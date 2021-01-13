Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/13/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Future State: Dark Detective #1, King in Black: Thunderbolts #1, and Haha #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #4 American Vampire 1976 #4 introduces some interesting new pieces to the series’ final arc as it presents an origin for seemingly all mythological monsters and binds them to the beginnings of America. It’s an idea with a great deal of potential, but also one wedged into a story that is struggling to bring many pieces together—including characters hardly referenced in years with insufficient space to unpack their role in the proceedings. The new ideas are presented with flair by Albuquerque and nightmares of what may arrive on the nation’s bicentennial are potent. However, most of this issue is spent explaining those ideas with only imagined sequences to add any excitement. Combine that expository dump with hamfisted explanations of the series’ metaphors from Gerald Ford and it’s clear that American Vampire is struggling to bring itself in for a landing on the page as well as in this particular segment of the story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Future State: Dark Detective #1 is exactly the Batman story that comics has needed for some time. It's raw without being overly dramatic, it's dark without being gloomy, it's gritty without being cliché, and it delivers this all without gimmick. There are real stakes here for all of Gotham. It's a back-to-basics story that is anything but basic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #1 Sometimes less is more, but Future State: Green Lantern looks to be the exception to the rule, as its three drastically different stories each deliver individually while also providing a unique prism through which to explore and appreciate the Green Lantern mythos. "Last Lanterns" (by Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney) is a battle for survival with new spins on several Lantern icons, including John Stewart, and features a welcome rush of new energy that some of these Lanterns haven’t had in some time. Meanwhile, "The Taking of Sector 0123" (by Ryan Cady and Sami Basri) serves up a Green Lantern Die Hard featuring Jessica Cruz that continues to spotlight how amazing a character Cruz has become over the years, so if you haven’t noticed this might be the thing to get your attention (also Basri’s new design kicks!). Following that up is "The Book of Guy" (by Ernie Altbacker and Clayton Henry), which takes a major tonal shift that allows Guy’s more comedic side to shine, and watching the Lantern rebel attempt to keep the peace is as entertaining as it sounds, but also far more layered than you might expect. Each of these would be an easy recommendation on their own, but as a whole, you simply cannot miss what Future State: Green Lantern has to offer. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 A title like Future State: Justice League carries with it high expectations, especially with a lineup as promising as this. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite hit that high bar, but some of that is due to the nature of the story the series is trying to tell. Writer Joshua Williamson introduces us to a team that lacks those familial elements that have come to define and in many ways endear us to past teams, and that decision to forego those aspects is central to the plot and conflicts amongst the team. As a standalone issue, we don’t get enough time with the new team together before they are ushered away, and while the small moments we do get are excellent and stellar visually thanks to artist Robson Rocha and Romulo Fajardo Jr, there just aren’t enough of those moments throughout the issue. This is magnified when you get to the Justice League Dark story that follows (Propheties), which from the very first page hooks and pulls you into their fight for survival in a harsh and overwhelming world. Things are going quite poorly for the “team”, but writer Ram V injects this rather dour scenario with just enough humor to keep you moving towards the hopeful light at the end of the tunnel, and artist Marcio Takara and colorist Marcelo Maiolo break apart that sense of doom and gloom with piercing oranges, purples, and reds. This story is worth the price of admission on its own and combined with the promise this Justice League team holds, it’s a safe addition to your pull list this week. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #1 There is no getting past it: Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #1 is hands-down the best Kara Zor-El story in a long, long time and is a rare but fine example of how good the character can be when everything is done well. Having finally found purpose and a sense of peace operating away from Earth and the rest of the heroes, Kara has taken on the Superwoman mantle and watches over a colony on the Moon populated by refugees from around the galaxy. What makes this story—there's mysterious refugee who arrives that could be serious trouble that Kara has to deal with—is that it leans into the trauma that Kara's endured to give readers a character who is mature, nuanced, and wise in ways Superman never will be. Marguerite Bennett expertly packs the story with equal parts action and introspection while presenting just how much Kara has matured and just how strong a hero she really is. Marguerite Sauvage's art is fresh and stunning. It's a gorgeous story, a gorgeous issue. A winner all around. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: ROBIN ETERNAL #1 The thrill of “Future State” has been to discover new ideas that don’t rely on any canon or status quo to be presented; novelty is essential. There is nothing novel about Robin Eternal. In the wake of “City of Bane” and “Joker War,” the stakes and story read as being familiar with a handful of desperate Bat-family members seeking to take back their city, only there’s a splash of futurist aesthetic applied here. It’s not difficult to imagine this story being a slight modification of an existing miniseries from an already stale line and that makes the debut issue a dull affair. The story is clearly told and there are no overt objections to be made, but there’s simply nothing new or interesting to be discovered in these pages. That lack of experimentation is the greatest sin a series can commit in “Future State” and it seems like Robin Eternal is committed to it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #1 There's something Silver Age-like about Dan Watters, Leila Del Duca, and Nick Filardi's Superman/Wonder Woman, which is unexpected given that it's a Future State book. Superman challenges Solaris to a test of strength after the Tyrant Sun already competed against a literal sun god. Watters writes Jon Kent close to his character's father, though having him count the seconds each act of heroism takes adds a clinical air to being the Man of Steel. His Yara Flor displays more righteous anger and less adventurousness than in her headlining title. Del Duca takes some big swings with the art but doesn't quite nail the execution. There's a staid quality in text and visuals that keep the reader from being fully invested in the story. There are some fun ideas here and simmering tension between Superman and Wonder Woman. Still, it is disappointingly conservative for part of an event meant to be looking forward. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #1 Future State: Teen Titans is a decidedly mixed bag focused on the Titans moving on from some sort of disaster that left many of their members dead. On the plus side, I enjoyed that the book is diving a bit more deeply into the teen hero side of the DCU, with a roster that includes several new intriguing characters along with some welcome returns such as Bunker and Jakeem Thunder. Most of the characters not wallowing in grief get little moments, and I think that some of the new heroes could become highlights of the "Future State" slate. However, the dour grimness of the book is rather offputting, though, with most of the core Titans seemingly "broken" and struggling to live in a post-disaster world. The comic also tries to build some mystery by deliberately obfuscating information, but the manner in which it did so was more confusing than intriguing. SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #3 In standard Lemire fashion, the mystery of Sweet Tooth slowly but surely begins to unfold here. There's no denying The Return has been a slow burn throughout the first two issues; for the most part, that remains the case here. What's different, however, is that he places new plot devices at just the times to keep you both interested and invested in this story that's beginning to be told. Add in a little over-the-type violence with a murderous elephant, and you have probably the brightest issue of Sweet Tooth: The Return yet. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 The Amazing Spider-Man #57 pushes Peter to the brink as Spider-Man declares he is finished taking part in the Osborn feud. With his friends desperate to help, our hero pushes himself to the edge in hopes of protecting those he loves. But in the end, a cliffhanger proves Kindred is still a threat with even Mary Jane certain the worst is yet to come. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 The Chris Claremont Anniversary Special celebrates something, one assumes. The date the issue is commemorating is not made clear in its pages. Giving Claremont the chance to revisit the Marvel characters he's written in the past, particularly ones outside of or only adjacent to his famed run on Uncanny X-Men, sounds like a fun idea on paper. In practice, giving the writer best known for long-simmering plotlines only an issue to tap into four different stories creates a half-baked, ill-formed blend of superhero cliches with unremarkable art (Bill Sienkiewicz's contributions being a head above the rest). Only die-hard fans will want to glance at this, and even those will likely forget it soon after. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #42 Let's get one thing out of the way to start: Alex Ross' homage to Hieronymus Bosch in his cover for The Immortal Hulk #42 is god-tier work. Alright, with that settled, we can acknowledge that issue #42 is an interstitial piece addressing the ramifications of recent events and laying the groundwork for the series' looming final act. It separates itself into four distinct sequences each featuring a separate artist (and sometimes colorist). Yet what is normally seen as a necessary evil in long runs still delivers an excellent story in these pages. The artists involved are well-selected to work alongside one another and still present a cohesive issue. Each sequence delivers notable moments of humor and revelations about the characters and events involved. Yes, this is a middle chapter strung between greater things with more hands helping to move it out the door, but The Immortal Hulk #42 still manages to deliver a story that's all killer, no filler. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #1 King in Black: Gwenon vs. Carnage spares no punches with its debut issue this week. The update checks in on Gwen Stacy as she combats a world filled with Knoll, Symbiotes, and gooey dragons. As the heroine fails to save those around her, things get complicated when the Symbiote orchestrating this attack uses MJ to get to Gwen. And in the end, fans are introduced to a brand-new Carnage. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 Every superhero event contains some tie-ins that serve no purpose beyond reminding readers of some characters that will quickly be forgotten once more after the final page is turned. Are all five Scream fans in existence glad this issue was published though? Maybe. Neither story contained in this issue makes any effort to characterize the individuals involved or generate any stakes for readers to invest themselves in; a random child left alone on the street is a prop, rather than a character. Planet of the Symbiotes #1 is an excuse to display some symbiote chaos tied to the events of King in Black without bothering to tell a story. That chaos isn't particularly engaging either besides a handful of panels drawn by Guiu Vilanova. Completionists may include this issue in their "King in Black" collections, but it's the sort of publication that nobody can pretend will go remarked upon after the day it hits shelves. Keep it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It’s easy to approach superhero event tie-ins cynically, most of these publications earn that attitude and more. However, the quick cash grab represented by mediocre entries like King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes don’t represent the potential that comes with any endeavor. It’s a potential that is seized and well utilized in King in Black: Thunderbolts #1. The premise may not be entirely original, but it’s well played with engaging takes on unfamiliar characters, fast-paced storytelling, and viscerally thrilling action sequences. Regardless of how “King in Black” plays out, the arrival of its Thunderbolts tie-in is something to be celebrated independently. If you’re a fan of Ostrander’s Suicide Squad or similar set ups, then you are bound to get a kick out of this. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MARAUDERS #17 Just when it looks as if Marauders might take a step towards a filler story, it switches gears and ends up bringing a long-running arc to a fitting close and in many ways a new beginning. It’s not done with the surprises, however, as writer Gerry Duggan then weaves in more of the fabulous world-building and political intrigue that has become this book’s calling card while also expanding the influence of the Hellfire Club through Kate’s adventure on the side. Each aspect of the book stands on its own but forms a compelling and cohesive whole, and when it comes to the visuals artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Edgar Delgado once more deliver a stellar issue that manages to capture the humanity of each and every moment beautifully. Mix in the upcoming Hellfire Gala and all the story opportunities that will likely present and there’s simply no reason anyone should be missing out on Marauders. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #9 Ochi of Bestoon's plans don't entirely go according to plan, as the allies he enlisted to help battle Darth Vader make a realization that the assassin didn't, forcing him to confront Vader on his own. Despite the villainy of Vader, this collision results in an unexpected ending for the pair's conflict on Mustafar. This installment in the book will surely delight fans of Vader's physical prowess, as he engages in all manner of combat in an efficient and intense way, while also allowing the assassin Ochi to play into the familiar trope of an imposing character realizing they have been bested and demonstrating their worminess to their foe. This issue also delivers more hints about Palpatine's plans on Exegol, which could result in some interesting insight into Vader's mental state in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, striking a nice balance between narrative developments and action-packed panels. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

