Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/10/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more.

DC #1 AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #5 Rekindling a spark is no easy feat and I have been waiting to see if American Vampire can manage that in its long-delayed final act. There’s a spark in American Vampire 1976 #5 that threatens to burn brightly and it’s very exciting after the fits and starts of the first 4 issues. After a very focused heist and many expository discursions to refresh readers, issue #5 swings big with new characters, epic sensibilities, and an American metaphor that manages to find hope without being pollyannaish. The Council of Firsts are a delightful addition to the series as a whole and their perspective provides a properly momentous feeling for the inevitable showdown with the Beast. Albuquerque's depiction of these new creatures is a delight and he delivers one of the current miniseries most unsettling images thus far with a certain "facelift." There are still moments where the story spends too much time explaining and justifying itself, but the series' momentum can now be clearly sensed and the big ideas on display match the moment. American Vampire is prepared for a very big climax and now it's time to see whether or not it can deliver on so much promise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DC: LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD #1 Love Is a Battlefield doesn't break any new ground, but it's outstanding in certain moments. I'd recommend it for anyone who is a fan of the characters inside, even if you're in the "Love Stinks" camp heading into Valentine's Day weekend. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 I'd recommend it for anyone who is a fan of the characters inside, even if you're in the "Love Stinks" camp heading into Valentine's Day weekend. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #3 I cannot say enough good things about Future State: Dark Detective generally, but Future State: Dark Detective #3 is by itself another fantastic issue. Mariko Tamaki has been digging deep into this dystopian future Gotham City in a way that is both realistic and horrifying at the same time all while giving readers an incredible, back-to-basics Bruce Wayne that is easily the best version of both Bruce and Batman readers have gotten in ages, including some high-profile runs. This issue plays out like a high-octane episode of a television show, starting with a murder and racing through to Bruce starting to put the pieces together to a horrifying realization and even sees the former Batman cross paths with the Next Batman. It's a full-adrenaline rush and still remains tight and brilliantly written. Dan Mora's art and Jordie Bellaire's color are living beings themselves in this, packing a powerful punch and providing almost a pulse to the story. Every Batman story should be this good. Period. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #2 It was going to be difficult to top Green Lantern’s first Future State issue, and while issue #2 doesn’t surpass the original, it’s still not very far from the mark. Writer Geoffrey Thorne and artist Tom Raney lead things off with the second part of "Last Lanterns," and that title isn’t kidding either. Thorne’s love of John Stewart comes through loud and clear, and while the visuals are a bit odd at times, overall it delivers a satisfying conclusion to this particular arc. The book really hits its stride with Josie Campbell and Andie Tong’s "Dead Space," which catapults the amazing Keli Quintela into a partnership with Mogo that absolutely steals the show. If you weren’t already excited for post-Future State Green Lantern, this story will definitely get you hyped, as will Robert Venditti and Dexter Soy’s final story "Recon," which finally reveals what Hal Jordan’s been up to and delivers a meeting that some of us Green Lantern fans have been begging for. Just like before, if you’re a Green Lantern fan, this is a pull list must, and the future looks awfully bright for the ring slingers. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #2 There are several elements of Future State: Justice League that work extremely well, including the core premise regarding the differences between this new League and the original. The exchanges between Yara and Jon highlight this core concept in an organic way, and I love the idea of Joshua Williamson showing us the team getting to know each other in real-time, but the execution is just a little clunky. The sequence revealing what the team knows about each other already is absolute gold, but the final battle is not very subtle in illustrating those revelations at times. At other times the team just comes off as rather unlikeable, and Robson Rocha’s visuals are surprisingly a bit of a mixed bag as well. Things perk up though with the second part to "Prophecies" by Ram V and Marcio Takara. It paints a grim picture and doesn’t feature the happy ending one might hope for, but it definitely leaves an impression and is visually stunning to boot. The combo is enough to warrant a buy, but just isn’t the home run I was hoping for. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #2 It's easy to think that you need a whole lots of issues to tell a compelling story, but Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #2 proves that in just two issues you can not only tell a good story but create a classic that will outlast the event it's part of and potentially shape how we perceive its hero going forward. The issue continues the story of Kara going from just a hero to a leader with a legacy and sees her do what the strongest of heroes and leaders do: stand up for those no one else will stand up for. DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) FUTURE STATE: ROBIN ETERNAL #2 The second half of Future State: Robin Eternal is a notable improvement over its start in that it offers readers something they have not seen before. The desperate final push to stop a vague threat from being deployed is all too familiar, but Tim Drake’s battle with madness in stopping it is genuinely interesting at points. What is most impressive is Eddy Barrow’s growing depictions of Batman’s cowled shadow rising from the edges of Drake’s subconscious to influence his emotions. It acts as a coda of sorts to his work on Detective Comics and injects some much-needed novelty into this climax. There’s nothing spectacular to be found here, but it’s engaging enough to warrant some consideration and that’s a notable improvement on the mediocre start of Robin Eternal. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #2 The second and final issue of Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman wears the influence of All-Star Superman on its sleeve, with the "planet's finest" duo engaging in contests against a sun god and a robot sun tyrant. Dan Watters' narration has the tone of a storyteller recalling a myth to children gathered around a fire, giving the tale an epic quality. Leila del Duca's artwork is up the task, depicting the heroes taking on Herculean challenges with a statuesque style befitting the gods. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #2 Future State: Teen Titans is a mess of a comic. Like the other "Future State" titles, Teen Titans is intended to be a snapshot of a potential future. But the series really struggles to make any kind of coherent sense because we're only given about half of the story. The comic is meant to establish some mysteries, but it does so at the end of the story. We're supposed to care about everything that led up to the events seen in this issue, but there's too much deliberate misinformation and twists to make anyone really get invested. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #11 The penultimate issue in Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp’s run on The Green Lantern is far removed from this series’ origin, but maintains the same creative energy that propelled it from the start. Meta-narratives that tie back to Morrison’s work on The Multiversity and as far back as Animal Man are present, with our reality clearly influencing these fictional worlds of endless possibility for the worse. Yet they do not hijack the story as Hal Jordan also considers his role as a torch bearer and someone who must eventually pass it to a new generation. All of these ideas are wed to settings so fantastic they could only be summoned in comics, and Sharp outdoes himself in depicting several splash panels and a truly outstanding spread. With only one issue remaining, it seems The Green Lantern is more than ready to stick its landing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RORSCHACH #5 Rorschach #5 is perfectly... fine. The still unnamed protagonist is brought face to face with his employer, the presidential candidate Turley who, as you'd expect, is a bit unhinged and unstable. The comic features more ties to the core Watchmen series—Turley has interacted with the Comedian—but there's still a real disconnect and lack of urgency that really makes each issue of this a struggle to get through. At least part of this is because the protagonist is a deliberately blank slate, with mild brooding as his only defining trait. But this comic is plodding when it's aiming for a slow burn, and there's just a lack of intrigue that makes it hard to get invested or excited about the next issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #4 If you were waiting for answers, dear readers, Sweet Tooth: The Return #4 provides everything you could need. Not does it only catch readers up with some loose ends in this reboot, but it also has some interesting connections to the original series—a fine addition that begins to bring things full circle. There's been plenty of titles that can be "Peak Lemire," and Sweet Tooth: The Return is right up there with the rest of them—it's got mystery, intrigue, and that special touch you've seen before. Sure, you've got to suffer through some loose ends for a few straight months but by now, you should realize this guy always has your back, and this issue is exemplary evidence of that. A near-perfect piece to the Sweet Tooth puzzle. -- Adam Barnhardt

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59 The Amazing Spider-Man #59 goes live this week with a look back at one of Peter's most daring enemies. A heart-to-heart conversation with Martin Li digs into his dark past, and Peter finds his family roped into danger as usual. By the end, things begin looking up for Norman's grandson while Kingpin pushes Mr. Negative into a search for something he'll do anything for. And of course, that mission has put Spider-Man in the crosshairs once more. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #27 “King in Black” continues to reveal unexpected and exciting story corridors for the three characters at the heart of Daredevil: Matthew Murdock, Elektra Natchios, and Wilson Fisk. Each of them encounters the crisis in a different setting with unique concerns, and each of them reveals their character under the intense pressure of an apocalyptic alien menace. Elektra and Wilson, both characters who have played the villain (or anti-hero) before, display loyalties and bravery that makes them far more complex than their worst moments. Matthew’s dedication to making amends result in one of the most fascinating uses of his Catholic faith I have ever witnessed in any issue of Daredevil—defining faith in a stunning visual fashion. Even with so much chaos and unexpected symbiote storytelling, Daredevil remains one of the most compelling character studies in comics today, superhero or otherwise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ETERNALS #2 Most comic books have to do with the end of the world, right? A threat so massive it will kill us all should it not be stopped. That's exactly the case here with the latest Eternals run, except—it makes a whole lot of sense here. Not only is the tiresome trope involved here, but it's layered with political intrigue and mystery. The thrilling events unfolding in this title are much more interesting here than in the debut issue, probably because the world's been built and now Gillen and company have time to execute concepts and ideas. Eternals is a slow burn, but it's becoming more worth it with each passing page. By the way, there's more than one moment here where Esad Ribic cements himself—not only as a picture-perfect match for the characters at hand—but also as one of the best artists in the industry altogether. Gillen and Ribic are firing on all cylinders this time around, and that's exciting to see moving into next issue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #18 Excalibur #18 begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to Betsy during “X of Swords” and… well, that’s about it. There are minor character notes along the way, but most of issue #18 is dedicated to defining the mystery box surrounding Betsy’s previously shattered form and doesn’t deliver anything approaching an answer by the end. It’s well presented with rising tension throughout, but there’s only so much space to be spent on a single idea before an issue reads like it’s stalling; that’s where Excalibur is when it delivers a minor dud of a cliffhanger. However, walking through the entire cast’s response to her return does display all of the strengths this series exhibits with potent personalities and a powerful conception of “mutant magic.” It’s a promise that Excalibur #19 will be thrilling, but the expository detour that consumes this issue is simply okay. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #29 Fantastic Four #29 turns back the clock just a few weeks and brings the First Family of Marvel into the "King in Black" event. Crossovers hardly ever capture the essence of the characters the tie-ins are supposed to represent, but Slott finds an interesting way to tell this FF story as a parallel to previous King in Black issues. Not to mention the issue gives Sky the spotlight she has deserved since joining the series. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1 King in Black: Black Panther #1 is one of the best tie-in issues of any notable event Marvel has published in recent memory and stands out as an incredible Black Panther story on its own merits. It possesses writing that respects and understands the characters, setting, and stakes of the story and art that is expressive, impressive, and brilliantly executed. King in Black: Black Panther #1 is a moving and engaging delight of a read that never loses sight of its greater purpose. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 King in Black: Black Panther #1 is a moving and engaging delight of a read that never loses sight of its greater purpose. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #2 The first issue of King in Black: Thunderbolts was all killer and no filler, which is why the stretched sense of issue #2 makes it read like there was only about 2 issues of plot for this 3 issue miniseries. Much of the space here is spent in Ravencroft reiterating the plot and giving far too much time to repetitive, unhealthy team dynamics. Mister Fear’s poor interpersonal dynamics and Batroc’s use of French are only amusing on a superficial level the first time they’re deployed, not so much the fifth or sixth time. The most notable bit of action featuring a runaway bus serves no purpose except to create an action sequence before eventually arriving at the mission at hand. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD #1 Morbius, the Living Vampire, has the opportunity to save his nephew from a fatal illness, though it will require a partnership with Mr. Hyde. As such partnerships are known to unfold, Hyde had a secret agenda for this team-up, putting Morbius' restraint in question. With the Jared Leto-starring Morbius previously being slated to hit theaters next month, we can only assume that that Bond of Blood would have helped prepare unfamiliar audiences with what the character is all about, as this issue gives significant real estate to Morbius' backstory, detailing how he became the ghoulish figure. Even with that exposition out of the way, the book's strengths lay in its embrace of classic EC horror comics, blending camp with creepiness, while also giving a compelling storyline. No matter what your connection to Morbius might be, this adventure has a clever concept that reminds readers of how timeless the Living Vampire is and what makes him so appealing. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER PACK #3 Writer Ryan North’s new run with the Power Pack reaches its best issue yet as it rightfully puts the focus and POV of the story in the character that has the most level heard on their shoulders. Not only does the narrative flow more freely in this issue than the two previous but the panel layout from artist Nico Leon and the color work by Rachelle Rosenberg is top notch throughout and gives it a spark of energy that it needed to keep its momentum moving. To that end the issue features one of the best action bits in a bright, poppy comic that I’ve ever seen. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 S.W.O.R.D. #3 S.W.O.R.D. is proving to be an exciting focal point for the Marvel Universe, touching on the Krakoan corner of the universe and the Al Ewing-helmed "New Space Age" and touching on Marvel's current "King in Black" event. This issue is a perfect example, touching on each of these areas through an intimate lens focused squarely on Manifold. It's a credit to Ewing that he packs this much referential material into the book without it ever feeling forced or distracting or losing sight of the character in the process. Having a team of talented artists aboard helps, and Bernard Chang, Ray-Anthony Height, Nico Leon, and Valerio Schiti each deliver on their pages, whether it's a trip back home, a jaunt to the other side of the galaxy, or a stealth mission. The issue ends somewhat abruptly as these early S.W.O.R.D. issues seem dedicated to planting seeds more than giving us a full narrative arc of their own. Still, if the sowing is this entertaining and well-crafted, readers should be eager to what Ewing and company reap. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #10 On his way to Exegol, Vader happens to be intercepted by the Empire, who have been tasked with eradicating the Sith Lord under Palpatine's orders. If there's one thing readers know about Vader, it's that he refuses to quit, regardless of the size of the threat, as we see the villain unleash all-new tactics to unearth Palpatine's plans. Most readers are looking forward to seeing what happens when Vader arrives on Exegol and how it could tie into the events of the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films, leaving this chapter to merely kick the ball further down the field. Despite this issue largely setting the stage for the climactic conclusion of this storyline, it still manages to keep the audience engage, which includes Vader hitching a ride on one of the most unlikely transports in the galaxy. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 TASKMASTER #3 Taskmaster’s first two issues focused more on the sometimes hero’s survival instincts where he faced threats far beyond his paygrade, but in his third chapter, he’s come to terms more with the responsibilities thrust upon him. Armed with a budget and better tools to get the job done, we’re able to see more of his resourcefulness and ingenuity after having his willingness and resolve already established. A montage of mimicked superhero moves dug up from his memory is as fitting a visual for his powers as one could imagine, though I do prefer the wit of a more desperate Taskmaster more than the direction he’s turned towards. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD #3 Wolverine: Black White and Blood #3 is full of good stories. "32 Warriors And A Broken Heart" written by John Ridley is easily an all-time best Wolverine story and Jorge Fornes' art is a perfect complement. And both Donny Cates' "Burn" and Jed MacKay's "Red Planet Blues" are solid entries as well, but both lose something with their art. "Burn" features art by Chris Bachalo and while it suits the story, it's visually messy and difficult in this red/black/white format. It's an example of just how critical color can be. Jesus Saiz's work in "Red Planet Blues" is just stylistically jarring—again, not bad, but also just odd. The real issue at play here, given that the stories are well-written and each with their own interest and version of Wolverine, is how effective this whole format is three issues in. Even with its trio of good stories, Wolverine: Black White and Blood #3 is starting to feel repetitive in a way that does none of those stories nor the character any favors. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #17 X-Force #17 reads in a similar fashion to Excalibur #18 this week in that it’s all about establishing a mystery that goes unsolved, but X-Force develops its mystery while carefully developing one of its central characters, which makes the issue much more satisfying on its own Quentin Quire has played the egotistical bad boy for a long time and these pages provide him with some very necessary depth. His romance with Phoebe exposes tenderness and unlocks much of what drives the young, omega-level mutant in a sympathetic fashion. Other Publishers #1 BIRTHRIGHT #46 It's been ages since the last issue of Birthright, and that's something that certainly worked in the favor of the pulled-back storytelling of this issue. Going from a battle to save all of reality in issue #45 to a grounded adventure tale here is jarring, but less so with six months or so are between issues. Here, the events that unfold are a bit too drawn out as the action gets pushed to the backburner. Nonetheless, this final arc does appear to be wrapping up most of the outstanding questions in the series, so at least it has that going for it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLACK COTTON #1 Patrick Foreman and Brian Hawkins’ Black Cotton flips our entire world on its head in a simple way, delivering a biting alternate history where racial dynamics in America are reversed and the killing of a white woman by a black police officer sparks “White Lives Matter” protests and worries from a decades old family about protecting what’s theirs. Black Cotton has that inherent conflict on the surface and is handled with the kind of care and finesse that make it stand out, but there’s also an added layer of mystery that will keep me reading. Art by Marco Perugini delivers evocative black-and-white tableaus akin to The Walking Dead or even The Twilight Zone, deepening the ethos of this story more. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: VISIONS #1 At last, Black Hammer: Visions has arrived with the first of its eight issues. Here, Patton Oswalt and Dean Kotz tell the story of Golden Gail living through the ages. Compared to other Black Hammer, it's toned down and the pace moves at a crawl—that might be for the best here. The end result is an intense character study into the foul-mouthed hero that takes the form of a kid, even though she's actually an adult. It answers some long-standing questions in regards to Gail's agelessness, and it's a solid debut for a series that explores Black Hammer's stars. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLISS #5 Although the world of Bliss significantly expands itself out in this issue, it doesn’t cost any of its emotional core along the way. The issue sees the audience—both literally and metaphorically—confront Benton’s trauma, all while teeing up a major new threat in the series’ unique drug trade. Sean Lewis’ narrative is heartfelt and complicated without ever being heady or unapproachable, and Caitlin Yarsky’s art is moody and fantastical in all the right ways. While this issue does use a small bit of steam as it goes along, it still culminates in an interesting addition to the series’ unique fantasy canon. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CASUAL FLING #1 It’s never a good sign when you set down the first issue of a series to ask, “What was the point of that?” It’s exactly the response I had to reading Casual Fling #1, an issue I can only compliment by saying it is a comic book that proficiently tells its story. Yet there is no call to engage with the story of a yuppie lured into an extramarital affair by a predator. Perhaps another version might be interesting, but here the lead characters are barely defined outside of their hectic lives and rocky marriage. There’s no reason for readers to invest in the trials and tribulations of Jennifer beyond her simply being identified as the main character. Even the sex so prominently centered in the title and cover fails to excite with banal close-ups of fingers and kisses. It’s hardly for mature readers because there’s nothing mature in the content or conception of Casual Fling. Rather, it’s half an idea produced before finding a purpose. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #5 There’s an unabashed sense of ambition in the majority of the creative decisions in Commanders in Crisis—but it still is unclear if that will ultimately manifest in a good or bad thing. This issue tries to build upon the ever-escalating battle between the Crisis Command and a rogue's gallery of literal and physical foes, resulting in so many of its plot developments zigging when you expect them to zag. As I’ve said in previous reviews of the series, the idea of telling an event book in an entirely new universe might be Commanders in Crisis' downfall, as the surprising shifts of new romances, new character introductions, and other elements of lore come across more as pastiche than as anything really monumental. Even then, the series’ is undeniably remaining consistent with its unique approach to things, as both Steve Orlando’s narrative and Davide Tinto’s art do just enough to keep the series intriguing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

