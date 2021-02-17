Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/17/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Truth & Justice #1, The Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1, and Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/CATWOMAN #3 With every new issue of Batman/Catwoman it feels more and more like we've been tricked. If Batman/Catwoman #2 felt like a Catwoman story with Batman tossed in for spice, Batman/Catwoman #3 makes it very clear that this book has nothing to do with Batman at all and, more than that, it's a Catwoman that comes across as a cardboard cut-out of the character. The issue has some interesting, forward-motion creating moments, such as the discovery of the Joker's body and Helena's investigation into his murder—the art of Helena suited up is a little overly sexualized and awkward looking, which is disappointing—but those moments are lost in the messy narrative structure. King's insistence of bouncing back and forth in time makes for a difficult to follow and frankly pretentious tale and frankly, it's one that James Tynion IV told better in the mainline Batman: Selina did some questionable things in her early life and now they've come back to haunt her. On top of that, the book has a weirdly sexualized feel to it even beyond the Helena art. The result is an issue that is messy, confusing, and a little overcooked with a story that could have just been a one-shot. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: CATWOMAN #2 Future State: Catwoman sticks to its mission statement and in doing so avoids the pitfalls of many other “Future State” titles as it delivers a satisfying conclusion to this dystopian train heist. With clear stakes, a ticking clock, and a compelling collection of heroes (and anti-heroes), the plan is executed with plenty of interesting tricks and explosive moments. Onomatopeia has not been so well deployed since his debut and the inclusion of Batman does not detract from Selina’s own mission. Otto Schmidt provides a kinetic sensibility to the entire issue as the train hurtles along and battles occur throughout its many cars. The end result is a story that stands on its own, but also allows readers to yearn for more as this is a version of Selina Kyle whose story could sprawl far into the future. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #2 Immortal Wonder Woman has undeniably become one of the most ambitious, bombastic titles in DC’s Future State relaunch—something that is only more apparent with its second and final issue. The first story, which continues the journey of Diana Prince on the brink of reality’s collapse, is sure to be just as engrossing and polarizing as its first chapter, with a decidedly cerebral approach to the narrative and visuals. Still, there is an overwhelming sense of style in every panel, especially in seeing Jen Bartel’s art bring a gorgeous approach to one of Diana’s darkest chapters. The second story, which continues Nubia's fight to save a series of ancient artifacts from Grail, is decidedly more grounded, but in a way that services every character within its orbit. Both of the Immortal Wonder Woman stories approach the legacy of their mantle without the traditional trappings of other Wonder Woman stories, and the end result is a true marvel. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #4 They only "bad" thing I have to say about Future State: The Next Batman #4 is that it's the last one and with the quality of this book—specifically this issue and the little series overall—that's just wrong. The issue sees the end of Jace Fox's night as he attempts to take Eric and Sara—the grieving parents who committed the murder Jace was working to solve previously—to the GCPD rather than allow the Magistrate to just shoot them on sight. From the issue's opening to very nearly its close, John Ridley packs things with a lot of action and tough choices that feel real and raw and put a fine point on just high the stakes are for everyone this future Gotham. What's done so beautifully is that those stakes are handled with a human heart—especially when it comes to Jace's own family drama. Paried with outstanding art from Laura Braga and Tamra Bonvillain's impressive color, everything about the issue has a pulse. The backup stories, "Batgirls" and "Gotham City Sirens," are a bit weaker. "Batgirls" requires the reader to either be deeply invested in Cass and Stephanie's friendship and if you are, it works (and is well done by Vita Ayala) but if you aren't, it just doesn't quite hit. "Gotham City Sirens," on the other hand, is unfortunately a bit of a tonal mess that ends up not taking seriously enough some very serious issues. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: NIGHTWING #2 Nightwing and the Next Batman team up and bring some other friends along for the ride in a second issue that is more entertaining than its predecessor, albeit still deeply flawed. The chaos of a showdown at Arkham with an abundance of updated Bat-family characters provides a number of thrilling pages. The stakes of that confrontation don’t feel as immediate or impactful as the action on display though. Much of what’s necessary to understand the story is delivered in the moment in odd, mid-action expository sequences, including the origin of this miniserie’s primary antagonist. Rhetoric about Batman’s death is undermined by his appearance in every other “Future State” title based in Gotham City, as well. Whereas the opening sequence is quite exciting, the final showdown is broadcast from page one and doesn’t offer a twist that superhero readers haven’t seen in some form many times before. It’s a staid story without anything proceeding it, which makes it easy to forget as soon as the final page is turned. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SHAZAM! #2 The deal to separate Billy from the hero Shazam might have worked for a while, but this deal resulted in unintended consequences, drawing the attention from his closest allies and otherworldly forces. Despite Billy having the fortitude to withstand the punishment, the big question is whether his teammates trust him, and what their doubts could cause. While this second installment does offer a relatively fulfilling conclusion to this narrative, it feels less like a complete story on its own and more a necessary component to the larger world of Future State. With the first issue showing much more potential than what this second installment follows through on, it journey ends on a somewhat disappointing note that feels far less important as a Shazam story and more appropriate for exposition for the rest of the events of "Future State." The story was entertaining in its own right, though its final pages surely deliver a letdown. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: WORLDS OF WAR #2 Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues to show off why he’s the best candidate to succeed Brian Michael Bendis on the Superman titles with the second issue of Future State: Worlds of War. The comic’s story has a self contained feeling since it’s part of this mini-publishing endeavor, but such a larger scope overall that its place in Superman lore should feel like a pillar and not a bump. Artist Mikel Janin and colorist Jordie Bellaire hit a homerun one again with the look of the series too, delivering the perfect reflection of mood to the narrative’s intention in each sequence. In a word, it’s spellbinding. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 TRUTH & JUSTICE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Truth & Justice #1 might not be the strongest way to establish DC's newest anthology series, but even when it falters, it still serves as a fascinating proof of concept for the series' existence. In and amidst the many reboots, relaunches, and events that have become a part of comics today, the idea of an entirely standalone, largely-accessible comics adventure feels almost revolutionary, especially when combined with a lesser-known character or an unconventional creative team. Admittedly, this Vixen-centric first issue doesn't completely rise to that occasion—its narrative is fun but far clunkier than it needed to be, and its art ventures into the uncanny valley a few too many times. Still, this debut issue shows the potential that a storytelling set-up like Truth & Justice can have. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 BLACK WIDOW #5 Just when you think you know where this Black Widow run is going, it subtly reinvents itself in some magnificent and exhilarating new ways. This issue takes the shocking conclusion of issue #4 and turns it on its head slightly, in a way that will profoundly catapult Natasha’s story forward. In addition to stellar action sequences, necessary character moments, and gorgeous art from Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre, this issue serves as one of the most moving portraits of grief Marvel has published lately. If you are not reading Black Widow yet, take this sign that you absolutely, positively must. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 CABLE #8 Duggan and Noto continue to strike gold with the solo adventures of "Teen Cable," giving us an issue revolving around the hilarious relationship that is between young Nathan and his older self's former lover, Domino. Not only do they play on the history of Cable, but offer some awesome new concepts for the mutant to have to struggle with following the events of "X of Swords." -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #27 Captain America as a concept and a character seems timeless, with Steve Rogers making a comeback in this issue to the general public, but having to deal with a Red Skull who is changing to better reflect the America of today within the Marvel Universe. Coates and Kirk have given us one of the best issues of the storyline, "All Die Young" to date and it's a definite read for Cap fans. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CHAMPIONS #4 The latest installment of "Teen Civil War" is perhaps the best of the bunch, thanks to the inclusion of everyone's favorite nation of Krakoa dwellers, but it still suffers from trying to get too much blood from a stone that has long since run dry. "Outlawed" still feels more like an albatross than a boon for the series, and I look forward to seeing the creative team have a chance to dive into a new arc. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11 The countdown arrives at its climax just as the future plans for Guardians of the Galaxy are announced and it’s a thrilling moment to be reading this series. Peter Quill’s return is provided some space to breathe here with predictable consequences, along with a number of other character moments all setting up the stakes of this showdown with genocidal Greek gods. It’s an exciting build that carves out space for recent and ancient history alike (Annihilation was published 15 years ago) and combines all of these threads seamlessly. With an outstanding cliffhanger and an abundance of well-acted panels, this issue manages to satisfy in the moment and leave readers eagerly ready to unfurl the events of Guardians of the Galaxy #12. Bring it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Immortal Hulk: Flatline offers readers a stirring parable on seeing the value of one life, acknowledging that even seemingly simple problems can be seen from at least two sides. It takes the incredible depth found in The Immortal Hulk and focuses it for a brief and powerful tale from one of comics’ most dynamic talents. That alone would be sufficient to recommend this one shot. Yet the small, gentle gestures embedded in the student-teacher relationship of Flatline make it a far more special comic than Declan Shalvey’s take on the Immortal Hulk, and for that I applaud it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #2 The thing that makes Heart of the Dragon such an interesting read is that it's Iron Fist fan service to the fullest. Everything a fan could want is here as one puzzle piece falls into place after the next in rapid succession. Unfortunately, that also happens to be the book's weakness. Because of the Easter eggs, the character returns, and the tying of previously untethered loose ends, a rushed plot is starting to unfold. The end result is a hodgepodge of storylines that pay tribute to the stories of the past with an all-new tale that moves forward at a breakneck pace that can be jarring at times. If this mini-series gets some time to breathe sort itself out even the slightest bit, the end result could be something very special. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 IRON MAN #6 This creative team’s take on Iron Man continues to be unbelievably and unabashedly outstanding. Every beat of this issue really gets to the heart of its eclectic roster of characters, from Tony to Patsy Walker to even Frog-Man. Cantwell creates a narrative that never once sacrifices heart for spectacle, and the end result feels both refreshingly small-scale and very consequential. With Cafu’s art and Frank D’Armata’s colors helping further the moody, bold storytelling, this is an issue that is absolutely excellent through and through. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK #4 King in Black is doing the damn thing, and I'm pleased to report that it only continues to get more interesting as the story progresses. There was a little less plot in the penultimate issue, but Stegman's once again knocks it out of the park and the final page delivers a great surprise that actually feels earned. I can't remember enjoying an event this much in a very long time. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #2 The second installment of Planet of the Symbiotes is a notable improvement over the first with a pair of stories that may not be wholly satisfactory, but certainly offer readers some clear value. The first entry, “American Kaiju,” presents readers a new U.S. super-soldier who transforms himself into an enormous monster to conduct military operations. There are an abundance of detailed splashes as the beast shreds symbiote dragons, but what’s more interesting is the underlying premise: how does one justify the terrible collateral damage caused by the American military? There is only space to introduce this premise and that makes this installment read as a teaser for something more substantial, but at least there is some form of substance. The back half focuses on Hobie Brown’s status quo during King in Black and will be a useful check-in for fans of the Prowler. However, there’s not much more than that memo-like update to be found in those pages. Collectively, “American Kaiju” and “Hornet” deliver stories with clean art and clear hooks without the excesses often associated with symbiote stories and deliver an interesting pair of too brief companion pieces for those already invested in the “King in Black” event. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #3 Your mileage may vary on the Gwenpool fourth-wall breaking antics, but Head Games #3 delivers another stellar one-two punch of solid humor and heart-wrenching drama. M.O.D.O.K. is finally getting some answers regarding the mystery of family, and I’ve got a feeling it’s going to hit like a ton of bricks when it ends. Also, there’s a Jonathan Hickman graphs joke—which means it’s a must-read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #18 It’s easy to laud the mix of humor, action, and political warfare that Marauders brings to the table every month, but I’d be remiss not to mention the smaller and surprisingly heartwarming moments that make that engine run. Emma Frost is as magnificent as ever, and writer Gerry Duggan somehow finds a way to turn a bar fight into a meaningful spotlight on the ripple effects of our actions without oversimplifying the decision or the effects the decision itself ended up having. Still, the moment that sticks out is a small one between Callisto and Masque, a moment that doesn’t have (at least at first glance) a large implication on the overall narrative but one that sets the tone for the X-Men’s current mission and the people it actually affects extremely well. It’s a heartfelt moment that avoids the saccharine pitfall so many of these sorts of moments fall prey to, and the nuance is more than appreciated. While this wasn’t my favorite issue of the series thus far, it’s still another lovely example of why this series is a must-read each and every month. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVEL #5 The Ross anthology continues to barrel towards its end. In this penultimate issue, we get three short stories that focus on some of the heaviest hitters in the Marvel library. There's a beautifully crafted tale featuring Wong as he traverses to the furthest reaches of reality to shut down New York's latest gentrifier, then a gut-wrenching World War 2 story immediately following Captain America's first reported death. Though those first two stories are great in their own right, the third is truly a sight to behold. Mark Waid's script combined with Lucio Parrillo's beautiful painting style makes for an incredible short story that takes us all the way back to the rivalry first in The Incredible Hulk #181. Sure, it's an anthology with stories that likely won't go anywhere, but at least they're bite-sized and enjoyable. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23 Saladin Ahmed’s run takes a brief detour into "King in Black" territory with a fun tie-in that feels self contained enough in the best possible way. Though simple in terms of narrative, the issue is able to answer a couple of burning questions about Knull that the flagship crossover book doesn’t have time for. The whole thing is anchored by artist Carmen Carnero and colorist David Curiel, who are able to bring Miles’ world into the King in Black aesthetic while still making it all feel consistent visually (though a bit of whiplash compared to the style in issue #22). -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #18 Savage Avengers continues to break the mold of an event tie-in issue, as it lays down a story that can stand on its own, but is also a worthy addition to a much larger story. Even though it's "Conan and Company" rather than a true Savage Avengers arc, Gerry Duggan's humor continues to shine through the use of Deadpool and Night Flyer here. I haven't the slightest idea where this little tale is going, but it's an exciting genre-bending story that has more appeal with each passing page. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #9 There’s quite a lot to love about Spider-Woman #9, but artist Here Perez and colorist Frank D’Armata might just take MVP honors. The visuals instill an impressive sense of dread right with two amazing pages and then follow that up with a series of dazzling mic drop splash pages. That said, it’s actually Jessica’s expressions throughout that are perhaps the most praiseworthy, conveying everything you need to know without one word spoken. When the dialogue does kick in, writer Karla Pacheco delivers, beautifully highlighting the shift from Drew’s rather irritable demeanor to a post-cure realization of just how bad things have become, and the role she played in all of it. Pacheco and Perez have pushed Drew into some uncomfortable but ultimately compelling directions, and thankfully the ride is far from over. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #12 How can you not love the return of Throg? Yes, there is a lot going on in this book, and it's easily the most action-packed of the series. But the entire issue features Throg and Very Good Boy Lockjaw, so it's almost impossible for it to not be great. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: LEGENDS #1 Do you miss the 1990s? Then Marvel Comics has the comic book for you. X-Men: Legends is a new series that tells in-continuity tales between issues of past X-Men series. For its first story, Marvel tapped Fabian Nicieza, a veteran of the 1990s X-Men line, to finally complete the tale of Adam X the X-Treme, once intended to be Cyclops and Havok's long-lost brother. Nicieza succeeds at penning an issue that reads like he wrote it in the 1990s but then lost it on the way to the printer, infusing the dialogue and narration with all the convoluted melodrama that defined the era, down to the footnotes referencing 30-year-old issues of a completely different series. Brett Booth provides the artwork, an obvious choice since his work is like a cover band playing a medley of Jim Lee and Whilce Portacio's hits without hitting the right notes. There's no denying that a project like this will be appealing to those who still have nostalgia for the post-"Mutant Genesis" era and those who got a weird joy out of trying to connect the dots in X-Men's increasingly indecipherable continuity. It isn't even hard to imagine revisiting those original comics and inserting X-Men: Legends #1 into the reading order to see if and how it all holds together. However, for anyone but the most dedicated fans of that bygone era, X-Men Legends #1 is little more than a baffling contradiction, a new thing made to be old that it may provide shelter to those who live in the past. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT 1973 #2 I mentioned in my review of issue #1 that Abbott 1973 felt like it was getting off to a slow start and that trend has largely continued here in the second chapter. This new installment does very little to expand on the story beats and ideas that were introduced last time around. Not to mention, the cliffhanger that was presented at the end of issue #1 was capitalized upon in a rather anticlimactic manner. All of this is leading me to a point where I'm beginning to question why this follow-up Abbott series was brought about to begin with. That being said, this book's final panel shows that issue #3 could finally bring with it much more action and suspense, which would be quite welcome at this point. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ARIA: HEAVENLY CREATURES #1 Aria: Heavenly Creatures does a tremendous job of packing a story filled with so many fantastical elements into such a short timeline. It smartly avoids stretching out the backstory of every mystical being and instead leaves things to readers' preexisting knowledge or even their imaginations by showing only restrained displays of power. The artwork depicts Victorian London in a moody and foreboding manner fitting for the story, but the presentation of the angel is more often distracting than anything else. The ferocity and power of the angel comes across clear and would likely still be just as evident without dressing the character as if she'd been pulled from the pages of a Conan the Barbarian comic. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 BARBALIEN: RED PLANET #4 There's little to be said about this mini-series that hasn't been said already. Each issue pulls at your heartstrings—and that's putting it lightly. When it comes to this issue in particular, it flat out rips your heart out before running it over with a steamroller as Brombal, Walta, and the Red Planet team take this story up to a whole new level. While reading through this issue, it's as evident as ever there was a certain amount of rage channeled to write a story such as this, and that's something that leaps of that page more than ever before. It results in a devastating story that you can't help but feel for. Barbalien: Red Planet might have an alien from Mars as its lead character, but this story is much more human than most other comics you'll read today. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK FRIDAY #1 Something strange is unfolding on Black Friday in a massive department store, but rather than the usual rowdy customers, it's something much more unsettling and supernatural in nature. Thanks in large part to George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead, any horror story equating consumerism with the plague of the undead feels reductive and a parody more than a new take on the premise, a path which Black Friday only barely manages to avoid. Violent shoppers on Black Friday have been parodied enough that any story setting itself in that world seems like it would have little room for invention, but this debut issue's tease of something much larger or cosmically horrific has us at least intrigued about what the future might hold, though it might merely be buying itself time before delivering us everything we're expecting. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 EXCELLENCE #10 It’s been a long time coming but thankfully Excellence #10 was more than worth the wait. Writer Brandon Thomas, artist Khary Randolph, colorist Emilio Lopez, and letterer Deron Bennett combine to deliver one hell of a return, with gorgeous action sequences full of style and grace and alliances that confirm your worst fears yet somehow still mange to shock you. The individual motives and conflicts present in this awfully grey continue to evolve and expand in unexpected ways, and while you definitely will need to go back and read issue #9 to get in the proper head space, the series continues to live up to its name without fail. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE EXPANSE #3 In the third issue of BOOM! Studios' Expanse series, writer Corinna Bechko manages to hit a strong emotional note by playing on the faith shared between Crijen and Bobbie Draper as they desperately try to communicate across lightyears as they're both caught in a web of intrigue they've yet to comprehend fully. The darkness and desperation in the issue's script also play into Alejandro Aragon's artistic strengths—his loose lines and long shadows—helping this penultimate chapter coalesce into the series's best installment thus far. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 FAMILY TREE #11 Family Tree has arrived at the end of its road and stages a harrowing cliffhanger for its upcoming final issue. Themes of family and environmentalism continue to play prominently as vengeful survivors combat the new family grown around Meg’s roots. Although there isn’t much new said in these pages, a conversation with Jud is one of the most honest and human bits of dialogue I’ve read in some time. The depiction of scenes past and present, metaphorical and real maintain the high bar set by prior issues, but with a handful of notable exceptions. Hester’s thin lines revealing this fragile world are noticeably thicker without clear purpose, blotting forms in shadow to an extent that two pages appear like layouts. It’s a regrettable distraction from an otherwise potent build to the series’ upcoming climax. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HAHA #2 Clown makeup can only cover up so many things, as we learn in this second issue of HAHA, exploring a young girl on the road with her mom, making money by fulfilling the peculiar desire of strangers. One can only hide from the real world for so long with a jester outfit, as the passion to protect one another spells doom for them both. In a storyline filled with a number of tropes -- mother and daughter on the run and sex work to provide for a family among others -- writer W. Maxwell Prince and artist Zoe Thorogood manage to inject sophistication into well-worn territory to convey an effective story of family and humanity. This story could have full descended into a cliched outcome, and while it might not be entirely surprising, there's enough nuance and heart to really sell the experience, which will surely make you question what every clown might be hiding behind their makeup. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MISKATONIC #4 Miskatonic #4 tries its hand at the Dunwich Horror, one of the more famous parts of the Lovecraft mythos. While the creature at the heart of the Dunwich Horror is usually one of Lovecraft's more grotesque creatures, the version drawn by Georgio Pontrelli is much more... well, it looks really goofy and more like the punchline to a joke than the unknowable horror that Lovecraft is typically known for. Honestly, Miskatonic is a mediocre comic dragged down even further by bad art. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #16 Once & Future #16 has magical creatures aplenty, but it’s actually the mix of political backstabbing and shadowy government ops that steals the show here. We’re so used to Gran being the main point of contact in this whole monster hunting business, but Kieron Gillen introduces new characters Into the mix that inject the story with new energy and allows new opportunities for mystery and intrigue. Granted, that’s when you’re not being dazzled by Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain’s stunning artwork, including an epic dragon that is more than worthy of a poster. With an equally epic battle about to spill out into Otherworld, the series is as thrilling as ever. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #4 Power Rangers continues to explore the wider universes and expand the mythos whenever possible, but issue #4 takes a quick but welcome detour, revealing several compelling layers to the team’s central wildcard. Drakkon has not been the source of all the chaos as expected, and writer Ryan Parrott subverts those expectations once again. Instead, we get some insight into Drakkon’s admittedly fractured outlook during a visit to the prison he once stayed in, and while you won’t necessarily feel bad for him (it is Drakkon after all), you will come away with a new understanding of what he’s gone through and how those events have shaped the man he is now. Artist Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo bask in the sepia palette and spice it up with some rather imposing spirit creatures, and it all looks stellar. It’s good that by issue’s end we’re back on track with the main plot, but this was definitely worth the pit stop. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE RECOUNT #2 The Recount continues this week with its second issue, and each page is filled with nonstop action that will make your heart race. As the president fights to figure out the cult's plan for America, another shadowy challenger appears with their eye on the title. The political unrest will entice fans as much as it makes them uncomfortable, but the issue's tight pacing will readers flipping pages until the cliffhanger is behind them. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: SOMETHING WICKED #5 Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Something Wicked wraps up with a delicious issue this week. The chapter showcases Sabrina's witchy prowess as she takes on a foe in the most dreaded of games. Her conviction and promise is tested to the max, so fans will be left breathless by the time the match ends. So when a shocking cliffhanger rolls in to close the story, well... fans will want to sit down. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 SAVAGE #1 What is Kraven the Hunter was also an influencer? That's the elevator pitch behind this new run of Savage and issue #1 has proven to be quite enjoyable. The story so far has proven to be a good mix of ridiculous action sequences and solid commentary on the social media-heavy landscape that we're currently living in. Based on the ending of this issue, I'm not sure if the focus on those latter elements will be falling away in future chapters, but I certainly hope that's not the case. Regardless of what's next, this opening issue is quite fun and is unlike anything else I have read lately. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SECOND COMING: ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #2 Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #2 continues the sharp social commentary the first issue of the book was full of but this time turns its focus onto religionas Jesus, along with a new disciple, heads off to a Bible-themed amusement park where Jesus hopes he will find people who will hear is message. It's such an earnest and wholesome mission, and Mark Russell expertly balances it with showing the truth behind the business of Christianity—organizations who care more about profit than people and who would demonize the one they claim to worship should he show up. Mixed in with that we get a glimpse at some of Jesus' human trauma as well as a moving subplot involving a deeply depressed man that weaves brilliantly with Jesus' own story this issue with the result being both a reminder of how little it takes to make a difference and of how cruel people can be. It is a fantastic issue and while it's not clear where the overall story of this series is going, this issue along is a standout. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext