Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/24/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

DC #1 AMAZONS ATTACK #4 An already engaging saga gets even more intriguing as it digs deeper into the mystery beneath the surface. Gods are dying? Sivana is involved? Visions of Amazons of the past? I'm curious how this plane is going to land when all is said and done, but the ride is a fascinating one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #9 Batman: The Brave and The Bold #9 delivers the anthology's most impressive collection of talent and stories since its debut. The long-awaited final chapter of Tom King and Mitch Gerads' "The Winning Card" arrives and pits the badly-beaten forms of Batman and Joker against one another in a climactic battle paying homage to The Killing Joke. Gerads' style is unimpeachable and the silent movie effects characterizing Joker's personality play well, even if the story proves to be almost entirely style and no substance. It's the issue's final story, Bruno Redondo's "Nor Is The Batman" that proves far more effective in making a statement on Batman's pathologies. Redondo's depiction of Batman's early life, including a Batcave filled with old, cube-like computer monitors and an effective tea-making sequence, reach the same heights readers have come to expect in Nightwing. However, it's Redondo's less-familiar role as a writer that manages to find the essential and sympathetic humanity in Batman, whereas "The Winning Card" mythologizes his figure beyond meaning. "Here Comes Trouble" emphasizes action over humor in its finale, but still provides plenty of both in a story that makes a strong case for Kyle Starks to take another spin with Wild Dog. Even "Communion" finds its legs in a finale uniting much of Earth's natural life against predatory aliens in grand undersea spectacles that are beautifully rendered by Gabriel Hardman. The Brave and The Bold #9 is an outstanding artistic showcase and all of its best features are penned by cartoonists, as well. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1081 Detective Comics #1081 begins Batman's figurative rebuilding. It's a surreal issue illustrated by Riccardo Federici and Stefano Raffaele that ties directly to the Orgham's origins, although it's not quite clear how much of this is real. The inclusion of Doctor Hurt adds a bit of intrigue but it also feels like a bit of a third act wrinkle that so far feels out of place with the rest of the storyline. That doesn't mean that it won't make sense eventually, but I was left a little let down by the opening issue of Ram V's final arc on Detective Comics. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE FLASH #5 As it continues to develop a new theory of metaphysics for the Speed Force (and perhaps much more of DC Comics), The Flash wisely utilizes new perspectives to inform readers and keep its story grounded. The Flash #5 focuses on Jai West with both his increasingly strange powers and relationship with his father Wally revealing new perspectives on a complex narrative. Jai's voice is both clear and genuine, reflecting the massive questions and lack of context possessed by children. His emotional and superpowered turmoil alike develop opportunities to better understand this often neglected member of the Flash family, and provide a valuable new perspective on Wally, as well. The issue can be read as a standalone story about Jai grappling with his future, but even when he arrives at a clear answer it only opens new opportunities. There is a thrilling bit of action at the end, but it's Jai's narration and the emotional grounding that makes it resonate. The Flash #5 assures readers that no matter how strange this story is prepared to become, it won't lose track of the human heart at its center. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GREEN ARROW #8 This was a fun ride with Connor Hawke on his revenge tour for the murder of his father, the Green Arrow. Of course, Oliver Queen is very much alive, but the subterfuge was worthwhile. The art helps carry the story as well, since Phil Hester is a veteran Green Arrow artist. An added bonus is we learn a little bit more about Amanda Waller's greater plans for the meta-humans. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HARLEY QUINN #36

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HARLEY QUINN #36

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Overall, as Howard's Harley Quinn run continues, Harley Quinn #36 is better than one might expect. It leans into the core relationships that make Harley a more human and well-rounded character and pulls her back from caricature just a bit. But it still feels like it doesn't really know where it's going. There's still too much reliance on the idea of Harley defined by being wild and crazy for this story to work. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #6 The Penguin #6 shifts the series backward in time to essentially tell a "Year One" story in the first part of "An Unimportant Man." The same storytelling familiarized throughout The Penguin so far is applied to set the scene for Batman's early days taking down the mob as Carmine Falcone, Penguin, Batman, and various new characters narrate their perspectives on the setting. It's the inclusion of artist Stevan Subic that most distinguishes the issue from its predecessors with exaggerated forms and deep, muddied colors consuming the city. Subic excels at portraying grime and cruelty, and makes entering a young Oswald Cobblepot's world (essentially living on the sole of organized crime's collective shoe) instantly understood. It also makes the issue's final page seem inevitable as there's no space for sympathy in the world as seen by the man who will become The Penguin. Even if the narration becomes cloying at points, the depiction of this origin and how it constructs a clearer relationship between Penguin and Batman is too promising to deny. The Penguin is in the best form it's been since debuting and "An Unimportant Man" already feels like an important Penguin story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER GIRL #5 There are filler issues and there are issues where you use a super-powered cat to solve a stray pet mystery and help bridge the gap into your next arc. Power Girl took the latter approach. It's a remarkably breezy adventure with almost no dialogue, and it's probably one of the most delightful comics on the shelf this week. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD #5 The penultimate issue of DC's latest universe-spanning crossover sees Amanda Waller attempting to take drastic measures to save the world. While the issue is strong, there are two big caveats that I would be remiss if I didn't touch upon here. First, Titans: Beast World #5 once again suffers from the decision to split artistic duties between Ivan Reis and Eduardo Pansica. Now, this isn't a knock against Pansica by any stretch of the imagination, but when it comes to a giant mini-series that is paving the way for a universe's upcoming "status quo", sticking with one penciler is the best way to go. The final reveal of Dr. Hate's true identity might be hit or miss for many readers. Ultimately, while this issue might feel like one of the weaker of the series so far, it still makes for a fascinating read that is able to focus on the strengths of this Titans-focused crossover. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR – STAR CITY #1 DC is pulling out all of the stops for its "Beast World" event with these World Tour issues that are effectively a whole comic anthology within a single oversized issue. The Star City version of the tale, naturally, focuses on Oliver Queen and his wide supporting cast of characters with a who's who of upcoming artists handling the artwork. The standout story here is Ryan Parrott and Roger Cruz's story featuring Black Canary and Red Canary. Despite being part of an event, and a massive globe-spanning one at that, it's a relatively small-scale story that puts character first. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #3 Matt Murdock, or rather "Jack Batlin," shows off his resilience and determination by leading a revolt in Baron Von Strucker's underground fight club. There's some cool setup with a flashback showing how a corner man can help a fighter, and how that plays out in the present day with a familiar character who undergoes a transformation by the issue's end. You do have to wonder how these bad guys see this regular dude hold up in a fight against them, and not immediately think he's an undercover hero himself. For all his tough talk, Von Strucker does get his hands dirty in a fist fight with Daredevil. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #4 G.O.D.S. continues to center the sundered relationship between Wyn and Aiko among its many high-concept machinations. Jonathan Hickman has been sometimes cast as a cold writer more interested in ideas than characters. Yet here he makes space for Valerio Schiti to create a silent panel of Wyn's stricken face upon learning that Aiko has begun recruiting on behalf of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, which could be the first step toward solving the treaty that has kept a tenuous peace between them and The Powers-That-Be. It's the most affecting moment in G.O.D.S. #4, which is saying something considering how the issue ends. Hickman and company introduce a plot device that could service as a long-term conflict engine for a series expected to run indefinitely ("Which mad minion of the In-Betweener will strike this month? Read on to find out!" but one suspects more immediately impactful plans are in place. This issue's antagonist is born from what is framed as a skinner box but is almost more comparable to Plato's Cave, with science acting as the shadows cast on the wall, leaving the cave's inhabitant unable to interact with the fleshy beings who cast those shadows once he's set free. G.O.D.S. remains a beautifully crafted and compelling read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #6 The Immortal Thor #6 opens at a metatextual angle with a comic book panel within the first panel depicting the fire around which Loki and Thor share a tale of their past exploits. Al Ewing draws a line between the flame and printed page as storytelling devices, with the latter now owned by a capitalistic villain, as the ending reminds us. The issue's abrupt end is its weak point and feels haphazardly attached, but the rest of the issue moves at a deliberate pace as Loki recounts the tale of Thor's first meeting with the Utgard gods. The issue's most memorable moment is when Thor interrupts the telling after a scene in which the casual cruelty Thor once inflicted on his adoptive brother is on display. Thor apologizes in a touching display made intimate by Martin Coccolo's delicate linework and Matthew Wilson's soft colors, and a composition consisting of nothing the two siblings, Thor is forced to remember and regret the sins of an unhumbled, popular youth playfully and ignorantly inflicting pain on a loved one forced to carry that with them for years. Loki's response only hints at the complicated nature of their relationship with their brother, leaving the reader with something to chew on after closing the issue. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGUEL O'HARA: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4 As someone not that familiar with Terror Inc., it was fun seeing him mix it up with Spider-Man 2099. Especially since this appears to be the same Terror Inc. from the Heroic Age, still kicking in 2099. I enjoyed the callbacks to the different body parts he's collected from various present-day heroes and villains, and would like to see Terror Inc. 2099 return down the line again. Perhaps this time he could work with Spider-Man 2099 instead of fighting against him. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #1 Power Pack: Into the Storm goes live with this week with a simple issue that lays out the stakes. As the Power kids contend with their growing powers, the pressure is on for the gang to rein them in. Things take a turn as they always do when the Power Pack finds itself enmeshed in an intergalactic mess. So if you love sibling drama and pony astronauts, this series is worth giving a peek. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNISHER #3 With Punisher #3 writer David Pepose has finally come into his own with this new character. Though the story itself continues to trod in similar arenas that a Frank Castle-led comic certainly would, a wrinkle is finally being made that makes it feel like its own thing as it plays with other characters and also gives them their own new face. Series artist Dave Wachter does his best work in this issue too, delivering some truly horrific imagery that would be right at home in a horror book just as much as it is here. This one is starting to go places, hopefully.. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It remains too early to judge the ambitions and merit of Resurrection of Magneto as a whole. Although the first issue does nothing to dissuade readers from reading this as a well-crafted character study under the auspices of an upcoming reboot, Ewing has built a career upon surprising readers and defying expectations. Resurrection of Magneto #1 promises to provide a well-crafted if perfunctory saga starring two of Marvel's most beloved characters, and that's enough to maintain interest. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #3 Well, I was not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster that is Spider-Woman #3, and I'm not really done process it either. What I do know is that the entire journey commanded my absolute attention, and Steve Foxe's big twist was a gut punch that I need to see addressed moving forward. That's no easy feat, and though I have mixed feelings about the major revelation, that is the point at the end of the day. Foxe also delivers a delightful Spider-Woman and Madame Web team-up that brings the best out of both characters. You can't help but feel for Jessica in this incredibly personal mission, and artist Carola Borelli and colorist Arif Prianto capture the frustration, grief, anger, and heartbreak of that mission beautifully throughout. I'm truly hopeful for a happy ending, but either way I'm hooked, and think many Spider-Woman fans will feel the same. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #1 In the past, Anakin Skywalker and Thrawn become unlikely allies on a mysterious quest on Batuu, while in the present, Thrawn and Darth Vader find themselves once again returning to Batuu under the service of the Empire and Emperor Palpatine. The premise of Thrawn – Alliances brings with it some interesting storytelling potential, given that Anakin has undergone such a drastic transformation into Vader, to the point that even a reader might be taken off guard thinking about how they are two sides of a deadly coin. While Vader and Thrawn might not be direct adversaries, there is surely some underlying tension between them in service of Palpatine, which is largely what has fans so excited for this book. The fact that they have a shared and unexpected history connected to Batuu is not quite as thrilling as other Star Wars locales, though with this merely being the debut issue, we can't discount it quite yet. Many other Star Wars comics set on Batuu largely feel like a branding tie-in opportunity for Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks, so the implication of its significance to Vader might make some fans bristle, but it's still early in the narrative. After only one issue, we're not entirely disappointed in this book, as it's too early to tell where it's going, but this debut hasn't offered much insight into where the narrative could go or give us much reason to be excited beyond the logline of the series as a whole, so hopefully this premiere issue was just a necessary step in a more fulfilling plan. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3 It only took three issues, but Superior Spider-Man #3 is a true return to form. With Parker's signature snark at the forefront, Dan Slott turns out a hilarious issue chock full of main deep-dive Easter eggs for the longest of Spider-Man fans. On top of that, the plot propels forward so far, we nearly get a Superior Spider-Man; pretty crazy for a Superior Spider-Man series, no? -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #48 X-Force #48 sets the stage for what appears to be the series' climax and it arrives at a time when that climax no longer seems of much import. There are ostensibly two action sequences in the issue, both of which read as perfunctory given that neither alters circumstances. They serve to cloak that this issue is preparing for the upcoming X-Men reset – addressing the problem that is Beast by crafting a backdoor to make a character responsible for numerous war crimes a hero once again. After years of story, that approach to addressing the series' primary antagonist raises the question of what exactly this story was about. Like an enormous detour it wove in and out of larger events only to arrive at a reset. It's possible that future issues will prove the expectations established here wrong, but there's still nothing of much substance to be admired in X-Force #48. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #8 Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's series continues to march forward having really found its footing as both a character piece and a terrifying chapter of this horror franchise. Sorrentino's design work and unique paneling are naturally on display but there are some instances where the characters look off… and in a way that defies the horror logic of the book itself like the wrong face was drawn on a pair of shoulders and replaced too quickly. Even so, it's a fun read, and one that is built on the largely flawless work by Sorrentino. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: XOXO #4 The final installment of Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO plays out what's left of the story, but after the climax of issue #3 there's not much left to be told. With the miniseries' protagonists either held hostage or (literally) coming to pieces, there is plenty of misery left to be found in this doomed romance. Pages are defined by gorey hues of red and black as each painful moment is detailed – making flashes of the cartoon psyche a welcome relief, even as they reflect the worst imaginable outcomes. The tragedy of XOXO and presentation of humanity reflect a consistent tone and approach from Cyberpunk, but the pacing struggles to justify spending so much space on a few final moments. Yet the last few pages still hit like a ton of bricks and there's no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO, when taken as a hold, presents an outstanding example of what this franchise can offer even in its smallest tales. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #12 We've made it to the final issue readers. Ellie gets to show off all the hard, tough lessons her uncle Alfie taught her. Ellie knows just how to bend the rules of magic to get the outcome she needs, and is willing to pay the toll for it. We also learn there may be more to the Ellie/Alfie relationship than what we've been led to believe. Overall, a very fun comic with a fitting ending. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #12 Dune: House Harkonnen resolves with the albatross of endless prologue still dangling about its neck with conclusions that read like unresolved codas at best. Yet even with that flaw (woven deeply into the adapted source material) in mind, there are merits to be found. Leto's story specifically avoids the trap found within the Harkonnen and Liet-Kynes storylines wherein characters are simply staged for later events. Duke Leto's response to such tremendous tragedy develops the character's portrait and offers a sense of genuine pathos

Other Publishers #2 GHOST MACHINE #1

Ghost Machine #1 is an anthology primer for the new imprint Ghost Machine published via Image Comics. The short stories range from anti-hero vigilantes to sci-fi family comedies to outright horror, an while there weren't any links a few definitely stood out. "The Unnamed'"s Geiger & Redcoat both present a fascinating concept of supernatural heroes being forged through war, "Hornsby & Halo" adds angels and demons into the age-old 'nature vs. nurture' debate and "Rook Exodus" is about to print money on mask merchandise alone. If these new books live up to the hype, 2024 could be a wild year for Image Comics. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 HEXAGON BRIDGE #5

Hexagon Bridge ends not with a bang but with a quiet and thoughtful explanation. Adley gets her answers about her lost parents and the nature of the strange parallel worlds they've discovered, while Stadler is given some new purpose. Honestly, this issue, while the finale of Hexagon Bridge, feels more like the setup for the next chapter rather than a proper finale. Unfortunately, that presents some issues given that no proper sequel or continuation has been announced, but we'll just have to wait to see what Richard Blake and Image Comics does next. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE HOLY ROLLER #3 The Holy Roller #3 finally seems to find a balance in its storytelling and actually starts more fully developing the characters and really digging into what is ultimately Levi's vigilante origin story. Given that the previous issue moved just a little too fast, it's a nice change. However, the heavy handed approach to the villainy is still a little hard to take. We're told that this level of hate is all because of anti-semitism, but it almost feels like caricature. Much of this story has felt like dialed up caricature, particularly with how Levi's father is written in this issue (though, it does offer some of the issue's limited humor). Still, this issue is a good read with art that fits it overall and the story feels like we are moving towards something that has the potential to really work – so long as it goes beyond its superficial nature and actually digs into the smaller issues of hate and the response to it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #5 All's well that ends well, right? Junior Baker got way too high on its own supply all throughout the series, but there was always something simple and intriguing under the surface. That idea rises above the mess in the book's final pages and makes the whole journey worthwhile. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE DUCKS #3 Darkwing Duck's recent revival might have come to a close at Dynamite, but the universe marches on with the team he helped forge in the Justice Ducks. While artist Carlo Lauro returns to this new series, the writer has changed as Rodger Langridge takes the reins. Justice Ducks kicks off with a solid enough story that follows up on the "Terror That Flaps in The Night", giving readers a one-shot that establishes the return of the superhero team. Ultimately, Justice Ducks suffers from the same issues as the previous Darkwing series, in that it offers a story worthy of the Disney Afternoon but little else. There are a few chuckles to be found in this opening salvo, and the story works well as an all-ages read, but I just can't help but think that the new Justice Ducks series could have been more. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 LOTUS LAND #3 Van Poelgeest and Filipe are able to deliver another vibrant issue here that is absolutely dripping with atmosphere, seamlessly blending this futuristic landscape with a noir aesthetic. The direction of the panel work here might be the star of the show, as the creative team is able to illicit some riveting imagery in the space they are given. Lotus Land is one of the best noir-style comics that have been made available in years, with the haunting imagery and strong characterization that demands readers to take their time with each page. Lotus Land might only be six issues, but here's to hoping that we'll see more of this environment in future stories from Boom. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 MECH CADETS #5 As Mech Cadets goes on, the art seems to be increasingly stylized. The pacing is a little wonky in issue #5 – something that feels more understandable when you see a handful of pages that are very dialogue-heavy. At the same time, there are some surprisingly dark sequences and some pretty PG-13 character designs, considering how family-friendly the Mech Cadets series has consciously been, coming out after the Netflix animated show. The art is still striking, and it's a really entertaining book, but right now it kind of feels like it's in a transition period between being something super accessible, and something a little more niche and specific. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #116

Just when the heroes gain a little ground, the bottom falls out from underneath them. That's the theme of "Darkest Hour"'s latest chapter in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #116, as writer Melissa Flores shifts more pieces across the board while also bringing back a character dynamic that Shattered Grid fans will love. That relationship and how things play out between them is emblematic of Darkest Hour as a whole, as while it does provide a ray of hope, Flores plants that hope within tragic soil. That battle keeps your attention thanks to the talents of Adam Gorham, Marco Renna, and Joana LaFuente, creating some of the most unforgettable moments in the issue, though there are plenty of others that will bear fruit in future issues as well. "Darkest Hour" continues to live up to its name, but this feels like a major turning point, and I can't wait to see what happens next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NEWBURN #14

Newburn #14 provides readers with Easton Newburn's origin as a mob detective and enforcer. It's an intriguing tale narrated with Newburn's characteristically terse language where the characters involved prove to be much more interesting than any underlying mystery. Text pages that initially seem only like a shortcut to contain so much exposition in a single issue offer a last page twist that is bound to pay off in the future. However, the rewards reaped from this story only resonate in the final few pages as the timeframe is returned to the present. Understanding Newburn is helpful, but his origin contains one terribly familiar trope of tragedy and a night of violence that begs credulity within the series' grounded tone. Newburn #14 adds some necessary context and depth to the story at hand, but it mostly serves to leave readers ready to return to that story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PROJECT: CRYPTID #5 Project: Cryptid has been a worthy anthology in Ahoy's arsenal so far, so it's unfortunate that the latest issue feels like its weakest by far. I ultimately think that the stories presented here just don't live up to what came before in the first four issues, especially when it comes to the confusing storytelling herein. The main selling point of this latest issue is Gene Ha's absolutely stellar art in the third and final story of the anthology issue. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be much else here to tout as a selling point, as the stories each stumble in their own unique ways. The first two stories specifically suffer from story structure issues that can't live up to what we've seen from the anthology to date. While the art from the third and final story might be enough to sell this issue on its lonesome, there isn't a lot else here worthy enough to help sell this fifth issue. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 RED SONJA #7 This Red Sonja installment is an effective showcase of the series' biggest strengths – Sonja's heart, and layers upon layers of mythology. Torunn Gronbekk's script still builds towards the series' inevitable massive conflict, but with space for some intriguing stakes in the immediate. Walter Geovani's art is sufficiently cheesecake-y, while still allowing for gravity when the issue's threats get more massive in scale. This Red Sonja series is continuing to build momentum and favor with each passing issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: MAXIMUM CRESCENDO #1

As with practically every Rick and Morty comic tie-in, Maximum Crescendo is a sufficient blend of gags, wacky visuals, and sci-fi subversions. The script from Brockton McKinney continues the absurd fight against Crescendo with a sense of flair, while still leaving room for the final installment to up the ante even further. Jarrett Williams' art fits into the show's aesthetic well, but the highlight might be colorist Hank Jones' use of flat and rather-quintessential purples, pinks, and the like. If you weren't already on board with the journey of this Rick and Morty offshoot, this issue might not necessarily convince you, but it's a fun time. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE SCHLUB #6 The final (for now) issue of The Schlub culminates in a fashion that is bombastic and snarky, but still with a sense of earnestness. As the fight to save the planet and each other grows more complicated, Roger and Cirrus are both destined to make some consequential decisions, a conundrum that Ryan Stegman and Kenny Porter's script treats with a meaningful flair, even as some of the storylines on the periphery remain a little underbaked. Tyrell Cannon's art and Mike Spicer's matches it all with consistently wacky aesthetic. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext