Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/3/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Man-Bat #1, King in Black: Marauders #1, and Luna #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #7 Javier Rodriguez returns to The Dreaming: Waking Hours to finish off the two-part "Intermezzo" story with writer G. Willow Wilson. The tale attempts to show the magic of connection and happenstance, but that ends up feeling incidental rather than the focus of issue two. Luckily, the characters and buoyant dialog Wilson writes for them keep things lively, and Rodriguez's boundary-breaking, inventive, and vibrant artwork take the issue to the next level. Despite being billed as an intermission, a standalone story breaking up two larger arcs of The Dreaming, this story seems to lead straight into what comes next. Despite that, it has the air of a backdoor pilot. It likely isn't, but anyone who reads is still likely to be eager to follow Heather After's attempts to balance typical daily life with the trials and tribulations of a modern mage further. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 FAR SECTOR #10 The pieces are all finally starting to come together in Far Sector #10, and Jo isn’t a fan of what she sees. While artist Jamal Campbell’s exquisite visuals are a sight to behold when Jo lights up her ring, it’s often the powered down moments that leave the biggest impression. Writer N.K. Jemisin’s layered character work with Jo throughout the series continues to pay dividends, and it’s a joy to not only watch her sort out the various clues and threads of the mystery at hand but also act as the voice and in many ways the shield for those who the City Enduring builds its shiny facade upon. There’s no better example of this than on pages 13 and 14, a sequence that perfectly encapsulates what Jo and Far Sector as a whole gets so right about how at odds heroism, morality, and politics can be. Far Sector continues to be one of the best books DC releases month in and month out, and if you’re not on board you’re simply missing out on a modern classic. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #2 "Future State" as a whole has been quite interesting for the DCU, giving us unique takes on their expansive library, which makes it so unfortunate that Barry Allen and company seem to be on the lower side of the totem pole. Though Peterson's art can be amazing at times, the story itself is bogged down with unnecessary dialogue and a grim-dark style that just doesn't make for that compelling of a story. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: HARLEY QUINN #2 The only thing "wrong" with Future State: Harley Quinn #2 is that there isn't more of it. The second issue of this future-set Harley story in a sense felt more like a tease of writer Stephanie Phillips' upcoming Harley Quinn run—which, in a sense, it is—but it's a tease in the best possible way. This issue in particular had a little bit of everything that makes Harley the complex and beloved character she is operating in a perfect balance. She was a little whacky and quippy but also incredibly smart and it's that latter element that really makes the issue's approach to playing the character off Crane and Black Mask especially outstanding. Harley's intelligence is frequently overlooked with the character being written as a caricature at best and a joke at worst. In Phillips' hands, she's neither here and it's' just so good. Simone Di Meo, Toni Infante and Tamra Bonvillain also bring a lot to the table here with visuals and colors that are both haunting and fun in equal turns. The whole issue is just a great turn from start to finish. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #3 Future State: The Next Batman #3 is a solid book but what really stands out is the art. There is a good portion of the issue that sees Jace Fox's story play out mostly in the action of the art on the page and it's incredibly well done, underscoring the deeper story of just how far Gotham has fallen and the deeper consequences of whatever has led to the Magistrate's grip on the city. Jon Ridley'swords bolster that in a way that is engaging as well and even the parts that are a bit outside of the direct action of the Next Batman himself are time well-spent. The only real "problem" with the issue is something that sort of pops up elsewhere in the Future State line and that's a sense of place in the larger narrative. That's not a failing of this issue per se—the creators have no control over when something gets published—but the current state of the Fox family almost feels like it loses something since we don't really have the larger picture in the right order. Beyond the main story, the backup stories this issue are also pretty solid -- there's some really good writing with The Outsiders story and the Arkham Knights story, too making this whole issue another example of the quality DC is putting out with Future State. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #2 This issue is slightly stronger than the original by diving further into Jonathan's head as he attempts to battle this new incarnation of Braniac as well as live up to his father's legacy, with the side stories following the new Guardian and Mister Miracle being the true show stoppers. Though "Future State" might be temporary, it's stories like these that make one think that it could have easily fit in as the DCU's new status quo. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #2 The first issue of Future State: Swamp Thing began to pose some interesting questions about the relationship between humankind, the ecosystems we have devastated, and what sort of future we have created. While these are questions I hope to see further developed in the upcoming relaunch of Swamp Thing, they are not met with more than trite sentiments in Future State: Swamp Thing #2. Without ever considering the humans of the story or the damage wrought upon millions of species, this comic insists upon the unique goodness of people with the same fervor of a Sunday school teacher. No space is provided to contemplate the new horrors roiling out from an arctic fortress either—only narration to explain why that should be ignored. Swamp Thing as the only character with any definition in this story lacks a unique perspective and fails to speak for the trees and other entities he represents even once. The issue’s backgrounds, specifically those detailing anatomy, remain stellar and the story is clearly told, but there’s nothing new or notable to be found in these pages. It’s simply a disappointment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #2 Now that its second and final issue is out into the world, Future State: Wonder Woman is undeniably one of the most stunning Wonder Woman stories—and potentially, one of the best DC stories—in recent memory. As Yara continues her search into the underworld in hopes of returning with her lost Amazon sister, the events that unfold are truly exhilarating and help tee up Yara’s long-term comics future in a profound way. It's clear that Joelle Jones, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles are not letting even a single panel go to waste in this issue, telling a story that feels expansive and meaningful, especially with its magnetic and oddly hilarious protagonist at the center. Honestly, this issue is a work of art—and it deserves your attention if it somehow doesn’t have it already. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #4 Harley Quinn & The Birds of Prey wraps up with a fun final fourth issue. We get the big climactic scene with Harley & Joker, a surprisingly well-doe debate between God & Satan over where Quinn should wind up (it makes sense in context) and hilarious few pages of Quinn getting passed from one BoP member to another while she recovers from being in a coma. It’s still not the animated series (honestly, what is?), but its a great ride for Harley fans. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL #3 As a longtime Hellblazer reader, I’m not used to receiving happy endings—even if they have a bittersweet quality. Yet the final installment of Hellblazer: Rise and Fall reads both like a celebration and a classic yarn following the title’s best traditions. Constantine’s last minute scramble for any solution, brutal and bloody twists, and an abundance of vulgar humor all add up to an adventure that ends well. It’s a delight to read assuming you’re not too squeamish and doesn’t sugarcoat any element of its conclusion either. The final moment may be gruesome and violent, but it’s also pure vengeance-fueled joy that meets our moment in 2021 perfectly. Well done. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MAN-BAT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Man-Bat #1 is paced well and moves from cover-to-cover relatively quickly, even though it's a character study by design. Wielgosz and company even bring in the big guns with Batman, but that plot thread is forgettable as this team makes you desire the eponymous character tremendously from page one. Admittedly, Kumar's line art does shine best when it comes to Batman and his iconic cowl; it still fits well with the rest of the story. Langstrom's passion and despair can be felt throughout and that's largely thanks to this art team. Man-Bat #1 is both a solid primer for the title character, and a splendid introduction to a great story. Though this team tries to cram more big name stars in to help carry the title, Man-Bat still stands out entirely on his own merits. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS #42 Well things just got supremely interesting in the world of Avengers now didn’t they? "Enter the Phoenix, Part 3" is the bombastic action spectacle you probably expected it to be, with new battles between the Phoenix’s chosen champions and some heroes (i.e. Captain America) attempting to figure a way out of this scenario. Writer Jason Aaron, artist Luca Maresca, and colorist David Curiel deliver some dazzling battles, and not enough can be said about Maresca and Curiel’s work throughout the issue, especially in that Shang-Chi fight. It’s not really until the end that the story actually takes a big step forward however, though what a doozy that turns out to be. Some parts of the issue feel a little on the filler side (though incredibly gorgeous filler to be fair), but it seems things are moving in the right direction by issue’s end. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1 Avengers Mech Strike plays like the kind of story written for a newcomer audience, which isn’t a bad thing in and of itself but the character at play seldom feel like they even are characters. Author Jed MacKay uses Earth’s mightiest heroes like pawns on the board, moving them where they need to be for whatever quip must next be delivered. Not to mention the first issue fails to deliver on the promise of its cover in any substantial way. Were it not for the tremendous artwork by Carlos Magno this would be a major skip. Here’s hoping that the giant robots get their day in issue #2. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 HELLIONS #9 Two classic X-Men villains return in this issue of Hellions and it makes for helluva ride (in both the metaphorical and literal sense of that phrase). Mastermind is placed on the cover and makes it clear why he’s one of mutantdom’s most dangerously deranged members in a pair of sequences, both hilarious and shocking. There’s still plenty of space for the many members of this team to flex their own muscles as the mystery of Nanny and Orphanmaker deepens and camaraderie develops among several others. Redemption doesn’t appear to be a possibility for most, but sympathy and understanding are on the horizon. Hellions #9 is another impressive issue featuring one of the most idiosyncratic, darkly funny, and action-prone casts in all of superhero comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #43 When the line “Yeah. Okay, kid.” arrived in The Immortal Hulk #43, I wanted to roar. This is an issue filled with fascinating characters and plenty of new twists and additions, but it’s the dynamic between Mr. Fixit and the childlike Hulk that continues to take the series’ focus and deliver enormous rewards. Their unique blend of cynicism and innocence creates a much more earthbound perspective in this dimension-spanning horror narrative and it is particularly useful as the series tackles state violence again, in both its mundane and superpowered forms. It creates space for a massive moment of triumph that grapples with the Hulk’s unique form of heroism and ties it to populist sentiments from throughout the story in a brilliant stroke. I could rest on this one moment for an entire essay and that would still leave an abundance of similarly well-written and brilliantly portrayed moments left unmentioned. The Immortal Hulk #43 makes it clear that this series still has plenty to smash before it ends. Bravo. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1 King in Black: Black Knight works far better as a pitch for the upcoming Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade miniseries than it does as a one-shot in that it answers the question: What exactly is the point of Dane Whitman? This issue reads as something of a satire; it quickly addresses the character’s basic pitch before undermining that concept at every turn. Thoughts of nobility and heritage are mocked and many of the issue’s best moments emphasize the silliness of Whitman’s self-conception. A handful of new Marvel characters are used to highlight the absurdity to the Black Knight’s chagrin with a handful of well-timed laugh lines. The events surrounding them seem to be beside the point as dragons and symbiotes are loosely tied to legendary swords as a matter of convenience. There’s a good sense of humor and an intriguing self-effacing approach here, and it’s possible that could become Marvel must-read material when allowed to be the focus of its own story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #2 King in Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage continues its battle in this week's new issue, and it puts Gwen in a tough spot. The heroine must reconcile her past with MJ as her childhood friend embraces Carnage wholeheartedly. The spicy one-on-one delves into the friends' past and how their relationship has fallen to the wayside. And for now, it seems like Gwen has met her match. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] "King in Black" has hit the Marvel Universe like a whirlwind, and thus far many of the tie-ins have been stellar—contributing to the overall story with their own flavor and personalities intact. That is especially true of King in Black: Marauders #1, which picks up after Cyclops and Storm have fallen under Knull's control. The mission for the Marauders is simple: Get back their teammates by any means necessary. But like all Marauders tales, the most interesting part of the adventure is what happens along the way. Writer Gerry Duggan, artist Luke Ross, colorist Carlos Lopez, and letterer Cory Petit deliver an action-packed adventure with a poignant twist, and it's more than deserving of any reader's time and attention. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 Return of the Valkyries’ splintered storylines felt unusual at first as if the story was being spread too thin, but they inevitably found a way to seamlessly weave back together. While the collective thinking of the symbiote horde has been driven home in related series, the inclusion of Dani Moonstar and her psionic abilities helps frame the threat in a new perspective even through limited dialogue. The haunting images of decapitated celestials and the symbiotes contrast perfectly with the otherwise stoic Valkyrie warriors and the scenic settings of Asgard and Vanaheim in a way that’s only made possible by the involvement of the Valkyries themselves. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1 Shang-Chi is going to start getting a lot more attention from MCU fans within the coming year and this comic serves as a basic entry point for the character. As a one-shot, the story moves at near breakneck speeds, although the trade-off is that it's pretty action-packed from start to finish. An appearance from Lady Deathsrike as the antagonist also makes The Legend of Shang-Chi that much more enjoyable, especially since the longtime villain hasn't made any other notable appearances in recent history. What's here isn't anything groundbreaking, but it feels like a classic comic book story. As such, it's pretty hard not to like. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RUNAWAYS #33 This issue is being heralded as a perfect jumping-on point for new Runaways readers—but honestly, it’s perfect for anyone with even the slightest interest in the series. As a few of the Runaways attempt to start “normal” lives in high school, and other members of the team continue to deal with the fallout of what happened with Doc Justice, the end result is relatable and incredibly engrossing and marked with an intriguing cliffhanger ending. Every element of this issue—from Rainbow Rowell’s narrative to Dee Cunniffe’s color work—tells an earnest and, at times, understated story of young adulthood with stunning ease. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS #11 Tensions mount as Starlight Squadron finds itself in a deadly situation with the Galactic Empire, leaving the rest of the Rebellion to bicker about the best way to proceed and how much they're willing to sacrifice for the mission. This book is largely full of jargon, as it seems like nearly every character is just yelling at one another about the situation they're in. Whether it's Lando trying to save Lobot at the cost of the mission or the members of Starlight Squadron themselves yelling to one another about the situation they've found themselves in, it most just feels like a lot of nonsense that fails to make an impact. That isn't to say that the book itself is a disappointment, as it ultimately concludes with some important shifts to the status quo, but the journey to get there fails to make much of an impression. The word "filler" seems like the most apt description of this installment, but filler in the galaxy far, far away can still be entertaining. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2 The first issue of this High Republic series cast a wide net, but #2 really peels back the curtain on what story Scott is trying to tell here. The paces picks up a great deal and the characters seem to grow ages in the span of just 20 pages. Great things are clearly on the way for this series, it just took a couple of issues to get there. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #8 Dead Girl returns! One of the perks of having a title with an ensemble cast such as this is that you get surprise appearances now and then, which is the case here. This time around, that cast does get a bit burdensome, especially after two Guardians of the Galaxy join in on the interdimensional fun. Even then, Strange Academy #8 is still paced exceptionally well as it progresses several of its key subplots forward. It also manages to expand on the development behind two of the main characters: Doyle Dormammu and Emily Bright, both in understandable and satisfactory ways. As this book continues to churn toward its double-digit benchmark, it's becoming less new-reader friendly, but you can't fault it for that. Though Strange Academy #8 isn't close to being something you can pick up and read on its own, it's a building block to a much steadier future. That is, of course, if the book can even manage to be more dynamite than it already is. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 VENOM #33 At long last, Eddie Brock gets the moment that he's been needing since Donny Cates took over Venom. He's finally told that he is, in fact, a hero, no matter how little he might think of himself. That sounds like a small thing, but it's such a great addition to this final stage of the Eddie/Cates partnership. Not to mention the issue kicks off with a delightful monologue from Spidey that reminds you exactly why he's the one character you can't not root for, no matter the circumstance. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #4 Marneus Calgar’s transformation plays out across the pages of the marine’s penultimate issue in a truly harrowing sequence. The ever-growing list of implants and indoctrination which play out over his adolescence is obscene and, rather than reading like a list, play out like a horror film that forces readers to peer from behind their hands. It’s a stunning metaphor for the transformation of human beings into killing machines in the name of unending war, and one that leaves no room for sympathy even when the other side is composed of mutated monstrosities. Issue #4 is every bit as stunning as its predecessors with a viciously detailed style and complete absence of sympathy. It’s grim outlook is enough to forgive a familiar twist at the very end setting the stage for a full circle story as Marvel’s first Warhammer 40,000 series prepares for a truly triumphant conclusion. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FACTOR #7 X-Factor #7 has some major strengths and some major weaknesses. The book has easily the best characterization and care shown to past continuity of any of the X-Books. Writer Leah Williams really cares for these characters in a way that goes far beyond just about any other superhero book on stands today. There are some fantastic callbacks to past comics, series that you'd expect just about any non-X-Men devotee to forget about. This comic still struggles with pacing and plot though. This issue gets away with choppy pacing because of the main plot (which deals with hypnosis and memory erasure) but it still feels like every issue tries to do too much, and I feel like the comic suffers as a result. There were multiple times in this issue that I felt the comic was straight-up missing pages, because there is either a total lack of transition or it discusses events that happen off-page. It's easy to see why this is such a fan-favorite comic, but it can still be a frustrating read at times. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 AVATAR: THE NEXT SHADOW #2 Avatar: The Next Shadow picks up the tempo a bit in its second issue with a classic trope, a duel between rivaling ideas meant to decide things when words fail. The duel adds a splash of excitement and a dash of treachery to the story while invoking mixed emotions stemming from Jake’s visually evident smugness, but it still feels difficult to differentiate The Last Shadow much from the classic Avatar experience even in the second chapter. The ceaseless human vs. Na’vi struggle is the core element to the series, but leaning more heavily into the Omatikaya clan’s customs through things like the trial by combat seems like the more interesting route this series could hope for. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #22 Giles and Buffy had one of the best, most endearing relationships in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer. That relationship hasn't been at the fore much in this rebooted comic book series, in part because Giles and the other men of Sunnydale have been under the arcane influence of Hellmouth and not entirely acting like themselves. The standout scene of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #22 is one in which Buffy and Giles finally connect in a way that they haven't thus far in the series. Giles calls in "frozen reinforcements" as he and Buffy commiserate over suddenly, there being two other watcher-slayer pairs where it had once been their calling alone. Using this moment to influence what is happening in the background with Anya and her rogue slayer's plans to bring down the council nicely ties together the story's emotional beats to its plot points. The rest of the issue is more of what we've come to expect from this version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This moment shines through as one of the series' best to date. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CHAINED TO THE GRAVE #1 Chained to the Grave channels many of the best aspects of American tall tales with a fusion of Western style, frontier mythmaking, and B-horror flicks. It tells the story of a dead man returned to (un)life in order to find the gold he stashed and quickly adds a number of other frightening elements including native mystics, beast-men, and some good old fashioned betrayal. Told in an impressionistic style, characters leave an instant impression, but are sometimes difficult to track in the midst of chaotic action sequences. The central players are made clear in this first issue and the chase heading into issue #2 is plainly framed. Chained to the Grave offers an entrancing walk away from the standards of horror and Western comics alike summoning something largely original with a lot of potential to be explored as this twisted adventure continues. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #2 Children of the Grave solidifies one of its greatest strengths in its sophomore issue: The sharp contrast between the serenity of Terra and the horrors around it. While juxtapositions framed that way are in no way exclusive to Children of the Grave, the series manages to intersect its two worlds with startling and vivid depictions. Small-town pleasantries clashing with dismemberment and mechanisms fueled by body horror create an ideal mixture of suspense to thrive off of. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 THE COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #3 The Comic Book History of Animation continues to weave a semi-unified history of animation, weaving the history of major studios together while showing their impact on the future. This issue digs into the World War II era, touching on everything from the Fleischer Superman cartoons to the propaganda cartoons made by every major studio. One of the interesting (and likely controversial) parts of this issue is how it grappled with Walt Disney's politics. Not only do we see the contemporary reaction of Song of the South (which came out later than expected), but we also see his anti-union tendencies on full display too. What I appreciated though was that the comic didn't try to either glorify or condemn Disney's actions—he's shown warts and all, but it also defends Disney from some relatively common criticisms that don't seem to have any strong basis of fact. This is another well-researched issue, and next issue's dive into the Saturday Morning Cartoon blocks should be equally fantastic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 DEEP BEYOND #1 After Unnatural and Mercy, the idea of Mirka Andolfo creating another new genre universe is undeniably compelling. In terms of execution, the debut issue of Deep Beyond somewhat lives up to that hype but doesn’t go nearly as far as it could. The issue’s approach to introducing its colorful sea monster-fueled world is disjointed in a way that’s both fascinating and frustrating, and only starts to touch on its ideas of class warfare and interpersonal emotional turmoil. It definitely isn’t a perfect debut, but there’s still enough here that’s interesting—particularly the art from Andrea Broccardo and Barbara Nosenzo, which gets. just weird enough while grounding things in reality—to make this a series worth keeping an eye on. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 FEAR CASE #1 Fear Case is a really fun read. At its core, it's a simple enough story that has two detectives chasing after a MacGuffin, but the layers of mystery and intrigue that are woven in help draw you in almost immediately. The accompanying art from Tyler Jenkins also does a great job of making this plot feel that much more uneasy and strange. Even if the answers to some of the questions that have been presented in this first issue don't turn out to be as interesting as the questions themselves, Matt Kindt has done an excellent job of making me look forward to what's coming in the future. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 GOOSEBUMPS: SECRETS OF THE SWAMP #5 The latest comic book werewolf adaptation of R.L. Stine ends in a whimper, following the trail left by its preceding issues. The artwork falls into a serious repetition where the facial expressions and backgrounds blend together. Having a story tailored for children doesn't mean slacking on the essentials and this spooky story could have been much more. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 INKBLOT #4 Inkblot #4 steps forward with a heart-tugging story as our favorite time-traveling cat sends a sorcerer back to her youth. With war knocking at the door, fans peel back the layers which toughened the cat's newfound friend. The cat's excursion proves too emotional for the girl, but after being given a second chance to right wrongs, she will do anything to save her family this time around. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 JUDGE DREDD: FALSE WITNESS #4 The final chapter of False Witness resolves the story in about the manner any Dredd fan would expect. No criminal escapes judgment and judgment is not mitigated by context or circumstances. It’s a grim scenario, but one also missing the characteristic humor and violence that makes the bitter pill of satire go down. Earlier issues aimed to add nuance to this examination of refugees and resettlement, but the only notes made in this issue are found in a monologue at its very end, which puts far too fine a point on things. The overall narrative still functions well and even Judge Dredd: False Witness finds a few fine moments, but it also never delivers anything to remember after reading and filing this issue on Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 LUNA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Luna is both erotic and evocative, offerings glimpses of bigger forces and bizarre mysteries at play, yet fails to give any real indication of what direction the book could be headed. Devout fans of Llovet will surely savor every panel, as each illustration offers everything readers love about her work, but newcomers might be tougher to win over with the book's ambling narrative. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 MANIAC OF NEW YORK #1 Maniac of New York is hard to get invested in out of the gate. There aren't many characters to latch onto at the moment and the ones that have been pushed to the front are pretty flat. The plot I've also found hard to get invested in due to how downright preposterous it is. I don't really understand how an axe murderer has been able to run amok in one of the world's largest cities for a prolonged period of time, but I guess I just need to go with it. As someone who is typically a fan of murder-mystery cop dramas, Maniac of New York is doing very little to scratch that itch for me. What can be found in this first issue isn't bad, especially when it comes to the art, but if this series is going to pull me in further, it needs to do a lot more legwork. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 THE MAPMAKER #1 The Mapmaker has quite a hook as its premise—an old man has the power to conjure new islands on any map he draws on, and pirates and marines alike are trying to find him. The cartoonish art style matches the book’s tone—this may be about pirates, spies and mysteries but it’s still lighthearted and goofy at times. Good enough for me to want to check out the graphic novel. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 OVERWATCH: TRACER - LONDON CALLING #3 Following Mondatta's assassination, London Calling # 3 doubles down with yet another tragedy that furthers the divide between Tracer and her new Ominc friends. Things are definitely getting more intriguing, even if the plot didn't advance by much. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: WORLDS APART #1 In a very meta way, Rick is able to sum up the faults of Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart in the first issue. While the Rick and Morty experience often depends on smartly digging up past references, characters, and pivotal moments within the franchise, some are better left behind in case they don’t “deliver on the promise of the original” as Rick puts it. That’s the case with Balthromaw and the “slut dragons,” a faction relying on humor that barely hit within the animated series and certainly fails to land punches in the comic. It’s not that it’s too smutty or inappropriate for Rick and Morty since that’s a nigh impossible line to cross, but nothing from the dragon side of Worlds Apart clicks so far. Rick’s solo adventure looks to be the much more promising route to follow, but it mainly serves a distraction from the main story here in the first issue. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2 out of 5 SEA OF SORROWS #3 Just when you think you've cracked the case, Rich Douek and company throw you a curveball that'll keep you guessing. Sea of Sorrows continuously layers the tension on and has done so through its first three issues. Here, it nearly gets so thick the title collapses under the weight—but it eventually peels things back one by one. There's a masterful sense of suspense here, and it's something that meshes perfectly with Cormack's line art. At times it feels like there's almost too much going on but as of now, the mystery makes it worth it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext