Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/30/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Jinny Hex Special #1, Ghost Rider: Return of Vengeance #1, and Gideon Falls #27. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN ANNUAL #5 While James Tynion IV's overall Batman run thus far has been marked by an obvious passion and care for the world of Batman while also the weight of uneven writing and over-hyped, under-substanced characters and thin plots, Batman Annual #5 is a remarkably solid book. The book takes readers deeper into the story of one of those over-hyped characters, Clownhunter, and gives him a richness and humanity that the character is utterly devoid of in the main Batman title. While still not the greatest character or even the most well-considered story, there's some depth here, not to mention the brilliant use of Leslie Thompkins as a character and some unconventional but very refreshing art by James Stokoe. If Tynion's main Batman work were even half as good as this story, readers of the main line would be in for a treat. At least with this book Clownhunter feels like a character worth caring a bit more about. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - THE LAST 52: WAR OF THE MULTIVERSES #1 Presented as a look into the minds of the heroes that are making a stand against the Batman Who Laughs and his army of warriors from the Dark Multiverse, this stand-alone is a solid one if not a tad redundant. With this being an anthology installment, the stories can be hit or miss but ultimately, there's enough within it that will give a kick to DC fans. Particularly entries featuring the Penguin and Constantine do the best with what they have, and if you're a completionist for this arc, this is definitely one you won't regret. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JINNY HEX SPECIAL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It’s clear in the pages of Jinny Hex Special #1 that this is a character with a potentially long road ahead of her. The concept provides plenty of opportunities—only some of which are explored here—and the final page of this issue presents a space where any creator could pick up the reins. In spite of some underdeveloped motifs and banal plotting, Jinny Hex Special still serves up plenty of excitement and shows readers a new heroine with plenty of attitude ready to make her mark on DC Comics. Let’s just hope this isn’t the end of the road for one of the publisher’s most intriguing young heroes. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE: ENDLESS WINTER #2 There is a moment in the final chapter of Endless Winter in which The Flash summarizes everything that led to this climactic battle. It’s a long and absurd list, but the story surrounding it never feels as exhaustive as what’s being explained. The fight itself is clearly divided, even with a few atypical alliances, and the objectives are always clear. It’s a spectacle that’s easily accessed and enjoyed with a conclusion that serves the story well, in spite of its own predictability. The entirety of “Endless Winter” has captured the odd thrills and detours that comprised superhero events for decades and presents them well without altering the fundamental structure. It’s a distraction and serves its role well with well-chosen splashes and a clear focus on a manageable number of colorful characters. While I’m unsure whether Endless Winter will be a memorable event, I know that I won’t forget enjoying this read—that’s a lot more than can be said of many other superhero events released in 2020. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: DARK NIGHTS: METAL #1 If there's a single word to describe Tales From The Dark Multiverse #1, it certainly isn't small. In classic Hollywood terms, this book is the biggest blockbuster of the year in its scope, carrying larger-than-life concepts that quickly transcend the pages this comic is printed in. This story is massive and full of jaw-dropping art, one page turn after the next, so you've got to applaud the team for pushing the "comic booky goodness" envelope so far within the span of 40-some pages. All that said, the story here feels inconsequential from the leap. Despite the grand concepts and ideas thrown out on paper here, the plot neither feels serious nor heavy enough to fit the overarching story. This ends up resulting in a slight tonal mismatch that somehow manages to leave much to be desired. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 The Amazing Spider-Man #55 picks up on a dinner with the dead as Peter and Kindred come to blows. While a bit of circular logic throws off the baddie's speech, fans will be enamored by Mary Jane and Gwen in this emotional issue. Its cliffhanger puts all of our heroes in a tight spot when Kindred is revealed to be a lesser villain than we all believed, but the Green Goblin is back to remind the foe where he belongs. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS #40 "Enter the Phoenix" has officially begun, and the first issue of the new arc is everything I expected and somehow everything I wasn’t expecting all at once. Writer Jason Aaron delivers all the epic action you’d expect from a massive story such as this, with a multitude of heroes fighting to keep the Phoenix from finding a host and, you know, destroying the world. That said, what I didn’t expect was the tournament element to it all and the intriguing mashup of characters involved, and those elements raise the ceiling on the well worn Phoenix event premise considerably. It’s going to be hard not to draw comparisons to the other big tournament Marvel event that recently wrapped of course, but hopefully, this can find its own lane to keep things fresh. Also all credit due to artist Javier Garron and colorist David Curiel for their absolutely delightful visuals, which are as bright and eye-catching as you’d expect a storyline of this magnitude to be. Not going to lie, I wasn’t exactly looking forward to this arc of Avengers, but this first issue hooked me quite a bit, and I’m eager to see where we go from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GHOST RIDER: RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If you’re after a quick rush of 90s nostalgia in the form of a brand new comic, it would be difficult to top Ghost Rider: Return of Vengeance #1. Though Mackie and Saltares have created a tale that seems ripped from the stands of the last time Vengeance was relevant, it doesn't inspire confidence in his return to the Marvel Universe at large. Vengeance and related spirits will need a fuel-injected reinvention that takes the concept to roads less traveled, especially ones where scorched track marks haven't already burnt a path we've all seen before. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM #1 This is a concept that must have sounded much better as a pitch than it does in execution. Iron Man and Doctor Doom fighting Santa Claus together is a fun idea. Iron Man and Doctor Doom fighting back-to-back during the apocalypse is, too. Slap the two together and try to make it fit in a one-shot that also recaps the bizarrely expansive events and a recent death in “King in Black,” and all you really have is a mess. There are individual moments and more than a few puns that work, but they function better in isolation than as a party to this slog of explanation and tonal switchbacks. King in Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom aspires to the odd traditional team-up of these characters, but is burdened by far too many ideas to execute any one of them well. Leave it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #2 King in Black: Namor continues to make the case for a young Namor series as the prince and his companions save a village and learn lessons from their mentors in the Swift Tide. This portion of the comic justifies the price of admission as a succinct and well-told superhero tale with storytelling and stylistic roots in the Bronze Age. The inevitable introduction of a more terrible villain tying into “King in Black” at the end doesn’t disrupt this flow much, although the need to tie every named villain in a Marvel comic book to an existing character beggars some disbelief in a setting most effectively described as “nefarious Soviet sealab.” That twist brings an end to the vibes established in the first two issues of this miniseries, but the core trio of young royals (and Ambrose) are still positioned to tell their own story and shed some light on what happens below sea level at Marvel. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) POWER PACK #2 Ryan North’s new version of Power Pack has the distinct advantage of feeling like a small corner of the Marvel Universe, even though issue #2 features plenty of shoutouts and cameos to the larger world that it is as contained as possible feels like a storytelling boon for these characters in a modern context. Artist Nico Leon does great work with an issue that finds itself like on movement and heavy on exposition, but his elevated by Rachelle Rosenberg’s colors. This issue seems to be setting up an interesting take on superhero IP, positioning the title heroes as literal cogs in the machine, it’s surprising that they were able to get away with it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #4 With how often zombiefied and highly-skilled warriors have been incorporated into Shang-Chi’s fights, the prospect of battling a horrendous grave guardian creature seemed like the perfect opportunity to showcase Shang-Chi’s prowess and teamwork with his allies. We didn’t get that in Shang-Chi #4 though, and while I’ll miss what could’ve been, the alternate route makes more sense considering Shang-Chi’s story and a desire to leave what he sees as archaic traditions behind him. A peaceful and enlightening graveside chat was a refreshing change of pace from constant urgency and offered some of the boldest and most imaginative sceneries we’ve seen yet in the series. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #3 Werewolf By Night #3 is easily one of the most interesting and visually fascinating of the short series. This issue digs into the mythology and culture of the werewolf as well as the indigenous culture it comes from and it's a beautiful turn to the story as it heads into its final issue in January. Comics—and media in general—are sorely lacking the unique stories from and inspired by indigenous cultures so it's truly a delight to see one, especially done so accessibly. While the issue has some pacing issues as it moves very quickly from where #2 left off to the jumping off point for #4, the shift away from Jake to another character's part of things is an enriching shift. The art is just fantastic, too. Overall, it's a solid issue of a solid series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #8 Wolverine #8 transitions away from the "Sword of X" nonsense and back towards the more gritty tone established in the initial few issues. The comic takes a hard turn back towards establishing Wolverine's more primal side, with the hero's past work as a member of Team X coming back to haunt him once again. I feel like Wolverine could be a very good comic if it could just stick to one direction for a prolonged period. Bouncing between vampires and Otherworld crossovers and gritty special ops has hurt the consistency of the book. If we can see the teased Wolverine vs. CIA arc come to full fruition here, we could get a very bloody classic coming soon. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #16 Writer Jonathan Hickman teams with guest artist Phil Noto on the first X-Men issue of the "Reign of X" era, and the story begins to tackle two reckonings that need to occur in the wake of "X of Swords." The first is Arakko, the lost mutant island that returned to Earth to, in theory, reunite with its other half, Krakoa. But the matter is more complicated than Krakoa's leaders had hoped, with Hickman framing it as a means to contrast two groups that are nominally members of the same community but with very different lived experiences. The second is redefining the very concept of "the X-Men" for the Krakoan age. Without giving anything away, the issue suggests a fascinating evolution of the role of these mutant heroes. It's easy to see why Noto is on this issue. It's heavy on conversation, often conversation in a relatively large group setting. By employing the nine-panel grid over much of these discussions, Noto keeps the pacing tight and turns each panel into a mini-portrait, playing to his artistic strengths. He falters in dealing with the islands themselves. Noto colors his linework and here drains Krakoa of any nuance or luster. He also fails to convey Arakko's imposing nature in anything but pure, blunt scale. Despite Noto's issues with environments, X-Men #16 still succeeds at setting the stage for an exciting new phase in the Krakoan era of X-Men. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 COLONEL WEIRD: COSMAGOG #3 Having only a passing knowledge of Black Hammer's overall plot, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #3 doesn’t quite connect like previous issues. But the visuals and dream-like state that has persisted through the series is so brilliantly done that it almost doesn’t matter. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: AT THE SPINE OF THE WORLD #2 At the Spine of the World #2 uses the terrain and eternal winter of Icewind Dale to great effect, pinning the newly formed party in a desperate situation. The comic's tone takes a sudden switch from snarky mid-battle banter to something far deadlier in a hurry, although the moment itself was hurt by some shaky layouts and use of panels. This is a solid fantasy comic, one that isn't without its struggles but is very effective at bringing the world of D&D to life. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 GIDEON FALLS #27 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's only fitting for Gideon Falls to end exactly like this. Some may not like the closing pages they don't wrap things up nice and neat, at least not when compared to the majority of series available today. Then again, Gideon Falls isn't like any other title available at your local comic shop; far from it, in fact. In the world of comics, they say showing is better than telling—and that's the creed this series lives by in its finale. The only thing is that "showing" here involves psychedelic, reality-warping artwork leaving readers guessing which way is up or down. But again, that's the only way Gideon Falls could end. Gideon Falls #27 is a nearly perfect finale to the story that's been introduced and examined for the past three years. While it seems partially empty, it ends exactly as it should—surrounded in a shroud of mystery, leaving you wanting just a little bit more. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE KAIJU SCORE #2 We’re only two issues into The Kaiju Score, but it’s already shaping up to be an outstanding and incredibly spirited series. After the first issue brought the titular heist’s ragtag team together, this issue sets them on the path towards their score—only for things to quickly and bombastically get more complicated. Not only does the issue do a stellar job of keeping the high-octane plot moving, but it strengthens each of the members of its ensemble along the way. When coupled with the stellar art, this becomes the next chapter in a must-read series. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 LOST SOLDIERS #5 Media about war, when it’s honest, avoids the easy appeal of axioms. Reading Lost Soldiers #5, I was reminded of Tim O’Brien’s “How to Tell a True War Story,” which binds the concept with contradictions and impossible explanations. Perhaps that’s why Lost Soldiers reads as a true war story. The specifics of conflicts in Vietnam and Juarez are set aside to consider how the violence in those specific places altered the men who experienced and, arguably, survived it. There’s honesty in each of the parallel timelines and stories told in this final issue, but it’s the sort of truth O’Brien described that doesn’t rely on a perfect recall of events. Instead, it provides a feeling of truth in explaining things that must be experienced and which no sane human being would want to experience. Moore’s colors continue to blend and merge these ideas and settings with the effect of a fever dream that quickly infects those looking upon it. Lost Soldiers #5 is a transportive experience and possibly even a transformative one; it opens a window allowing readers to imagine what the real cost of these terrible actions and events may be, and assures them that whether or not any of it is true, it’s honest. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 MONSTRESS: TALK-STORIES #2 Marjorie Liu's Monstress series is massive and phenomenal, full stop, but it's these Talk-Stories—particularly this week's Talk-Stories #2, that may be the finest parts of the whole story. Centered around a pleasant memory from Maika's childhood, for the first time we truly get to see the beauty and vulnerability of the character while also getting a greater understanding of the brutality and cruelty of the world in which these characters live and the wars they are ultimately prisoners of. Literally everything works in this issue. The art is inspired and gorgeous. The story is richly layered and perfectly written. There are ties to the larger series, the previous Talk-Stories issue, and even, presumably, ties to the next arc. Lavish, lush, and haunting, this might be the best issue in the Monstress story put out not just this year, but ever. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 NAILBITER RETURNS #8 In addition to Nailbiter and his daughter learning who is pulling the strings for the revival of the Butchers, we also learn more about the serial killer's past, enlightening us about how an obsession with true-crime can lead to things being taken too far if you learn too much about the dark nature of humanity. With each panel, the audience is just as invested in unearthing more about the mystery unfolding as the characters themselves, with the creators of the book working in perfect harmony to reveal just enough details about the adventure with every flip of the page without exhausting us with exposition, hinting at a major revelation just over the horizon. Of course, we're given the twisted character dynamics that have always been on display from the book's beginnings, but it seems we could finally get the answers how this whole nightmare took shape in the coming issues, with the narrative expertly heightening the narrative momentum in an organic and earned way. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #36 Sonic the Hedgehog #36 closes out the gang’s detour to a mountain chalet and packs in fun on every page of the climax. Bringing the many characters and pieces involved together was messy at times, but now that they are assembled together they deliver a fast-paced read where every one of these heroes has a role to play. What allows a familiar dilemma to be thrilling is that no one is playing by the rules. Sonic’s compatriots receive as much time in the spotlight as he does—offering their own brands of ingenuity and humor in an issue with several laugh out loud moments. Even as it prepares for future development and greater threats, this story’s conclusion serves as a reminder for how much potential classic plots and all ages cartoons can have for readers of nearly any stripe. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #17 Star Trek: Year Five #17 sees "showrunners" Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly teaming with veteran Star Trek artist J.K. Woodward to reveal the origin story of Gary Seven. The early parts of the issue employ nine-panel grids for scenes in Caleb Howell's mundane suburban hometown before going much larger for his ascent into space and culminating with a grandiose double-page spread as he receives his remarkable power. Unfortunately, there's not much else interesting after that. There's a simple montage of Gary's time-traveling adventures leading up to his first meeting with Kirk in "Assignment: Earth" followed by pages of exposition as Isis explains Gary's role in "the plan," itself a fairly typical villainous device. It's an infodump of an issue, but at least the front half has some stellar craftsmanship. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 STRANGER THINGS: SCIENCE CAMP #4 As expected, the book ends with the campers at Camp Knowhere uncovering the Scooby-Doo-like shenanigans that had been unfolding for weeks, revealing that it wasn't exactly a murderer running rampant around the community. Fans of Stranger Things knew going into this book that it wouldn't come with major revelations about otherworldly events, and were instead given a delightful adventure in which Dustin got to be the star. In that regard, Science Camp was a major success, as we're given all of Dustin's charm and awkwardness, mixed with plenty of his bravery and opportunities to showcase his bravery. For general Stranger Things fans, this book made for a nice opportunity to revisit familiar characters and see what happened between the events of Seasons Two and Three, but for Dustin fans, Science Camp is a must-read. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #3 Sympathy for No Devils came out of the gate a bit slower than expected, but it seems to be hitting its groove in issue #3. We’re finally really starting to get a feel for Winston and Raleigh, not only in regards to their personalities but also their motivations and their current predicaments. Writer Brandon Thomas continues to flesh out this unique world of monsters and Winston’s place in it as the sole human while Lee Ferguson gives that world an infusion of personality and noir style throughout, though we’d be remiss not to mention that doozy of a final page, which will undoubtedly leave an impression. All the pieces are coming together in Sympathy for No Devils, and here’s hoping the next issue can keep the hitting streak going. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TRANSFORMERS #26 There's a sequence in Transformers #26 where Jumptream travels a great distance relatively quickly. Artist Anna Malkova stacks four full-width panels on a page, each housing a different landscape. Their size and differing environments imply significant change, but Malkova places Jumpstream in almost the same position in each shot, depriving the layout of any sense of motion. The scenery is changing, but the character doesn't appear to be going anywhere. There's something similar at play in Brian Ruckley's script. Up until now, this iteration of The Transformers has a story of political intrigue. With this current "War World" arc, political machinations fall to the wayside while the Autobots and Decepticons begin marshaling their forces and taking up arms for civil war. It's a welcome shift as, after 24 issues, the subterfuge and plotting started to wear thin. Yet, instead of being an exciting transition, the series is taking on such a familiar shape—the classic robot versus robot warfare that defined the original Transformers toys and cartoons -- that it feels like more returning to a status quo. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext