Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/8/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dynamite, and more.

DC #1 BATMAN #94 As the final issue of James Tynion IV's Batman run before the major "Joker War" event begins, one might expect Batman #94 to do a little bit of clean up, a little bit of table setting, and perhaps even deliver a few final blows before the major happenings kick off in full next issue. While Batman #94 does do some of that—especially in revealing the next moments after Joker acquired the Wayne fortune and after Punchline shoots Catwoman—the issue instead feels a little bit off the rails with the story cycling back to Bruce's early days and a fateful meeting between him and the "great detective" C.W. Baker he hopes to learn from. By itself, that story is fascinating, but where it's placed, overall story-wise, feels off pace, off kilter, especially when we shift back to the present and deal with the fallout of Batman #93. The book is one that in a sense serves to let readers catch their breath before things really pop off, but it generally just feels kind of messy, almost like Tynion didn't know really where he wanted to go. After issues of Batman being rather rough with Catwoman, he's suddenly pleading with her to forgive him and wait for her. It is a jarring shift. The issue also seems to have some inconsistency with art as well—in particular large image of Selina that is weirdly distorted. Overall, it's a fairly forgettable issue, which works given its placement in the overall story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN: THE ADVENTUREs CONTINUE #2 Fans never had the chance to see Deathstroke in Batman The Animated Series or The New Adventures, but thanks to Batman: The Adventures Continue #2 they are finally getting their wish. It’s wonderful to see Deathstroke in this universe, and writers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett make him shine when he’s interacting with Batgirl or Robin, though there’s not much depth to this storyline just yet. The most compelling thing so far is the mysterious stranger who is watching the Bat-Family, which promises to intertwine with Deathstroke’s story at some point and make for some compelling chaos. Until that happens though there’s just not that much to hold onto. Artist Ty Templeton and colorist Monica Kubina’s artwork on the other hand is perfect for this series, making it feel just like the original series in both style and tone. There’s a lot of potential here, but those looking for a bit of depth might not find what they’re looking or. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #14 Batman and the Outsiders had definitely hit its stride in terms of story and while things do drag a little in terms of pacing in Batman and the Outsiders #14, the issue rightly focuses on a bit of character development—Black Lightning getting his upgraded powers in particular—in a way that starts to truly set things up for a coming battle with Ra's al Ghul. Coming off of the excellent #13, this seems like a step backward, but what could have just been a bunch of exposition instead offers up some interesting tidbits about Batman's plan for dealing with Ra's, the disadvantage the Outsiders are generally at, as well as a reveal about Shiva that, while not a surprise, isn't exactly expected, either. What really keeps the issue afloat, however, is its excellent art. It's some of Dexter Soy's best work on the title, hands down. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #8 Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch's journey through Gotham City continues as the mystery of the maxi-series begins to unfurl as the creative team works their magic that has been apparent throughout. The characterization of Batman as a detective here, alongside the quick wit of Alfred, gives us another solid issue and the final stinger is certainly one that has us interested in seeing how this one wraps. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Tom Taylor's zombified version of the DC Universe comes roaring back this week in DCeased's sequel series, DCeased: Dead Planet. Well, I say "back," but between A Good Day to Die, The Unkillables and Hope at World's End all getting released in the last year, it doesn't quite feel like this Elseworlds story ever really left. Taylor has been at the helm since page one and each new installment brings an outstanding mixture of horror, tragedy, witty comedy and genuine character moments, usually between some of the DC pantheon's most iconic pairings. All of that is present in Dead Planet and, if you haven't picked up one of these books since the original DCeased, this will jolt you right back into that world and promptly punch you in the face with one-liners and gore. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1023 Peter J. Tomasi continues to do stellar work in Gotham City, delivering a tense and harrowing tale that could easily have been set-up fodder for the upcoming "Joker War" crossover event. Artist Brad Walker brings a level of detail to his pencils that accentuate the grotesque nature of characters like The Joker while also highlighting the square jaw of Batman. Colorist Brad Anderson does some of the heavy lifting making the already full images pop even more. Overall though the story feels like a printed version of an event episode from Batman: The Animated Series. It’s also a must-read for fans of the Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo run in the New 52. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #7 Weight of the Worlds #7 offers a confident conclusion to Young Animal’s iteration of the Doom Patrol, but much of that confidence is taken for granted. The new members of this Patrol and reimagining of familiar faces have made this the most innovative take since the team wore a Vertigo banner. However, this conclusion reads like a race to several barely earned points of catharsis explained with Claremont-ian dialogue on almost every page. Derington’s pages still astound and even coasting on the fumes of earlier peaks, each action sequence in this issue thrills. This assembly of characters is naturally fun to watch even in an otherwise lackluster issue. It's not an awful ending for Doom Patrol, but it fails to deliver on the series' original promise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 THE FLASH #757 The Legion Of Zoom hits the ground floor running as Eobard Thawne begins revealing his master plan in destroying Barry Allen once and for all. As Williamson's run on The Flash sprints toward its finale, I'm certainly crossing my fingers that it will be seen as one of the best Barry Allen runs since Geoff Johns left the book. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #5 Season Two of The Green Lantern continues to lean into the fantastical and weird and weave it into a more traditional superhero story, and that is the case once more with The Green Lantern Season Two #5. Writer Grant Morrison gives us a fight between Hal Jordan and Hyperman and Hyperwoman, and while a few of the elements don’t quite click, the overall story is a win thanks to a phenomenal fight that artist Liam Sharp and colorists Steve Oliff and Olyoptics knock out of the park. I’m not the biggest fan of the more vintage pencil and coloring style, but here it just works, and it doesn’t hurt that the team comes up with such delightful constructs for the Power Ring. The battle is great, but it’s actually the dialogue between Hal and his Power Ring that sticks out the most, as you are actually saddened at the thought that it might be dying due to how he interacts with his ring, and it’s a result of Morrison's consistent use of that dynamic that he's shown throughout the run. At times this series can lean too far into its eccentricities, but this issue found a compelling balance, and here’ hoping that doesn’t change. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #74 Harley Quinn #74 is definitely a wrap-up issue, closing out her adventures in Los Angeles and bringing the story of her grief following her mother's death full circle. It's satisfying in a truly unique way. The issue doesn't shy away from the bonkers nature of Harley adventures. It embraces them fully as she faces off once more with Granny Goodness. But what really makes this issue a true work of art is in how Sam Humphries humanizes not just Harley, but the grief anyone who has experienced loss feels. On each page, it feels like you've not just read Harley's story, but gone on a journey with her and it's hard not to come out the other side a little bit better for it. Add to that Sami Basri's beautiful art and Hi-Fi's spot-on colors and you've got a real winner of a book. I've said it before, we can learn a lot from Harley Quinn; issue #74 is further proof of why that is. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 HAWKMAN #25 If you've ever wondered what a heavy metal record looked like as a comic book, Hawkman #25 might give you the best indication of what such a transformation could look like. Carter Hall's journey throughout this title has seen him make his way into virtually every genre yet here we are, 25 issues later and Venditti and company continue to make the book as fresh as ever. This time around, Hall and Shay find themselves in the direst of straits—a tale that sets a dark tone that's disturbing and unsettling. The pace of the past few issues has been slipping to a crawl but that's something more the welcome here as the quality of the story remains at an all-time high. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 HOUSE OF WHISPERS #22 The multiple story threads of House of Whispers finally come together in series' final issue, but they don't form a memorable harmony. Instead, the issue reads like a checklist used to tie up loose ends. House of Whispers has had moments of brilliance, but in general, felt unwieldy, with a scope so broad that it was easy to lose the characters within it. This issue is no different. Some characters find a new place in the universe or return to their old one, while others feel like they're at an unresolved turning point that will. It's a shame because there are exciting ideas spread throughout, but in the end, this finale feels perfunctory. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #48 Justice League #48 is a pretty standard sci-fi story about the Justice League accidentally altering the entire course of an alien civilization by saving a few children from a monster. This isn't the best Justice League story by any stretch (it suffers from every superhero trying to get in ideological points, and the art feels rushed and sloppy), but it does have a certain charm to it. In a way it reminds me of a storyline you'd see in the Justice League cartoon, or maybe one of Gardner Fox's Justice League issues. If you enjoy the Justice League getting messy when it comes to Star Trek's prime directive, give this comic a read. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #3 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #22 Poor Jessica Cruz. After dying at the hands of Darkseid and losing all of her friends, Cruz now finds herself adrift in time thanks to Epoch, who has built a reality warping device that might actually destroy all of time and space and shunted Cruz into the timestream when she tried to stop him. Cruz's journey through time puts her back at a period familiar to longtime DC fans and also reunites her with an ally. It's a solid issue, although I'm curious to see if Cruz will continue to hop through the timestream or if she finally catches a break. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 LOIS LANE #12 Lois Lane opened with an appeal to real stories and modern themes, but the end of the maxi-series feels as relevant as Lois' announcement of a program to help victims suffering from multiversal fractures. This series is as distant from our world as The West Wing and that's why each of the speeches made here fall flat as they talk to a reality as distant Earth-2. It doesn't help that Lois Lane #12 spends much of its space skipping between plots that never quite came together in any satisfactory fashion, and most of which feel unimportant now. The issue's saving grace is Rucka's touch with dialogue in certain familiar characters. Renee Montoya is as compelling as ever and Clark and Lois feel like DC's real dynamic duo. There's certainly a compelling and relevant Lois Lane comic to be written, but this maxi-series wasn't it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SUPERMAN #23 Superman #23 is the first Superman comic to step back and really examine the craziness of Superman's life in recent months. The bulk of the issue is a conversation between Superman and Dr. Fate (the delightful Khalid Nassour from the Rebirth Dr. Fate series) about everything Superman has dealt with since Bendis took over the series. What starts off as a mystical check-up becomes a deep look at the underlying issues as to why Superman suddenly revealed his secret identity to the world. Giffen's artwork is perfect for this issue, and Bendis really highlights Superman's thought process in a very relatable and logical way. This is a must-read issue of Superman that explains everything that's gone on through the character's head over the last couple of years. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 THE TERRIFICS #28 The Terrifics continues to be the best (and most underrated) series DC Comics is putting out today. This issue sees The Terrifics' recent events—their attempt to improve the lives of those in Gateway City, and the recent health crisis of Simon Stagg—come to a head in some unexpected and fascinating ways. It's still a joy to see some of the greatest science minds of the DC universe interact in this kind of context, while also never taking away from the rapport of the core team members. Plus, this issue deserves praise for highlighting sustainable farming initiatives -- and using them in a unique plot-driven way. The Terrifics is the kind of idealistic, earnest, and genuinely fun series that we always need more of in comics. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #758 Wonder Woman #757 ended in a weird, abrupt place with The Phantom Stranger showing up and essentially setting up a show down literally at heaven's door. However, in #758 the absurdity of that ends up somehow making sense and while the whole concept still seems really odd, there's a richly satisfying payoff. In an arc that's been driven by the concept of redemption—ostensibly for Paula but also clearly for Diana as well—it's a nice surprise in that the issue twists a bit back on itself to capture one of the definining elements of Wonder Woman as a character: hope. There's also some great action supported by excellent art as well as a surprising, but appropriate twist regarding what's next for the Amazons that feels perfectly timely. It's a solid close to Steve Orlando's run and one that sets the stage nicely for Mariko Tamaki when she picks things up next issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 YOUNG JUSTICE #16 There are some fans—the few dozen devotees of Bart Allen—who will value this issue because it delivers the exact sort of superhero continuity accounting that is "required" for certain characters; I relate as a Deadshot fan. Unfortunately, discussing Bart's path to Young Justice and further prodding DC's amorphous future crisis plans doesn't offer much dressing. The panels of action and adventure are flashbacks coated in narrative captions as readers are simply told about anything that might offer excitement. The accounting isn't necessary either and squanders a strong group dynamic and plenty of momentum; it doesn't look like the next issue will shift its focus either. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #8 This book has Fin Fang Foom going through an identity crisis while three dragons fights a bunch of heroes. If that doesn’t sound like fun to you, I don’t know what will. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DR. STRANGE #5 Most series don’t require a reset only five issues in, but setting the stage with enough narration to rival Marvel comics from the 1970s offers an easy (re)entrypoint after an unexpected hiatus. Unfortunately, touching on so many threads—including the recently launched Strange Academy—leads to a busy issue where not much happens. The “Dr.” portion of the title continues to be sidelined as a premise no member of the creative team appears particularly interested in. There’s plenty of zeal for familiar Strange story tropes with odd villains, strange allies, and many bizarre settings. Even if it reads like a recap playing the hits, all of those settings offer plenty of eye candy and promises an exciting showdown still ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 EMPYRE: FANTASTIC FOUR #0 Wars for profits and ageless struggles between factions born into hate permeate Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 in some not-so-subtle ways. The themes are impossible to miss, and they’re housed in an even more on-the-nose setting of an intergalactic casino driven by profiting off the strife of others. But with everything laid out so plainly for readers to see, it makes way for the dynamic between the Fantastic Four members, one of the groups most enticing qualities, room to shine. The characters are paired off in teams and scenarios that allow their personalities and banter to dominate the pages with the boisterous casino serving as the perfect backdrop for their individual talents. Busy artwork filled with flashes and dramatic effects during clashes makes the pages feel full even during the quieter moments and ties back into the never-sleep qualities of the setting where this opening story takes place. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #7 Alas, the Spirits of Vengeance return from an extended hiatus for what one might consider the finale of this run's first arc. As a book, everything's incredibly well paced and it's got everything you would want from a Ghost Rider comic—motorcycles, fire, Mephisto, and a whole ton of demons. Though the plot resolves itself successfully enough, it's a bit messy in how it gets there. The issue moves fine throughout the first good chunk and within the last two or three pages, everything quickly moves at a breakneck pace so that everything can be shoved into this one issue. At the very least, the very ending gives us an ominous tease of what's to come in the coming months, and the War for Hell is far from over. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVELS X #4 While this issue offers up many of Well-Bee’s best panels thus far—filled with familiar characters and a few odd twists—those appearances feel unearned and upset the series’ tone to add more confusion to this saga than clarification. After three issues focusing on a handful of heroes who appear to be on their last legs, a large team-up filled with figures who haven’t even been hinted at previously comes out of left field. It also reads in an anti-climactic fashion, while a small scene focused on David’s conflicted morality offers far more punch. The explanations and monologues are all reheated beats, and an extended conversation about police between Spider-Man and Luke Cage would have been outdated even prior to 2020. Marvels X #4 is the flashiest issue so far, but it also loses the thread and offers readers a perfect opportunity to walk out alongside one cameo hero. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #2 Strange Academy is perfect for what it is. A concept that's been a long time coming, it's a welcome sight to see that Young and Ramos have created a whole world within a world—an incredible feat it meshes so well together this early on. Though the debut issue felt like it came on a little too hard, Strange Academy #2 is a mellow follow-up that teaches us a little bit more about this corner of the universe. In fact, there's probably not a better writer in the Marvel stable than Young to take on this book. While there was a sense of dread introduced in this issue with some mysterious surrounding Jericho Drumm and the faculty of the school, it remains light-hearted through and through. It might be filled with tropes and cliches about the misfits and outlaws banding together in yet another coming of age tale but gee dang it, this creative team executes it flawlessly. This book is grin-inducing fun from cover to cover. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 X-FORCE #10 I don’t read superhero comics for their subtlety and X-Force #10 doesn’t hesitate to hammer its central metaphor of the horrors in “foreign intelligence” home. Memos from Beast read like key source material for Legacy of Ashes in a darkly humorous fashion, while the impact Krakoa has on a South American nation-state offers many obvious parallels for anyone familiar with modern American history. There’s still plenty of inviting action and a love for the lewd in sequences both horrifying and lustful. It’s a broad critique stuffed with eccentric characters, and an absolute pleasure to read from start to finish. X-Force remains the essential supporting series in "The Dawn of X" with a blend of bold images, modern themes, and character-rich melodrama that has defined the best form of the X-Men for many. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ADVENTUREMAN #2 In my review of Adventureman #1, I mentioned that it read like an excerpt from a planned volume, not functioning so well as an independent issue. The story clicks into place with the final image of Adventureman #2, which pulls on so many points from the debut to set a clear direction and standard for the series ahead. What connects both of these halves is the consistently astounding artwork of the Dodsons who offer several outstanding spreads and splashes. Every character is improved by the lively emotions that play across their faces, even if they remain largely two-dimensional in the writing. The second issue begins to lay the groundwork for how pulp fiction and the comic book reality will interact, and it offers a satisfying invitation to watch these worlds merge even without a cliffhanger. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 AGGRETSUKO #4 Aggretsuko #4 continues exploring the unjust workplace that Retsuko calls home... and it continues to be awful. After breaking her wrist trying to make it to work on time, our heroine is run ragged at work by her uncaring managers. By the end of this issue, you will feel as angry as Retsuko herself about her treatment, and Aggretsuko's snappy writing will relieve you when someone finally does something to help the poor girl out. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 ALIENATED #4 I have no idea what my final opinion of Alienated and the events of this issue within it will be, but I am certain that the intense, emotional experience of Alienated #4 is communicated with striking clarity. The story centers on Samir whose past is brought into cutting clarity in a sequence where pain quickly compounds upon itself. Almost every page turn twists like a knife. Chris Wildgoose's layouts blend visions of a childhood with many implied narratives into a psychedelic vision and he reveals the emotional depths hidden within Chip's form in sequences that are genuinely haunting. Alienated #4 increases the stakes and demands of its story in a shocking fashion, and if it can pay off the trials of this issue, it will be one of 2020's most compelling new series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #9 As the Sangreyes work to stop this strange new threat on multiple fronts, Bitter Root splits its time between multiple plotlines. My only real problem with this issue is that constant jerking between four different plots makes the comic hard to follow at times. The pacing succeeds in giving the comic an air of uncertainty and dread, but it also meant flipping back and forth multiple times to understand what was going on. Everything else about this comic—the story, the art, the dialogue—was great, but I personally was a bit frustrated with how the comic was paced. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: WILLOW #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Willow suffers from a problem that many first issues encounter, as it serves mostly to position the main character so the story can begin. Readers will have to wait for future installments to discover where Tamaki and Bustos are taking our wayward sorceress. They should be awaiting those new chapters eagerly, though. As an exercise in setting the stage, advancing the important themes with subtle foreshadowing, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 is an absolute masterclass. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 DRYAD #3 It can be difficult to create a world that truly feels distinct and unique, especially when you're dealing fantasy and science fiction, but somehow Dryad has managed to achieve that impressive feat, and if you haven't given this series a try yet, you need to change that ASAP. Writer Kurtis Wiebe gives us the magic battle in Dryad #3 we didn't know we wanted, revealing more about the series' inventive mythology while also continuing to evolve the core family dynamic that grounds all of the larger than life elements. The more revelations that come to light the more interesting this adventure becomes, and there are already numerous seeds planted for more anticipated payoffs down the line. Artist Justin Osterling and colorist Meg Casey have found a delightful palette that accentuates the world, the characters that live in it, and the magic at their command. Dryad is a breath of fresh air, and for those looking for a unique story of family set in a world of possibilities, this is most definitely a series for you. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: INFERNAL TIDES #4 Internal Tides really steps it up a notch, as Minsc and his companions find themselves beset by the forces of Hell on multiple fronts. While Minsc and Nerys are literally in hell trying to survive the eternal Blood War raging throughout Avernus, Krydle is presented with a tempting solution that could save all of Elturel. While Jim Zub's writing is top notch, Max Dunbar's art is really what shines here. Dunbar makes Avernus and the Blood War really come alive, capturing its insanely large scope while also providing instantly recognizable imagery. Dunbar's art alone makes this a must buy for any D&D fan. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 EXCELLENCE #8 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Excellence has lived up to its name for some time now, and while the story has only grown more ambitious, it has yet to miss a single step. The series blends its fantastical world of magic with the all too real issues of race and oppression we are confronting today, resulting in a comic book that demands your attention, and it's time to pay attention. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 FIREFLY #17 Lalit Kumar Sharma's brings something unique to BOOM!'s Firefly series. For his issues of the series, he employs a style that doesn't hide a single pencil stroke. One might say it looks unfinished, but in Firefly's world, it feels at home, evocative of the look and feel of something an artist's sketchbook. This look channels the rustic Western sentiment that Firefly always attempted to emulate. As for the plot, this issue throws some new wrinkles into Sheriff Mal's investigation of the killer that's on his tail. It's not reinventing the wheel, but it gets the job done. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 JOIN THE FUTURE #3 Join the Future is setting itself up to be something unexpected, a little cluttered, but largely interesting. This issue plays out like a sort of technologically-advanced True Grit, with Clementine training for revenge by some unconventional and emotional means. The sequences that unfold from there are fun and entertaining, albeit a little frustrating, as there are times where it's unclear exactly what age and what level of agency the story wants Clementine to have. But overall, Join the Future's narrative and aesthetics seem to be setting up a significant altercation in the issues to come, while also building out its very specific, but familiar, world. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 NANCY DREW AND THE HARDY BOYS: THE DEATH OF NANCY DREW #2 There's an adjective that effectively describes almost every aspect of this series: Thin. The big twist is based on convenience as evidenced by the contrived circumstances that led to this "death" in the first place. Each twist of the story and clues at the underlying mystery are trotted out like cards read at a muder mystery dinner. Even the linework is so consistently thin as to give each page the effect of an early layout with colors. It's all so very thin and ultimately lifeless. There's nothing to be found in these pages except a quick swipe at headlines and an unearned sales boost. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 QUANTUM AND WOODY #4 At long last, the return of Quantum and Woody has arrived, and what a glorious clusterf--k of a comic it is. As you've come to expect from this book's titular duo, this whole issue is a mess—and it's so much better for it. From the second you read the first page, it's the combination of Hastings' comedic tone with Browne's cartoonish line art, it's apparent the creative team is ideal from this book. Even Otsmane-Elhaou's lettering is exemplary throughout, helping turn this book into exactly what it needs to be. That said, the overall narrative of the series is beginning to stall. It could be by design, or maybe it's a legitimate stumble—but things here might be getting a little too messy to correct at a later time. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5