thor series. Despite the return of Thor’s classic Jack Kirby-designed costume, fans of Ewing’s Marvel work know better than to expect a retrograde “back to basics” approach. Instead, this opening chapter offers something more foundational, elemental, and compelling. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

Just when you think Tony Stark can’t get any lower, Duggan and Frigeri pile drive the Invincible Iron Man even deeper. This run has been very clear with its intentions—to break Stark down to (hopefully) rebuild in a new light—and that’s no more apparent than in Invincible Iron Man #9. This story grows even darker as Tony faces his steepest climb yet, and this creative team isn’t afraid to punch him in the face as hard as they can. At this rate, it’s almost sadistic for what Duggan is making the character endure, but hopefully—just hopefully—the payoff happens before the gloominess runs stale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

JEAN GREY #1

Jean Grey #1 dives into Jean Grey’s psyche as we see her and her cohort explore a new timeline that gets upended by the Phoenix. As Jean loses grip of herself, not even Scott came ground the girl as she turns mutant enemies into martyrs. And by the end, a devastating encounter leaves Jean ready to restart the timeline in hopes of a better future. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL UNLEASHED #1

The closest thing to “Pet Avengers” that Marvel has published in a while, Marvel Unleashed is an impossibly-charming jaunt through the Marvel universe. Chronicling a team-up between Lucky the Pizza Dog, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Flerken, and a few new pets, Kyle Starks’ script is equal parts surprising, sentimental, and action-packed. Jesus Hervas’ art renders all of the pets in a photorealistic, but still larger-than-life manner, allowing for some sweetness and motion in some key moments. This debut issue absolutely charmed me, and I’m excited to see what else is in store for this title. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #2

Moon Knight: City of the Dead isn’t for the faint of heart, and issue #2 is the embodiment of that statement. Moon Knight calls the world’s darkest corners home, but that hasn’t prepared him for what’s on the other side, and as more layers are peeled back in City of the Dead #2, the darker and more deranged that world becomes. Writer David Pepose doesn’t shy away from heartbreak, both in terms of Marc Spector’s own life and the horrors that he discovers along the way, and the dark truth of this adventure couldn’t help but punch me in the gut. The story of Layla and Marc also takes some unexpected turns, and those moments are only heightened by the artwork of artist Marcelo Ferreira, inker Jay Listen, and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg. City of the Dead never quite goes where you expect it to, and the theme of Moon Knight’s past continually catching up to him is a strong one. I’m eager to see what lies ahead. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

PLANET OF THE APES #5

It’s a shame this comic book is only a limited series; it’s been such an interesting journey through a previously unexplored period of Apes history. Both the main story and the added journey of Pug have been excellent through all five issues, and the timing of the series’ release makes it pack an even harder punch. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #3

REALM OF X #1

These specific mutants fit so well into a place like Vanaheim. Typhoid Mary and Dust are the quick stars of the story, with their personalities clashing with Vanaheim’s culture in several entertaining ways. There’s also a great hook for the future, with Curse at the center of a journey that could become phenomenal down the road. A lot will ride on how these tales are paid off but it’s certainly a great start. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #35

As the Scourge has been spreading across the galaxy, Aphra has been tasked with investigating how Tagge droids have seemingly come to life despite having their power cells removed, but Aphra is going to have some recreational fun on her way to investigate. Even though this issue is meant as a tie-in to a larger storyline, this book manages shake lose those shackles of crossover connections and deliver a fully entertaining romp with Aphra going full Aphra. She quips, she flirts, she spelunks; this book delivers virtually everything that fans have grown to love of the character since her debut, while also setting the stage for a potentially exciting narrative on the horizon. Crossover books can either be a blessing or a curse in the ways in which multiple series overlap with one another, and while we’re still in the infancy of the Dark Droids crossover, this chapter might be the best off-shoot of that main storyline we’ve seen yet and also manages to be a fully entertaining Aphra adventure. We’re cautiously optimistic about what could be next in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, but this book reminds us of everything we’ve loved about the archaeologist. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STORM #4

Storm’s story feels like it’s getting away from itself. Past issues have been more team-book than solo series, and this issue mostly splits its time between Rogue’s story and Ororo’s. The two end up entwined, but in a way where Storm’s side of it is entirely predictable, while Rogue’s hits character beats we’ve gotten from her many times before. The issue offers some answers about the mystery Blowback entity that has menaced Storm throughout the series, but they raise even more questions and make the affair more convoluted than it needs to be. The artwork here isn’t as tight as in previous issues, though there are some subtle storytelling details. Even so, Storm is becoming a bit exhausting to keep up with. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

VENOM #24

Al Ewing delivers one of the best issues of Venom in quite some time, showing a clear knack for writing Doctor Doom that feels entirely in character but also fresh. Penciler Sergio Dávila fills in for the issue, delivering some outstanding work. For an issue composed of only two major action beats, and mostly just snide comments from Doom toward Brock over a dinner, they really elevate the visuals of the entire thing and make it engaging even when it’s dialogue heavy. Inker Sean Parsons and colorist Frank D’Armata push it even further with their talents. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #43

Despite featuring many of the story elements central to the Krakoa era, X-Force has always felt as though it is sidelined when events occur; such is the case in X-Force #43. In the wake of a time-traveling caper and Hellfire Gala 2023, the issue must address both the ramifications of Quentin Quire’s return, the team’s role in the massacre, and its own ongoing revelations. The result is an issue featuring plenty of significant moments that often feel like bookkeeping long after the events addressed were genuinely shocking. Each facet is interesting unto itself and readers personally invested in these characters will appreciate the long-anticipated plot developments. However, much of what occurs in these pages is already known and new twists are held for X-Force #44 after a cliffhanger introduces one new turn. X-Force is posed to play a central role in resisting Orchis and readers will anticipate learning what that is when the story is able to advance past July’s releases next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

THE ADDAMS FAMILY: THE BODIES ISSUE #1

The Bodies Issue carries enough weight to make it stick with even casual readers, and its artwork is second to none. Penciler Philip Murphy is intentional in every splash panel. Paired with artists like inker Maria Keane and colorist Valentina Pinto, The Addams Family strikes a promising outing in this new one shot. So if you are eager to explore the haunted halls of the Addams’ home again, this ghastly comic will certainly suit your tastes. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATTLE CHASERS #12

Battlechasers #12 leaves fans with a satisfying cliffhanger before promising to return with more; it’s a dramatically better departure than the last one the series delivered more than two decades ago. All of the immediate conflicts are resolved as battles drug out in issue #11 are brought to typically brutal resolutions with more than one villain departing the series. These action sequences are the highlight of the issue as they offer steroid-fueled forms cutting one another to pieces. Each of these encounters also serve to set the stage for new adventures and an eventual reunion of the various characters scattered across the world. As the series leans into its chaotic style of action and delivers on the promise of hulking figures breaking one another, the possibility of a future return sounds far more promising than it did just a few months ago. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BLACK’S MYTH: THE KEY TO HIS HEART #3

Black’s Myth continues to be the best that Ahoy has to offer and with this latest issue, The Key To His Heart reveals my favorite issue of this latest mini and its predecessor so far. Everything in this issue works, from character building to character interactions to some amazing use of the issue’s panels. Strummer, Ben, and their new intern have really found their footing when it comes to being relatable in a world that might be anything but, as werewolves, vampires, and the supernatural lie beneath the world’s surface. Black’s Myth is the one to recommend from Ahoy’s arsenal and it’s a solid recommend for comic fans looking for something outside of the box. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #3

The slow start that Tenement had in its first issues marginally pays off in issue #3 as Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s story really goes to some wild places. A disconnect remains however in finding joy in reading some of the characters however, whose personalities sometimes make them ripe for a descent into hell like they’ve found themselves in. Naturally, Sorrentino’s unique panel layouts are the real winner here, but the plutonic imagery can only carry it so far when half the characters aren’t even fun to read. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CREED: THE NEXT ROUND #3

Rivalries are central to most of the best story beats in both the Rocky and Creed boxing franchises and Creed: The Next Round delivers its best issue yet when it centers Amara Creed’s emerging rivalry with young champion boxer Jamie Pierce. Rather than relegating Pierce to being a fearsome force in the background awaiting Amara’s arrival in the ring, issue #3 centers her in sequences drawn by guest artist Valentine De Lando – including the best boxing sequences in the series. Her ferocity and ambition are grounded in an underdog story that complicates the conflicts beyond simple heroes and villains. The series’ primary artistic team delivers solid action of their own, but the contrast does it no favors. The inclusion of an evolving family rivalry between Apollo Creed’s various children may provide additional drama in the future, but much of it is being introduced for the first time in the final pages of this issue, even for fans of the films causing the emergence of Apollo’s first son to fall flat. Despite those minor flaws, the emergence of Pierce as drawn by De Landro provides Creed: The Next Round with the sort of rivalry capable of driving a story like this toward greatness. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DARKWING DUCK #8

The latest saga following the Justice Ducks makes for a hilarious new issue, as Darkwing is forced to team-up with someone he perhaps hates more than his own villains in Gizmoduck. The back and forth between Drake and Gizmo is perhaps the strongest of the issue, but overall, Darkwing Duck #8 is one of the best of the series to date. In relying both on the original series’ continuity and spirit, while injecting new humor into the arc, Darkwing Duck finds its footing where it stumbled in the past during its short Dynamite tenure. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE DEAD LUCKY #8

The Dead Lucky hits the ground running with an explosive fight that can’t help but impress, and just when you think it’s over artist French Carlomagno and colorist Matt Iacono come back for round two and show you just how much of a powerhouse Bibi can be. Writer Melissa Flores explores the grief and internal conflict that Pyre’s appearance brings with it while also planting the seeds of doubt and mystery around who is telling the truth and what that means for the person Bibi sees by her side. The broader ramifications of what’s out in the world is compelling too, and things only look to get more intriguing the more answers we get. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DEAD ROMANS #6



Dead Romans is at its best when it’s focusing on atmosphere and letting its moody art-style tell a story drenched in blood and warfare, which is why this final issue probably works the best for me of what’s come so far from the Shadowline series. There are some truly ingenious action beats to be found in this finale, though it’s hardly a recommendation for the series as a whole. There’s big aspects to like about Dead Romans overall, but the characterization and story beats haven’t been enough to warrant the six issues in taking us back to the past. It almost feels as though Dead Romans would have worked better completely bereft of dialogue. As it stands, Dead Romans is a recommend for those die-hard enthusiasts of Roman history, but doesn’t have much else to offer the comic reading populace. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

EARTHDIVERS #9

Earthdivers doesn’t reinvent the wheel, nor does it do enough to set one of its own issues apart from the next. The story largely idles in place, progressing no components of its story in any meaningful fashion. At the very least, the art team of Burchielli and Delpeche release some pretty stellar line art. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

ICE CREAM MAN #36

Ice Cream Man #36 dips into a familiar legend as a fisherman seeks out the giant whale that swallowed his daughter only to discover it is much bigger on the inside. One of the great joys of following this anthology series over the years is seeing how it spins out each new premise and this issue services the mythological aspects of the series as the whale functions in the role of manifested metaphor. It builds from a relatable place of grief in the earliest pages that tie the Carroll-like journey ahead to something human. This connection between grounded emotions and fantastical landscapes offers readers plenty to consider in familiar stories and the Ice Cream Man mythos itself. The humor surrounding an appearance by a wooden puppet consistently land and depictions of various stages throughout the whale provide Morazzo with abundant material for sight gags, making Ice Cream Man #36 one of the most amusing versions of this sad story imaginable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #8

A love-hate relationship with this title has been seen a lot of love as of recent as Sarge’s development has been a driving force behind propelling this story to new heights. After far too many issues without progression, the eponymous cop finally gets some footing and explanation as to how he got the way he is. This issue, arguably more than any of the series, makes the character all-too-real and the story is so much better for it. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INDIGO CHILDREN #6

Indigo Children‘s ending lands with an empty thud befitting the entire run. About midway through the issue, a character muses that they are “leaving the realm of man and heading to the realm of gods.” It’s a telling note of transition but not one that serves the series well. Despite centering different characters in almost every issue, Curt Pires and Rockwell White never meaningfully defined these characters as individuals or managed to connect them to readers. Revealing these characters are all ancient Martians who hid their spaceship in the Great Sphinx of Giza only further distances the characters, and the lack of individualization makes the sudden and inevitable betrayal by one among them feel arbitrary. Beyond the plot, the storytelling struggles here as well. Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou emotesimpressively through lettering. However, the issue’s opening sequence vacillates between heavily stylized and completely standard speech styles, which makes it read as if the characters are alternating between emotionless droning and full-throated screaming with each sentence. Perhaps there’s some intent there — some of the art repeats, emphasizing the stoicism of at least one of the characters — but it reads no less awkwardly. Alex Diotto takes some big swings with his layouts for the action sequences in this issue, but they consistently feel like they’re falling short of what the artist was attempting to achieve. Ultimately, Indigo Children is reminiscent of Joshua Dysart and Khari Evans’ 2012 Harbinger reboot at Valiant. The seeds planted here for the coming “Indigo Awakening” suggests it’ll be a similar take on the concept of Harbinger‘s follow-up series, Imperium, or the more recent House of X from Marvel Comics. I’d recommend reading any of those comics over these. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

KLIK KLIK BOOM #3

Klik Klik Boom hits it stride with its third issue, an incredibly heartfelt story wedged into something that feels like John Wick or Atomic Blonde. Sprout’s one of comics’ best protagonists this year, and he methods of communicating—and the way Wagner and Dabbs portray—and a sight to see. This issue will tear your heart out, stomp on it, and use the closest defibrillator to get it going again within the span of 20 pages, with a hauntingly beautiful story told within. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

KONG: THE GREAT WAR #3

This isn’t the comic book that people are expecting, what with “Kong” being plastered on the cover and all. That continues to be a frustrating trend with this book, but otherwise it’s been a rather thrilling and enjoyable read. This is a story of survival and trying to chase hope in a world where there isn’t any. It’s effective and engaging, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense to continue benching the titular Kong at this point. There’s some good story being left on the sideline. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MAGIC PLANESWALKERS: NOTORIOUS #1



There was every reason to believe that Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious would be a standout release for Boom Studios’ Magic: The Gathering comics. It has a novel premise, focusing on some of Magic‘s less reputable Planeswalkers, and writers Richard Douek and Cullen Bunn seem like the right writers for that job. However, the issue fails to live up to that potential because it doesn’t hone in on what makes these specific Planeswalkers unique. One might think a story about a vampire and a necromancer would attempt to build a dark, foreboding atmosphere through its visuals, possibly imitating the look of a horror comic. Instead, it looks closer to one of Boom’s modern Power Rangers comics, all bright colors and loose lines, which is basically the opposite of the appropriate atmosphere. The scripts for these stories aren’t groundbreaking, as they are straightforward tales with characters playing to type. However, the art failing to create the right vibe feels like hanging the story out to dry, exposing them for the straightforward shorts they are. The details of the script don’t help the issue’s case as, despite being a louded necromancer, Liliana Vess spends most of the issue simply letting loose with gneeric superhero-style energy blasts instead anything that leans more into her reputation. Frankly, if Boom and its creative talents aren’t taking this kind of book seriously enough to commit to the bit, I don’t see why anyone else should. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111



“The Darkest Hour” is finally here in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111, and it more than lives up to the foreboding title. The Rangers have overcome stiff odds in the past, but writer Melissa Flores seems to have truly stacked the deck against them this time around, hitting them on every available front. Flores takes a second to shift into the past early on, and that conversation couldn’t have set the tone for what’s to come more beautifully, as those tragic moments that follow hit all the harder because of the heart at the center of it all. That’s only continued in the visceral emotions at play amongst the Rangers, and just when you think there’s hope, that light is snuffed out. Artist Simona Di Gianfelice and colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez knock those emotional touchstone moments out of the park, and those last few pages are especially brilliant. It seems things are only going to get worse before they get better, but at least it’s going to be one hell of an adventure along the way. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

NEWBURN #10

The balance between serialization and self-contained mysteries continues to blur in the second round of Newburn as the pressures on its eponymous anti-hero mount. Given the implacable facade he delivered across the first eight issues, even the smallest cracks make for an effective moment and Newburn #8 provides more duress than anything Easton has encountered thus far. It also pulls his relationship with Emily and the exact nature of their mentorship (or friendship) into the spotlight. Even if the question presented at the start of issue #10 doesn’t deliver the most robust investigation, it connects to elements that will leave readers eagerly anticipating Newburn #11. That ratcheting tension is nearly doubled by the second installment in the outstanding backup story, “Go Back,” with a brief but thrilling chase sequence. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO/ONE #5

The conspiracy at the heart of No/One gets even twistier – and in the process, more intriguing. Both the public perception of the vigilante case, and the actual deus ex machina of the vigilantes’ identity, develop in some fascinating ways across the issue. With a clever-as-ever script from Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato, and kinetic art from Geraldo Borges, No/One continues to not disappoint. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #3

The format for The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos is becoming clearer as three high school not-quite-friends are drawn together in opposition the ghostly hunters who are finally provided with some definition. This sort of arrangement feels more familiar but does little to address the series’ ongoing issues. While the antagonists are provided with a name and some faces, they’re defined by tropes too familiar to seem particularly shocking or ruthless. Their relationship and interest to the trio of protagonists remains ill-defined beyond a general mandate to hunt monsters. Yet the “monstrous” teens provide too little personality or charm to be particularly compelling in the chase. Much of the humor is reminiscent of blockbuster quipping and only the awkwardness resonates with sincerity. The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos is finally revealing the shape of its story, but lacks a significant hook to pull readers deeper into that narrative beyond its consistently clean line work. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE RIBBON QUEEN #2

Following the shocking conclusion of The Ribbon Queen #1, Ennis leans more into the procedural implications of the horror that unfolded. The co-creator of Preacher and Hitman remains a master when it comes to character dialogue, though this issue doesn’t hit the same heights as its first thanks to a bit of repetition. Issue two has a number of the same beats as the premiere comic, though Ennis and Burrows are able to inject some horror into its conclusion that is quite skin-crawling, pun intended. The Ribbon Queen is an unsettling read but worth checking out if you’re looking for a horrific comic to add to your horror collection. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE ROCKETEER: IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #2

The continuing adventures of The Rocketeer continue to be a fun, pulpy adventure for readers. Scribe Stephen Mooney finds the right beats that make this feel authentic while also managing to keep pushing its narrative into the right direction. Artist David Messina’s work looks at its best when he’s experimenting with paneling, making his work carry beyond the image itself thanks to the unique design work of Shawn Lee. Some action beats however look off, like a stilted reference to a similar action on the page (i.e. the infamous Batman slapping Robin image, which seems to be the basis for one panel here). — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: THE SCIENCE OF SUMMER #1



You can add The Science of Summer to the long list of Rick and Morty comics that just don’t work. Too often these books try to emulate the free-flowing nature of the show’s comedy writing and try its own hand at mixing social commentary with science fiction. Usually, the comic will come up short in at least one of those attempts, but in this case, it’s both. The shots taken at social media culture and influencers already feel outdated by a couple of years and the choice to keep the story primarily focussed on summer means most of the other characters are left out of the book. There’s not much done with the older, alternate universe of Summer and the depth the original character has built over the last couple of seasons is also absent. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROGUE SUN #15



Rogue Sun barrels towards an epic conclusion in issue #15 and though the script tries to demand your attention, the end result is much too hollow. Thrusting Caleb into the eponymous role has greatly stagnated the story, and if anything, this issue proves just how much another change is needed. Nobody’s undergoing any meaningful development, and every just kind of exists without any progression. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE SCHLUB #1

The Schlub #1 might take the cake for the most clever new superhero concept of the year, and the execution in this first issue basically matches it. As we’re introduced to Roger Dalton, a down-on-his-luck dentist who accidentally switches bodies with a superhero, Ryan Stegman and Kenny Porter’s script treats us to a unlikable but still entertaining protagonist. Tyrell Cannon’s art renders that absurd premise with a busy flair, blending the sensibility of 90s Image books with a cartoony maximalism. Mike Spicer’s colorwork seems to take that visual attitude even further, with some uses of purples and blues that feel like a throwback. If this debut issue is any indication, The Schlub—and possibly its titular protagonist—have potential. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SCRAPPER #2

Scrapper #2 is a mostly action-filled issue that moves the story from the big reveal at the end of issue #1 to where we can start setting Scrapper up for where he can actually get deeper into what feels like a conspiracy and a possible revolution in the making. With that in mind, there’s not a ton of new ground to cover, just a lot of great action as we see our pup heroes making their way across the city and giving us a better glimpse at the dystopian world they live in, but it’s a good bit of world building that sets up just how bleak things are and what they could be facing. Honestly, there are a few little surprises—and one that feels a little weird—but it’s a solid issue and keeps things interesting enough for readers to want to know more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STAR TREK #11

Star Trek #11 is one jaw-dropping moment after another. There’s a theme of too-cool-for-Starfleet characters getting dressed down, and it makes for some stunning panels that will stick in a Star Trek fans’ mind for a long while. Conversely, Data and Lore’s arc is a reminder that someone believing they’re on a path to redemption doesn’t mean that those they’ve severely wronged owe them absolution, regardless of the cost. Meanwhile, Shaxs rides a spaceship, Spock takes command, and the whole thing ends on the Klingon equivalent of a samurai staredown, but with bonus drugs, all drawn impeccably by Angel Unzueta. What more could a Star Trek fan ask for? — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS – THE SCORPIUS RUN #1

IDW launches its second Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic book series in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — The Scorpius Run #1, which is off to a strong start. The series sees the Pike and crew taking the Enterprise on a mission of exploration into an uncharted region of space but cut off from communicating with Starfleet. After responding to a distress call, the Enterprise crew gets duped into competing in a literal space race. Writers Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrot nail the characters’ voices. There are some subtle mysteries here — Pike questioning why an alien species uses names inspired by Earth animals for nebula, ships, and the like — but having members of the crew transported to other vessels in the race may be one complication too many. Nick Filardi’s saturated colors and Angel Hernandez’ packed compositions match the show’s visual style, though Hernandez ignoring the lines on characters’ faces makes many crewmembers look like they’ve recently had a bad Botox experience. Despite those flaws, The Scorpius Run has a fun premise and the right vibe to make Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans feel at home. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM HAWKINS #3



Taking place a year before Stranger Things season 3, we see Robin being thrust into a leadership position for a student film, which is mainly an excuse for her to spend more time close to her crush Tammy. With many Stranger Things spin-off stories, the creators attempt to explore some of the more fantastical and spooky elements of the Netflix series, and while this installment in Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins doesn’t deliver on monstrous terrors, it explores societal fears. Ever since her debut in season 3, Robin has been a fan-favorite character, with a key component of her history being that she has to hide her sexuality, due not only to the small community she lives in, but also that she lives there in a much more unaccepting time. Even though this book isn’t necessarily frightening, any fan of Robin will be delighted to get to spend any more time with her in any capacity, with the story also shedding more insight into the inner turmoil she suffers when it comes to concealing who she really is. This chapter in the anthology series won’t change how you see the core narrative, but it does offer a nuanced and heartfelt glimpse into how some residents of Hawkins are troubled by inner demons as opposed to those from the Upside Down. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TALES OF SYZPENSE #2



Tales of Syzpense is an exploration of very two different types of comics. “Les Mort 13” is all about atmosphere. It can be tough to keep up, and you may find yourself re-reading some pages to make sure you have the information you need, but there’s no escaping the eerie vibe of the story. “Dream Weaver” is the opposite, delivering a much more straightforward story that you can hook yourself into. It’s not always perfect, but this book accomplishes exactly what it means to. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X STRANGER THINGS #2



With the Hawkins kids and the Ninja Turtles both being captured by Baxter Stockman, they must put aside the shock of their situation in hopes of rescuing themselves and uncovering what Stockman’s plan for Eleven fully entails. While the first issue featured the groups of characters bantering with their familiar allies, this issue instead sees them tasked with the merging of the two groups, resulting in a substantial amount of exposition that is more focused on establishing the narrative than delivering anything particularly charming. That’s not to say the book is a dour effort, more that it’s not especially exciting, other than the fact that it features Ninja Turtles hanging out with the Stranger Things kids, no more, no less. Even if both franchises have otherworldly elements incorporated into them, we’re still a bit perplexed by how easily the human characters came to accept Ninja Turtles, but given that they’ve collided with all manner of monster, maybe it’s easier for them to cope than expected. Still, we hope that this was just a brief stagnation of the narrative to establish key components and that future installments offer a bit more to sink our teeth into. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TERRORWAR #5

The final sequence in Terrorwar #5 offers answers to many of the series’ central questions, including a possible origin for its premise. Those splash pages are some of the best in the entire series, although that contrast primarily means they competently convey a sense of scale and strange alternative forms of life. What leads to those last few pages suffers from the same plotting and pacing problems as the prior four issues. Characters spend much of the dialogue explaining their actions and motivations, even in the midst of fraught action sequences. There is a trickle of new information with little definition and the desperate motivations driving much of Muhammad’s crew is simply reiterated. That superficial approach to story and character makes the tragedies and mysteries summoned at the end far less alluring than they might be otherwise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA VS. THE SUPERPOWERS #4



Serialized mysteries aren’t terribly enticing when the mastermind is signaled from the jump and every subsequent installment slowly works through the red herrings to arrive at the obvious answer. That’s what makes each new step in Vampirella vs. The Superpowers seem like a slog as the capture of some mid-level villains hints at the wide reaching nature of a conspiracy before quickly diving down another side adventure. There’s little suspense to be found about whether Vampirella can defeat yet another barely named character; it all seems like a diversion to stretch the narrative further. Awkward shifts in art styles that already struggle to convey depth or motion only worsens the issue as even the action sequences fail to be effectively distracting. This far into the miniseries, it’s clear that readers invested in a multiversal Vampirella saga still need to only worry about the final installment of this particular addition. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

XINO #3

The final issue of Xino proves to be just a smidge more compelling than its predecessors, saving just enough of its cleverest sci-fi tales for the last moment. Maybe it’s because of a more colorful aesthetic, but many of the stories toe a more comfortable line between bleak and humorous. The highlights are “Sticky Tape,” an unlikely superhero concept from Dan McDaid; and David Hahn and Jim Campbell’s delightfully-macabre “Easy Beazy.” While the execution of Xino hasn’t always been perfect, this installment is the best showcase yet of its melting pot of a concept. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5