Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/15/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1, and Do A Powerbomb #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Comics) BATGIRLS #7 As Batgirls weaves its way through its myriad of plots, the book is slowly getting better. The plots involving Seer and the Saints collide in this issue, with the Batgirls reluctantly taking a side. What I appreciate about this issue is that the comic actually took time to breathe a bit, which gave the comic's creative team some room to provide some setup, context, and characterization that was missing in previous issues. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #16 Once again Batman: Urban Legends #16 spins a number of unique Bat-tales, bringing three out of the four stories to a close in mostly satisfying fashion. The Batman and Zatanna-focused Bound To Our Will by Vita Ayala, Nikola Cizmesija, Hayden Sherman, Nick Filardi, and Steve Wands delivers the magic-filled final battle you've been expecting but balances the magic warfare with a touching tale of a friendship on the mend, which ultimately leaves the biggest impression. Meanwhile, the Alfred starring Some Things Remain by Josh Trujillo, Rose Kampe, Marissa Louise, and Troy Peteri is a satisfying one and done that examines Alfred and Bruce's relationship from a fresh angle. The star of the show is unquestionably hounded though, as Mark Russell, Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill, and Wands bring in this long-running story for an action-packed landing and had me on the edge of my seat at several points, making that ending all the sweeter. Last but not least is Memory Lane part 3 by Che Grayson, Sergers Acuna, Ivan Plascencia, and Josh Reed, and while the story features an intriguing twist and lovely artwork, it ends rather abruptly and without the level of satisfaction seen in the other story finales. That said, it does leave things in an interesting place for the characters involved, and I would love to see that followed up on down the road. Overall, Urban Legends #16 is an easy recommendation for fans of the Bat-Family. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #2 Thorne and ChrisCross are able to expand on the world of the Blood Syndicate a little more in this issue, helping to create some juicy tidbits for fans of not just MIlestone, but superhero fare in general. There's a lot to mull over here, but the characters are interesting enough and I continue to be a huge fan of Chross' artwork here, as the artist is able to really capture emotional and action beats quite well. Blood Syndicate: Season One does a great job of re-introducing this Milestone property to the world and it's certainly worth reading if you're looking for a new take on the world of superpowered beings. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DC PRIDE: TIM DRAKE SPECIAL #1

[READ OUR FULL REVIEW HERE] On the whole, I went into the DC Pride: Tim Drake special wanting to love it. The idea of one of the most enduring of Batman's sidekicks being bisexual is something that feels both groundbreaking and natural all at once, but these stories don't handle it well, particularly out of context. There's a sort of superficial dismissiveness that never really treats the story or its players with respect – especially when you compare Tim's journey with that of another bisexual young hero, Jonathan Kent. This is a title that could have been executed so much better if it were to have offered up new stories with new insight into Tim at this crossroads instead of leaning into a poorly presented "after-school special" kind of spectacle. One can only hope going forward, Tim's journey is handled with more reverence. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #14 Future State: Gotham continues to be a mess, but it's a mess where the weaknesses are growing ever more obvious. For starters, the book as a whole is dealing with a deep lack of identity, meaning that it seems to have no idea what it wants to be about. Over time, this book has introduced so many plot threads and while some of that is understandable since stories grow and shift, but we're talking about a ridiculous number of them to the point that it's just a tangled mess instead of a story. There are also just not a lot of good connections and too many variations of Batman, the result being a hard-to-follow story that seems to be about Bruce coming back, but also trying to find Damian, but also whatever the heck is really going on in Gotham and none of it makes any sense with a little bit of Hush thrown in for spice. It's just so meh and the manga-inspired art, which itself isn't particularly well executed, doesn't help. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 I AM BATMAN #10 I Am Batman wraps up its first NYC supervillain arc with aplomb. Things are getting delightfully messy, which is honestly what we need for this Batman (and Batman book) to stand out from other Batbooks on the market. While I was hesitant about another pro-cop Batman book, I think that the creative team has shown a willingness to take risks and they paid off this week. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #2 On its surface, Jurassic League could have been a fun adventure that simply imagined the Justice League as dinosaurs and then called it a day, but what Gedeon and Warren Johnson are able to do instead is create a charming world that is fit to bursting with big moments that play on the strengths of this prehistoric setting. The art itself here is simply stunning, with Warren Johnson clearly loving the material that he is working with, creating amazing versions of the heroes and villains of the DC Universe as dinosaurs, while Gedeon creates a story of this ragtag team that is attempting to protect the world of man. This second issue continues the strength of the series' first and while this issue might only be six issues, I'm certainly left crossing my fingers that we'll see more of these prehistoric superheroes in the future from this creative team. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 NAOMI: SEASON TWO #4 Naomi: Season 2 really amps up the drama with this issue. Naomi has found her missing friend/mentor Dee, but it seems that he did something with good intentions that leads to horrific consequences. Given the stakes and threat level established in previous arcs, I'm curious to see how this comic can possibly tie everything up in a couple of issues. This is a fantastic must-read series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #3 At three issues in, Nightmare Country remains one of the best additions to The Sandman Universe since the original series ended. This issue dispels some of the thematic mystery swirling around the series in an overly direct manner as the newly introduced "banker" practically speaks directly to the reader to lay everything out. Yet, the issue more than makes up for it with guest artist Francesco Francavilla crafting this month's glimpse into the dreaming, a moody vignette depicting the Corinthian on the shores of night. Meanwhile, the regular creative team continues to deliver dreamlike, twilight visuals and some truly horrific scenes. Nightmare ventriloquism with a fresh human skull? Yes, please. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #12 Superman: Son of Kal-El continues to be an outstanding book and this week's #12 is pretty great as well. We finally get to Bendix making a big move in the issue and while the issue is fast-paced and largely set up for the next one, there's still a lot of good stuff here. Krypto is, of course, the main draw, though I feel like everyone's favorite Super Pup is a little underutilized. There also does feel to be a little bit of a sense of "filler" here because the next issue sees the introduction of Dreamer which is sure to be a big moment so this isn't exactly a series best, but we finally get to see things really ratchet up in a way that hasn't happened yet and there's a moment at the end with Jay that really raises the stakes. It's a pretty solid issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #788 There are things about Wonder Woman #788 that I like and think have potential. I like that the issue is both lightly making fun of misogynistic groups while also making not-so-subtle commentary about how people can be manipulated for less than good aim and using that as a vehicle for some of Cizko's machinations with Villainy Inc. It feels very much in line with the social commentary that comics often deliver and at the same time has a very old-school comics feel. But, on the other hand, this story — and sadly much of what's been going on with Wonder Woman generally across various titles — feels leaden and without any real point. There's a lot of clunky writing, poor characterization, and a feeling that Diana is just being dragged along in her own stories. This book in particular just feels without spark and energy. The art isn't bad, but it doesn't make up for what feels boring on the page, narrative-wise. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #5

The finale to the Ben Reilly miniseries went out on an action-packed note. Fans get the opportunity to see a plethora of different Spider-Man villains, from high-profile like Mysterio to overlooked foes such as Mr. Hyde. They're all illustrated wonderfully and each gets their own moment in the spotlight. In a way, they're all mirror versions of Ben Reilly, traumatized by their pasts. Whereas Ben turns to heroics in order to make a life for himself, the villains turned to the other side of the coin. Spidercide gets a costume makeover and a redemption ark, alluding to this not being the last time we see the Spider-Man clone. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1

[READ OUR FULL REVIEW HERE] At its best, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1 feels like the second coming of Ed Brubaker's fantastic run on Captain America, bringing Cap back to his roots while spinning something new out of Cap's established history. Even when the comic falters, it still does so while swinging for the fences. Between this and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, this new era of Captain America is off to a great start. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #44 The Reckoning War has long worn out its welcome. The ultimate goal is clearly Reed's journey to death and possibly beyond, and that remains the only interesting part of the saga at this point. Much of the story so far has been so forgettable that several pages were needed in this issue just to recap what we've already read. There are some great action sequences but they, too, are bogged down by seemingly endless dialogue. I have no doubt there will be something worthwhile in this story's conclusion, but the journey there has become tiresome. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 HULKLING & WICCAN #1 One of the most beloved LGBTQ+ couples in Marvel's arsenal gets the spotlight again, with a one-shot (reprinting the first portion of the digital Infinity Comic of the same name) that puts Wiccan and Hulkling's newfound married life to the test. To say any more beyond that would spoil (and probably complicate) the specifics of what is laid out, with the two being put through a crucible that will only make them further realize their bond. Some fans of the couple will surely love it, while some won't — but there's definitely a fun sense of artistry on display, particularly with Jodi Nishijima's art and Matt Milla's dreamy colors. Diehard fans of Billy and Teddy will surely want to add this to their collection, but this isn't a must-read on a larger level. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 IRON FIST #4 The reimagining of Iron Fist continues with Lin Lie's biggest fight yet, and it should be one for the ages. Instead, the plot skirts around the fight between Iron Fist and two Immortal Weapons and goes back into the main plot awfully fast. It's better for the story, but the interesting dynamic between a new Iron Fist meeting two other champions of the Capital Cities of Heaven doesn't receive nearly the focus it should have, especially when trying to flesh out Lie's role as the Immortal Iron Fist. Still, Iron Fist #4 clips along at a brisk pace. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 IRON MAN #20 Just when you think you know what this run of Iron Man is capable of, it manages to be something weirder and more delightful entirely. This week's issue proves that point in spades, bringing Tony out of rehab with a new lease on life — and a new set of challenges to face. These include the previously-teased marriage proposal to Hellcat, which goes into directions that are surprising, but still make a profound amount of sense for both characters. That intimate character work, combined with a sense of Bronze Age absurdity in the other subplots, is something that only this creative team could effectively balance, and they do so in spades. This issue is a pleasant surprise through and through — and I'm so thankful for it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 THE MARVELS #11 The Marvels gets really trippy here in issue #11, but that doesn't keep the series from continuing on a downward trend. The promise of telling a story that can center around "Anyone. Anywhere. Any time," has completely fallen by the wayside at this point. Instead, what we're left with is a mish-mash of Marvel characters that continue to be tangled up in a story that has provided far more questions than answers. Issue #12 is said to be the conclusion of The Marvels and I'm hard-pressed to think that it will wrap up in a satisfying manner. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 In the most appreciative way possible, Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #2 feels much longer than it actually is. Each of the three stories contained within offers much different takes on the hero that are sometimes trippy and sometimes depicted with more cinematic flair. The binding agent between them is the series' namesake itself where color is used sparingly and with precious precision with immaculate results. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #4 Savage Spider-Man goes to some more interesting places in issue #4 than it has in the past. Spider-Man himself has evolved once again in this series, and while he talks in a very annoying manner, he has a greater focus here compared to issue #3. Despite this, I continue to find little to latch onto in Savage Spider-Man that interests me, but at least this story is setting up for a solid conclusion. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3 At long last, "Finale" was given a backstory, motive, and connection to Gwen. But that didn't make her any more interesting. Like the past issues, several Gwen heroes from alternate universes teaming up is a lot of fun, but the story's villain always derails whatever momentum has been built up when she arrives. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2 Exodus acting as a series of one-shots to set up new characters in the 2099 timeline has been something of a breath of fresh air. Yes, there is very little Spider-Man in these pages, so you may be disappointed if he's what you're looking for. But as far as entertaining Marvel stories go, this tale of future Loki is certainly a good one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24 In short, to kick off a new narrative arc, the familiar bounty hunters are sent on a new mission, only for them to find themselves in a much more complicated situation. Surely there are more details of this issue that could be added to contribute details to the journey, especially given how this description could apply to most other issues of the series, but that also means that there isn't much about this new storyline that feels new or fresh. For years, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters has been giving audiences new and old bounty hunters doing bounty hunter things, so a new narrative arc doesn't really change all that much. There's action and double-crosses and quippy banter, with the bonus of this being a new arc being that you don't have to really remember much of what came before it. Luckily, the final pages of the book do offer a relatively compelling tease that could potentially break the monotony of the concept, which is what manages to keep this book being relatively generic and mediocre without actually being as frustrating as many of its predecessors. We can only hope that the upcoming narrative can break the mold of the Bounty Hunters series and offer us something we're actually compelled to read, as opposed to being a scrapbook of bounty-hunting tropes. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 WHAT IF... MILES MORALES #4 Yehudi Mercado gets the distinction of writing the best issue of What If…Miles Morales, giving us a version of Thor unlike anything ever seen in the pages of Marvel Comics. The distinct authenticity brought to the issue, rooted in not only the tradition of the Asgardian hero but also Morales' own characters and storylines, makes it a winner. Artist Luigi Zagaria also has the chance to show off unique character designs and looks that make the rest of the issues in this mini-series seem wholly uninteresting by comparison. The best part? This issue doesn't even require you to read the others, making it a great read for fans of either Thor or Miles. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #22 There's quite a bit of mean-spirited violence at Deadpool's expense throughout the issue and the big mystery involving Danger doesn't deliver any answers, but the final panel makes the rest of this arc look very promising. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN RED #3 Few writers in comics today build to a big moment like Al Ewing. Even when you see the moment coming -- its inevitability written onto the page -- Ewing has a masterful control of tension, reader expectations, and pacing consistent across his work. Of course, he does not work alone, and Stefano Casseli has delivered some stellar moments of his own in the past (Nick Fury's "recoil" moment from Secret Warriors comes to mind). His relatively straightforward style and layouts in this issue keep telling the story clearly and keep the focus on the intrigue and character dynamics, which is the heart of this story. X-Men Red #3 is an absolute top-notch superhero comic. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 (Photo: Image Comics) ALICE EVER AFTER #3

Alice Ever After grows darker with each issue, and this week's release proves as much. After reliving her tragic past in a drug-fueled haze, Alice is left defenseless as more plots converge in the asylum. A crazed doctor seems poised to recruit Alice for one of their most unorthodox experiments yet, but the question remains whether our heroine will be able to break away from her delusions to save herself. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 ANGEL #6 Boom Studios' current Angel series from Christopher Cantwell, Daniel Bayliss, and Patricio Delpeche fails to shake some of its frustrating flaws in its sixth issue. Again, it feels like we missed an installment as a significant amount of time appears to have passed since the previous issue's events. The focus on the Angel television series remains tiresome, and it still feels like the characters are learning the same lessons as in the last arc. The colors continue to deliver an appropriate neo-noir atmosphere, but the artwork often feels flat, and the action is disjointed. Top this all off with villains who lack presence because they suddenly appeared in the narrative instead of being built up, and it's a frustrating read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER! #1 A trio of delightful and genre-bending stories set within the Archie multiverse, The Best Archie Comic Ever! is the perfect jumping-on point for anyone wanting to get into (or get back into) Archie lore. The issue's adventures range from superhero fare to spy antics to a hilarious sword and sorcery tale, all of which enlist Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead in charming ways. While the variance in tones means that it takes a second for the stories to really ramp up, they're absolutely worth the effort, with some stories that are simply delightful, and contain some of my favorite Archie-related comic panels in recent memory. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BUNNY MASK: THE HOLLOW INSIDE #2 This horror miniseries simply isn't able to find its voice among some lofty ideas of two creepy deities seemingly getting ready to come to blows. Where this latest issue is able to find some bright spots in eliciting terror thanks to the creepiness of "The Hollow" the characters here simply aren't able to make readers care about their plight or the world around them. There are a lot of moving pieces here and they simply don't work in conjunction with one another. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 A CALCULATED MAN #1 A Calculated Man bills its story as John Wick meets A Beautiful Mind but its protagonist, Jack Beans, comes off less like an action movie hero and more like an eccentric genius from a network television show, as in House but a mob accountant. As with those characters, his eccentricities can be fascinating or aggravating depending on tastes. I found his nonstop monologuing about his plan to be pretty tedious. His inability to lie also raises questions about the premise (How has he lived this long in witness protection?) and the definition of lying (which doesn't include impersonating another person via their cell phone). The visuals have a distinctive style to them, something in the vein of Rob Gullery's work on Chew, but somehow the story isn't quite energetic or funny enough to feel like it fits the stylized artwork. It'll be interesting to see how this develops over future issues, but I'm apprehensive after issue one. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DO A POWERBOMB #1

[READ OUR FULL REVIEW HERE] When I say that no wrestling fan should miss Do A Powerbomb, that isn't hyperbole, though I would also say those who aren't as familiar with the wrestling world will find plenty to enjoy through its strong characters and compelling storytelling, and perhaps you'll find yourself intrigued by professional wrestling when all is said and done. Do A Powerbomb's only flaw is that issue #2 isn't here yet, so if it wasn't apparent already, I really couldn't recommend this series more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #2 It's almost as if Soule and Browne can predict the future. The duo does an exceptional job to answer the million and one questions that would arise once every person on the face of the planet was granted one wish. That world-building in the sophomore issue helps propel things forward leaps and bounds, despite it largely taking place in a single location. As of yet, a true antagonist has yet to emerge as the narrative is still starting to take shape, but that doesn't mean this title is without conflict. The characters are fleshed out even further, and more mystery is laid for further issues. Interpersonal battles remain the crux of the story here, and those can often be the toughest stories to write. So far, so good here. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FAITHLESS III #5 Faith continues to revisit her collapsing relationships in Faithless III #5, but it's proving to be more and more difficult to empathize with her struggle as she continues down a destructive path. The character is indeed frustrating -- though perhaps that's by design? -- and seems both resigned to the receptions to her so-so attempts at remediation while still confident elsewhere. This issue was nowhere near as visually shocking as past chapters which could be a relief or a disappointment depending on who you're asking, but again, perhaps a middling response is not one Faithless should strive for. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2 out of 5 FARMHAND #18 Rob Guillory's wild horror series continues with the kind of hilarious yet horrifying tone that only he's capable of pulling off. Farmhand remains a vibrant and unique piece of modern comics, inhabiting a tone that is tough to pull off and which its author makes look easy. Special shout out to colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu for making the images in this series pop throughout. Also, there's a hilarious meta moment of a comic-within-the-comic that almost makes you wish what you were reading was also being published. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GRIM #2 There are some great moments when song lyrics are displayed on the page and they flow just as if you're singing alongside them. It's always interesting to see how comics incorporate music and song into the visual tapestry. The big mystery coming out of Grim #1 is how Jessica the Reaper doesn't remember her own death. Issue #2 focuses on her search for answers, and it delivers by giving readers a possible scenario, though we should be wary that this is actually the truth we're witnessing. However, if it is, it raises more questions than answers it provides, but that's okay since the comic overall is still a compelling read. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 While this Red Sonja installment is a little smaller in scale — essentially consisting of Sonja and her magic chain mail bickering throughout a small supernatural fight — it is still no less electrifying. A lot of the fun of this issue stems from Dan Abnett's script, especially with regard to the aforementioned and cleverly-constructed rapport between Sonja and her unlikely ally. The art from Emiliana Pinna and Luca Colandrea is an excellent accent to it all, with fluidity and a scrappiness that this incredibly-specific storyline needs. Red Sonja is quietly and satisfyingly building out a unique story for its heroine, and I'm having fun going along for the ride. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE KILL LOCK: THE ARTISAN WRAITH #4 Kill Lock #4 sees the Wraith Legion arrive on the Artisan's Wraith new world, only for the titular character to bring their onslaught to a halt by simply revealing his ultimate plan. We also get some more wonderfully touching scenes between the Resolve Class and The Lurk. This continues to be one of the best runs I've ever read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 MANOR BLACK: FIRE IN THE BLOOD #3 While the flipping back and forth between time periods brings the pacing to a crawl, Manor Black #3 has some solid visuals and some surprisingly quiet moments that bring real weight to the family drama. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #5 The end (of Norse Mythology) is nigh, and that's exactly what this issue is about. P. Craig Russell takes readers on a grim look into Ragnarok, the Norse telling of the apocalypse that will end the world. While the vast majority of stories this far have been light-hearted and jovial, this is a pivot into insanity, with a horrific retelling of the end times. It's probably one of the most well-paced reads across all three volumes of this title and Russell's line art matches exceptionally well with the story at hand. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #20 Power Rangers #20 doesn't work as well without all of the character groundwork laid by Ryan Parrott over the course of the series, and that effort pays off when attempting to balance very personal storytelling with the greater cosmic threads that the issue pulls loose. The death of Jason's mom of course has a wide impact, but it's actually the effects it has on Jason and his immediate circle that leaves the biggest impression, including a riveting conversation with Zordon. With as heavy as things get here, Journey's delightful appearance is just about perfect, no matter how brief it ends up being. Artist Marco Renna and colorists Walter Baiamonte, Sharon Marino, and Sara Antonellini keep things interesting when the book shifts to Safehaven, shaking up the color palette and tone and providing a welcome contrast. Personally, I would have loved even more of Jason's story as opposed to so much of Safehaven, but I still greatly enjoyed the overall issue and what looms next is quite exciting. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext