Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/9/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes S.W.O.R.D. #1, Batman: Black and White #1, and Home Sick Pilots #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #3 American Vampire 1976 #3 centers on two killer action sequences. The fallout from a train heist takes most of the attention, but Albuquerque infuses a tense three-man showdown deep below the streets of Manhattan with an abundance of dread, as well. These moments aren't necessarily climactic, but they are exciting as stops on a journey. Unfortunately, this journey isn't rushing towards any particular destination—even when positioned as the final chapter in the American Vampire saga. Characters briefly brush past key elements from their past or their current predicaments, but it's difficult to point at what exactly has changed between the end of issue #2 and the start of issue #4. Regular references to the past fail to charge the present moment with additional tension; it's time for this story to pick up the pace. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: Black and White has been around in some form for almost a quarter of a century, and it has spawned similar anthologies surrounding characters like Harley Quinn and Wolverine along the way. That could have very easily made the title's return in 2020 seem insincere—just an attempt to bring even more Batman books to the masses. But if this first issue is any indication, there's something profound lurking in the pages of the series' newest iteration, utilizing an impressive roster of comic talent. Batman: Black and White #1 ruminates on Bruce Wayne in a multifaceted, compelling, and surprisingly fun to read fashion, all while providing plenty of bang for your buck when compared to the average 22-page superhero comic. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - THE LAST STORIES OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Last Stories of the DC Universe spreads itself far and wide by giving the gauntlet of DC heroes one last sentimental hurrah before their big fight. There's still some element of doom and gloom here considering their circumstances, but the more common theme here is answering the age-old question of what one would do with their last day on Earth. For the heroes, that largely means making amends through hopeful, sometimes sappy moments that blend together after time. "Together" featuring the Titans felt like a smart way to start and end the issue while "Dust of a Distant Storm" featuring Green Arrow and Black Canary was a refreshingly uplifting story to have in the middle. I don't think anyone will understand their favorite hero any better than before after these end-of-days moments, but they're appropriate send-offs before a grave mission. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 DC'S VERY MERRY MULTIVERSE #1 If you've been reading my reviews for any length of time then you know that I love the annual holiday special, but even as holiday specials go DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1 might be the weirdest and most endearing offering yet. The stories in this issue hop all over the Multiverse, kicked off with a wild Harley Quinn story, "It's a Horrible Life". Scattered throughout are weird, wacky, sometimes grim but almost always refereshing holiday tales that offer up some wild takes on classic characters, new versions of familiar faces, and even Bizarro, the issue really has something for every kind of holiday celebrant—including the grinches. Really fantastic though is the closing tale quite possibly the weirdest Lobo story you'll ever read that also might be one of the better things Tom King has ever done. Really, this is one of the weirdest holiday specials DC has put out, but it has a ton of heart and is a fun, offbeat read from cover to cover. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1032 Detective Comics has taken one of the weirder 90 degree plot turns that I've seen in a superhero comic in a while. What started off as an intriguing plotline focused on Gotham City's frustration with the unchecked battles between superheroes and supervillains that have raged in its streets for decades has now turned into a... organ harvesting plot by Hush. I wish I were making this up, but this issue reveals Hush's manipulations of public opinion was driven by a hilariously small endgame - which is to take Red Hood's kidneys and sell it on the black market. Obviously, this is a "filler" arc designed to set up the next creative team, but I can't stress how disappointing this arc has turned out. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) THE FLASH #767 The Flash #767 fails to hit the mark, and that's not to say that it's a bad story in the least, it's just that this counts as the second part of the crossover event of "Endless Winter" and doesn't give fans a chance to really catch up. If you can find a brief refresher for the first part of this crossover, it is totally worth it as this makes for a strong entry. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERMAN: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1 This one-shot serves to slowly push a couple of plot threads from "Endless Winter" forward while checking in with Superman and his closest allies, but it never feels like a complete installment unto itself. The highlights come in Metropolis and Smallville, each of them highlighting the heroic people who inspire and support DC Comics' greatest superhero—the Smallville tangent specifically provides some excellent moments of warmth. Hester and Parks deliver moments of both action and respite that embody Superman's essential presence. However, the start and finish of the issue seem almost entirely disconnected from what is happening at its heart. A flashback and aside to Gotham City may serve the larger event, but don't provide any notable connection to the Man of Steel's quest to care for his adopted family and world making this an inessential entry. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #2 Though Lemire himself says this title is a reimagining of the classic Sweet Tooth tale that came before, this issue finds the heart that made the initial run so charming in the first place. And that's something this creator always tends to excel at—even in the most dystopian, messed up worlds he's created, Lemire can craft a story that quickly pulls at all the right heartstrings. Snippets of his Moon Knight run—the inability to separate fiction from reality—peek through here as well, dangerous waters to wade through in a story like Sweet Tooth. Again, just snippets so it's nowhere near collapsing under that weight just quite yet. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: FLASHPOINT #1 Bryan Hitch brings his trademark writing and art styles to this unique take on the Flashpoint story, which features the traditional highs and lows of his work overall so your mileage will vary. An obsessively wordy book, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1 doesn't quite get into its storytelling groove until it's almost over. By the time it arrives at its third act though it is having some fun. The detriment of this one-shot of other "Tales from the Dark Multiverse" is that there's not much major deviations from the original mini-series, though some fun new additions are added. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #768 As Mariko Tamaki's Wonder Woman run has gone, Wonder Woman #768 isn't quite as satisfying as some of the earlier issues in her run, but what it lacks in narrative satisfaction it makes up for in the way it sets up the battle to come not to mention the outstanding art from Rafa Sandoval. At this point in the story, though, even for the set up for the big fight, the great art, and everything, it's starting become apparent that this feels less like a Wonder Woman story and more like a Maxwell Lord story. Not that that's necessarily a problem—it just feels like in the next to last hour the focus is shifting and while it makes for a solid issue and a good arc over all, it also leaves a lot of questions about how things will move beyond this current run. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 The Amazing Spider-Man #54 takes Peter Parker in hand and beats the ever-loving hell out of him with angst. The hero tries to gain the upperhand against Kindred after learning his true identity, but things backfire when Harry reveals his true wishes for his former friend. A heart-pounding breakdown of Peter's actions this arc follows, and it culminates in Spider-Man's worst nightmare when a former lover is thrown into danger's way. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 AVENGERS #39 Avengers #39 officially kicks off the upcoming "Enter the Phoenix" storyline with the arc’s prologue, and before we get into the story itself the visuals must be celebrated. Artist Dale Keown and colorist Jason Keith really do some amazing work here, heightening the sense of tension, hope, danger, and tragedy that the book bounces between throughout. Whether it’s conveying the danger of a pack of buzzards (seriously never been so terrified of a buzzard in all my life), a brief moment of comfort with a family of wolves, or the awe-inspiring blaze of the Phoenix, this book is a stunner on every level. As for the narrative itself, it brings some welcome humanity and richness to the Phoenix of Avengers B.C. This is very much an origin tale, but one I enjoyed quite a bit, and it will undoubtedly be important to what comes next, so it doesn’t feel like filler or unneeded exposition in the least. We’re back in a familiar place by book’s end, and time will tell if this has the meaning to the story it implies, but as of right now, this feels like a must-read for those invested in what comes next, and it’s an easy recommend. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #24 Sometimes it’s not whether or not you know what’s coming, but more about what happens along the way, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Captain Marvel #24. The more Carol, Emma, Brigid, and the rest of the crew get to know about OVE and this new sanctuary, the more apparent it becomes that something is off. Writer Kelly Thompson plants the seeds throughout the issue and at least one aspect of the book’s ending won’t shock you, though Thompson does an amazing job of keeping the focus on Carol’s team and their reactions to what comes next as opposed to the twist itself, allowing you to stay immersed even if you can see what’s coming. Visually artists Lee Garbett, Belen Ortega, and colorist Antonio Fabela deliver some splendid expression work between the cast, highlighting the delightful banter further, though they’re also more than up to the task when all hell breaks loose. One of the biggest highlights of this arc though continues to be the team of heroes Thompson’s assembled, and after meeting all these wonderful characters it’s going to be hard to eventually say goodbye, and fingers crossed we don’t have to completely when all is said and done. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #17 Conan’s life following the crucible continues to take an unexpected shape—something that this issue showcases in spades. The issue pits him in a tale against a slew of new adversaries—and maybe his own reality—in a tale that could prove to be formidable for him as a character. Jim Zub’s script is appropriately harrowing and outrageous for the situation at hand, and the art from Robert Gill and colors from Israel Silva help create a definitive moody tone. This issue doesn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel, but it does seem to set up something intriguing, and will undeniably captivate Conan fans. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9 With any piece of profitable superhero IP it’s always a question of when they’ll come back, not if, so the trick becomes making that inevitable return impactful or interesting. Guardians of the Galaxy #9 certainly accomplishes this none too easy task in an issue that sketches a new culture in the Marvel cosmos while telling a story with neat formalistic elements that make it one of the most engaging issues of this already excellent relaunch. Each page builds on what came before with a number of different elements in play and adds a meaningful chapter to one of the series’ oldest characters, one that’s bound to be unpacked for many months to come. Each page structured in roughly five to six panels offers an abundance of detail for both their settings and characters. It’s just the final page that plays like a sad trombone waking readers from this extradimensional reverie to remind them that these characters are still commodities and it’s time for a tie-in, baby. Oh well. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HEROES AT HOME #1 From Venom to Wolverine to Captain Marvel to the Hulk, fans are treated to an inside look at what superheroes have been doing during the pandemic, whether that be struggling to do their household chores or issuing threats against their biggest foes across Zoom meetings. When worldwide events happen that are too hard to ignore, Marvel has precedence of addressing such events in their narratives, which doesn't always work as well as they hope. However, with all of these comic strips being playful and falling in line with the tone of each character, the stories never feel like they are pandering to readers or like they're trying to "cash in" on the coronavirus pandemic. The brief length of each story also allows the characters to set up a joke and pay it off in the final panel, as none of them wear out their welcome. For those looking for some lighthearted exploits of beloved characters, this Heroes at Home collection is worth adding to your shelf. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 JUGGERNAUT #4 Fabian Nicieza’s work on the character continues to impress, bringing Juggernaut into the exciting arena of being a (unofficial) adoptive parent. This week’s issue features stellar action from artist Ron Garney and colorist Matt Milla, though some of the more long winded scenes leave something to be desired. Narratively we finally get payoff to the larger story of Cain Marko in the MCU as of this moment, and Garney does a fantastic job with his otherworldly meeting with his former boss. It’ll be a bummer to see this series end, what this has proven is that the Big J can carry a solo book with ease. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1 I am here entirely for the second half of this title and will tell you that King in Black: Namor #1 absolutely delivers an excellent first issue of a Namor comic. It certainly helps to have Kurt Busiek drafting this issue—his long-vaunted skills as a superhero scripter have not faded over the decades and this issue offers abundant evidence. In the course of a mere 20 pages, it introduces a new cast of characters (and a couple of familiar faces) with clear purposes, abilities, and personalities. In fact, it’s easy to imagine this functioning as a #1 issue in its own right with readers prepared to follow this crew for many months to come. Each new figure and more youthful variations of villains and anti-heroes all sing in brief moments of action and celebration alike. Ambrose provides a perfect blend of the two with a goofy appearance that supports both humorous moments and a fine late-issue reveal. The only question I am left to ask is why is this pitch for a Namor series relegated to a supporting role in an event that is, frankly, it's inferior in almost every way. Let's have more of Namor with this creative team with such strong concepts surfacing even beneath the weight of being a tie-in. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARAUDERS #16 It’s easy to feel like a broken record, but when a book continues to be this phenomenal month in and month out how can you not continue to praise it? Marauders #16 fits that description to a tee, as despite the hype and anticipation writer Gerry Duggan delivers through and through on the long-awaited reckoning between Kate Pryde and Sebastian Shaw. It’s satisfying in every way, paying off the storyline with all the style and sarcasm that it requires, and artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado are equally responsible for its success, delivering visuals that bring this confrontation to life in stunning and at times brutal ways. Marauders earned its place as the best of "Dawn of X" for a reason, and it shows no signs of giving up the title anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 RISE OF ULTRAMAN #4 Writers Kyle Higgins & Mat Groom deliver their best issue yet with the series (tragically the penultimate) and set up a finale that appears to be the kind of throw-down we’ve been waiting for since issue #1. Artist Francesco Manna and colorist Espen Grundetjern get to dig their teeth into fantastic kaiju goodness this time around, plus deliver us a fresh look at an alternate dimension that was clear a blast to conceive. As effective as the storytelling has been to this point, I can’t help but think that this series would have benefited from condensing some of its earlier issues to get to this one quicker, it’s that good. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #5 The final issue of the much-hyped Abrams Spider-Man series almost approaches competence. There's some decent dialogue, and it was nearly a satisfying but straightforward slugfest to wrap things up. Then they had to go and throw one last convoluted twist in to make sure no one forgot how trite and tiring the series was for five straight issues. Even Sara Pachilli can't elevate this, providing artwork that's almost entirely free of backgrounds or a sense of space. But it's over now. Here's hoping that that last page reveal wasn't hinting at a sequel. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5 STAR WARS #9 In hopes of uniting what remains of the Rebellion, Leia and C-3PO hatch a plan that requires stealing a rare droid from a museum on Coruscant, resulting in a small squad embarking on such a covert mission. Kicking off an all-new storyline, this book successfully finds a way to pivot away from the core heroes whose exploits we saw in the original trilogy, all while telling an entertaining story. However, with this being the debut issue of a new arc, it merely sets the stage for what's to come, while also spending time with characters we aren't as familiar with. Where the story goes from here is anyone's guess, but even being a serviceable premiere issue for a storyline is better than being a complete dud, with this chapter bringing us that relief, at least. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #6 This time last month, Strange Academy had the first misstep of its run. Now, Young and Ramos and redeemed themselves and then some with Strange Academy #6. This title is very much a coming-of-age tale, that much is obvious from the title itself yet here, the book goes the lengths that few Big Two titles typically go. With each panel that warms your heart with charm and excitement, another panel or scene comes along to rip you into two while smashing your face into the pavement. There is even one moment here that'll leave your jaw on the floor for weeks...at least until Strange Academy #7 comes out, that is. This book really is something special, a must-read for any mystic fan. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 S.W.O.R.D. #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] S.W.O.R.D. #1 is a lot of setup and introduction, which will frustrate some, but it's rich beneath that expository surface. The issue subtly layers ideas and questions about what's next for mutants, what being on the final frontier should mean, and what holds humanity back from achieving the next evolutionary benchmark. It's full of big ideas wrapped up in fascinating characters, and it occupies a unique space in the current X-Men landscape. With Schti and Gracia providing stunning artwork and Ewing plotting the course, S.W.O.R.D. promises to be a cosmic victory for Marvel's X-Men line. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #31 It's clear that a lot of the attention is on the "King in Black" event when you read this latest issue of Venom, because it almost feels like an afterthought. Yes, there is a great moment with Dylan tucked away in the middle of the issue, but that's really all it's got going on. It ends in exactly the same place as King in Black #1, without offering much in the way of substance along the way. If you're reading King in Black, this isn't much more than filler. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #3 Reading Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #3 I found myself cackling when my jaw wasn’t hanging in the breeze. It is a uniquely nihilistic and violent spectacle, something so disturbed that there’s simply no way to play it safe—Heart of Darkness by way of James Cameron. The result is astonishing if you can stomach it. The carnage is unrelenting and somehow made worse by the neatly framed backdrop of its dystopian history as it promises this isn't even the tiniest sliver of the horrors from this future. It would be easy for Jacen Burrows' crystalline violence combined with this outlandish setting to become parody, but the series' serious approach to human evil works shockingly well. Within these monstrously large space marines are themes of realpolitik and mechanized warfare, which make these displays of gore from a supposedly distant future resonate with our present. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ATLANTIS WASN'T BUILT FOR TOURISTS #4 It’s obvious that there’s a lot more story to be told around Atlantis Wasn’t Built for Tourists, but this series’ strength is its restraint—leaving readers with a Yojimbo-type tale filled with monsters. The final showdown exemplifies this strength, allowing its hero to survive a tough spot based on his own mix of wits and skill. No enormous explosions or absurd twists are required to make each fight feel dangerous or to resolve this single stop on Lucas’ journey. Uncovering and addressing the horrifying foibles of this single small town has delivered an unexpected treat capable of delivering a satisfying conclusion. Whether or not the drifter returns, Atlantis Wasn’t Built for Tourists will remain a thrilling detour for comic book readers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BILL AND TED ARE DOOMED #4 As the "true" metalheads perform a ritual in hopes of bringing back some of the elder gods to lay waste to Bill and Ted, what actually comes forth is beyond what anyone could have expected, which poses an immense threat to everyone. Bill & Ted Are Doomed has seen its ups and downs with its narrative momentum, allowing this final issue to move at a break-neck speed towards a finale. Whether it be Iron Maiden of Mercyful Fate, the book also finds ways to make references aimed at devout metalheads that other Bill & Ted fans might not pick up on, adding another level of enjoyment to the experience. This book might have helped set the stage for where we see the characters in Bill & Ted Face the Music, but with the core concept of this series being that the pair have fallen on hard financial times and hope to reignite interest among their fans with new music, this book fails to actually address how this adventure could benefit them going forward. Sure, there's plenty of fun to be had throughout the four-issue series, but for a story that is ignited by the title characters wanting to return to their former glory as a metal band to end with a figurative shrug in regards to resolving this concept, this finale doesn't quite stick the landing, despite there still being a lot to enjoy. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 BYTE-SIZED #1 The introduction of Byte-Sized is often adorable, but it lacks the very necessary hook of a serialized debut. In its first half readers follow mysterious entities kept just out of sight with nothing more than the slightest hint as to what they are or why there should be any concern about their escape. They arrive with a perfectly typical American nuclear family in the second half and continue a waiting game for readers to discover their nature. Yet that nature is never revealed and nothing about the family stands out (cute dog aside). As a first chapter there’s no reason to stop, but with a whole month between this and Byte-Sized #2, it’s questionable how many readers will think to continue the story in 2021. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #1 The Comic Book History of Animation is a well-researched foray into the sister medium of comics - animation. Comics and animation have always gone hand in hand, as many comics artists have crossed over into the world of animation and vice versa. The first issue of the new history miniseries delves into the comics roots of animation, with appearances by Windsor McCay, J.R. Bray, and other early animation pioneers, before ending with an early look at Walt Disney's rise to fame. This is a must-read comic that will both entertain and educate and help fill your gaps in cartoon history. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 CROSSOVER #2 Killing off a fellow comic creator in the opening frame is a bold move, and one that fans of Runaways may not appreciate, but it's an excellent way to show the volatility of the world Cates is building. The violence is one of the many parallels to our current times, some of which hit much harder than others. Cates is clearly building something poignant and interesting, a story that he has very obviously been thinking about for a long time. Between his big ideas and Geoff Shaw's grounded work, it's easy to buy into what Crossover is selling. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY #23 Firefly #24 sees Mal and his crew pulling off one of their classic "this is so boneheaded it has to work" plans. Mal walks into the lion's den to get the information he needs to shut down the police robots built in his likeness. Greg Pak remains in his element and continues to use this story's plot to deconstruct the police. He also peppers in familiar Firefly banter and washes it all down with Boss Moon offering some insight into why longtime fans still find Malcolm Reynolds endearing after all these years. Lalit Kumar Sharma and Daniel Bayliss again split art duties. As with the last issue, they both do decent work, but their different styles make for a jarring transition, especially when there's no apparent logic as to who draws which pages. Despite that, Firefly fans are likely to have a smile on their faces after putting this issue down. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GETTING IT TOGETHER #3 Getting It Together continues to grow into an even more complicated—but even more rewarding - journey. This issue brings the ensemble's intrapersonal drama to a head, all in the backdrop of Nipslip’s latest and biggest concert yet. What unfolds from there fluctuates between being incredibly charming and just a smidge hamfisted, especially when it comes to the issue’s dialogue. The art—and particularly the colorwork from Mx. Struble—really works to immerse readers in the characters’ unpredictable and messed-up world, especially as things get a bit more esoteric as the issue goes along. Nevertheless, Getting It Together is proving to be a heartfelt, messy journey, but one that is largely worth following. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 GOOSEBUMPS: SECRET OF THE SWAMP #3 The latest issue of this series set in the universe created by R.L. Stein manages to turn things around by throwing in an interesting twist, and while it still suffers from some of the problems that plagued it in earlier installments, it definitely received a shot in the arm here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HOME SICK PILOTS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If you're a horror fan and either grew up in or are a person with a penchant for mid-90s rock there are fun bits to discover here. Otherwise, it's pretty hard to recommend. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 LONELY RECEIVER #4 The hopefulness of Lonely Receiver #3 has given way to desperation and a lack of self-preservation on Catrin's part in the fourth issue. Delving into a black market of sexual desires, her obsessions with feeling anything while still yearning for Rhion unfold in an uncomfortable and unsettling series of events to watch. The writhing bodies of the Underbrush and beyond do well to personify her jumbled thoughts and feelings that have pushed her so far from reality. After seeing how far she's falling, it's easy to worry whether Catrin will ever recover from her self-destructive path. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN #2 Mighty Morphin #2 follows the shocking events of Power Rangers #1 pretty much from the onset, and while issue #1 didn’t at times feel quite different enough from what’s come before, issue #2 seeks to remedy that in several ways. Writer Ryan Parrott continues to build on the intriguing Eltar subplot, which could end up being the biggest game-changer of the series, but the more drastic change is Zordon and the Ranger’s changing stance on the Omega Rangers. This draws a line in the sand between the two teams and opens the door on even more interesting character developments for half the team, including Billy, Tommy, and Aiesha. It’s also nice to see the villains actually conveyed as a formidable threat, and credit for that should also go to artist Marco Renna and colorists Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli, who bring that epic fight to life with a burst of style and color, feeling like it jumped right out of the show. The Green Ranger story doesn’t move forward all that much, but Billy’s reactions move it a bit in subtle ways, and the series as a whole is now on a much more interesting trajectory. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY #3 Unlike this series' debut, it works best when focusing on one story and that's the case here with Norse Mythology #3. This time around begins the adaptation of "The Fortification of Asgard," featuring the all-powerful horse Svadilfari. In a sick twist of fate, a story like this actually does an excellent job of showing how sequential art might be a better storytelling alternative when compared to prose, even when sharing a tale from thousands of years ago. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 ORIGINS #2 The latest issue of the Boom miniseries continues its trek into a strange new Earth but unfortunately, isn't able to give us personality for either the characters or the world featured here. While the artwork is definitely solid for the proceedings, the series needs more personality to really set itself apart from the other sci-fi series that have come and gone in the world of comics. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 PIECEMEAL #1 Piecemeal debuts under Aftershock with a taste of biting horror that will thrill and disgust in equal measure. This heavy tale follows a group of high school students on the cusp of adulthood as they enter a haunted place they know they shouldn't have visited. The mesmerizing story will exciting fans with its suspenseful pacing, and by the end, it will make you think twice before entering any abandoned building. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RED MOTHER #11 From its first issue, Red Mother has been a slow burn, almost infuriatingly so as Daisy tries to deal with the trauma and loss of a bizarre and mysterious mugging that claimed the life of her boyfriend as well as her eye. Some issues offered little teases of bigger things, but it's all been a steady tick tick tick. All of that chances with a nuclear turn in Red Mother #11. This is the issue where things start to fully fall into place and Daisy comes face to face with the thing that's been lurking just beyond every corner. What makes this issue so stunning and well-executed beyond the rather impressive narrative turn is the use of color. Danny Luckert bathes nearly everything in red this issue and it has this beautiful and chilling effect as it ties everything together. As a standalone issue, it's a good one, but taken in context with the rest of the series, it may well be the best. It is absolutely fantastic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 RESIDENT ALIEN: YOUR RIDE'S HERE #2 The final series of Resident Alien takes some space to allow the residents of Patience to discover their own denouement. It’s a low key affair at a bachelor party that includes a surprising amount of genuine romance beyond the obvious antics. In the background of these events, mysterious agents continue to investigate and prowl as they come ever closer to discovering the town’s resident alien. The building tension in the issue’s final sequence is very effective, especially set against a stark splash of a manor, but Your Ride’s Here continues pacing itself as though nothing much has changed or will in the near future. It’s a long wait that doesn’t provide a satisfying read in this monthly format. However, the expressions and small moments still ring true and should provide enough fuel to keep readers engaged. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5