Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/28/2024

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Women of Marvel #1, Power Girl #6, and Hack/Slash: Back to School #3. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it!

DC #1 AMAZONS ATTACK #5 The messaging of Amazons Attack continues to impress, perfectly toeing the line between subtlety and over-explanation. There are moments exploring the world's turn against the Amazons that you feel at your core. Some of the character evolution gets a little lost in this issue, as the bigger twist of the series comes into focus, but it sets the table for a great finale in Amazons Attack #6. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #10 Batman: The Brave and The Bold resets its lineup this week with three new ongoing stories and two one-shots. "Mother's Day," a continuation of characters and plot threads from Gotham Academy, is the most engaging of the serialized tales. It establishes an array of intriguing leads, including romantic interests, Man-Bat-linked threats, and an ever-adorable Maps as Robin in a story that establishes itself without any prior knowledge required. "The Poison Within" delivers a bundle of vague exposition that will only be apparent in its framing to dedicated Wonder Woman fans; this part one is filled with so much prologue that it doesn't manage to even arrive at its story before the final page. "The Game" features similar problems in a Lois Lane story that references an online riddle community without providing much reason for readers to engage. While "The Nameless" certainly provides a complete story, its significance is based entirely within the realm of superhero tropes as one nameless henchmen makes a statement that's largely detached from humanity. Perhaps it would play better with more meta-knowledge, but within the confines of this story it's a soulless tragedy. And so the final installment of Batman: The Brave and The Bold #10, "The Cheeseburger," proves to be the most captivating as it portrays a comedy focused on Batman's absurd drive and the simple pleasures of humanity. Artist Ricardo López Ortiz renders an outstanding vision of Clayface in battle and captures the story's punchline with mouthwatering presentation. Although this reset misses more than it hits, both "The Cheeseburger" and "Mother's Day" are set to provide readers with sufficient satisfaction. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1082 Batman grapples with Dr. Hurt (or at least a version of him, created in his own tortured mind), while his allies try desperately to keep the Orghams from completing their takeover of Gotham. This mindbender of an issue shows Batman grappling with his own identity and the consequences of his never-ending crusade and its effects on both Gotham and himself. While it appears that Dr. Hurt is a figment of Batman's own tortured psyche, he plays a much more real role in the backup, as we see the sadistic lengths he'll go to torture those who catch his eyes. The third act introduction and focus on Dr. Hurt is interesting, although it feels somewhat late in this long-running arc to bring him in and play anything more than a representation of the devil on Batman's shoulders. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #6 The Flash #6 is designed to function as a culmination of the series to date, drawing upon its many new elements, various villains, and family dramas to reveal a conspiracy drawing them all together. Yet that climax fails to feel climactic as its characters hardly resonate on the page. There's hardly any evidence of character as every protagonist is buried beneath a mask and presented in mid-range or distant panels, especially the borderline comical presentation of Linda beneath a mask. Emotional states are increasingly difficult to define in an artistic style that seems scared of human reactions. And the continued need for rushed explanations of past interactions struggles to portray how any of these ideas connect to one another. There's a lot of potential in prior issues, but none of it is drawn together in The Flash #6, a detour without much purpose. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 GREEN ARROW #9 I'm liking where this story is heading. With the news of DC's "Absolute Power" event kicking off this summer, Green Arrow helps lay the groundwork with Amanda Waller factoring in heavily in Green Arrow #9. Green Arrow may be the headliner, but Waller steals the show. It's hard to know if she's being trustworthy or just manipulating Oliver Queen and his family. Plus, there's the last-page reveal of another controversial DC story that factors into the proceedings. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HARLEY QUINN #37 Harley Quinn #37 is a wild ride that sees Harley jump from multiverse to multiverse again as she tries to escape Brother Eye only to come to some realizations about herself and face her fate. It's an interesting idea but it's also something we've already seen some version of in this run already. Having Harley do this yet again, this time on an even more technicolor scale just feels chaotic and repetitive in ways that make it hard to follow and ultimately feel anti climactic when we get to the end and the whole journey feels like it was really for nothing. As a reader, I'm still not sure what this whole story was about. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #5

The latest issue of the oldest Flash still running the streets suffers from both the strengths and weaknesses of DC's Silver Age. The fifth installment of the series that has seen Jay Garrick coming to terms with his daughter's return has some killer action, but also has some rough dialogue that is emphasized by some zingers and one-liners that fall flat. The threat of Dr. Elemental might be personal for Jay, but it's one that can often feel a bit too comedic, especially when you have one of the villain's biggest henchmen running around with the name "Ro-Bear". Garrick's latest series is one that manages to cross the finish line, but is missing a major spark to help it find its way into the Speed Force. --Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #7 The Penguin #7 plays heavily into crime tropes and excels in presenting a dark underworld in which law enforcement (or Bat-themed vigilantes) and informants play roles in which it's never clear who exactly holds the most power. It clarifies Oswald Cobblepot's role in Gotham City and presents the arch-villain as a skillful, intelligent underworld actor. The cat-and-mouse games presented in issue #7 are more effective than the excessive violence and colorful antics of earlier issues in the series, and Stevan Subic's exaggerated forms portraying a twisted vision of humanity elevate this approach. There are surprising layers of subtlety, as well, presented using multiple perspectives and narrators. Simply tracking the significance of a single piece of cloth and how various characters interact with it is revealing. The Penguin #7 presents the best of what this series has to offer in a crime-genre oriented take on the Batman mythos. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER GIRL #6 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Seeing how Power Girl exists in this new world is the enticing hook that sets up the rest of the arc, especially after learning that she has lost her powers. There's a lot of fun to be had as Power Girl continues, and issue #6 does exactly what it needs to in order to set up that exciting future, even if that means not being terribly exciting in its own right from time to time. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44 "Gang War" hangs as the middle chapter in a streetlevel saga of Tombstone's rise and fall that traces its origins to the very beginning of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run on Amazing Spider-Man. The opening installment, reminded readers why Tombstone is one of the most memorably violent figures in Spidey's expansive rogues gallery, but "Gang War" was hung up by many problems common in middle installments – setting up future stories and new statuses with greater stakes, but less memorable climaxes. But the final issue manages to play up the big battle in Central Park to great effect and set the stage for what's still to come exceedingly well. Romita plays with splash panels showcasing a massive collection of heroes and villains with some excellent staging (just check out what Luke Cage does to those helmets). The emotional payoff after the action subsides marks the issue's best qualities with heartfelt reunions and coldhearted progressions. It's clear that "Gang War" is building to something bigger and its' finale shares in some of that future promise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #3 Avengers: Twilight finally picks up the pace and delivers an issue that's both expressive, creatively dynamic, and poignant. After his failures in the previous issue, Captain America turns to rescue one of his oldest allies, who is being kept in something of a disembodied state inside the Vault. While the masses are being kept under check through a pervasive government program, Cap's sheer will and force of personality has started to bring allies to his side. More importantly, the issue finally delivers some visual excitement to the series, with full-page spreads showing more Avengers joining the foray. This is the first great issue of Avengers: Twilight – the previous two were good, but this is clearly a step above. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CABLE #2 Cable has a role to play in the grander scheme of the Fall of X event, and that role is a somewhat vital one. The role in the overall event unfortunately takes priority over the series story from time to time, making for a frustrating narrative. But the dynamic of the two Cables is a strong one and their back-and-forth elevates this book from quite a few Cable adventures in recent years. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 CARNAGE #4 Carnage #4 gives up the ghost in revealing that this series is merely moving pieces around for whatever is going on next with Venom. The book slow crawl and lack of clear purpose make it ill-positioned for a crossover with another title, but all Carnage stories seem to inevitable lead back to Venom, and here we are. Carnage cuts Flash Thompson down with comments about his nature, whether he is the real Flash, or a simulacrum created by the Anti-Venom symbiote, which may be confusing to those unfamiliar with Flash's comic book canon. Regardless, it is a much less interesting line of interrogation than Carnage questioning why Flash doesn't his supposed drive to good and his considerable healing abilities toward noble pursuits that don't involve glory and violence. Perhaps that's a line of questioning ill suited to exploration in a mid-tier Marvel Comics superhero title, and thus the pivot to more conventional fare. Throughout, the visuals still fail to match the dark tone the story wants to strike, with little distinguishing features to speak of or make any given age memorable, making the entire endeavor a forgettable affair. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 DEAD X-MEN #2 Not that it didn't last month, but Dead X-Men #2 fully embraces the absolute whirlwind of a story the Fall of the House of X. It's camp to the fullest, and that's something this issue wears proud. It's a non-sensical plot, but Foxe's script handles it well and the method of introducing a new artist for each of Moira's lives is a brilliant idea. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 As an anniversary celebration of Marvel's Giant-Size format, this issue is almost as dated as the concept. Fabian Nicieza's script has the occasional moments of charm, but its larger conflict comes across as clunky and baffling. Creees Lee's art also excels in some degrees, but delivers baffling body proportions and overdesigned action in others. If you're seeking a worthwhile standalone volume surrounding Marvel's First Family, you might be better off looking elsewhere. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2 THE IMMORTAL THOR #7 Immortal Thor #7 sees Loki finishing his tale of his and Thor's earliest encounter with the Utgard gods. As with the previous issue, the story borrows the cadence and logic of a campfire tale even as outside influencers work their magic to alter the narrative to their own ends. It's an entertaining read but feels primarily invested in laying groundwork and seeding themes that will pay off later in the series' run. As such, it lacks some of the urgency and impact that characterized the book's debut arc. Yet, it's hard to argue with the stellar artwork, comprised of clean visuals and soft colors that give Thor's world a youthful vibrancy. There's an MCU-themed joke embedded in the issue that feels out of place in a story appealing to a much older storytelling tradition. Otherwise, while it may not be as memorable in a vacuum as previous issues of the series, Immortal Thor #7 (and its immediate predecessor) provides some needed breathing room in this epic tale, setting the scene, providing the backstory, and foreshadowing things to come in a manner that remains a joy to read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15 You know that feeling when you pick up a comic book that reminds you just how incredible of a medium the art finds itself part of? Invincible Iron Man #15 provides you that feeling and then some; not because of an Eisner-worthy script or a story that tugs at your heartstrings. But because of a tale that unfolds like the classic Silver Age superhero haunts that turned sequential storytelling into the behemoth today. Gerry Duggan unabashedly embraces the silliness of out-of-the-box, near-impossible storytelling ideas. Together with Creees Lee, the duo executes a flawless comic with epic character work and even better comic-booky goodness. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #17 I'm enjoying seeing Miles spending more time with his crew of heroes (Ms. Marvel, Shift, Starling, and Misty Knight). It helps having them as supporting characters in his book. Rabble has really impressed me with how she's set herself up as Miles' #1 rival, and I can already see her redemption arc will be satisfying… that is, if she doesn't do something horrible in the big 300th issue next month. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #2 Power Pack: Into the Storm #2 goes live with this with an array of colors on hand. Our pint-sized heroes continue to explore their newfound gifts while keeping their parents out of the loops. Of course, things get hard when some intergalactic aliens rear their heads to the chagrin of the gang. This week's issue shines with its gorgeous otherworldly art, so Marvel fans will want to pay color attention to palette this week. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNISHER #4 As the first arc of this new Punisher reaches its end, it's to the point where the series has solidified that it's not really aiming for something new. I've noted before that nothing about this story, save for a few edits, would make this any different if the lead character was Frank Castle rather than Joe Garrison, which remains disappointing. However, series writer David Pepose has a good grasp on what makes this corner of the Marvel universe compelling, and he does it by making the individual missions themself unique and fun. Series artist Dave Wachter take the ball and runs with it too, delivering clean action and fun moments that deliver the kind of wackiness you can only expect from turning the page of a comic book. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2 Resurrection of Magneto #2 presents readers with a disquisition on Magneto's moral merits within Marvel Comics, leaning into recent events requiring exposition that is not immediately relevant to the narrative at hand. It is a tedious reading experience to say the least. The subject matter is pondered without a clear thesis as the outcomes of this miniseries are plainly displayed in the title and the genre itself demands that even characters with multiple atrocities under their belts be provided with further opportunities for redemption. Those demands result in a dialogue that would have been much more interesting as an essay with a conclusion not dictated by commerce. It's worth noting that this interminable back-and-forth to nowhere is guided by fabulous illustrations of the afterlife and grand metaphors for the worth of Magneto's life, but with this slog marking only the miniseries' halfway point those visuals alone can't quite justify the price of another issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #1 The newest volume of Spider-Punk kicks off with a dense, but impossibly clever first issue. While a handful of moments seem to resonate better for those who read the previous ongoing series, there is still so much charm and inventive worldbuilding on display in Cody Ziglar's script that makes an impact. The art from Justin Mason carries that tone through with ease, even as some of the more nondescript sequences fall a little flat. If you're finding yourself wanting more Hobie Brown following last year's Across the Spider-Verse movie, this is a pretty good place to start. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #2 The debut issue of the series teased one adventure in the past between Anakin Skywalker and Thrawn, along with another adventure unfolding in the present between Darth Vader and Thrawn. This second issue, well, furthers that concept, delivering exploits between these characters that fail to bring with them anything that feels substantial or has stakes. The segmented encounters with all these characters – Anakin, Vader, and Thrawn – showcase their diverse array of abilities and resourcefulness in times of tension, so it's hard to actively dislike the events as they unfold in short bursts, though it evokes an entirely ancillary and superficial feeling about the whole adventure. We don't feel like any of these characters are poised to do anything significant in the galaxy far, far away, and we had hoped that after the somewhat underwhelming debut issue, this next chapter would offer something more narratively fulfilling. This isn't to say any specific element about the book is poor, more that the prevailing sentiment is that this is just a sidequest for all of the figures involved that serve more as a detour rather than a journey worth embarking upon. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 WHAT IF...?: VENOM #1 What If…?: Venom looks to take Marvel's usual alternate universe concept and mash it together with everybody's favorite cannibalistic symbiotic. What If: Venom #1 merges Venom with with She-Hulk rather than Eddie Brock, and but instead of keeping the story squarely in the 80s during Venom's initial arrival we quickly see a time jump where Venom's ability to overtake Jennifer Walter's body at night derails her life, eventually leaving her homeless. Unfortunately, the book never wants to dig any deeper than that. There's no indication that Jen is either for or against being bonded with Venom until after the timeskip and the fact that she's a Hulk never plays a factor in the psychology between She-Hulk and Venom. All we have is a green Venom. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 WHITE WIDOW #4 Please don't let this be the end of White Widow. Not that issue four of this limited run wasn't a good finale; it's quite the opposite, in fact. White Widow's balance of a team element and Yelena's own inner monologue made for a fantastic read from start to finish, and this final issue ties a wonderful bow on the entire series. It would just be disappointing to not see such a great run continue beyond four issues. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #44 Wolverine #44 finally gives us something of a break from the gorefest that has been the "Sabretooth War." There's not too much in the way of plot – Wolverine reflects on his seemingly endless blood feud with Creed, there's mourning over the lost and Creed fury over being imprisoned underneath Krakoa is given some visuals straight out of Dante's Inferno. But overall the focus is setting the table for what's coming in the next few months. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Other Publishers #1 AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #1 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Solek's Journey is a tie-in to the Avatar prequel video game release last year. As the title suggests, it spotlight Solek, a supporting character in the story of The Sarentu. While the specifics of the situation may be confusing for those who aren't familiar with the video game's plot, the narrative soon take shape as that of a jaded soldier returning from a fight to find his home in ruins. Now, he must embark on a spiritual journey to find new purpose and the hope to fuel his continued fight. This debut issue doesn't get much further than that setup, but there's some interesting wrinkles, such a Solek struggling with a panic attack caused by a PTSD-induced flashback but lacking the knowledge to understand what he's experiencing. Pandora is rendered with heavy lines and ample shadow, making the environment feel solid and matching the story's dark, somber tone until the moment the sun breaks through the clouds. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Solek's Journey #1 is a solidly assembled start to the character's pilgrimage. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 BOREALIS #3 While Borealis #3 may conclude this Dark Horse miniseries, the issue itself reads like the final chapter in a rushed prologue. The origin of Osha's mystical abilities are partially revealed in a climax that hardly connects to the action and events at hand. The sequences resolving Alaskan gangland struggles are rushed, but provide some necessary meat for the story at hand. Yet there's little tension when readers are already aware that Osha's eyes can turn red and all of her immediate problems will be solved. It may be appropriate that the issue concludes with a cliffhanger that will likely never be resolved. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DEEP CUTS #5 Deep Cuts' latest issue just might be among the series' best, crafting a tale of criticism and discovery amid the backdrop of 1968 Los Angeles. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark's script is extremely satisfying, and Juni Ba's exaggerated art style lends itself perfectly to the premise, as it illuminates the most mundane of sequences into something extraordinary. Even if you haven't joined Deep Cuts on its musical journey thus far, this issue absolutely deserves your attention. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DUKE #3 Duke #3 is straightforward and solid. We get our introduction to this universe's Baroness, Duke mentally toils with being seemingly betrayed by his country and Major Bludd shows up to create an explosive situation that's half prison escape and half shoot-out. It's a fun read, though the clock is still ticking on when the book will fully circle back to the Transformers and the fully-realized G.I. Joe team. But between this and Cobra Commander, it doesn't seem like Skybound is in any hurry. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES II #2 Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures brings in another Forgotten Realms celebrity and sets up a confrontation between Bobby and the rest of the adventuring group. The comic struggles a bit to make sure that every character from the cartoon gets a spotlight without Minsc and Boo dominating the comic with their oversized personality. Honestly, the comic is a fine dose of nostalgia, but it hasn't really provided a particularly compelling hook or any sort of strong storytelling. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 EDENWOOD #5 Like so many other comics before it, Edenwood continues the rich tradition of aesthetically pleasing series with amazing art whose near nonsense story is almost best ignored. It's often not entirely clear what is going on narratively at any moment, nor which characters are aligned with whom, but damn if it isn't cool to look at. Tony S. Daniel's pencils are killer, and the colors by Leonardo Paciarotti are an elevating element that makes great art even better. Shame that the story itself is barely engaging. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #9 As this miniseries enters its final act, the scope and stakes surrounding the initial mysteries confronting the Rocinante's crew rapidly expand. By the issue's end it's apparent why the titular antagonist poses a massive problem for the entire system and readers familiar with either the television series or novels will recognize the familiar structure of this story. It's a compelling set up and one that supports several compelling character beats, as well as some more minor elements potentially sowing seeds for future miniseries at Boom. However, the art struggles to portray these characters as facial linework lacks the variety of weights necessary to not leave many middle-aged individuals looking elderly. Talk of having a baby is difficult to parse when everyone involved looks like they're pushing those biological limits. Yet overall, The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #9 makes a strong case for continuing the televised adaptation of the novels in comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GODZILLA: WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 The penultimate installment of Godzilla: War for Humanity binds its personal and global stakes closely together as it aligns both Godzilla and Dr. Honda's motives in protecting their children. Combine those obviously sympathetic motives with an unending array of kaiju controlled by an increasingly large Zoospora and War for Humanity is set to explode. A series of spreads fill readers in on the chaotic combat and spiral-eyed menaces crashing into Tokyo. The cartooned collection of kaiju is outstanding and their combat is consistently thrilling. It proves to be an effective approach for a miniseries that is clearly celebrating tropes of the Godzilla franchise with roots sunk into the Showa era. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #3 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hack/Slash: Back to School is both gorgeous and disgusting, something that can be found in longer expository sequences and explosive action beats. But it's also sensual and personal, taking the series' sexy aesthetics and making sure to dig into the personalities of these woman who find themselves becoming weapons at a school that tries to strip them of their humanity. Zoe Thorogood was already a comics creator to keep your eye on, but her work in Hack/Slash: Back to School confirms that she's fully capable of maintaining her identity as a writer and artist even when taking over someone else's world and characters. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #38 An endless array of Garys are unleashed on readers in Ice Cream Man #38 in an oddball sci-fi conceit of clones compelled to work meaningless jobs behind prison walls and compelled to never acknowledge this exceedingly strange unreality. It's plainly constructed as metaphor with the (mostly) single scoops of vanilla ice cream served for all meals serving to nod at the series' antagonistic overseer. Yet the slow path for one Gary to challenge his circumstances proves as compelling in just over 20 pages as similar stories like The Giver and 1984, but Ice Cream Man #38 opts to end at an earlier point in that quest for freedom and proves much more optimistic in the offing. It's an exceedingly strange concept and one that readers already familiar with Ice Cream Man's aesthetics ought to find very rewarding. The final page is a wonderful celebration no matter how ephemeral it may ultimately prove to be. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JILL AND THE KILLERS #2 All of the flaws found in Jill and the Killers #1 persist in issue #2; flat characters, hackneyed dialogue, and forced discoveries all make the exploration of a decades-old conspiracy feel like a chore. The second installment struggles to connect its many sequences in a natural fashion within its more limited page count. Flashbacks are not immediately evident and transitions in time and space make for disconnects in the reading process. Much of what's uncovered must be explained and even then the logic often feels flimsy when considered for more than a moment. Jill and the Killers reads like the first draft of a mystery and can't quite justify its cover price, even if there are a few gems hidden within the overall iffy effort. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #117 The sheer scale of Darkest Hour has been quite impressive, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #117 takes that concept even further. Writer Melissa Flores shifts across the various fronts and lends them a unique importance to the overarching story, and yet doesn't let that expansion dilute the personal arcs of the main cast. Jason, Tommy, Billy, Phantom Ranger, and Mistress Vile all have their chances to not just shine but evolve, especially in Vile's case. The level of empathy Flores has managed to illicit for Mistress Vile is not at all expected but more than welcome, and the eventual showdown between Vile and Dark Spector is going to be all the better for it. Speaking of Vile, artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Marco Renna and colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez truly outdo themselves throughout the issue, pivoting from thrilling confrontations on the battlefield to equally captivating confrontations of a more personal nature, with those last few scenes being one of many highlights. Don't sleep on "Darkest Hour," because you will assuredly regret it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #49 Monstress is back and while issue #49 has the daunting task of catching readers up with a recap of sorts and pushing the story forward, it does so almost flawlessly. We quickly are reminded of what happened in the previous story arc and are given a quick catchup with just how long Maika and her companions have been unconscious, how they ended up where they are, and the mess things are in now. It doesn't take long for some of the bigger issues to start presenting themselves – such as the absence of Zinn who is now in the clutches of Lord Doctor and is responsible for the war of annihilation that is currently ongoing. The issue is expertly paced lays a good bit of groundwork for what's to come all while giving readers just enough of what came before to get them back into the action. It's a nearly perfect issue of the series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NEGADUCK #4 The end of Negaduck's first solo storyline ends as chaotically as the Darkwing Duck Doppelganger himself. Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialosi are able to juggle quite a few moving pieces here, giving Negaduck a finale that works well for his villainous personality. Cangialosi specifically is able to inject some serious energy into this twisted tale while still keeping it looking as though it was ripped straight from the Disney Afternoon cartoon. Negaduck as a lead could work well if Dynamite wants to keep returning to this nefarious well, even going so far as to surpass the main comic focusing on the Terror That Flaps In The Night. Hopefully, Dynamite will continue exploring this animated universe in the future. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NEWBURN #15 It has been apparent that the return of Newburn marked an acceleration in the series as long-running tensions and mysteries quickly came to a simmer, but the series' consistently deliberate pacing to this point still makes the climax of Newburn #15 an absolute shocker. There's no specific point in the story that feels unearned in a quick series of escalations that draws the handful of figures at the center of this conflict into the open. Each new step makes tactical sense within the established trade of Newburn and his underworld employers, which makes the overall effect all the more stunning. Readers with a careful reading of the characters involved will appreciate the various bluffs and turnabouts employed, but there's no anticipating this cliffhanger. It's simply something to be admired after 15 issues of exacting and excellent storytelling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 PHANTOM ROAD #9 It only took nine issues, but we finally get some much-needed backstory about our two protagonists here in Phantom Road #9. As one might expect, both have had a major traumatic event turn them into the characters we've seen in the issue. Despite back-to-back gut punches and two wild-as-Hell introductions, there still seems to be a bizarre sense of hope within these pages. Indescribable, really. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #28 Radiant Black's two-pronged approach to the Catalyst War has been something altogether unique in the comics landscape, and yet also challenges certain character biases for fans of the series. Radiant Black #28 follows Marshall's story after losing Nathan and becoming the sole Radiant Black, and it plays out a lot like one might expect if you've been following Marshall's point of view in this grand story. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark lean into Marshall's established patterns, and while they are effective in some regards, in others they fall woefully short. Those instances are stunning by the way courtesy of artist Eduardo Frigate and colorist Raul Angulo, who deliver bombastic action sequences throughout. What the issue doesn't do though is highlight why those who lean towards Nathan should invest in Marshall in this point forward, as the curiosity for me is more about how things go further awry for him as opposed to being invested that he'll eventually succeed. That's clearly my bias to Nathan showing, though is a credit to how Radiant Black has created multiple compelling leads to this point. Despite that bias, I was still engaged and immersed in what would happen in Marshall's journey, and I will continue to be intrigued by how this will all tie-in to everything down the line. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #28.5 In the review for Radiant Black #28, the topic of bias emerged, and Radiant Black #28.5 is exactly why that bias exists. While issue #28 follows Marshall, Radiant Black #28.5 follows Nathan in a scenario where Nathan is the sole Radiant Black, but Marshall is still alive. There are several other big departures from Marshall's story throughout the issue, and they all only deepen that aforementioned bias to Nathan's place in this grand saga. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark continuously highlight Nathan's ability to come around to other's ideas and logic, so while Nathan does let himself fall into more conventional self inflicted traps, he's also continuously evolving, both as a hero and as a human being. The involvement of the other Radiants also gives Marcelo Costa, Rod Fernandes, and Becca Carey more opportunities to create unique scenarios on the battlefield, and they absolutely take advantage. Radiant Black #28.5 was a masterclass in storytelling, and after that last page, it will be a minute before I'm ready for issue #29.5. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 RARE FLAVOURS #4 Rare Flavours #4 is likely to surprise readers, especially after the expectations established in issue #3. With Rubin's hunters upon them and his true nature revealed, the time has come to consider the series' protagonist and his purpose in pursuing new endeavors. That story proves to be revealing on multiple layers as Rubin's millennia-long history reveals a shockingly human story of pursuing change that also questions our own role in consuming the world. Each step of this journey is, once again, aligned brilliantly with a recipe and its step-by-step preparation. Mythology, cuisine, and human experience are all brought together in concert in imagery that summons each of those elements in brilliant color and unforgettable style without ever losing Rare Flavours' distinctive humor and ultimately grounded sensibilities. The miniseries has been a wonder to behold so far, but it's in Rare Flavours #4 that it finally showcases a powerful thesis on what makes our appetites a wonder. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 RED SONJA #8 While a number of elements of this Red Sonja run still remain competently executed, this issue only rarely captures some of the book's potential spark. Outside of when the issue begin to revs up towards its next outlandish premise, the plot developments and dialogue feel a bit more rudimentary than they could or should be. Walter Geovani's art, too, is a mix between well-executed panels and goofy framing. Although I'm still excited to see what the future of Red Sonja holds, this issue does make me a bit hesitant about how it will be presented. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE RIBBON QUEEN #8 Ennis and Burrows' latest horror outing comes to a close with one of its strongest issues yet. While there are parts of the series that didn't conjoin as well as they ultimately could have, Amy's story sticks the landing. Unsurprisingly, this final issue is also one of the series' most grotesque, not holding back on blood letting and transforming a good amount of skin into ribbons. The final page is perhaps my favorite page of the entire series, sending a shiver down my spawn when I finally hit it. Now seems like a fantastic time to be a comic book fan who has been dying to see more horror in the medium, and The Ribbon Queen acts as a nice brick in the overall foundation. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #268 Savage Dragon #268 has some pretty good action sequences – in service of a pretty sad main story. The issue is pretty good at humanizing characters who are generally larger than life, even if it's in the middle of a pretty gross larger story with Mister Glum. Pacing-wise, and character-wise, it's a strong issue. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext