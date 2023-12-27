Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/27/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Timeless #1, Action Comics Annual 2023 #1, and Duke #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS ANNUAL 2023 #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Action Comics Annual 2023 isn't perfect. While the Constantine-Etrigan-Bloodwynd of it all has some necessity, there are moments where it feels just a little campy. Things with Sister Shadow also wrap up a bit too tidily, though it certainly leaves things open to be revisited in the future should it come to that. Barring those things, it's an extremely solid comic book that works beautifully on its own but also just pulls everything together from the start of Johnson's run, through Warworld to now. Overall, it's been a Superman story for the ages and this issue is a fitting conclusion. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #3 Alan Scott: The Green Lantern continues to be a fascinating set of opposites, simultaneously timeless and surprisingly modern, as well as simultaneously earnest and soapbox-y. Tim Sheridan's script continues to be a charming showcase for Alan, as well as Jim Corrigan/The Spectre, who enters this issue's fold in a meaningful way. Despite its twist being easy to spot from the very first issue, the culmination of it still hits all the right beats, and catapults the series even further. Cian Tormey's art helps balance the classic and the contemporary even further, especially when boosted by Matt Herms and Chris Sotomayor's color work. As we head for the remaining three issues of Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, I'm confident the book is going to keep up this momentum. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 AMAZONS ATTACK #3 Amazons Attack does an incredible job of keeping tension bubbling below the surface, even when there is so much happening right in front of you. We can see the dangers of the world clearly, and we know what's at stake, but there is a consistent lingering feeling that nags at you page after page. There's a domino in perpetual danger of falling but it's out of sight so you never quite know when that moment is going to come. It makes for a thrilling read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #6 Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic leaps into its action-packed finale and never turns back, delivering a high-octane thrill-ride of a conclusion that still packs an emotional punch. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing highlight the climactic battle on two fronts, and both carry their own approaches and styles. Batman looks to save as many as he can on the surface and turn the tide of the battle utilizing every tool at his disposal, and the tool that manages to make that happen not only delivers an awesome final battle but also opens the door for major world ramifications down the line. Meanwhile below Kyle and Constantine wage a different kind of battle, one much more rooted in loss, love, and grief. As their exchanges play out, the heart of their story begins to shine through, leading to a beautifully tragic moment that artist Max Dunbar and colorist Rain Beredo absolutely stunned with, though their in the issue overall is also nothing but praise-worthy. Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic came out of nowhere and delivered the one of a kind Batman story I didn't know I needed, and hopefully it's not too long before we see where this world and its lovely cast of characters goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #4 The weirdest crossover of the holiday seasons ends on a footing as sentimental and endlessly-charming as its predecessor. The fight between the DC heroes and Krampus culminates in a character-driven, but slightly unexpected fashion, one that helps the series stick a landing rooted in genuine goodness and hope. That feeling is infectious, and the work from Jeff Parker, Danny Kim, Stephen Segovia, and company meets that sentiment wholeheartedly. I sincerely hope that Silent Knight becomes a perennial in the world of Christmas comics, because this proved to be an absolute delight that knew exactly what it needed to be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #8 The final chapter of "Pygmalion" provides an exciting action sequences that loses track of the story's protagonist and redefines this case of mistaken identity as a standard Batman story. While the inclusion of a minor Batman rogue provides some suspense and dense grids deliver some intense melee combat, losing track of Frank as Batman and Catwoman save the day makes it an underwhelming affair. "Here Comes Trouble" remains the primary reason to pick up The Brave and The Bold; the second installment of this Wild Dog story provides plenty of humor and brawling—including a grimy one-on-one punchout and an explosion-filled, superhero style bonanza—centered on a well-meaning idiot who's an absolute delight to root for. "Communion" excels now that its inclusion of Gorilla City and Dominators under the ocean is explained and Gabriel Hardman's depiction of a desperate plan is exactly what readers of their sci-fi work will hope to see. But "Angels in the Architecture" proves to be the first outright flop of the final one-and-done inclusions from cartoonists in this anthology with a premise, narrative, and artwork that never manage to cohere and will likely remain unfinished by many readers. Despite outstanding inclusions like "Here Comes Trouble," The Brave and The Bold is filled with more misses than hits suggesting this anthology can't continue to justify its steep cover price. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1080 Batman's escape from Gotham continues, although it comes with a surprising sacrifice. It feels like this issue served as a soft reset, with the storyline fully shedding its heist theme and returning to the darker and weirder origins. Ram V's grim dance enters its next act, with new players entering the game and others stepping to the side at least for now. One of the best Batman stories in years continues to churn out a strange, melancholy melody. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE FLASH #4 The Flash #4 splits its attention between Wally's metaphysical exploration of the newly revealed gallery and his daughter Irey's investigation of Speed Force-related crimes in the streets of Central City. The Flash #4 splits its attention between Wally's metaphysical exploration of the newly revealed gallery and his daughter Irey's investigation of Speed Force-related crimes in the streets of Central City. It makes for an excellent division of style. Wally's story is bound in bright, wondrous images that suggest grand mechanics on the cusp of being understood (by Wally and reader's alike) but doesn't fall too far down the rabbit hole of strangeness as Irey's buddy cop dynamic and work to help a young woman amidst a chase ground the narrative. Both are presented in outstanding fashion as Deodato's grids are used to divide space in the gallery and time in the quickly moving present, and he utilizes the two stories in parallel to suggest new revelations to readers paying careful attention. It's an excellent continuation of the ideas introduced in this new volume's introductory issues and one that suggests The Flash is prepared to run a long and satisfying race as it explores these concepts. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) GREEN ARROW #7 Oliver Queen returns to earth for the second arc of Green Arrow. This issue sees Ollie catching up on recent events in the DC Universe as he visits each former member of the Justice League to find out why there isn't a Justice League any longer. The characters' interactions as written are stellar, but the meeting between Green Arrow and Green Lantern, which should be the most impactful, doesn't quite sing. Part of that is the visuals, which feel empty in the sparse landscape. The two different art styles on display don't mesh well, but whether by design or happy circumstance, they do serve as a visual cue for Oliver exiting the realm of flashy super heroics and stepping into the shadows in his pursuit of Amanda Waller. The issue wobbles a bit but doesn't fall down, keeping this stellar series on the right track. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #35 Well, at least Kevin is back. Like most of this run, Harley Quinn #35 makes very little sense, but this issue in particular that's compounded with so much of it feeling like uneccessary padding. there's just a lot of running in circles, random wondering who is behind what only to get to a sort of reveal of who the bad guys are, and then leaving things just in the same place as always: very little story, almost no momentum, and frighteningly little sense. The art here is also not great but mostly because there's such an extreme use of pink tones that it's hard to keep track of anything visually. This is just a mess of a book in a mess of a run. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 JUSTICE SOCIETY #8 Justice Society of America #8 makes the ongoing series centered on a familiar superhero team seem more like a related anthology series as it drops threads introduced in issue #7 to focus almost entirely upon introducing a new character, Red Lantern. That strand is interesting enough with suggested ties to Alan Scott's past, but it's paced at an indulgent rate with extended action sequences and splashes centered on a character and story readers essentially know nothing about. There are gestures to Huntress's quest to reunite her future team, but they are in the background and contrasted with a hardly-there introduction that does little to inform readers who Red Lantern is or why exactly Alan Scott is concerned with them. Justice Society of America #8 may present its sequences well, but there's not enough there to make following this serialized story worth the effort between months. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #5 The Penguin #5 promises readers that the gang is finally assembled and the story ready to begin in earnest… next issue. Yet the arrival of one final member in Penguin's crew proves to be the most engaging introduction of the past four issues as Black Spider is introduced working for Penguin's children. This C-list Gotham City rogue likely hasn't left much of an impression on even devoted readers beyond costume recognition, but The Penguin #5 succinctly provides them with a compelling origin and motivation. While the grawlix-laden dialogue is a bit too much with so many gestures at cursing making it difficult to read at times and his relationship with addiction bears the broad strokes of superhero melodrama, it also sets the stage for some very satisfying future superhero melodrama. The violence and power dynamics laid out in The Penguin #5 set the stage for Cobblepot's return to Gotham, and it promises a brutal and excessive story to come; readers will likely be relieved just to learn that the prologue is finally over. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER GIRL #4 Setting up an ongoing, ever-evolving saga with a nemesis is helping elevate the character of Power Girl to even higher levels. It's also refreshing how well-balanced the use of Superman is here. He's present and involved in different ways, but he never takes center stage and his appearance never feels forced. It all flows incredibly well, making for a great read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #6 The final installment of The Glass House proves to be a disappointment as it pivots away from the fascinating premise and evolving character dynamics in order to set the stage for the third and final entry in Nightmare Country. Although "The Sandman Universe" has hung above this title from its start, Dream's entry into the conflict and heavy-handed dispatching of its many characters make the story here read entirely as anti-climax. Gods decide what is best for those involved and characters' past decisions have little impact on their outcomes, at least in these pages. Combine that with some of the loosest linework and a rushed overall appearance that serves to transform the nightmarish and suspenseful sequences of The Glass House into a collage of familiar figures whose fates are explained to them alongside the reader, and it makes for an affair that's surprisingly dull. There are still a few good scares to be found, but the finale of this miniseries primarily serves as the prologue for another. Perhaps it will read better when collected, but it falls short of satisfying as the conclusion to this particular installment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 TITANS #6 DC's line-spanning "Beast World" event taps into Titans here in a near-flawless amalgamation of the two stories at hand. Given the event started in the pages of this team-up, it's only fitting the story of the mini-series ties into the tale being told in the first arc of this particular Titans run. Still, it's impressive how Taylor is able to tie the two together, making this issue much more important than your standard event tie-in fare. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD #3 On its face, Beast World has a ridiculous premise, but luckily, much like Bucky being brought back from the grave in Captain America, Tom Taylor is able to lend enough creativity to make it a hit. DC #2
GREEN ARROW #7 Oliver Queen returns to earth for the second arc of Green Arrow. This issue sees Ollie catching up on recent events in the DC Universe as he visits each former member of the Justice League to find out why there isn't a Justice League any longer. The characters' interactions as written are stellar, but the meeting between Green Arrow and Green Lantern, which should be the most impactful, doesn't quite sing. Part of that is the visuals, which feel empty in the sparse landscape. The two different art styles on display don't mesh well, but whether by design or happy circumstance, they do serve as a visual cue for Oliver exiting the realm of flashy super heroics and stepping into the shadows in his pursuit of Amanda Waller. The issue wobbles a bit but doesn't fall down, keeping this stellar series on the right track. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 AVENGERS INC. #4 It's with a heavy heart that I review, what is now, the penultimate issue of Avengers Inc. #5 is the final issue of this quirky Marvel miniseries, that gave readers a unique mystery to solve in each individual issue. This fourth installment also might be my favorite as it not only dives fairly deep into Marvel Comics' lore, but also unveils nearly all the mysteries surrounding Avengers Incorporated. The true mystery behind "Victor Shade" is laid bare here, and it's quite the twist. It's sad to see Ewing and Kirk only being given so much time with this ingenious premise, but it certainly does seem as though they're aiming to end the series with a bang and I'll be here for it. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #7 There's a scene in this issue where T'Challa has to directly wrestle with the fact that he has only spent real time in a small part of the country he once led, which sends him on an assignment to experience live in a different corner of Wakanda. Yes, this is in an effort to make him a better Panther, but it's the core of what this entire series is about as well. Opening your eyes to the world around changes everything about your perspective and, ultimately, your mission. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 Captain Marvel has always had a love hate relationship with the world of magic, and that's led to some truly wonderful moments along the way. Case in point, Captain Marvel #3, which puts Carol and Yuna on a collision course with Doctor Strange and Clea, and the results are delightful. Writer Alyssa Wong creates some of the issue's best moments when Carol, Strange, and Clea reunite, and much of the time it's the tiny things happening as the story continues to move forward that really shine. Little touches from artists Ruairi Coleman and Jan Bazaldua and colorist Bryan Valenza bring a lovely charm and light to the issue's superhero action focus, and yes, Bats is pure joy in every scene he's in. The Nega Bands themselves and their link to Omen and the Negative Zone are the elements that so far are not as compelling as everything else, so at the moment, those areas of the book tend to bring down the momentum. It does seem that some big answers are on the horizon, and once some of those questions are answered, those areas of the book should fall right into place. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CARNAGE #2 There's some cleverness in Carnage #2. The idea that this chaotic serial killer is trolling conspiracy theorists by building an actual conspiracy as a kind of divine act, their following it as a form of worship, is interesting stuff. The incredibly circuitous way in which he's going about his plan is less compelling. There's almost a running gag here as the symbiote continually shouts at Cletus to get out with it, and as a reader, I felt most sympathetic to the reader. There are also some muddied motivations at play. Perhaps I missed something in Flash Thompson's recent history, but it isn't entirely clear why he's so reluctant to go out and do symbiote superhero stuff when he's feeling a lack of purpose and clearly on the tail of a super-powered serial killer. If it can shed its ponderous pacing, Carnage might become something worthwhile. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War proves to be the best of the limited series tie-in to this Amazing Spider-Man event, although the bar hasn't been set terribly high. The first issue reestablishes Shang-Chi's status quo and motives (i.e. think Green Hornet) then sets him in the middle of a Manhattan island at war; as a result he has to deal with exterior and interior threats. The exposition is brief and set up familiar enough to do away with any prologue by the issue's end. It also means that the best is yet to come as the encounters found in issue #1 primarily exist to frame Shang-Chi's decisions and have him rely more on being the master of Kung Fu than the Ten Rings. Although those elements are perfunctory in nature and the action available is presented in an understandable but underwhelming manner, the last page promises better things ahead. Let's hope issue #2 delivers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #21 After two years on the shelves at your local comic shop, the latest Ghost Rider run has drawn to a close. Though it will soon be revived with new numbering, this current iteration draws to an ideal close and it sets the Spirit of Vengeance an entirely new path after tying the lingering plot threads into a nice celebratory knot. At the very least, Percy and Smith can applaud themselves on a job well done on introducing Talia Warroad, one of the best, most complex new characters introduced to the Marvel stable of heroes in recent memory. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #18 The final installment of Immortal X-Men #18 comes with its fair share of revelations and twists leading into Rise of the Powers of X. Mother Righteous makes her move, Destiny makes a revelation, the uneasy alliance of Professor X and Mister Sinister investigate and find half-truth answers, and the true threat is revealed. It's a thrilling conclusion and also an inflection point on the grand Krakoan saga as varied threats seem to coalesce into one final boss looming overhead. Immortal X-Men #18 is good in its own right and will also readers eager for Krakoa's grand finale. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #2 The mystery deepens and conflict expands in Battleworld #2 as more villains and heroes are added to this side-story tucked between panels of the original Secret Wars as other Beyonders plot their own test. Given the historical foundations of this tale, the question about why any of this is occurring is less-than-tantalizing but, with only two issues remaining, doesn't seem likely to be stressed too far. The primary draw to this miniseries remains the classic depictions of familiar Marvel characters engaged in unlikely battle across different settings. The initial brawl between Spidey and two baddies is bound to summon a nostalgic effect for fans of Bronze Age Marvel comics, but that's the ceiling for this reheated addition to a story quickly approaching its 40th anniversary. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14 While the script of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14 is ultimately something readers might expect from tie-in issues, the line-art of the issue is something that elevates it to any entirely new level. Not only do Vicentini's lines make for an incredibly expressive and kinetic comic book, but Valenza's colors push this comic into the territory of award-winning artwork. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 Maybe the idea would work best with artists that had more similar styles, but pitting the realism of Ken Lashley's lines against the David Aja-inspired work of Gavin Guidry is takes readers out of the story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #3 The Sensational She-Hulk continues to be effortlessly, seamlessly good, crafting new drama for Jen Walters in a hilarious and heartfelt fashion. Rainbow Rowell's script balances an ever-growing number of plotlines and characters in good fashion, while allowing for some moments of real levity. Andres Genolet's art is as great as ever, especially where facial expressions and sartorial flair is concerned. All in all, this new era of Sensational She-Hulk is continuing to live up to its name. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #2 Spider-Woman's first issue set up two major mysteries, and one in particular is quite important to long-time fans. That leads right into Spider-Woman #2, and the book once again leans into the strength of "Gang War" as an event to create a compelling series tie-in. What it doesn't do is provide much in the way of forward movement in its main story, aside from a tease at the very end, and that holds the issue back a bit. What is here however is a thrilling showcase of Jessica Drew's best qualities, including her history as a spy, her sarcastic wit, and her ability to completely own a room full of Hydra Agents. Writer Steve Foxe reaches into her spy craft skill set with stellar results, and her dialogue feels so natural and in the moment throughout. When stealth is thrown out the window, artist Carola Borelli and colorist Arif Prianto absolutely deliver, utilizing that SHIELD experience within her combat skillset while also bringing an upgraded physicality and viciousness to her fight style that's been established in her previous series. It's a joy to behold, and if the story can also start to move a bit further along next time around, the series will really hit its stride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #5 After months of readers witnessing the Scourge trying to find a way to spread through droids, hybroids, and eventually into organics, the journey culminates in this final issue of Dark Droids in a way that is entirely underwhelming, though also satisfying in that this finale confirms the feeling that this whole event has been largely a superficial excursion. Looking back on the whole experience, the event feels like an extension of what fans witnessed of L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in that a droid aimed to elevate itself from merely its metal body and into a higher form, but rather than embracing the overall absurdity of such a premise to make for something entertaining, the concept was injected with existential and spiritual silliness than never felt as sophisticated as it wanted to be. Spread out over more than two dozens issues, the Dark Droids event could have been cut in half and been far more successful than its ultimate form. The most successful Star Wars comics embrace elements that exist in the margins of the Skywalker Saga and elevate those iconic stories and characters, and had Dark Droids taken that approach, it feasibly could have worked, but the inclusion of everyone from Luke, Leia, and Lando to Darth Vader to Beilert Valance just undercut any impact the concept could have made by stretching itself too thin. While the crossover event wasn't a disaster from top to bottom, as we were given isolated and engaging issues, this finale failed to send the story out on a fulfilling note and instead feels like a shrug that readers have been suffering through for months. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #7 In hopes of locating Grogu, Din Djarin enlists the help of some former allies to infiltrate the remnants of an Imperial base, which understandably comes with complications that require both deception and brute force. The ways in which this installment reimagines the elements of this episode really help highlight how a comic book adaptation can, at times, find new perspectives on a familiar narrative. Namely, this issue bounces back and forth between the exciting character dynamics of our titular character bouncing off Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Mayfeld, while effortlessly jumping back into the more high-octane elements that create an engaging sense of narrative flow. Additionally, Mayfeld became a fan-favorite character in large part thanks to actor Bill Burr's performance in the series, and when the characters words are delivered in a slightly less sarcastic tone than the actor, they come across in a bit more direct way, showcasing the complicated motivations not only of his character, but also Din Djarin's. The adaptation still doesn't match the thrills of the source material, yet this chapter highlights the more rewarding elements of exploring a new medium. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 TIMELESS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The newest iteration of Timeless proves that the potential charms of this annual Marvel Comics one-shot were already thin when it first appeared in 2021. The formula is apparent as a time travel-infused story of limited significance is used to introduce some minor plot element and deliver a collage of teaser images for the rest of the Marvel Comics line. It's presented with the journeyman-like craft of capable writers, artists, and other creators, but is bound by its very nature to never qualify as more than an advertisement for comics that might tell a story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #47 X-Force regathers their scattered forces in the arctic and X-Force #47 makes quick work of catching readers up on the various team members involved as they stage their inevitable fightback against Orchis. It's impressive how quickly a new base of operations emerges, which offers more interest in the next X-event. Much of X-Force #47 is focused on quick responses from characters who have just been through the wringer. The primary focus is upon Wolverine which provides the sense that every person on the team is upset and impatient, but there's still an underlying mission to offer some warmth. Although the big psychic spectacles and minor confrontations maintain suspense, their depiction leaves something to be desired in linework with an unfinished quality. X-Force is hurrying toward its ending and threatening to repeat its cycles from the last couple of years along the way, and it shows by the end of this issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1
THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #7 Far and away the best issue of The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement has arrived, opening up the door for both the entire franchise's story in a satisfying connective fashion but also this series' specific narrative. Jeff Lemire has a hook in this one that makes it all a little bright, and makes up for shortcomings at the start. The only drawback to this one is that this issue has a noir-inspired framing device, and artist Andrea Sorrentino's work doesn't look its best with these flat, gray colors. By the end we're back to his trademark styling though, but there's something off about the visuals in this one. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5

Rating: 4 out of 5 BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 The Slaughterverse kicks off its five year anniversary with The Book of Butcher a lengthy one-shot that sets the stage for Maxine Slaughter's next chapter but also serves as an encyclopedic deep dive into the Order. That's partly why the volume might be a bit divisive, and while some who aren't as enthralled by the world and its many monstrum inhabitants won't find as much to love throughout the book's 64 pages. Those who seek to know more about the many threats to The Order will enjoy the flood of new details from writer James Tynion IV on each monstrum, the many types within a given category, and the new revelations within the story being told between those entries. That story is well worth your time too, providing important insight into the world of creatures that to this point have been strictly one-note in nature and turning that assumption on its head, and the evolving mentor student relationship between Maxine, Cecilia, and Louis is filled with intrigue and potential for future stories. That said, due to the sheer amount of information on all of the various monstrums and history, there's extensive walls of text throughout, and for those who aren't chomping on the bit to know every single detail, that will be a slog to get through. The tory being told throughout is compelling and for major fans the other history and lore are all incredibly rich and rewarding, but for the casual fan, this might be a skip. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CODA #4 While Coda #4 is long—maybe a little too long at points—its an issue that brings the story into very intimate focus. Hum and Serka go off on what is essentially a "road trip" of sorts, which for Serka is a quest and along the way we see a different side to Serka, we get deeper into their relationship, and it all has a deeply devastating conclusion that feels even more like a gut punch after you've gone on the journey with them. Spurrier does an incredible job of putting a lot of emotion into Serka, even though she's certainly trying to be anything but emotional. That said, it's still a little unclear where the story is going overall unless it continues to stay close to the couple and the fallout of this issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 DUKE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Duke #1 might not pack the same wallop as the early issues of the new Transformers run, but after enduring the incoherent mess of IDW's run on G.I. Joe in the late 2010s, I'll happily take a more streamlined version of the property rather than the endless parade of goofily-named characters mowing down enemies with extravagant military equipment. My hope with the rest of this five-issue miniseries is that it further dives into the world of [Spoilers] since you really can only get away with that sort of big reveal once. But as far as opening issues go, Duke #1 is a fun one. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: FORTUNE FINDER #2 Fortune Finder took inspiration from more than on part of the Planescape boxed set. In this issue, readers discover that Finder, the supposedly dead protagonist from last issue, has returned in a surprising fashion. It's a fun twist on an aspect from this summer's Planescape adventure and it adds some interesting intrigue here. One thing I like about this comic is that Jim Zub and Jose Jaro aren't just adapting the Planescape boxed set, they're drawing inspiration from it in the same way a DM uses a D&D sourcebook to build a good adventure. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DWELLINGS #3 Dwellings is equal parts delightful and chilling. Even when the individual stories don't connect of all their dots in ways that are as satisfying as you'd hope, simply spending time in these pages is an experience worth investing in. These issues continue to be as entertaining as possible. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 EDENWOOD #3 Edenwood continues to be the coolest D&D campaign that you're not allowed to be a part of. Tony S. Daniel's series remains hard to get into because of how dense the foliage of lore surrounding it happens to be, but that doesn't mean it's not fun to look at. Who is talking at any given point? What the heck do these people even want? Why does it all matter? These basic questions are hard to grasp at times, but the look of it all manages to keep it interesting. Color artist Leonardo Paciarotti helps elevate Daniel's pencils as well, bringing a mood and lighting that really sets each scene well, even if you're not entirely sure what is even happening plot wise. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #8 The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #8 delivers the series' best issue to date with plenty of action and intrigue building momentum towards a climax just out of reach but trembling with possibilities. Both the chase and combat elements found in the issue's first half are as compelling as what TV audiences came to regularly expect. This is, in part due to the quick sequencing and small action beats that lead to a final showdown with Cadie Cole. Each page drives the story forward in some fashion and splashes are used sparingly and to good effect. Consistent facial impressions and solid expression work are helpful, too. Yet it's the arrival of a new ally and some impressive lettering work that really lands this issue as a complete adventure unto itself that simultaneously frames whatever the final four issues of Dragon Tooth hold. Based on what's accomplished in issue #8, I'm very excited to see what the final act of this story holds. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2
GARGOYLES #11

The dreadfully inconsistent writing of this Gargoyles line is on full display in Gargoyles #11, with haphazard pacing whipping readers around from one scene to the next. There's little time to breathe or gain your bearings as you're led through this script, which appears to have no rhyme of reason for its madness. The plot progresses, but it does so in such a jarring manner, this issue is a tough one to get through. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HEXAGON BRIDGE #4 Hexagon Bridge continues to explore its strange but beautiful parallel worlds, with this issue reminding readers of the dangers that come with exploring them. Stader discovers several new denizens of the parallel worlds, mostly fellow AI like himself, which indicates the world isn't as empty as we initially believed. Given Blake's use of large empty landscapes, the action we actually see in this issue stands out. This comic remains a melancholy and intriguing read. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE HOLY ROLLER #2 Things go from zero to insane in record time in Holy Roller #2 and while it's kind of entertaining, it also feels a little too fast and almost a little sloppy with how cartoonish the bigoted villain is and how heavy handed his driving anti-Semitism is. That said, the brawl in the house that incorporates multiple bits of sports gear and the bowling ball is pretty awesome. It's not enough to offset the pacing, but it's an interesting read if you aren't looking for too much depth. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #8 Holy moly, Local Man consistently finds ways to outdo itself. This issue progresses Jack's latest investigation and drug trip in equal measure, before completely breaking convention in an impossibly-clever way. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs' work on this is setting a new gold standard for how to pay fond tribute to the superhero landscape while also paving new ground within it. I can't wait to see what's next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #115 "Darkest Hour"'s latest chapter finds a wealth of pieces on the board, and even as those pieces start to converge, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #115 deftly balances them all and moves the overarching story forward. Writer Melissa Flores keeps raising the stakes and applying more heat to our heroes, but Flores always takes a moment to highlight the strong interpersonal relationships that have served as the heart and should have this series. That's especially true of the moment between Aisha and Matt, a moment that also serves to explore the trauma of Matt's torture at Rita's hands much further than you might expect. The same can be said of Tommy, though when things need to get loud, Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo, and Jose Enrique Fernandez know how to deliver wonderfully chaotic action sequences that leap off the page. While things don't seem to be getting any easier for the Rangers, "Darkest Hour" only seems to be getting better with every issue, and here's hoping the trend continues. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NO/ONE #7 No/One's twisty murder mystery is finally starting to reach its peak, and the end result is some of the most character-driven and gripping character work that the series has done yet. Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato's script balances an ever-growing ensemble with relative ease, and Antonio Fuso's art continues to offer a much-needed sense of versimilitude. I continue to be enthralled with the tale that No/One is telling, and I'm definitely excited to see what's in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED SONJA #6 The culmination of Red Sonja's latest threat unfolds in a way that isn't as groundbreaking or satisfying as it could be, but still has inspired moments. Torunn Grønbekk's script throws you into battle in a disorienting, but brutal fashion, before slightly undercutting Sonja's fight for survival. Walter Geovani's art is great at some panels—especially when things have to get a little gorey—but distracting at others, creating a weird tone for such a grave premise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext