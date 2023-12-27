Action Comics Annual 2023 #1 Review: An Inspiring Conclusion to an Outstanding Run

To call Phillip Kennedy Johnson's run on Action Comics anything but epic would be to sell it short. Over three years, there have been multiple individual stories and arcs, but somehow they have all woven together to tell one much larger, much more comprehensive tale and now that the conclusion is here with Action Comics Annual 2023. It's safe to say that not only does this issue deliver a fitting conclusion to the current arc and Johnson's overall run, but it caps off what may very well be this generation's definitive Superman story with a solid mix of action, message, and a reminder of what makes the Man of Steel truly great.

The issue picks up where the previous issue of Action Comics left off, with Superman, Constantine, Etrigan and Bloodwynd of to Earth Al Ghul on a rescue mission as Norah Stone, aka Sister Shadow, the twisted daughter of Bruce Wayne and Talia Al Ghul from another world where the Al Ghuls rule with extreme brutality has kidnaped Otho-Ra, Superman's adopted daughter from Warworld. Time is of the essence here as Norah has been playing a relatively long game, using Blue Earth on Earth Zero to turn people against Superman as she readies Earth Zero for takeover all while she, on Earth Al Ghul, plans to turn Otho-Ra into a vessel for herself. As you can imagine from just the basic premise of such a major showdown, there is a lot of action in the issue – and it's beautifully executed within not only the writing but the art. We get to see Superman's physical strength as well as that of his allies and also the rest of the Superfam back on Earth Zero.

However, where this issue truly excels is in that it is more than just action. Johnson layers the fight with Superman's true power: his heart. Superman is at his best and strongest when he is leading with his heart and not his fist, something that is not forgotten here. There are beautiful moments in the midst of the action and chaos were we simply see Superman being a kind, patient father, talking Otho-Ra back from the edge. It's a beautiful testament to the idea that sometimes the truest power is words, not might. We also see Superman's power of humanity in full effect even in pages where Superman isn't the focus, particularly as the Superfam helps superpowered members of Blue Earth switch sides to fight against Norah. It's that subtle reminder that there is good in everyone and that Superman will always, always err on that good even when things are at their bleakest.

That said, Action Comics Annual 2023 isn't perfect. While the Constantine-Etrigan-Bloodwynd of it all has some necessity, there are moments where it feels just a little campy. Things with Sister Shadow also wrap up a bit too tidily, though it certainly leaves things open to be revisited in the future should it come to that. Barring those things, it's an extremely solid comic book that works beautifully on its own but also just pulls everything together from the start of Johnson's run, through Warworld (and, in my humble opinion, actually improves upon Warworld, which I was not initially sold on making this a clear case of the sum being wildly better than the individual (still good) parts) to now. Overall, it's been a Superman story for the ages and this issue is a fitting conclusion.

Published by DC Comics

On December 26, 2023

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Max Raynor

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Cover by Rafa Sandoval and Matt Herms