S.W.O.R.D. #2 In the second issue of S.W.O.R.D., Al Ewing continues to focus on the quirky nature of the collection of nobody's favorite mutants he's put together under Abigail Brand. Fabian Cortez spins a familiar web while Wiz Kid works the science, and Mentallo attempts to prove his worth. The issue lacks grounding in large part because it's invested in the King in Black event, with its cosmic god of darkness. It lacks the series debut's ambition, but there are enough fun beats here to make it a worthwhile read, and Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia make it a lush and gorgeous book. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE UNION #2 The final page of The Union #2 reads like a debut cliffhanger as the series finally finishes introducing its cast of (only three) new characters and the premise that draws them together. Yet even those introductions read as being incomplete with far more space spent examining their deceased leader. The Choir moves through a number of notable events in these pages, but it's difficult to say much more about her than what her power set is; that also happens to be an ability that doesn't align with the in-universe logic for the very villains she's fighting. That The Choir receives the most attention here and is still so poorly defined speaks to the lack of definition in this series' launch as it focuses on explaining the events of "King in Black." It's a burden that the talent involved can't manage in addition to the already onerous task of delivering a brand new concept. The result is another very messy issue that evidences moments of quality—individual jokes land and the aesthetic of Snakes remains intriguing—but it's difficult to find a clear reason to return for issue #3. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

AVATAR: THE NEXT SHADOW #1 Avatar: The Next Shadow's first issue largely serves as a cooldown for the events that came before it. Because of that, there's simply not much going on in the new series' first issue. Human vs. Na'Vi spats and a clashing of understanding between two worlds and cultures trying to understand each other make up most of The Next Shadow's debut which means that it's essentially just more Avatar, but it's at least got the lush settings of Pandora to dazzle readers with the intricate depictions of the world's flora and fauna. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2 out of 5 BIG GIRLS #6 Writer-artist Jason Howard brings his creator-owned series to a satisfying conclusion, setting up the next big step but also tying up the story in ways that would have made this a fine place to end it all if he wanted. Howard's tremendous work in bringing this larger than life story feels fully complete in the visual sense but his messaging slips in subtly, though this is by design and frankly works. The best aspect of Big Girls is how unpredictable it remains even through the final panels, it's a comic that continues to reward us. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #10 With Project Rising Spirit back up and running, Bloodshot clears the table with issue #10 by giving us a new comedic "guy in the chair" in help Bloodshot and a new sidekick/potential love interest. It looks like they'll be fighting evil versions of Bloodshot in the future, and that's always fun. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #4 Commanders in Crisis continues to be one of the weirdest mixed bags in comics today—something that seems to both be working in the series' favor and against it. After three issues of canon that felt too ambitious and stretched too thin to make any sense, this issue begins to put the pieces of the puzzle in place, in a way that is just effective enough to make readers want to keep following the story. The tone of the series is a fascinating and bizarre beast—there are moments of earnestness and potential to stick the landing, but then they are sandwiched between clumsy visuals and names like "Executrix". Commanders in Crisis isn't sticking the landing nearly as much as it could be, but it's proving to string readers along in ways that are just intriguing enough. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 CONCRETE JUNGLE #4 Writer Sheldon Allen's work continues to get better and better with each new issues of the series, developing the world in authentic ways while also building toward a larger mystery that's more interesting now than it was at the top. Artist Karl Mostert's work has a Frank Quitely likeness, albeit purposefully more ugly due to the gritty nature of the tale, that the quieter beats of this issue bring into focus. Despite a rocky start, Concrete Jungle is shaping up to be a wholly unique and interesting series in the long run, but issue #4 is where they really start cooking with gas. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 HAHA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's hard to ignore any comparisons a reader might initially make between Haha and the many other clown characters in pop culture, and while the initial premise might mirror iconic trajectories, readers will surely be won over by what looks to be a more nuanced and sophisticated exploration of Bartleby's desperation that won't have to rely on gimmicks or gags to delight its audience. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 HOME SICK PILOTS #2 The artwork is still great and there's a fun horror-themed reinterpretation of the "Lucky Horseshoe," but the character dialogue is still teeth-grindingly annoying. It also might have the quickest "defeat the villain" sequence I've ever seen. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 LONELY RECEIVER #5 Lonely Receiver's finale aims to be both poetic and unnerving, though the former goal makes it feel a bit too dense and weighty at times for its own good. In the latter, however, it succeeds entirely in being the most uncomfortable, spiraling chapter in the whole series. I'm certain I've never seen the idea of being comfortable with one's own self explored in the way that Lonely Receiver did with its grisly imagery, and the final chapter cemented that feeling with a lasting impression. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5

A MAN AMONG YE #4 A Man Among Ye #4's cliffhanger ending is a tough one to digest. It's a perfect stopping point that leaves much to the imagination, but it also "concludes" things immediately after a climax where there's so much more potential to explore. Every character gets their big moment in the latest chapter to set them apart as more than just crewmates, and the nighttime backdrop with its masterful use of shadows and bold depictions of our pirates served as the perfect canvas for those triumphs. If this chapter is any indication of the story's potential, hopefully we'll see A Man Among Ye be more of an origin story with more adventures to come later. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN #3 Mighty Morphin is starting to pay off the more compelling story seeds it teased at its launch, and the series is all the better for it. Each battle feels like a natural extension of the show courtesy of writer Ryan Parrott's knack for playful banter, but the truly memorable moments occur when the conflicts become more personal, including an outstanding back and forth between Grace Sterling and Zordon. In fact, we'd be remiss not to mention how much Zordon has evolved as a character, and not always in the more likable way. Artist Marco Renna and colorist Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli allow each of these sequences to shine but also know how to bring a putty fight to life with style and pizazz. If some of the Eltar aspects of this story start to pay off like some of the other seeds have started to, it will only get even better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY #4 We're now at the point of Norse Mythology where all stories involved Loki and some shape, way, or form. Unfortunately for those reading this book, that form takes the shape of Loki's inability to keep his pants on as both short stories here involve him and the creation of his monstrous offspring. Gaiman, Russell, and company made the perfect choice with David Rubin on the "Loki's Children" story, as the Sherlock Frankenstein alum's haphazard lineart gives an incredible feeling and depth we've yet to see on this title—somewhere between Genndy Tartatovsky and some pulpish steampunk goodness and for that, the book is infinitely made better. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 ORIGINS #3 Origins still suffers from finding its own voice and distinguishing itself from many dystopian stories we've seen in the past while creating compelling characters, but this is definitely one of the best issues so far. The art work is still something to behold here, but the series simply needs more "oomph" if it wasn't to get people talking about this world that the creative team is attempting to establish. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 OVERWATCH: TRACER - LONDON CALLING #2 London Calling #2 sees a few more characters from the world of Overwatch make their way into the story. But even if you're not familiar with the game you'll quickly pick up on what the story is talking about and where it's (likely) headed. It's a fun little read either way. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 RED ATLANTIS #3 There are elements of Red Atlantis that verge on being too relevant for today's current events—but the story itself is compelling enough to not make that the only schtick or focus. This issue showcases more of Miriam's unique journey and more of her origin, as well as outlines some of the key players in this twisty, espionage-filled saga. It feels like the series has really begun to hit its stride, both with its unconventional superhero story and its paranoia-filled character drama. The art from Robert Carey has also risen to the occasion to meet that narrative, all culminating in an issue that isn't perfect, but is oddly pleasantly surprising. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RED MOTHER #12 The final issue of The Red Mother is here, concluding Daisy's harrowing journey and while the art is, as always fantastic, and the story gives readers something approaching closure, the finale issue of this usually top-notch comic suffers a bit from some of the pacing and story concerns seen in earlier issues. Daisy's confrontation with the Red Mother feels rushed, anticlimactic, and even a little cliche. While there is one surprise, the way the story wraps things up feels both unfinished and too tidy. For all of the anticipation that had been built up over recent issues, the conclusion simply misses the mark. There are strong ideas here, but they just don't come across as fully-realized or entirely fleshed out. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5